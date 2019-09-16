Metro and Crime
Suspect: I embraced robbery to free colleague from prison
suspected armed robber, Sadiq Yinusa (25), has told police in Lagos that he went into robbery to raise money to secure the bail of his colleague held in Kirikiri Prison.
The suspect was arrested by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) at Igbobi area on Wednesday, about 2.26a.m., in an attempt to rob a hotel supervisor.
The police said a locally made shot gun, four live cartridges, a socket wrench, a chisel and a plier were recovered from the suspect.
After shooting the night club supervisor, (name withheld), Yinusa said he was assisting his imprisoned gang member to raise money, so as to perfect his bail conditions.
He said: “Prince Chika, who is our gang member currently serving in Kirikiri Prison for robbery case, called me last week to help him hustle for money to secure his freedom from the prison.
“When I visited Chika in the prison, he appealed to me for assistance that I should raise money for him. He also gave me the location where he kept his gun and some of the arms. After I left the prison, I went straight to the bush where he said he kept the gun and ammunition, before heading for the operation.
“While in the prison with Chika, he told me that he bought the gun in Anambra State for N5,000. Wednesday was the first day I would have used the gun during an operation. Unfortunately, I was arrested.”
Yunusa added that on the day he went for the operation, everybody had already left the club on Morocco Road, Igbobi, he scaled the fence to gain access into the hotel.
He said: “The first person I saw was the supervisor, I pointed gun at him and requested for his wallet, when he didn’t give it to me on time, I felt he was wasting my time, so, I shot at him. But he dodged it and raised the alarm that attracted other workers in the hotel.
“When I was trying to escape, I ran into the patrol team of the police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives in the area. They chased me and later caught up with me.
“I was a pickpocket and a burglar before I ventured into robbery. But recently, I broke into three houses at Somolu area. From each of the houses, I collected two mobile phones from the victims. I also stole three laptops as well as jewellery and sold them to Adamu Jubril.
“Whenever I collect Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards from my victims at gunpoint, it is Korede Baki (22) that always assists me in withdrawing the money.”
The alleged stolen goods receiver, Jubril, who was also arrested by the police, was known as Ango, at Tejuosho Market, Yaba.
He said: “I have been buying stolen items from Yinusa for over six months now. I have bought over 15 mobile phones, laptops and jewellery and laptops for N30,000 each.”
Reacting to the arrests, the state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, encouraged residents to know their neighbours.
Metro and Crime
Mum sleeps as son,5, shoots 4-year-old brother dead
A four-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead by his five-year-old brother after he found a gun in their home while their mum slept.
Truth Albright was fatally shot at his home in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday.
He was rushed to Cook Children’s Hospital, but died just under an hour later.
Forth Worth Police said they would not file charges against Truth’s parents “at this time.”
A police spokesman said: “It has been determined that there will be no charges filed at this time. It’s a very unfortunate situation that occurred.”
No one else was hurt in the incident and the type of gun has not yet been revealed, according to officers.
Police were called about 11:45am (5.45pm BST) on Sunday and Truth died at around 12.30pm (6.30pm BST) according to medical records.
Homicide detectives, as well as detectives from the crimes against children unit and the crime scene search unit are investigating the incident.
Witnesses say the two-storey home was surrounded by police and cordoned off shortly after the incident, ‘Fort Worth Star Telegram’ reports.
Neighbour Larry Davison, who lives several houses down said he had never spoken to the people that lived in the property but he said he often saw two boys playing outside.
He said the last time emergency vehicles were on the street was when a house caught fire five-years-ago.
Truth was one of three children who were shot on Sunday in Tarrant County, which has a population of 2 million people.
In Arlington a six-year-old boy was left in “very serious” condition after he was shot at home at around 5pm (11pm BST).
A three-year-old child at the residence also was grazed or hit by shrapnel but is expected to survive.
In another incident in Arlington, an eight-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks in what police believe to be an accidental shooting.
The girl was rushed to Cook Children’s Hospital at around 12pm (6pm BST) but her injuries are not expected to be life threatening, reports mirror.co.uk.
Metro and Crime
Metro and Crime
Edo midnight fire destroys goods worth millions of naira
Goods believed to worth millions of naira were destroyed yesterday when fire gutted the popular Lagos Street Market in Benin, Edo State.
Fire broke out yesterday morning at the market which a few poles to the Oba Market in the heart of Benin.
The incident came barely one month after a midnight fire gutted over 90 shops at the Uwelu Spare Part Market.
But yesterday’s inferno razed down about 13 shops and goods.
Activities at the busy market located off Lagos Street were brought to a halt following the fire outbreak.
A warehouse housing chemicals, baby care centre, assorted drinks’ shop, food and beverages shop were among those affected.
Sadly, the owner of the chemicals warehouse popularly referred to as ‘Acting Big Man’ was said to have stocked his shop with goods worth over N9 million a few days ago.
When journalists got to the market, he was said to have been led home by sympathisers.
An old woman, Tawa Shittu, disclosed that two of the burnt shops belonging to two of her daughter-in-laws were consumed by the inferno.
The victims could not salvage anything from the two shops as all was lost before they rushed to the market.
“They called me in the midnight that there was fire here but I couldn’t come here till 5a.m. When we got here, we discovered that everything had been burnt to ashes. We were told the fire started from the back of the building.
“I have been selling here for a very long time but recently, they said they needed to renovate the place, I just came to re-open my shop about a month ago,” one of the victims said.
Another trader, who gave her simply as Risi, said she was at home when she was called that there was fire in the market.
She said: “When we got here, we could not salvage anything; we could not recover a pin. We have a chemical seller whose warehouse is also here, there is a rubber shop, wheelbarrow shop and fairly used ‘zinks,’ a baby care shop worth millions of naira goods, two shops trade on cooked food, soft drinks, two deep freezers, and assorted drinks; all got burnt.
“In the other shop, there were two deep freezers, one standing giant fridge, pepper soup spices, micro-wave, take-away packs and the money the owner just collected to take to the market, including the yearly contribution which she just collected; she could not recover anything. The other one is baby shop running into millions of naira; nothing could be recovered, including the generator. This place was renovated about four months.”
The fire, according to one of the security men, started about midnight from one of the shops as a result of high power voltage.
He said: “The fire started from Mama Sama’s shop about 12a.m., when light was restored accompanied by a spark on the electric pole. Not quite long, we were on routine patrol when we started to smelling burnt rubber. It was in the process of trying to trace the source that we discovered it was from one of the fridges in her shop.”
The guard said they immediately took steps to put out the fire but their efforts could save the situation.
He added that the security personnel within the area tried to help put out the fire but they couldn’t.
The guard also said they did not get any response from fire service in the area.
Metro and Crime
Threat to life: Police arraign musician, Dammy Krane
A popular Nigerian singer and composer, Johnson Oyindamola aka Dammy Krane, was yesterday arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly threatening staff of a betting company, Merrybet Gold Limited.
The 27-year-old singer was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, threat to life, defamation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, preferred against him by the police.
Dammy Krane alleged to have threatened the lives of the staff on July 29, 2019, and also posted an audio and video message on Cool FM 96.9
However, the police prosecutor, Inspector J. I. Enang, told the court that the singer posted on the internet, an audio and video recording accusing the company of owing him, after threatening them.
He said: “Oyindamola and others at large on July 29, 2019, at Cool FM in Lagos, conspired with others at large to commit felony to wit: conduct likely to cause breach of peace and threat to life.
“Oyindamola and others at large on the same date, time and place, threatened the lives of the staff of Merrybet Gold Limited.”
According to the prosecutor, the offences committed are punishable under Sections 301, 411 and 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.
Oyindamola, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Meanwhile, the defendant’s counsel, Mr. Adebayo Oniyelu, urged the court to Oyindamola bail in liberal terms, as he was a first time offender.
Oniyelu assured the court that the singer would be produced whenever he was needed.
He said: “We humbly apply for the bail of the defendant. Section 35 (5) states that an accused person is still presumed innocent until proven guilty.
“He is a well-known and a popular musician. If granted bail, he would be made available. He has been in police custody since Friday 13, September.”
The Chief Magistrate, Afolashade Botoku, granted Dammy Krane bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till October 11, for mention.
Metro and Crime
Four held for woman, daughter, grandson’s murder
Police in Edo State have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a woman, her daughter and grandson.
The victims were identified as Mrs. Alice Omorogbe (52), Mrs. Blessing Efe (25) and a six-month-old baby boy.
The victims were murdered on Thursday last week at their residence at Iguadolor community in Ovia North East Local Government Area.
Efe’s two-year-old daughter, Gift Efe, was spared. Gift was found in the apartment where the mutilated bodies three of victims were discovered.
Those arrested included Pa Iguma Amasowomwan, the Deputy Odionwere (assistant village head) of the community.
Sources said Amasowomwan was picked by operatives of Ogida Divisional Headquarters following allegations of complicity levelled against him by the victims’ family.
He was interrogated at the Anti-Cult Unit of the state Police Command Headquarters in Benin.
The eldest son of the Odionwere of Iguadolor community, Mr. Enaruna Omorogbe, said the victims were wife and children of his late brother.
Omorogbe said the Okaighele (youth leader) of Iguadolor Community, Perrick Egbon, recently threatened to kill his late brother’s wife for reporting him to some elders in the community because he used bulldozer to demolish her uncompleted building.
However, Egbon denied the allegations. He appealed to the police and relevant authorities to unravel and prosecute the killers.
Egbon said he travelled out of town and did not even know the victims.
He said: “All what they are saying are allegations. It is not true that I killed those people. The world will soon know the truth about the incident and I call on the police to investigate the matter.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comments.
Metro and Crime
Gunmen kill Plateau traditional ruler
Gunmen have killed the Head of Kadunu and Dakacin Langai, Langai District, Pyam Chiefdom, in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, HRH Alhaji Mamman Bayero.
A source said the traditional ruler was shot and killed in his residence on Sunday about 8p.m.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tyopev Matthias Terna, confirmed the killing in a statement issued yesterday in Jos.
He said: “On September 15, 2019, about 7.45p.m., the Mangu Police Division, Plateau State Command, received a distress call to the effect that unknown gunmen attacked Mamman Bayaro (54) of Kadunu village in Mangu Local Government Area. As a result of the attack, the victim was shot on his chest.”
According to the PPRO, the traditional ruler was rushed to Allah Na Kowa Hospital, Mangu, for treatment where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.
Terna also disclosed that another man, Muhammadu Ibrahim, of the same address was shot on his left leg and was receiving treatment at the same hospital.
The PPRO said the police were making efforts to arrest the perpetrators of this dastardly act to face justice.
Residents of the community expressed sadness over the killing of their traditional ruler.
They called on security agencies to immediately arrest the killers.
The people also called on government to beef up security in the locality to forestall future occurrence.
According to them, they are now living in fear.
Metro and Crime
Metro and Crime
Unknown gunmen kill traditional ruler in Plateau
The Village Head of Kadunu and Dakacin Langai, Langai District, Pyam Chiefdom, of Mangu LGA of Plateau State, HRH. Alhaji Mamman Bayero has been killed by unknown gunmen.
New Telegraph learnt from a source that the paramount ruler was shot on Sunday around 8pm.
Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau State Command, DSP Tyopev Matthias Terna confirmed the killing of the Traditional Ruler in a Press Statement signed and issue on Monday in Jos, the state capital.
“On 15/09/2019 at about 1945hrs the Mangu Police Division, Plateau State Command received a distress call to the effect that unknown gunmen attacked one Mamman Bayaro ‘m’ 54yrs old of Kadunu Village in Mangu LGA. As a result of the attack, the victim was shot on his chest,” said the statement.
According to the police the traditional ruler was rushed to Allah Na Kowa Hospital, Mangu for treatment where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.
Metro and Crime
17 persons die, as bus collides with trailer
- Ortom sympathizes with victims
At least 17 persons have been reported killed in a fatal accident when a 14-seater bumper bus belonging to Benue Links Transport Company was involved in an accident around the sharp bend before Akwanga hills in Nasarawa State.
The accident happened when the bus, which was conveying passengers from Abuja to Makurdi, had a head on collision with a trailer that sent them into a ditch.
Witnesses said one person (female) survived the road mishap while the others, including the driver, all lost their lives.
Governor Samuel Ortom has commiserated with families of those who died in an accident near Unguwan Ciyawa in Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.
The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, described the incident as painful adding that the tragedy is a sad moment for the entire state.
Metro and Crime
Fatal accident claims 3 lives in Lekki
Tragedy truck in the Lekki axis of Lagos on Monday when a truck rammed into motorcyclists killing an unidentified number of passengers.
It was learnt that the tragedy occurred when the motorcyclist, identified as Idoko Michael, was trying to avoid hitting a pedestrian, identified as Gbenga Oloruniyi, who was trying to cross the road, unfortunately an incoming truck rammed into the pedestrian, the bike rider and an unidentified passenger.
Conforming the accident, the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management, Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke Osanyintolu said that items belonging to the victims had been packed and handed over to the State Environment and Health Monitoring Unit, an agency responsible for taking care of corpses.
He added that the truck has also been moved from the road to ensure resumption of vehicular activities.
Three people have reportedly been killed in an auto crash that happened in the Ajah area of Lagos, on Monday.
Details coming…
