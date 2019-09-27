Stakeholders task anti-graft agencies against ethnic, religious bias

Nigerians have been asked to unite against corruption and stop defending dishonest leaders based on ethnic and religious considerations. The call was made at the end of a one day 15th anticorruption situation room held in Kaduna. The event with the theme “Corruption and Its Threat to Peaceful Coexistence: A Critical Review of Feuding Communities and Management of Scarce Resources was organized by the foremost anti-graft group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre).

The conference also identified corruption as one of the major causes of violent conflict and community strifes in Nigeria. The conference was attended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice in Kaduna State and representatives of the State Commissioner of Police (CP), the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) amongst many others.

In a communique issued at the end of the historic conference, participants said corruption has consistently fueled poverty, instability, crimes and violent extremism, adding that the pockets of insurgency in the country at the moment are linked to corrupt practices that constantly stifle human potentials through the lack of opportunities.

The Chairman of the event, Prof Shehu Abdullahi said fighting corruption was not an easy task urging Nigerians to unite against the scourge irrespective of religious or ethnic differences. The Guest Speaker, Prof Adam Ahmed Abere of the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA), identified what he called Grand and Petty corruption.

He said while grand corruption is committed by people in high places, petty corruption is dominant among the lowly, including street beggars. He said the North East crisis has in the past been sustained by corruption as reflected in the handling of military operations. He said Nigeria currently has a window of opportunity to reclaim her fortunes considering the hope that was brought by President Mohammadu Buhari’s government. “For the first time, anticorruption was made one of the key goals of the Federal Government. This is a huge opportunity. We are seeing the positive results”, he told the audience.

