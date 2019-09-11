Tambuwal: Civil service, best tool for fighting corruption

…as 23 Sokoto civil servants get automatic promotion

S

okoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday recommended that all tiers of governments should pay attention to the welfare of workers as a way and means of fighting corruption in the country.

Governor Tambuwal spoke while declaring open the 2019 separate meetings of the National Public Service Negotiation Councils I, II and III, holding in Sokoto.

“A well remunerated and organised civil service is the best tool and way to fight corruption.

“The civil servants are the gatekeepers and there is no any contractor or politicians that can short-change or enrich himself with the government funds without the collaboration of civil servants,” the governor noted.

The governor argued that if civil servants were well remunerated and their welfare taken care of, there would be no reason for them to cut corners.

He also noted that this year’s theme; “Managing the challenges of emerging realities in labour/management negotiating of the federal public service,” was not only apt, but relevant to the states’ civil service too as the reality of negotiating the implementation of the new minimum wage was emerging and unfolding.

In her goodwill message, outgoing Chairman of the council and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, who enumerated some of the achievements recorded during her tenure, which he said included initiating various welfare packages to the members.

Walson-Jack also urged members to continue to use the meetings to create synergy and develop a sustained platform that would help improve the welfare and well-being of workers.

She maintained that as stakeholders at the federal and state levels, members must continue to be responsive to innovative ideas and cordially interrelate within the ambit of acceptable rules; regulations, practices and procedures with a view to assuming work place harmony in enhance service delivery.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 23 civil servants conferred with Sokoto State Merit Award for their hard work and dedication to duty had been given automatic promotion by the state government.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal announced the promotion during the award ceremony in Sokoto yesterday.

The governor also announced the donation of houses, cash, plots of land, motorcycles, tricycles and television sets to winners in different categories.

He assured that the state government would continue to reward diligent and hardworking civil servants in order to boost their morale.

“We reintroduced the State Merit Award to deserving, punctual and dedicated civil servants in order to succeed in our desire of ensuring the best in service delivery.

“We will continue to reinvigorate and strengthen the capacity of the civil servants to discharge their jobs without any hindrance,” he said.

Tambuwal added that the state government had placed priority on training and retraining of its personnel to enhance their performance for more effective and efficient service delivery.

He said the government would maintain its emphasis on training the state civil servants on the rudiments of information technology, for them to be abreast with modern developments in the service.

In his speech, Head of Service in the state, Alhaji Buhari Kware, said the 23 award recipients comprised 12 senior officers and 11 junior staff.

