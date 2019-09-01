Sports
The 10 best players to have graced Serie A (1)
10. Ronaldo
SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Goals
1997-02 Inter Milan 68 49
2007-08 AC Milan 20 9
Ronaldo fever was in full swing during the mid-1990s and by the time he joined Inter Milan from Barcelona for £19.5million in 1997 it was the second time in as many seasons he had commanded a world record fee, having previously arrived in Spain from PSV.
There was no equal to him. His pace made defenders chasing him look like they were running through treacle, his skill on the ball was among the best and he had the intelligence to find space for a tap-in or just simply fire one into the top corner from 30 yards. He had no weaknesses.
Except one. Injuries. His last three years at Inter were ravaged by them – missing the entire 2000-01 campaign. Yet his reputation hardly diminished. After returning to help Brazil win the 2002 World Cup, European champions Real Madrid were only happy to ignore his fitness concerns and pay £28million for him.
By the time he returned to the San Siro with AC Milan in 2007 for a year, his peak years had passed – but his spell at Inter will always be among the greatest.
Greatest moment: He scored 49 goals from just 75 games in his first two years – and although domestic honours would somehow allude him, he was integral to helping Inter win the 1998 UEFA Cup.
9. John Charles
SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Goals
1957-62 Juventus 155 108
1962-63 Roma 10 4
Not quite the first British footballer to play abroad but he certainly proved to be a trailblazer as Charles’ success at Juventus paved the way for the likes of Jimmy Greaves and Denis Law to follow suit soon after.
The Welshman arrived at Turin for a British record fee of £65,000 and he did not disappoint. – winning three titles. The striker, who could also play in defence, was an imposing 6ft 2in but as a staunch believer in fair play would become to be known as the Gentle Giant (Il Gigante Buono).
After a brief spell back at Leeds, he returned to Italy with Roma but he could not quite reach his Juventus heights again.
Greatest moment: As part of the celebrations for Juventus’s centenary year in 1997, he was voted by fans as the club’s greatest ever foreign player – that is some acknowledgement when you factor in he saw off the great Michel Platini for that honour.
8. Silvio Piola
SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Goals
1929-34 Pro Vercelli 127 51
1934-43 Lazio 227 143
1946-47 Juventus 28 10
1948-54 Novara 155 70
Giuseppe Meazza has a stadium named after him in Milan (for at least another couple of years before it is demolished) but he has nothing on his Italy team-mate Silvio Piola when it comes to goals.
Piola may not be the biggest name in this list, but his stats back him up to be one of the greatest as his astonishing record of 274 Serie A goals is going to take a remarkable effort to beat.
It could have been even more had World War II not broken out, yet for all his success in front of goal – he never won the Italian title throughout his 25-year career which came to a close in 1954.
Greatest moment: Winning the World Cup with Italy takes some beating when you fail to win a single major domestic trophy but he was top scorer with Lazio twice in Serie A – bagging 21 goals in the 1936–37 and 1942–43 seasons.
7. Marco van Basten
SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Goals
1987-95 AC Milan 147 90
One of the biggest headaches in this list was having to leave out a large majority of one of the greatest ever club sides assembled – AC Milan, 1990-spec.
You could argue that at least half the team should be on this list, and at least one does in Marco van Basten whose career at the San Siro helped drag the side from Serie A also-rans to the best side in the world.
Milan had not won the league for eight years prior to his arrival, but along with the Dutchman’s bagful of goals won three of the next six Serie A crowns.
Sadly for Van Basten, he hit the same problems as Ronaldo. Injuries. Ankle problems had followed him during his time in Italy and although he officially left Milan to retire in 1995, he had not played for two years bringing a sad premature end to a career, with the striker just 28-years-old when he played his last match.
Greatest moment: THAT goal against the Soviet Union summed up Van Basten’s lethal ability in front of goal, but for Milan his goal scoring exploits saw him win the Ballon d’Or three times during his time at the San Siro.
6. Zinedine Zidane
SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Goals
1996-2001 Juventus 151 24
It’s incredible to think one of the greatest players to have graced the game may have had an entirely different career if Blackburn Rovers could have been convinced he was better than Tim Sherwood.
Rovers’ loss was very much Juventus’s gain when they signed him from Bordeaux in 1996. Zidane ‘only’ won two league titles during his time at Juve but he was part of a team that also narrowly missed out in two Champions League finals.
During his time at the Bianconeri, he helped establish them as one of the world’s best and most feared sides. It said everything that a player who joined on a reputation of major promise in 1996 left five years later for a world record fee of £47million to Real Madrid – one that would stand for eight years.
Greatest moment: In the same year as guiding France to World Cup success in 1998 he helped Juventus retain the league title and won the Ballon d’Or.
5. Francesco Totti
SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Goals
1992-2017 Roma 618 250
Had to be dragged kicking and screaming away from Roma in the end after a senior career with the club that is only a little younger than the entire existence of the Premier League.
The midfielder signed professional terms with Roma in 1992, made his debut a year later and was then part of the club and Serie A’s furniture over the next quarter of a century.
Tears were shed all round when he finally retired in 2017 as a one-man club following 785 games and 307 goals.
Greatest moment: Success often evaded him as his beloved Roma were no match for bigger rivals throughout his career, but he did land a league title in 2001 and a couple of Italian Cups in 2007 and 2008.
4. Gianluigi Buffon
SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Clean sheets
1995-2001 Parma 168 67
2001-06 Juventus 153 71
2007-18 Juventus 319 157
Clubs scrambled over each other to land Gianluigi Buffon for their academies when he was as young as 13 – but not as a goalkeeper. After Parma saw off AC Milan to sign him up he played in a manner of outfield positions before they finally decided he was in fact better between the sticks. Wise decision.
To Parma’s credit they had enough faith in his ability to give him his debut in 1995 as a 17-year-old and he soon became first choice – even making his Italy debut just two years later.
Even as a youngster he showed immeasurable confidence to organise a defence and errors were scarce.
Rapid progress ensured and after six years and 220 games at Parma, he was off to Juventus in a world record fee for a goalkeeper at £32.6million. It was a record that would stand until as recently as 2018 when Alisson joined Liverpool.
And that’s where he stayed until last summer when he left for a season at Paris-Saint Germain only to return to Juve again this year where at 41-years-old he is now likely to see out his career and try and add to his 901 club career appearances.
Nine official league titles are credited to Buffon who is widely regarded as the greatest goalkeeper of all time.
Greatest moment: Aged just 17, he was thrown in the deep end against champions AC Milan, making a string of crucial stops to frustrate the likes of Roberto Baggio. Of course he kept a clean sheet to earn Parma a point.
Of course he enjoyed greater moments from a career perspective but in a one-off match, this one of his toughest tests and he came through totally unscathed.
Sports
Sunday Dare: Team Nigeria’ll stun the world at Olympic Games
…says AG exploits good prep for Tokyo 2020
The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, is optimistic about the chances of Team Nigeria making good impact at next year’s Olympic Games scheduled for Tokyo, Japan.
Dare was speaking shortly after Team Nigeria athletes arrived the country from the venues of the 12th African Games which ended on August 31 in Rabat, Morocco.
Egypt had 101 gold, 97 silver and 72 bronze medals to emerge tops in the final overall medals table with Team Nigeria in the second place after winning 46 gold, 33 silver and 47 bronze medals. South Africa recorded 36 gold, 26 silver and 25 bronze medals to place third.
The minister noted that the performance of the Nigerian athletes was a good indication that they would be ready to compete and do well at the Tokyo event next year.
“The results from Morocco are enough to determine what is going to happen at the Olympic Games and I am certain that we will win lots of medals.
“These athletes are inspiring and we intend to keep them together and prepare them better for the Olympic qualifiers, after that there will be intensive camping in stages to raise the form of the athletes.
“I want to also assure that their (athletes) welfare will be top on agenda and when Olympic Games come, we will be ready because we are going to review the mistakes of the past to deal with the current challenges we might have in the federations.”
The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Olusade Adesola, said the exploits of Team Nigeria in Morocco was a result of cooperation enjoyed from other ministries.
Olusade said: “We thank the Minister of Finance, the Presidency , the Bureau of Public Procurement, the transparency agencies, all of them came to our aid , Immigration Service, the airline partners, Air Peace, and many others.
“Others oscillated in their medal position but Nigeria maintained a progression. We started slowly but gradually went up to emerge second. Not many expected us to topple Morocco and South Africa but we did that in style.”
Sports
Hard-fighting D’Tigers stumble against Argentina
It was yet another harrowing day on the court for D’Tigers as they suffered another 81-94 points loss against a better and experienced Argentina.
Despite a spirited effort from the young side paraded by Alex Nwora and ending the first half 43 points apiece against the 5th rated team in the world, it was not enough on the day managing to win only second quarter 17-28, 26-15, 18-29, 20-22.
Josh Okogie who on Sunday celebrated his 21st birthday, again was the top performer for the team with 18 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds.
Jordan Nwora scored 12 points, 2 assists and caught 3 rebounds during the 20.51minutes he spent on the court.
Al-Farouk Aminu put in a good shift defensively for the team with 8 rebounds and 3 points
Speaking during the post match press conference, Head Coach, Alex Nwora said he was proud of the team and that D’Tigers lost to a better side despite battling hard to grind out a win.
Nwora said that it was not the result the boys wanted but that in basketball, losing and winning were all part of the game.
“I am proud of them. We battled for our lives, we battled back for a better deficit unfortunately, we fell short in some areas.”
Nwora said the D’Tigers team is a young team and have not played together for a long time compared to most teams competing at the World Cup.
“This particular team is a very young team. Some of the players are playing together for the first time. I believe if we continue blending this team, we can only get better if we keep this team together.”
He said attention will now be focused on the last group game against Korea as the search continues for the win.
Sports
Musa charges Olympic Eagles to win in Sudan
Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa has charged the U-23 National Team, Olympic Eagles, to go all out and make the nation proud as the team intensified preparations for the final round of this year’s U-23 AFCON qualifiers against Sudan.
Musa made the call when he showed up at the team’s training session at the FIFA Goal Project in Abuja on Sunday evening.
The Eagles’ skipper added that with hard work and dedication, the team can beat Sudan in Omdurman to stand a bright chance to qualify for the forthcoming U-23 AFCON in Egypt.
“I am here to encourage and pledge my support to you due to the importance of the game ahead of you. I have played for the U-23 before making my debut for the Super Eagles in 2010, and with dedication, hard work and grace of God, today I’m the Super Eagles captain.
“Nigeria is blessed with a lot talented footballers. I am the captain of the Super Eagles not because I am better than most of the players but due to dedication and hard work. I urge you to go all out and beat Sudan because the game serves as Olympic qualifiers.”
The Imama Amapakabo –led team is expected to depart the shores of the country early next week, with the first leg billed for Thursday, 5th September at the Al Merriekh Stadium in Omdurman. The return leg will hold in Asaba, Delta State on Tuesday, September10. Winners over two legs between Nigeria and Sudan will qualify for the 3rd Africa U-23 Cup of Nations, scheduled for Egypt 8th – 22nd November this year.
Sports
Ndidi: My parents proud of my decision to return to school
Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has said his determination to expand his scope of knowledge inspired him to acquire university education to the excitement of his parents.
The Nigeria international who is currently studying business and management at the De Montfort University said he was unable to continue his education while in the country even though he had strong desire to do so.
The former Genk player, who is aiming to build a football resort in Nigeria, disclosed his parents were happy with his decision to acquire academy skills.
“They are really proud but for me I didn’t tell anyone I only told my mum and my dad,” Ndidi said on Sky Sports.
“Education is very important because growing up in Nigeria I wasn’t in school and then seeing other kids not been able to go to school because their parent could not afford it,” the combative midfielder continued.
“It is just a personal thing for me that I want to expand myself and know a couple of things and understand.
“The environment is really amazing, though I come [to school] been cool, no one knows when I step into the class and go.”
However, the midfielder is optimistic Leicester City can finish in theEnglish Premier League top six this season.
Brendan Rodgers’ men narrowly missed out on Europa League ticket last term, after ending behind Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton in ninth place.
The Super Eagles midfielder played a key role in his side’s performances, helping the Foxes keep nine clean sheets in 38 league games.
Ndidi has now set a target for the King Power Stadium outfit, as he hopes his side can surpass their last season’s performances.
“Top six? I would say top three [is possible] but we have to get the points out of the games before we can place ourselves at the top,” he said.
Sports
Unilever wins 2019 Remita Cup
Exhilaration was the pervasive feeling at the Yabatech Sports Complex on Sunday as fans of corporate football witnessed endless entertainment at the grand finale of the 2019 Remita Corporate Champions Cup (RC3), where Unilever edged Nestle to the trophy.
The match, which was enjoyed by a near-capacity crowd, was as tactical as it was exciting. Four converted penalty kicks by the Unilever team deprived former champions, Nestle, of the dream to lift the new Koenig Trophy for the first time after a goalless draw in regulation time.
Unilever defeated FrieslandCampina and IHS Towers en route the final while Nestle bested First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Union Bank to make the final of the RC3, a tournament regarded by pundits as the Champions League of corporate football due to eligibility granted to winners and runners-up of sectoral championships.
The event was graced by the presence of dignitaries and senior executives including the Managing Director of SystenSpecs, John Obaro; Managing Director of Wema Bank, Ademola Adebise; Executive Director of SystemSpecs, Deremi Atanda; legendary former goalie of Nigeria’s Super Eagles and tournament ambassador, Peter Rufai; Chief Operating Officer of Media Vision Limited, Jimmy Shogbesan, Ola Ehinmoro, HR Director, Ghana & Nigeria, Unilever; Sola Akinsoye, Country HR Manager, Nestle and an array of Ex-Super Eagles and Falcons Internationals.
Reacting to the quality of football on display throughout the course of the competition and the commitment of his organisation to promoting worthy CSR causes around the nation, Managing Director of SystemSpecs, the tournament sponsors, John Obaro said: “We are committed to the promotion of a productive workforce capable of accelerating advancement in Nigerian, African and global economies as a whole.
“Through RC3, for five seasons we have reinforced our commitment to provide a fun-filled platform for workforce across various brands in diverse industries in Nigeria to relax and bond in a way that ensures work-life balance, without official duties coming in the way”
Also remarking on the tenacity of both teams to arrive at the final and put up a strong showing of themselves, Tournament Ambassador and Ex-Super Eagles International, Peter Rufai noted: ’’The quality of football seen so far has been great and I will like to applaud all the teams for putting so much effort in ensuring a great tournament. I will also like to thank SystemSpecs and Media Vision for hosting such a tournament”
Unilever and FCMB competed for third and fourth places in the tournament, with the bankers defeating its on-field adversary 1-0 in a fast-paced game.
Sports
NCDMB supports Bayelsa governor’s football tournament
Management of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has promised to support the Seriake Dickson Football Tournament as part of its corporate social responsibility.
It noted that the grassroots competition, also known as the Restoration Cup, fosters unity and peaceful co-existence among communities in Bayelsa State.
The General Manager, Human Resources, Mr. Terhemba Makeri, stated this on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Mr. Simbi Wabote, during the courtesy visit of the Central Working Committee of the tournament to the organisation’s corporate headquarters in Yenagoa.
Makeri lauded the vision behind the competition, which includes discovering and exposing football talents in the state with a view to making them national and international stars.
“The Restoration Cup football competition is a great idea. It is good to know how huge this project is.
“We supported the competition last year, and we render support like this as part of our corporate social responsibility. So we will support this year’s edition also no matter how small. We pray the tournament is sustained so that it will continue to discover notable talents in Bayelsa. We believe in a few years, football stars will emerge from the Restoration Cup,” Makeri said.
Earlier, Director General of the Restoration Cup, Mr. Ono Akpe, while soliciting the NCDMB support, said the competition has grown to become the biggest grassroot football tournament in Nigeria with 161 teams and communities registered in the ongoing edition.
He said funding was a challenge as the organisers provide jerseys and balls for all the participating teams as well as taking care of the indemnites and logistics of the match officials for eight weeks.
According to Ono, statistics from the state police command indicate that there is a reduction in crime rate during the period of the competition.
The Tournament Director, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, on his part, highlighted the exploits of the Restoration Starlets, who were players selected from the last edition, at the Africa Youth Cup in Cape Verde, and their subsequent victory at the State FA League.
Alabrah said the organisers were committed to fishing out youthful football talents in the state and grooming them to become stars in the near future.
A specially branded Restoration Cup jersey was later presented to the NCDMB Executive Secretary.
Sports
OVH Energy Tennis final now Friday
The organisers of the ongoing OVH Energy Doubles Tennis Tournament hots-up at the Ikoyi Club 1938 on Monday announced that the final of the event will take place on Friday and not Saturday.
“In the light of some events that will be staged on Saturday on September 7, we have had to reschedule the final for Friday,” Tennis section President, Bimbo Okubena said on Monday
Meanwhile, top ranked players on the ladder board are living up to expectations as the tournament hots-up at the club.
The team of Kalada and Godwin Kienka are almost certain of their place in the semifinals after winning their opening three matches and are closely followed by Bimbo Okubena and Nishant Abbi who also made impressive starts winning their opening two games in the Men’s Doubles A.
Kalada is the top ranked player of the club while his dad, Godwin, a famous grassroots tennis icon, is the club’s fourth best player. Okubena, is third on the ladder with Abbi ranked second.
The latter are in for a tough challenge following their 5-4 defeat to Ezomo Imoukhuede and Ishmael Nwokocha to keep the group delicately poised.
With the tournament featuring 52 players in four categories being played in a round-trip in format, the winner of their meeting will certainly top the group which will see it played the fourth-class team.
The men’s doubles B is in two groups with group 1 having seven doubles teams competing while group 2 has six. Femi Nedd and Wale Odutola and running neck-and-neck with Ikechukwu Madueke and Idris Belo-Osagie while Bola Ayorinde and Segun Abijo are also having a great run in Group 2 and are tipped for the knockout stage.
Sports
SWAN salutes Team Nigeria, hails Dalung
The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has applauded Team Nigeria for its achievement at the just concluded 12th African Games in Morocco, inspite of the not-too-perfect preparations prior to the championship. SWAN notes and commends individual athletes who were able to rise to the occasion by exhibiting the ‘can do’ spirit of the average Nigerian.
SWAN commends the Team for finishing second on the medals table with 127 medals ’46 gold, 33 silver and 48 bronze’. The outstanding and befitting outing of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Morocco, is a thing of pride for all Nigerians. Indeed, such performance has taken some time in coming. According to a release signed by the Deputy Secretary General, Babafemi Raji, SWAN said:
“We particularly, urge the Minister to build on, and ensure consistency in the staging of the rejuvenated National Sports Festival (NSF), National Youth Games (NYG) and other talent hunting flagship programmes of the Ministry. The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development should equally ensure that Nigeria takes full advantage of sporting events, where she has comparative advantage, so as to remain a powerhouse in those sports, while paying attention to others where we can still excel in future. It is a well known fact that sports if properly nurtured, has the potential to not only serve to entertain people but equally become a huge industry that can gainfully engage millions of Nigerian youths.
Sports
Anti-doping case dropped against fastest man
The US Anti-Doping Agency has withdrawn its case against sprinter Christian Coleman, the fastest man in the world this year.
Coleman, 23, had been charged with missing three drugs tests and was facing an automatic one-year ban.
Usada said it had withdrawn the charge after receiving guidance from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
Coleman is now free to compete at the World Athletics Championships, beginning in Doha on September 28.
The American ran a world-leading time of 9.81 seconds in the Diamond League in California in June, reports the BBC.
Sports
US Open: Champion, Osaka crashes out
Naomi Osaka followed fellow defending champion Novak Djokovic out of the US Open in the fourth round after falling to dangerous Swiss Belinda Bencic in straight sets.
The world No. 1 – who will slip behind Ash Barty when the WTA rankings are next released – won her first of two Grand Slam titles on Arthur Ashe just 12 months ago, beating Serena Williams in a controversy-filled final.
But the 21-year-old Japanese was powerless to stop Bencic – a former world No. 7 with a penchant for giant killing – as she was beaten by the 13th seed 7-5 6-4 in an hour and 27 minutes.
Bencic had won both of their previous encounters in 2019 and it was once again a match-up that didn’t suit the top seed, leaving her forced to kiss her title goodbye. The 22-year-old – who hit 29 winners at the expense of just 12 unforced errors – will go on to face Danna Vekic in the quarter-finals, in what is just her second appearance at this stage of a Slam.
Her first debut in the last-eight of a major came as a teenager in the 2014 event before being thrashed by China’s Peng Shuai.
It’s now guaranteed there will be a first-time Grand Slam finalist in the top-half of the draw and Bencic will sense there’s a real opportunity to go all the way.
“I was so excited to come on the court, the challenge cannot be bigger against Naomi who was the champion last year,” Bencic said.
“I had to be at the top of the game and I’m really pleased with how I managed my nerves in the end.”
Bencic is targeting her second title of the year after winning a Premier 5 event in Dubai, beating Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina and Petra Kvitova on her way to that title.
For Osaka, who has had her knee strapped up during the entirety of this event and called for the trainer in the second set, it’s a case of back to the drawing board, although there remain signs that she is close to returning to her best form after an indifferent season following her Australian Open triumph.
Bencic thumped 15 winners past the Japanese in the first set, breaking twice and, crucially, at the death to move in front.
- Courtesy: metro.co.uk
Trending
-
Business19 hours ago
Stocks shiver as new US-China tariffs add to global gloom
-
News13 hours ago
Three killed as S’African burn Nigerians’ shops
-
Sports21 hours ago
US Open: Injury ends Djokovic’s title defence
-
Metro and Crime8 hours ago
Niger Groups threaten showdown with FG over deplorable federal roads
-
News8 hours ago
APC slams S’south govs over NDDC appointments
-
News13 hours ago
EFCC recovers N550m, arrests 280 fraudsters in Kano
-
Sports17 hours ago
US Open: Osaka, Nadal headline Day Eight
-
Sports17 hours ago