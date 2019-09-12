News
Supreme Court approves Trump’s asylum curbs
The US Supreme Court has given the go-ahead to Trump administration plans that severely limit the ability of migrants to claim asylum.
Under the rule, people arriving via a third country must claim asylum there first before arriving at the US border.
Legal challenges against it continue but the ruling means for now it can be enforced nationwide.
The plan will affect migrants from Central America who travel north, often on foot, through Mexico.
The Trump administration unveiled the new asylum policy in July but it was almost immediately blocked from taking effect by a lower court ruling by a judge in San Francisco.
There has been a legal tussle over his block since but the decision issued on Wednesday will temporarily delay his rulings and allow the policy to come into effect.
Curbing migration levels has been a key goal of Donald Trump’s presidency and forms a major part of his bid for re-election in 2020.
The change will affect non-Mexican migrants trying to enter through the US southern border.
This includes, but is not limited to, those from Central American countries who have made up the vast majority of those seeking asylum so far this year.
Of the 424,000 family members arrested on the south-western border up until August 2019 almost 419,831 were from Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua and only 4,312 were from Mexico, border patrol data show.
Many of those arriving are fleeing violence or poverty and travel north through Mexico until they reach the US border. Upon arrival, they must pass a “credible fear” interview to seek asylum in the US.
The rule change means they would fail had they not claimed asylum in another country they had first passed through, reports the BBC.
News
JTF takes free medical reach to Igbogene community
*Donates N1m to Daisy Orphanage Home
As part of it’s coporate social responsibilities, the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Delta Safe on Wednesday took their free medical outreach to Igbogene, it’s host community where it gave out free medical services to the people.
The command also went to Daisy Orphangae Home also at Ignogene where it donated N1 million and some food stuff.
Speaking during the opening ceremony of the medical rhaspody and health awareness campaign, the Commander of the JTF, Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade said the programme was aimed at improving the health care of the populace.
The Commander said: “The medical outreach is also aimed at winning the hearts of the locals in order to foster cordial relationships.
The medical outreach he said was an opportunity to appreciate the good people of Igbogene it’s host community for their hospitality, support and creating a peaceful and conducive environment for the command’s operation.
In her ccongratulatory remarks, the proprietoress of the orphanage, Joy Kopoze thanked the JTF and other forces that have come to remember them during the celebration period.
News
Security Council: Reps pass bill to make principal officers members
The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed through the second reading, a bill seeking to make principal officers of the National Assembly members of the National Security Council.
Titled: “A Bill for an act to amend the Third Schedule of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to include presiding officers of the National Assembly in the membership of the National Security Council; and for related matters”, it is sponsored by Hon. Odebunmi Olusegun (APC, Oyo).
In his lead debate on the general principles of the bill, Odebunmi submitted that since democracy has been firmly entrenched in the country, it was imperative for the legislature to be part of the decision making body on the nation’s security.
According to him, “securing our country is one of the major responsibilities of any government in Nigeria and any other parts of the world. However, among the functions of the legislature is to make laws for good governance of the country, wherein good governance itself has the security of life and properties as one of its determinants.”
News
Border Closure: Oyo/Osun Customs seizes 2,540 bags of rice, clothes, others worth N142m
In spite of the Federal Government’s partial closure of borders against smuggling, the Osun/Oyo Area Command of the Nigerian Customs Service has been able to arrest and impound 25 vehicles used to convey 2,540 (50kg) bags of parboiled rice, 15 bags of sugar; 40 bales of second hand clothes and shoes, as well as, 500 pieces of tyres with a Duty Paid Value of N142,896,113.00.
This disclosure was made at the Ibadan Command Headquarters on Wednesday by the Controller, Abdullahi Argungu while addressing journalists and conveying them round the seized items at its Ijokodo Barracks, Ibadan.
The Controller, who said that the border closure was indeed making positive impacts in the area of “security control, illegal immigration regulation, encouragement of our local farmers, as well as, encouragement of patronage of made in Nigeria goods and agricultural products”, excitedly disclosed that the Command projected annual revenue target of N30bn while it exceeded it by 59 per cent, ploughing in N34,686,875,967.80 as against the N21,954,286,381.10 recorded in 2018.
Though the Controller said that no government can stop smuggling completely, he boasted that his Command would continue to ensure ot is reduced to the barest minimum level.
He lamented that the recalcitrant smugglers were employing series of hazardous tactics in moving through bushes where seven vehicles were seized. “They are deadly because they create roads by themselves in the bushes and they usually move in the night. We get them tracked through intelligence reports,” he said.
News
Senator slumps, dies in Abuja residence
Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu is dead.
Available information has it that the senator died in his residence at Apo Legislative Quarters in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday.
He was 54.
It was learnt the representative of Imo North Senatorial District slumped and died while he was in the bathroom on Wednesday morning.
He was at Tuesday’s plenary session.
Uwajumogu was born on June 30, 1968 into the Uwajumogu family of Umuihi ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area in Okigwe Zone of Imo State.
He became the pioneer Chairman of the Social Democratic Party for Ihitte/Uboma LGA at age 25 in 1990.
He was a practical and devout Christian.
He is married to Chief Elleen and they are blessed with three children.
News
Reps probes PPPRA for alleged N1.343 trillion fraud
The House of Representatives Wednesday mandated its committee on petroleum resources (downstream) to investigate allegations of alleged withholding of N1. 343 trillion internally generated revenue by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).
The decision was taken yesterday following the adoption of a motion jointly sponsored by Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta) and Hon. Julius Ihonvbere (PDP, Edo) on “the need to investigate the N1.343 unremitted revenue by the PPPRA”.
Leading debate on the motion, Ihonvbere informed that the PPPRA is alleged to have withheld N1.343 trillion IGR, which is statutorily supposed to be paid into the consolidated revenue account (CRA) of the Federal Government.
He said the allegations against the PPPRA for withholding the IGR and not remitting same into the account, which is domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is in contravention of Section 162(1) of 1999 Constitution (as amended).
The lawmaker recalled that the director-general of the Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Ben Akubueze, had at a meeting with the chief executive officers (CEO) of government-owned enterprises (GOEs), disclosed that PPPRA has allegedly withheld unremitted operating surplus amounting to over N1.343 trillion.
“Cognisant of the fact that the alleged N1.343 trillion unremitted revenue by PPPRA was collected as part of its internally generated revenue (IGR), thereby constituting a breach of the public accounting principle and the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy of the Federal Government.
“Concerned that this allegation is not only grave, but worthy of investigation by the House, especially in the face of the paucity of funds and economic crunch the government is currently passing through,” Ihonvbere stated.
News
Budget: Buhari hails Reps for patriotism
…As Reps commend president, colleagues
President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked members of the House of Representatives for the patriotism, they showed in passing the 2020 budget on time.
Conveying the president’s appreciation to members at Wednesday’s plenary, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said Buhari was appreciative of the lawmakers’ commitment and diligence, which has returned the country’s fiscal year to January-December.
Gbajabiamila told his colleagues that the President was proud of them for putting the country first in working on the budget, which was signed into law on Tuesday.
“I want to convey the president’s appreciation to you all for working on the budget in record time.
“The President thanked all the members for their commitment to returning the country’s budget cycle to January to December,” the Speaker said
While personally thanking his colleagues for their diligence and hard work in the last six months, the Speaker wished them memorable festive season.
“I want to use this opportunity to wish you all a very merry Christmas and happy New Year. I pray God in His infinite mercy will bring us back fresh and refreshed.”
The Speaker also thanked all legislative and other support staff, pressmen, including their cameramen, among others for their commitment.
Meanwhile, lawmakers under the auspices of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF), has hailed the timely passage of 2020 appropriation bill, and its consequent signing into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The group in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Hon. Ibrahim Kabir Tukura (APC, Kebbi) and the vice-chairman, Hon. Babajide Obanikoro (APC, Lagos), said the quick passage and signing of the 2020 budget is a result of hard work and commitment by both the Executive and the Legislative arms of government.
News
Buhari swears-in Ngige’s wife, 8 others as Perm. Secs, presides over FEC
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday administered oaths of office on nine Federal Permanent Secretaries at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Permanent Secretaries were sworn-in in two batches of five and four before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
The nine permanent secretaries are: Musa Hassan from Borno State, Ahmed Aliyu (Niger State), Olushola Idowu (Ogun), Andrew Adejoh (North – Central Zone) and Umar Tijjani, North – East Zone.
Others are Dr. Nasir Gwarzo (North – West Zone); Nebeolisa victor Anakali (South – East Zone); Fashedemi Temitope Peter (South-West zone) and Dr Evelyn Ngige representing the South – South Zone.
Immediately after the swearing-in of the permanent secretaries, the President and cabinet ministers commenced the last FEC meeting for the year.
The Ministries of Petroleum Resources, Internal Affairs, Transportation as well as NAFDAC, NIMASA, NPA, Nigerian Correctional Service and EFCC are among the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) expected to make presentations at the meeting.
News
More than 700 historians call for Trump to be impeached as key vote looms
More than 700 American historians have called for the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump.
“We are American historians devoted to studying our nation’s past,” began an open letter posted to Medium, “who have concluded that Donald J Trump has violated his oath to ‘faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States’ and to ‘preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States’.”
Two articles of impeachment will be voted on in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. They concern abuse of power, in Trump’s attempts to have Ukraine investigate his political rivals, and obstruction of Congress, in his refusal to allow key aides to testify in impeachment hearings.
Despite extensive evidence laid out in those House committee hearings, the president denies any wrongdoing, reports The Guardian.
The articles are expected to be approved, virtually on party lines, setting up a trial in the Senate in January which Republican senators, nominally impartial jurors, have said will be swift and run in close cooperation with the White House and will ultimately acquit the president. Democrats have cried foul.
Only two presidents have been impeached: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1999. Both survived Senate trials. Richard Nixon resigned in 1974, before he could be impeached.
Brenda Wineapple, author of ‘The Impeachers’, about the Johnson trial, signed the open letter, as did Rick Perlstein, author of ‘Nixonland’, and Sidney Blumenthal, a former Clinton aide and author of ‘The Clinton Wars’ and so far three volumes of a five-volume life of Abraham Lincoln.
“President Trump’s numerous and flagrant abuses of power are precisely what the framers had in mind as grounds for impeaching and removing a president,” the historians wrote.
“Among those most hurtful to the constitution have been his attempts to coerce the country of Ukraine, under attack from Russia, an adversary power to the United States, by withholding essential military assistance in exchange for the fabrication and legitimisation of false information in order to advance his own re-election.
“President Trump’s lawless obstruction of the House of Representatives, which is rightly seeking documents and witness testimony in pursuit of its constitutionally mandated oversight role, has demonstrated brazen contempt for representative government.
“So have his attempts to justify that obstruction on the grounds that the executive enjoys absolute immunity, a fictitious doctrine that, if tolerated, would turn the president into an elected monarch above the law.”
Among other signatories who cited revolutionary authorities including George Mason and Alexander Hamilton were Ron Chernow, Pulitzer prize-winning author of biographies of Hamilton, George Washington and Ulysses S Grant; Eric Foner, the author of seminal works on slavery; David Blight, author of a Pulitzer prize-winning life of Frederick Douglass; and Erica Armstrong Dunbar, author of Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge and She Came to Slay, a new biography of Harriet Tubman.
‘The University of Liverpool historian Amanda Foreman, author of A World on Fire, a history of Britain and the American civil war, also signed the letter. So did Ken Burns, the documentary maker whose work on the civil war, the west, jazz, baseball, country music and Vietnam, among other subjects, has made him a pillar of US public life.
“Collectively,” the historians wrote, “the president’s offences, including his dereliction in protecting the integrity of the 2020 election from Russian disinformation and renewed interference, arouse once again the framers’ most profound fears that powerful members of government would become, in Hamilton’s words, ‘the mercenary instruments of foreign corruption’.”
The letter was co-ordinated by Project Democracy, an advocacy group which last month released a similar letter signed by more than 500 law professors.
“It is our considered judgment,” the historians wrote, “that if President Trump’s misconduct does not rise to the level of impeachment, then virtually nothing does.”
News
Trump impeachment: Thousands rally ahead of Wednesday’s votes
Thousands rallied across the United Stateson the eve of the House of Representatives’ landmark votes on whether to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Rallies were held from Washington, DC, to New York City and St Paul, Minnesota to Phoenix, Arizona, with protesters demanding Trump be impeached over his dealings with Ukraine.
“No one is above the law,” read one sign in Salt Lake City, Utah. “We already went over this, America does not want a king,” read another in Chicago, Illinois.
The rallies came as the House prepares to vote on Wednesday on two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – against Trump. The votes are expected to largely play out along party lines in the Democratic-controlled House, reports al-Jazeera.
Impeachment in the 435-member House must be approved with a simple majority.
Democrats accuse Trump of pressuring Ukraine to open an investigation the president’s political rival and former vice president, Joe Biden, who is also a frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic presidential race. They also charge that the president obstructed their investigation by refusing to comply with subpoenas and directing members of his administration to do the same.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and on Tuesday, sent a blistering letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accusing Democrats of an “attempted coup” and that if the moved forward with impeachment they would be “declaring open war on American democracy”.
“I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election,” Trump said. “They will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power.”
Pelosi wrote her own letter, urging her colleagues to “support and defend our constitutions from all enemies, foreign and domestic”.
“Tomorrow the House of Representatives will exercise one of the most solemn powers granted to us by the Constitution as we vote to approve two articles of impeachment against the president of the United States,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to fellow Democratic legislators on Tuesday.
#NotAboveTheLaw
The impeachment process has deepened political divides in the United States as the country heads for the 2020 presidential election.
A running average of polls of US public opinion compiled by RealClearPolitics.com suggests 46.9 percent of Americans say Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 47.6 percent say he should not be impeached. But the polls suggest Americans are starkly divided along partisan lines.
According to RealClearPolitics.com’s national average of polls, 83 percent of Democrats support impeachment, while 88 percent of Republicans do not.
On Tuesday night, hundreds of rallies in favour of impeachment were organised by a coalition of liberal groups, including MoveOn.org and Stand Up America. Organisers said more than 200,000 people were expected to attend.
#ImpeachmentEve, #ImpeachAndRemoveand #NotAboveTheLaw trended on Twitter in the US
In Raleigh, North Carolina, a small group of protesters sang an impeachment rendition of the holiday song, “We wish you a Merry Christmas”.
“We wish you a good impeachment, we wish you a good impeachment, we wish you a good impeachment and removal right now,” the group sang.
US media reported that smaller groups of Trump supporters also held counter-rallies in some cities, calling for Trump’s re-election.
Wednesday’s proceedings will kick off at 9am (14:00GMT) with debate on the rule governing the longer impeachment debate. After the rule is approved, there will be six hours of debate, divided equally among Democrats and Republicans. Final votes are expected in the afternoon or early evening.
If the House votes against Trump, he would become only the third president in US history to be impeached.
The articles would then go to the Republican-led Senate for a trial, which is expected in January. No US president has ever been convicted and removed as part of the impeachment process, and there is no indication at this point that things will change in the New Year.
News
US Secretary of State backs Ozil’s criticism of China’s Uighurs treatment
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has thrown his support behind Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil after the player criticised China’s policies towards Uighur Muslims.
Pompeo, who is America’s top diplomat, said Beijing could censor the football team’s games but could not hide human rights violations.
China’s state TV pulled Arsenal’s match against Manchester City from its schedule on Sunday after the German star posted messages on Twitter and Instagram where he hit out at Beijing, reports Sky News.
The Global Times, China’s national English language newspaper, reported the match would not be broadcast on CCTV 5 because Ozil’s remarks had “disappointed fans and football governing authorities”.
On social media Ozil, who is a practising Muslim of Turkish descent, called Uighurs “warriors who resist persecution” and criticised Beijing’s crackdown and the silence of Muslims in response.
He wrote in his posts on Friday: “(In China) Qurans are burned, mosques were closed down, Islamic theological schools, madrasas were banned, religious scholars were killed one by one. Despite all this, Muslims stay quiet.”
Arsenal tried to distance itself from the comments on Saturday.
However, an unexpected show of support came on Tuesday as Mr Pompeo wrote on Twitter that he backed the footballer and accused Beijing of human rights violations.
He said: “China’s Communist Party propaganda outlets can censor @MesutOzil1088 and @Arsenal’s games all season long, but the truth will prevail. The CCP can’t hide its gross #HumanRights violations perpetrated against Uighurs and other religious faiths from the world.”
Meanwhile, Amnesty International regional director Nicholas Bequelin has said the north London football club must not “buckle under pressure”.
Bequelin said: “With their player being quite heavily criticised by some in China, it’s important that Arsenal doesn’t buckle under pressure and attempt to stifle Ozil’s right to freely express his opinions.”
China is the Premier League’s most lucrative overseas broadcast market, with the rights sold for $700m (£525m) in the 2019-2022 cycle.
Arsenal and Manchester City kicked off at 4pm UK time on Sunday, which was midnight on Monday morning in China. City won the clash 3-0 in a game which Ozil played in and was later substituted.
The match broadcast was replaced with a recording of Tottenham’s 2-1 victory over Wolves from earlier on Sunday.
The United Nations and human rights groups estimate that between one million and two million people, mostly ethnic Uighur Muslims, have been detained in harsh conditions in Xinjiang as part of what Beijing calls an anti-terrorism campaign.
China has repeatedly denied any mistreatment of Uighurs.
