Suspect: I embraced robbery to free colleague from prison

suspected armed robber, Sadiq Yinusa (25), has told police in Lagos that he went into robbery to raise money to secure the bail of his colleague held in Kirikiri Prison.

The suspect was arrested by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) at Igbobi area on Wednesday, about 2.26a.m., in an attempt to rob a hotel supervisor.

The police said a locally made shot gun, four live cartridges, a socket wrench, a chisel and a plier were recovered from the suspect.

After shooting the night club supervisor, (name withheld), Yinusa said he was assisting his imprisoned gang member to raise money, so as to perfect his bail conditions.

He said: “Prince Chika, who is our gang member currently serving in Kirikiri Prison for robbery case, called me last week to help him hustle for money to secure his freedom from the prison.

“When I visited Chika in the prison, he appealed to me for assistance that I should raise money for him. He also gave me the location where he kept his gun and some of the arms. After I left the prison, I went straight to the bush where he said he kept the gun and ammunition, before heading for the operation.

“While in the prison with Chika, he told me that he bought the gun in Anambra State for N5,000. Wednesday was the first day I would have used the gun during an operation. Unfortunately, I was arrested.”

Yunusa added that on the day he went for the operation, everybody had already left the club on Morocco Road, Igbobi, he scaled the fence to gain access into the hotel.

He said: “The first person I saw was the supervisor, I pointed gun at him and requested for his wallet, when he didn’t give it to me on time, I felt he was wasting my time, so, I shot at him. But he dodged it and raised the alarm that attracted other workers in the hotel.

“When I was trying to escape, I ran into the patrol team of the police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives in the area. They chased me and later caught up with me.

“I was a pickpocket and a burglar before I ventured into robbery. But recently, I broke into three houses at Somolu area. From each of the houses, I collected two mobile phones from the victims. I also stole three laptops as well as jewellery and sold them to Adamu Jubril.

“Whenever I collect Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards from my victims at gunpoint, it is Korede Baki (22) that always assists me in withdrawing the money.”

The alleged stolen goods receiver, Jubril, who was also arrested by the police, was known as Ango, at Tejuosho Market, Yaba.

He said: “I have been buying stolen items from Yinusa for over six months now. I have bought over 15 mobile phones, laptops and jewellery and laptops for N30,000 each.”

Reacting to the arrests, the state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, encouraged residents to know their neighbours.

