Strike is unethical, Obasanjo tells doctors

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday urged medical practitioners in the country to desist from embarking on strike to express grievances or press home their demands. Obasanjo, who spoke at the opening of the National Executive Council meeting of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) held in Abeokuta, described strike as unethical. He argued that since the care for patients is a major ethical issue of the medical profession, abandoning it for strike was more unethical.

The former president advised doctors to devise better means of agitation and always consider the conditions of their patients in the quest for improved welfare. He said: “A major issue that I always want to talk about whenever I am in your midst, which I told you when you came visiting is the issue of going on strike anytime you want to show your displeasure, particularly, government doctors. “My position is that since the care for your patient is a major ethical issue of your profession, abandoning them to go on strike is even more unethical.

You should fashion another way to show your displeasure and not doing so at the expense of your patients.” Obasanjo, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, was the Father of the Day at the occasion. He stressed the need for the management of the supply and delivery chain to be better organised for efficient service delivery.

The former president admonished the medical professionals to synergise with government and come up with workable templates that would reposition the health sector. He also called for the resuscitation of the old central medical store system in order to boost availability of drugs in the country.

“We used to have something like that in the past during the Western Region. I don’t know whether we still have it. If we don’t, maybe this is time to return it or have something near it, which will bring efficiency and affordability to our drug chain system,” Obasanjo added.

Speaking in the same vein, Governor Dapo Abiodun, who declared the meeting open, described the health profession as an integral aspect of human existence that must not be neglected for any undue motive. He expressed displeasure at the incessant strikes by health workers in the country, reminding them of their responsibility to save lives.

