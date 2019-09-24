Taps run dry in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare

Prince Christopher Nebe is the managing director, Pharmatex Industries Limited. In this interview, he discusses factors militating against local production of essential medicines, the impact of irregular power supply, how importation and taxation policies erode profit margins and render investments outcome negative, among others. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

What are the factors that contribute to drug resistance?

That is actually a question of pharmacology. One of the major problems that we have in Nigeria is the unbridle use of drugs whereby people go to those who are not pharmacists, collect drugs and use according to how other people have been using them. Of course, by the time they use the drugs in dosages that could create resistance, use them wrongly or under-dose themselves, the organisms will become very used to the product and that is the major cause of drug resistance.

So, what I will always recommend as a pharmacist is that whenever you are diagnosed with any disease and you go to the right sources to get prescriptions, follow up by going to a pharmacist. He will make sure that you receive the right regimen of drugs. Once people do that, I’m sure we will be able to tackle drug resistance.

Considering the Nigerian business environment is harsh. What do you have in place to sustain your investment in Pharmatex Industries Limited?

Well, we just hope in God and try to survive. It’s not really easy. This is our 7th year in business.

We also do some importation. It’s not only the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products that we do, but you can see the huge investment there.

We need a working capital and other things to run the business. We still owe banks a lot of money and this is to sustain our business because you can’t just invest all these money and still have money. We also do some little businesses here and there.

As a matter of fact, we have been on pharmaceutical business for a very long time, at least for 30 years. So, we have been trying to manage and we also represent some companies that are abroad in Nigeria. For instance, we are the representative of Hovid in Nigeria. Hovid is a Malaysian health care provider and pharmaceutical company.

The state-of-art industry you established here is laudable, but currently your packaging is still done manually. Whats being done to end the manual method of packaging?

As for manual packing, tell me a company in Nigeria that is doing auto-packaging? But we are doing more here. We have an auto-packaging machine, but there are a lot of technical issue in that part that the manufacturers of the equipment need to come and install. We are still waiting for them from china. That is where we bought the machine from.

What is being done to achieve the World Health Organisation (WHO) prequalification?

Pharmatex is pursuing product pre-qualification with the WHO for one of its products- Levofloxacin 500mg. “The product is undergoing USP/PQM international certification for the drug and that of malaria drug, Artemether /lumefantrine 80/4080mg tablets.

Sir you said that local manufacturers need help and that manufacturing in Nigeria is not given encouragement. What exactly is the change you are calling for?

Where is the regular power supply we are using to manufacture? There is poor electricity power supply. You can see bad roads leading to our company. How can we manufacture in this atmosphere/environment and you can see also that there are no incentives, although, we are not asking for free-term loan. We are asking for very minimal interest on loans if the government wants to encourage manufacturing.

There are a lot of things that government needs to do. You have to give local manufacturers some facility that will have some interest free rent rates. Make clients available, make roads available, make everything to be available.

I will like to know how much this business has cost you?

I don’t like to say how much the business has cost me. It’s not the figure that’s the issue. The issue is how do you remedy/sustain this kind of plant?

How do you do business outside Nigeria, which country do you partner with the most in terms of raw materials purchase?

We can get raw materials from Europe. We get from china and India, depending on which one is good and which one we can get cheaper. Of course, you know we have the testing materials here. We have to test our raw materials to confirm if it is okay.

Sir, you said you manufactiure below 30 per cent. Tell us the things you think the government should do to ensure that you function effectively.

Excuse me the issue is that when I told you that the current manufacturing capacity is 30 per cent, but if we have the market we have the capacity to manufacture the drugs here. Let me also tell you one thing, producing quality medicine is about money.

What I am trying to say here is that the capacity to measure is about the market. Now if you have steady power supply, the production cost will go down; there are so many things that can be done to decrease the production cost.

Sir you told us about the contentions in Nigeria. Tell us about the local content:

If you know what is called raw materials, its not like go and bring garri and beans (laughs). We don’t have the mechanism to provide the raw materials locally; we don’t have one per cent or even 0 per cent raw materials here.

Why are drugs always bitter? Are there ways to make drugs a bit sweet?

Okay, its seems like my brother does not like bitter drugs, but please don’t let us lose sight that most drugs for children are sweet and if they were not palatable children won’t take them. We should also realise that most drugs either one way or the other are either synthetically or naturally come from herbs. That is the basis of most of them. You will also realize, a lot of the local herbs are bitter and that is the reasons why drugs in general are bitter.

In order to answer your other questions, when we went upstairs earlier I showed you tablet coatin. Tablet coatin can be for several reasons. There are tables known as sugar-coated tablets; are also film-coated tablets. There are tablets that are not supposed to work in the stomach, but work in the intestines. There are all kinds of drugs and there are all kinds of ways they can be prepared.

There are also tablets for children such as chewable tables like vitamin C. There are also many things that can be added to them to make them better, So it really depends on the drugs you have taken. But it is possible to mask them.

Why do Nigerians prefer foreign goods. Nigerians prefer foreign goods?

The issue is they believe that it is the culture or habit of our people. However, quality is key; quality is money. We are manufacturing a lot which is expensive.

When manufacturing cost is so high. Anything about quality is money. There are some machine you need to have and to maintain.

On Pharmatex interaction with Obi Adigwe, the Director-General of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD).

The Director-General of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Obi Adigwe, was here just the way you too visited our company. He came here he talked and we were also open to him. If there is anything he can do, we are waiting for him. They are the ones to formulate policies.

We told him a lot of things when we came here. We told him our problems.

On what government can do, the issue of steady supply of electricity has to be a priority because if you manufacture with diesel, I tell you diesel will be consuming like N12 million per month. So, we need lot of regular electricity power supply, then they also need to put 0 per cent on the importation of raw materials for the production of medicines.

