Taking the girl-child off streets of Calabar

It has been an agelong question. What is the fate of the girlchild in the society? Different people have different answers to the question, but CLEMENT JAMES, in Calabar, reports that a group is answering the question in practical terms

There is this axiom that: “If you educate a man, you educate an individual but if you educate a woman, you educate a nation.” This proverb is traced to the “DNA of Ghana,” and has become very popular in Africa.

There is no doubt that over the years, especially in Africa, the girl-child, in some cases, has been literally abandoned and used only to achieve male satisfaction. It is no longer news, for instance, that our forefathers loathed the idea of sending their girl child to school for the very reason that they were not as important as the male children.

Besides, many traditions in Africa, nay Nigeria, continue to hold that a girl child should not benefit from equal education with the male child because she will “one day assume a foreign name and leave the family, while the male child will continue to bear his father’s name.”

Indeed, there are many cultural beliefs which have presented the girl child as the society’s fragile link with the future, a situation that has encouraged parents to merely “tolerate” their existence instead of integrating them in the family.

Till date, the girl-child remains endangered species in some cultures in Nigeria and their future is controlled, not by destiny, but by their parents, who determine their craft, movement, choices of clothes, as well as hours of outing.

Their education is, at best, minimal while their decision in life is tied to the manipulations of these parents.

There have been cases of mothers who gave birth to a girl child being abandoned in the hospital by their husbands because they “unfortunately” gave birth to a girl. Mothers and their girl children have continued to bear the insult of some men because of the way the society sees the girl child, to the extent that some tribes take delight in calling their fellow men “a woman” simply because he does not have a male child.

However, over the years, the discrimination against the girl child has evoked sympathy for the child in particular and women in general, leading to a number of conventions and the establishment of commissions on the status of women in the society.

Yet, long-held cultures and traditions, especially in Africa, have continued to vitiate genuine efforts by the international community to bring the girl child at par with her male counterpart in both social treatment and attention.

It is therefore, no wonder that the efforts of an organization known as “Church Girl,” a Non-Profit, Non-Government Sponsored organisation based in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, has been receiving both attention and rave reviews in the last three months.

According to the Executive Director of Church Girl, Mrs. Gedah Etefia, although Church Girl organisation was formed for the purpose of evangelism, it has expanded to incorporate girl child from the larger society. The larger aim of the organisation, Mrs. Etefia said, “is to ensure that the girl child discovers herself and is trained to be confident of herself.”

For this reason, the organisation has embarked on street search for young girls who would be trained on a variety of areas ranging from tailoring, baking and other areas that can assist young girls to live independent of the society instead of depending on it.

“Church Girl is basically meant to ensure that young girls are trained to be confident of themselves in a society where men tend to take advantage of them. We are combing the streets of Calabar and its environs to bring not less than 1,000 young girls to undergo the various trainings that we identified, which we believe will assist them in becoming independent,” Etefia told Journalists in Calabar penultimate week.

To boost their confidence in facing the public, a fashion week would be organized while they would be taught on how to balance family life with other societal chores. There is also a quarterly magazine run by the organisation known as “Church Girl Magazine.”

But like other NGOs, Etefia said the organization has been combing everywhere looking for sponsors for their programmes. “We have funding as our major challenge,” she said, explaining that although the organization was doing everything to raise funds for all its programmes, good hearted wealthy individuals as well as public spirited organizations could help in some sponsoring some, if not all, of the programmes lined up to get the girl child off the streets.

Some of the beneficiaries of the organisation’s activities, who spoke to New Telegraph, said the organization was worth supporting.

According to them, things have been very difficult in the country and the youths, especially the girls’ wing, remain the most affected.

“Here,” Elizabeth Ochedu said, “we are trained on life skills and these skills are very important to the girl child. We cannot continue to say that this is a man’s world and forget to horn our skills and that is what this organisation has been inculcating into our youths. It is important to activate your skills through the kind of training we get here.”

She said before she was fished out by Gedah Etefia and her crew, she was a shy person, “always hiding away from public glare.” Her confidence, she pointed out, was low and her power of resistance was weak, but after undergoing training at the Church Girl skills acquisition centre, “my morale and public posture has been boosted. I can now speak against what is wrong and I have the power to resist male overtures now.”

Another beneficiary, Glory Edet, commended the Church Girl organization for setting the pace in girl child development.

“It is not easy to comb the streets in search of young girls, who will undergo free training from a young organisation. The Church Girl has blazed the trail in this area and it is important to support their activities because some of us who have benefited from the organisation may have been on the streets up till now.”

Edet, said she thought she was “enjoying” street life until she met with Church Girl crew.

“You know when you are on the street; you think that is the way to go. But having tasted both sides, I can now see why some young girls do not have focus. At Church Girl organization, they train you to have focus and to be independent. Government should emulate the organisation and be sincere in ensuring that the various training schemes are done with sincerity,” she concluded.

