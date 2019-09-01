The 10 best players to have graced Serie A (1)

10. Ronaldo

SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Goals

1997-02 Inter Milan 68 49

2007-08 AC Milan 20 9

Ronaldo fever was in full swing during the mid-1990s and by the time he joined Inter Milan from Barcelona for £19.5million in 1997 it was the second time in as many seasons he had commanded a world record fee, having previously arrived in Spain from PSV.

There was no equal to him. His pace made defenders chasing him look like they were running through treacle, his skill on the ball was among the best and he had the intelligence to find space for a tap-in or just simply fire one into the top corner from 30 yards. He had no weaknesses.

Except one. Injuries. His last three years at Inter were ravaged by them – missing the entire 2000-01 campaign. Yet his reputation hardly diminished. After returning to help Brazil win the 2002 World Cup, European champions Real Madrid were only happy to ignore his fitness concerns and pay £28million for him.

By the time he returned to the San Siro with AC Milan in 2007 for a year, his peak years had passed – but his spell at Inter will always be among the greatest.

Greatest moment: He scored 49 goals from just 75 games in his first two years – and although domestic honours would somehow allude him, he was integral to helping Inter win the 1998 UEFA Cup.

9. John Charles

SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Goals

1957-62 Juventus 155 108

1962-63 Roma 10 4

Not quite the first British footballer to play abroad but he certainly proved to be a trailblazer as Charles’ success at Juventus paved the way for the likes of Jimmy Greaves and Denis Law to follow suit soon after.

The Welshman arrived at Turin for a British record fee of £65,000 and he did not disappoint. – winning three titles. The striker, who could also play in defence, was an imposing 6ft 2in but as a staunch believer in fair play would become to be known as the Gentle Giant (Il Gigante Buono).

After a brief spell back at Leeds, he returned to Italy with Roma but he could not quite reach his Juventus heights again.

Greatest moment: As part of the celebrations for Juventus’s centenary year in 1997, he was voted by fans as the club’s greatest ever foreign player – that is some acknowledgement when you factor in he saw off the great Michel Platini for that honour.

8. Silvio Piola

SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Goals

1929-34 Pro Vercelli 127 51

1934-43 Lazio 227 143

1946-47 Juventus 28 10

1948-54 Novara 155 70

Giuseppe Meazza has a stadium named after him in Milan (for at least another couple of years before it is demolished) but he has nothing on his Italy team-mate Silvio Piola when it comes to goals.

Piola may not be the biggest name in this list, but his stats back him up to be one of the greatest as his astonishing record of 274 Serie A goals is going to take a remarkable effort to beat.

It could have been even more had World War II not broken out, yet for all his success in front of goal – he never won the Italian title throughout his 25-year career which came to a close in 1954.

Greatest moment: Winning the World Cup with Italy takes some beating when you fail to win a single major domestic trophy but he was top scorer with Lazio twice in Serie A – bagging 21 goals in the 1936–37 and 1942–43 seasons.

7. Marco van Basten

SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Goals

1987-95 AC Milan 147 90

One of the biggest headaches in this list was having to leave out a large majority of one of the greatest ever club sides assembled – AC Milan, 1990-spec.

You could argue that at least half the team should be on this list, and at least one does in Marco van Basten whose career at the San Siro helped drag the side from Serie A also-rans to the best side in the world.

Milan had not won the league for eight years prior to his arrival, but along with the Dutchman’s bagful of goals won three of the next six Serie A crowns.

Sadly for Van Basten, he hit the same problems as Ronaldo. Injuries. Ankle problems had followed him during his time in Italy and although he officially left Milan to retire in 1995, he had not played for two years bringing a sad premature end to a career, with the striker just 28-years-old when he played his last match.

Greatest moment: THAT goal against the Soviet Union summed up Van Basten’s lethal ability in front of goal, but for Milan his goal scoring exploits saw him win the Ballon d’Or three times during his time at the San Siro.

6. Zinedine Zidane

SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Goals

1996-2001 Juventus 151 24

It’s incredible to think one of the greatest players to have graced the game may have had an entirely different career if Blackburn Rovers could have been convinced he was better than Tim Sherwood.

Rovers’ loss was very much Juventus’s gain when they signed him from Bordeaux in 1996. Zidane ‘only’ won two league titles during his time at Juve but he was part of a team that also narrowly missed out in two Champions League finals.

During his time at the Bianconeri, he helped establish them as one of the world’s best and most feared sides. It said everything that a player who joined on a reputation of major promise in 1996 left five years later for a world record fee of £47million to Real Madrid – one that would stand for eight years.

Greatest moment: In the same year as guiding France to World Cup success in 1998 he helped Juventus retain the league title and won the Ballon d’Or.

5. Francesco Totti

SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Goals

1992-2017 Roma 618 250

Had to be dragged kicking and screaming away from Roma in the end after a senior career with the club that is only a little younger than the entire existence of the Premier League.

The midfielder signed professional terms with Roma in 1992, made his debut a year later and was then part of the club and Serie A’s furniture over the next quarter of a century.

Tears were shed all round when he finally retired in 2017 as a one-man club following 785 games and 307 goals.

Greatest moment: Success often evaded him as his beloved Roma were no match for bigger rivals throughout his career, but he did land a league title in 2001 and a couple of Italian Cups in 2007 and 2008.

4. Gianluigi Buffon

SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Clean sheets

1995-2001 Parma 168 67

2001-06 Juventus 153 71

2007-18 Juventus 319 157

Clubs scrambled over each other to land Gianluigi Buffon for their academies when he was as young as 13 – but not as a goalkeeper. After Parma saw off AC Milan to sign him up he played in a manner of outfield positions before they finally decided he was in fact better between the sticks. Wise decision.

To Parma’s credit they had enough faith in his ability to give him his debut in 1995 as a 17-year-old and he soon became first choice – even making his Italy debut just two years later.

Even as a youngster he showed immeasurable confidence to organise a defence and errors were scarce.

Rapid progress ensured and after six years and 220 games at Parma, he was off to Juventus in a world record fee for a goalkeeper at £32.6million. It was a record that would stand until as recently as 2018 when Alisson joined Liverpool.

And that’s where he stayed until last summer when he left for a season at Paris-Saint Germain only to return to Juve again this year where at 41-years-old he is now likely to see out his career and try and add to his 901 club career appearances.

Nine official league titles are credited to Buffon who is widely regarded as the greatest goalkeeper of all time.

Greatest moment: Aged just 17, he was thrown in the deep end against champions AC Milan, making a string of crucial stops to frustrate the likes of Roberto Baggio. Of course he kept a clean sheet to earn Parma a point.

Of course he enjoyed greater moments from a career perspective but in a one-off match, this one of his toughest tests and he came through totally unscathed.

