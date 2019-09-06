Sun International restates move to shed Nigerian asset

Recent closure of land borders across Nigeria has paved the way for local rice farmers and processors to reap bountifully from their investment. Taiwo Hassan reports

Indeed, the negative impact of smuggling of goods and agricultural produce via the country’s porous land borders has resulted to loss of billions of naira in revenue to the national economy.

Precisely, the rise in smuggling of agricultural produce through the Seme border in recent times has been a cause for concern for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and agric stakeholders because of its side effect on the country’s agriculture, manufacturing and economy at large.

According to an expert on Value Chain at UNIDO and a former Director-General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dr. John Isemede, manufacturers and exporters of agric produce lose about 45 per cent of their revenue to porous borders and multiple checkpoints along Benin Republic and other Nigeria international highway.

He said that during the day, there are about 20 check-points from Mile 2 (Nigeria) to Seme border (Benin Republic), while at night, it increases to 40 check-points.

Isemede explained that these checkpoints were not helping the country’s economy and the private sector in any way, adding that security agencies at the checkpoints always collect bribes from motorists and transporters conveying goods to neighbouring countries.

Reason for border closure

Speaking on the border closure, President Buhari explained that the decision was not only for security reason but also for high smuggling of agricultural produce, mostly rice.

He code-named the exercise, ‘Ex-Swift Response.’

The restriction at Seme border followed the joint border security exercise ordered by the government, in a bid to secure Nigeria’s land and maritime borders.

The exercise is being jointly conducted by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and military personnel under the coordination of Office of the National Security Adviser.

Buhari explained the rationale during an audience granted his Beninois counterpart, Patrice Talon, on the margins of the Seventh Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan recently.

Rice smuggling

However, President Buhari during his 2018 New Year broadcast in Abuja said that rice importation would be stopped at the end of the year in order to pave the way for pursuing aggressively local rice production in the country.

Unfortunately, the plans to promote rice sufficiency in the country since the presidential pronouncement have suffered setbacks due to smuggling and importation of the commodity into the country.

Indeed, there is no gainsaying that the country’s porous land borders remains the number one bottleneck facing the successful implementation of the Federal Government’s rice sufficiency policy as rice smugglers continue to invade different borders just to ring the commodity into the country.

Also, allegations have been leveled against some unscrupulous officials of the NCS over influx of smuggled rice into the country, following their inability to police the country’s land borders effectively.

Particularly, the issue of rice smuggling has been a cause for concern for rice investors who have been telling the government and its security agencies of the threat posed by smuggling and importation against their multi-billion naira investment in local rice production.

RIPAN’s stance on rice smuggling

Rice processors under the aegis of Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN), said the closure of Seme, a border town between Nigeria and Republic of Benin, would save the Federal Government about $400 million.

In support of the government’s action, they pegged the price of rice at N15,000 per bag of 50 kilogrammes (kg).

Acting Chairman, RIPAN, Alhaji Mohammed Maifata, told reporters during a press conference in Abuja recently that the association would sanction any rice processor (miller) that sells above the stipulated price.

The RIPAN chief said the ex-factory price of per-boiled rice consumed locally had been pegged at between N13,300 and N14,000 while the final retail price has been placed at N15,000.

The group, he noted, had written the Federal Government to express its commitment to keeping the price to the barest minimum, adding that the group had vowed to support government with intelligence by putting the reports of its surveillance team at the disposal of government.

On Seme border closure, he said the association was 100 per cent with the Federal Government, adding that this was the only way to ensure self-sufficiency in the commodity and for local investors to recoup their investment.

According to him, the closure of Benin Republic border will go a long way in curbing the menace of rice smuggling so that local producers would have a breather.

The group assured Nigerians that it had tasked its members to close the gap in rice supply, saying the nation’s demand for rice, which is four million metric tons per annum can be surpassed with the over five million metric tons jointly supplied by members of the association and outgrowers.

Recently, RIPAN explained that over 20 million bags of foreign rice, equivalent of one million metric tons, have been smuggled into Nigeria in the last three months.

MAN’s perspective

However, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) noted there was need for government to reconsider the Seme border closure, saying that the sudden closure was already taking a toll on the manufacturing sector negatively following the inability of its members to import critical goods for production.

President of the MAN, Mansur Ahmed,an Engineer said that complaints from its members revealed there was need for government to have a second look at the border closure in order to quell further rise in prices of foods in the country.

Ahmed noted that the association was already in discussions with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Nigeria Customs Services and relevant agencies of government on finding a lasting solution to the border closure because of its multifarious effects on the country’s manufacturing and the economy as a whole.

The MAN president acknowledged that government was right in its punitive action against influx of weapons by justifying the border closure but that there is also room for them to allow people doing genuine businesses to import goods into the country to contribute to growth and development.

Last line

There is no doubt that the Seme border closure is already fuelling increase in prices of food items and other goods in the country.

However, this is the only sacrifice Nigerians have to make for the country to achieve self-sufficiency in food production.

