The $9 Billion judgment debt thunder: Is Nigeria in a Cul-De-Sac? (Part 1)
INTRODUCTION
The raving news is the decision of a British court which ordered the seizure of Nigeria’s foreign assets to satisfy a judgment debt of $9 billion which was awarded by an Arbitral tribunal.
This sum is surely over N3.4 trillion. This is an order, which, if carried out, will simply cripple Nigeria, whose entire 2019 budget, for the whole country (which was signed into law only in June) is N8.92 trillion only.
The current foreign reserves of Nigeria are about a mere $47.62 billion, with China having the highest foreign reserves in the world, to the tune of $3.6 trillion. This is distantly followed by Japan $1.323trillion); Switzerland ($804.323 billion); Saudi Arabia ($487.259 billion); Taiwan ($464.828); Russia ($463.800); India ($430.572 billion). Others are Hong Kong, South Korea, Brazil, Singapore, Thailand and Mexico, in that order.
The UK has $164.209. The United States of America comes a very distant 18th in the world, with $125.725 billion in foreign reserves. You can now imagine where Nigeria, with a miserly $47.62 billion would be on the world index.
The best option thus open to the Federal Government to halt the looming disaster of attaching her foreign assets to the tune of $9 billion, in my humble opinion, is to immediately appeal the judgment and ask the court for astay of execution. It could, in the interregnum, negotiate the quantum as it had already done.
To allow execution of the judgment will plunge Nigeria’s already battered, pilfered and mismanaged economy into irreversible doldrums and recession of unimaginable proportions. No one should take Lai Mohammed serious when he boastfully asserted that Nigeria will not surrender any of her foreign assets. Really? Did I hear him say “surrender”.
Lai easily and shockingly forgets that UK is not Nigeria, where court judgment orders are treated with disdain, levity, derision and violated with utmost impunity. The judgment creditors will not seek Nigeria’s permission to go after her foreign assets. They will not politely ask Nigeria to “surrender” her assets.
No. They will simply use the available, tested and trusted legal option of garnishee proceedings (writ of fieri facia) and attach all available and known Nigerian bank accounts, assets, monies, properties, etc, wherever they find them in the UK and in any part of the world, especially in countries within the United Nations Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (New York, June 10, 1958); otherwise known as “the New York Convention.
This convention requires courts of contracting states to give effect to private agreements to arbitrate and to recognize and enforce arbitration awards made in other contracting states. As at April, 2018, the convention had 160 state parties which include 157 of the 193 United Nations member states, plus the Cook Islands, the Holy Sea and the State of Palestine. Nigeria and the United Kingdom, the two countries involved in the P & ID and Nigerian imbroglio are state parties to this New York convention.
It means the arbitral award of $9 billion judgment debt made in favour of P & ID can be enforced in any of these 160 countries. It can also be enforced against the property of Nigeria in any of the European Union (EU) states made up of 28 countries. The UK had triggered off Article 50 to begin UK’s withdrawal from the EU in March, 2017, following a referendum which started a two-year process due to conclude on 29th March, 2019. 51.9% voters favoured UK’s leaving the EU.
This process is expected to be concluded (final exiting) by 31st October, 2019. But, until then, the judgment of P & ID can be enforced in any of these 28 countries. So, this is a time to be strategic and tactical. This is not a matter given to puerile lachrymal effusion, chest beating, adventurous swash buckling and grandstanding. It is a matter of cold law and facts. Let the Federal Government hire experienced legal hands in the UK immediately to stem this impending disaster that will eclipse all of us, without exception.
THE FACTS
Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) is an engineering and project management company founded and led by Michael Quinn and Brendan Cahill who are said to have over 30 years’ experience of project management and execution in Nigeria. P&ID conceived and planned a project that would deliver much-needed power generation to millions of Nigerians, and create profitable by-products for sale on the international market. Under an agreement with Nigeria, P&ID would build a state-of-the-art gas processing plant to refine natural gas (“wet gas”) into “lean gas” that Nigeria would receive free of charge to power its national electric grid.
The lucrative natural gas liquid by-products (propane, ethane, butane) of this processing would be sold by P&ID on the international market, with expected profits in the billions of dollars. In 2010, P & ID entered into a 20-year agreement with the Federal Government of Nigeria to execute this project.
Under the agreement, the Nigerian government was to ensure that all necessary pipelines and related infrastructure were installed and that arrangements were made with agencies and third parties to deliver gas for P&ID to process. However, the Nigerian government failed to meet its commitments, causing the project to flounder.
This meant Nigeria would lose the opportunity of a new power supply, and P&ID would lose 20 years’ worth of profits. P&ID attempted on multiple occasions to find a solution, and yet Nigeria re- fused to come to the table. Arbitration commenced in 2012 before a tribunal in London.
Although during the arbitration Nigeria claimed to be interested in reaching an amicable settlement with P&ID, in fact Nigeria never made a serious offer and it became clear that Nigeria was attending settlement discussions only to delay the proceedings. NOW THIS In July 2015, the tribunal in London unanimously concluded that Nigeria was liable for the government having repudiated the agreement with P & ID. Nigeria was taken to arbitration under the terms of the agreement in 2015, which handed down an original award of $6.6bn. It has since accumulated substantial interest making it $9.6bn as of today.
It is the decision of the arbitration which has now been turned into the judgment of the high court. That effectively entitles the applicant, the P & ID Ltd, to impound the assets of the Federal Government of Nigeria wherever located in the world, to the value of the award, estimated to be 20% of the country’s external reserves.
AND THIS
CACOPHONY OF VOICES FORMER ATTORNEY-GENERAL OF THE FEDERATION, MICHAEL AONDOAKAA’S REACTION
A former Attorney-General of the Federation, Michael Aondoakaa, (SAN), has advised the Federal Government to file corruption charges against representatives of the Process and Industrial Developments firm for entering into a sham contract with some unscrupulous Nigerians. He said the contract with P&ID was illegal ab initio because it was not approved by the Federal Executive Council, adding that there was no budgetary provision for such a contract.
Aondoakaa said the contract was in contravention of the Infrastructural Regulatory Commission Act and Public Procurement Act. Incredible submission for an arbitration award already made with both parties participating. Incredible that Aondoaka is advocating going after alleged culprits in this cul de sac, rather than profer serious solution. Pursuing rats when the house is on fire? (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Good government only happens when the people working in it do their jobs, and do them well.” (Matthew Lesko).
LAST LINE
I thank Nigerians for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb., Ph.D, LL.D. I enjoin you to look forward to next week’s treatise.
Follow me on twitter @ MikeozekhomeSAN
‘I regret scolding grandma’
Last week’s article is still generating responses till now. More than any other issue discussed in recent times, “The Silent Need of Grandmas” appears to have elicited a revisit to an issue that was hitherto regarded as outlandish and an oddity. Quite a number of grandmas and single moms have since been expressing their desires for the need of companions and life partners where possible.
The article, according to some readers, has torn the veil of primitive notion of sexless life in retirement. They claim that it is indeed a silent pain for mature single moms and grandmas on whom the environment and societal norms have imposed psychological constraints. It is unbelievable to discover that some grandmas have been assaulted for daring to find love or engage in sex for their emotional stability and satisfaction.
A 38-year-old mother of three was in tears while speaking with me on phone last weekend. She regretted her attitude towards her widowed mom who had been asking for her consent to engage in a new relationship since she lost her husband eight years ago.
“Sir, I didn’t know that my action was callous and selfish to have scolded and disapproved my mother from her desire to go into a relationship to be happy about four years after the death of my dad. I thought at 60, she didn’t need a man again. She has been there for us (her children), taking care of her grandchildren. She became a widow at 56 and she’s now 64. After reading your article, the veil of ignorance fell off from my eyes. I now feel guilty of being selfish and inconsiderate (Sobs).
“I’m her only daughter, and I have apologised to her while promising to support her decision to seek love and happiness through a companion henceforth. Even if she decides to remarry, I will support her. I will like you to please hook her up with a responsible, decent and fatherly man that can make her happy. Let me know the details, sir. I’m ready to take care of whatever it takes for her to enjoy the rest of her life as a woman.
“Sincere appreciation for the great job you are doing, sir. God bless you. I will send her details to your phone line. Goodbye, sir.”
Tuesday morning, a caller who had earlier sent an SMS to appreciate the illuminating effect of the article on her life said she was keeping a copy of the newspaper for her married daughter. In her lengthy text message, the woman noted that in her SMS that “at 56, I think my being active in bed is a bad thing, thinking that I’m not supposed to desire sex again at my age.” She added that she got relieved from the burden of guilt for having a relationship as a single mom at her age, adding that she’s now liberated: “I’m happy to read your write-up.”
Another caller explained how a 37-year-old neighbour slapped her mom for being involved in a relationship with a man despite her daughter’s objection. The woman (daughter) in question was irked because her 58-year-old mother insisted on having an affair with another man as a widow. The woman was of the opinion that for her mom to still feel horny, complain of loneliness and desire to be with a man were abnormal. “How could she dare to fall in love at her age? What does she need sex for? I’m ashamed of her as my mother,” she reportedly explained to her neighbours that witnessed her upbraiding and slapping of her mother.
Going by this experience, it shows there are many intimidated, scolded and silenced grandmas out there who are dying silently of loneliness. They’re not bold enough to express their feelings or desires for love and companions for fear of being labelled or insulted by their children and/or their neighbours.
Some grandmas, grandfathers and single parents are responding positively to the need for emotionally balanced and healthy lifestyle even at the twilight of their age. Apart from those who express their desire for a hook-up service, many of them called and sent messages to appreciate the management of New Telegraph for the “service to humanity” this column is rendering. The responses are heartwarming!
From Our Mailbox
Dear West,
Apart from your excellent counsel on this subject matter, you are indeed a very natural person. Could you believe that my grandma at the ripe age of 141 was still keeping a relationship with the oldest man in our community? Both of them were exchanging visits with each other at intervals. Any day the old man was scheduled to visit, grandma will tell us to gather enough woods to keep the fire burning for the period they will be together in the kitchen. While together, they were discussing and laughing in low tone due to their old age.
Loneliness is truly a challenge, and if not well managed, has the tendency of killing somebody. After I went through a divorce, I wasn’t okay with my life. I almost died from the bane of loneliness despite the fact that my three children were living with me. The vacuum created by the absence of a woman was just there in my heart but unfortunately I’m scared of getting married immediately because of the experience I had in my previous marriage.
I got through with the situation based on the experience of a single woman we rode together in my car in the early 1990s. She explained that she needed a man for two main reasons: to set or massage her waist line and to stabilize her nervous system. Just imagine that! This is a clear indication that sex helps the body system and increases the chances of longevity as well. – Chief Emo, Abuja.
That piece of yours is an award winning piece. It is the truth, absolute truth and nothing but the truth. Well done, sir. – @adefum@yahoo.com
I like your write-up on sexual issue about older women. Keep it up and spread the message widely. –@fabianmichael1849@gmail.com
This article is interesting. I need more of this. Thanks. – 08100070135
Osinbajo’s sins
“It is important to send a message that no public officer can steal the resources of this country and expect to escape” – Yemi Osinbajo on Corruption.
If the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo gets consumed in his present travails the real reason is not going to be because of corruption as his traducers would want to make the public believe. The political family where he belongs, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not averse to corrupt persons after all they have many in their fold and have even become a haven for them apparently in line with the assertion of their National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, that dirty ones coming into APC would be made clean automatically on entry.
Rather the erudite Professor of Law and Pastor of a church would be going down for his poor reading of political scheming in the land. He may be an orator, a tall scholar in the area of Law and Scripture but what is emerging is portraying him as a dwarf in the political intrigue.
To survive in a political power corridor in Nigeria, you must be a cat with nine lives; you must be as sly and cunning as a fox and as crafty as a tortoise to be able to navigate the turbulence of the terrain. If you don’t have this trenchancy, the native intelligence required to survive the murky waters of Nigeria politics you will find yourself loudly screaming ‘had I known’ which is always late in coming.
Prof. Osinbajo certainly took a lot for granted and failed to do the needful, diligent study of his principal and his henchmen to know how to relate with them. A good study would have shown him the mastery of a Fulani man in power game. The Fulani may not have the mastery of economics or social engineering but in politics they are ahead of all the other ethnic groups in the country, whether in military or democratic government they have good understanding of the schemes involved.
Often the Yoruba tend to confuse their control of media space and manipulation of public perception with political influence, the two are different. Just like the Igbo who continue to deceive themselves as having superior intelligent quotient and thought that it could take them far in all spheres but just like the Yoruba they have remained inferior to the Fulani in the political manoeuvrings. The Fulani have shown the other ethnic groups in this country since independence that the greatest power is not money or media power, but political power.
If the Vice President had even followed the most recent event, he would have cautioned himself better when his boss was sick and away to the United Kingdom for yet to be disclosed ailment.
A Fulani born President of this country Umaru Yar’Adua was sick the whole of 2009 and died in May 2010. While he was going from one hospital to the other for medication, there were a lot of uncertainties around his Presidency. There was secrecy by the cabals of the time who ran the government by proxy when the President was incapacitated. A non-Fulani top gun of his administration who was heading the kitchen cabinet composed mostly of Fulani then ostensibly from his vantage position knew that Yar’Adua was not going to survive the illness and he began scheming for an advantage should that happen. The other Fulani in the inner room who were privy to the same information just watched him bun his fingers.
By the time Yar’Adua returned almost half dead, he had to carry out one assignment before dying, relieve the ambitious man of his duties before dying and did not leave the public without the knowledge that the man was a betrayer.
Prof. Osinbajo should have drawn from this to have been more circumspect in his actions when President Muhammadu Buhari was sick and he was handed down the Presidency momentarily.
The real sin that probably fixed the Vice President in his current mess is not unconnected with the way and manner he carried on when Presidential power was handed down to him.
He was guileless not to know that all that glitters is no gold that media hype to some of his actions was not in any way helping him as it was provocative to the people who gave him the job. We all saw how populist he was the short time he held sway making nonsense of his principal’s tenure.
The two top most actions of the Vice President that almost certainly brought him to where he is now must have been his sack of the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawan Daura. Truly, haughty Daura may have allowed his deep relationship with the President his kinsmen to becloud his own behaviour and deserved punishment but by who? Osinbajo acting as President should have known that sacking somebody occupying such sensitive position could be given wide interpretations. In addition, the VP may have over-reached his borrowed tenure to think that he will get the same hundred per cent loyalties just because he was acting. Administratively and on the surface of it Osinbajo acted well for a government in dire need of discipline and sense of direction but he forgot to note that when politics arrives the scene wearing the toga of religion and tribe, rationality goes into hiding and that was exactly what happened. Perhaps added to this was Osinbajo’s knowingly or unknowingly truncating an already cooked agenda of ensuring that Justice Walter Onnoghen never occupied the position of the Chief Justice of Nigeria? The President’s absence to London on health grounds would have helped smoothen the agenda, a lawyer, a Christian and a Southerner in charge to be the one to deliver it. Either Osinbajo did not understand the game or not been properly carried along or he refused to buy into it and followed his conscience. He submitted Onnoghen’s name and the media did not fail to underscore the fact that it was done by Osinbajo.
Expectedly, the positive media bliss enjoyed by the VP on this as the man who did the right thing may have added positively to his profiles but unknown to him it upset the people that really own the job. What eventually happened to Justice Onnoghen is already history and the fear is thick that same might happen to his nominee the Vice President.
Undoubtedly, Prof. Osinbajo may not be too free from the black robe being put on him now but who is in this system? If he is accused of flooding all agencies under him with his ethnic people is he not following his principal’s footsteps? If he has used his friends to help himself is it not what is happening everywhere in this government? Is it not this system that facilitated the entry into the country of the most wanted corrupt figure in the land called Abdulrasheed Maina gave him office, promoted and was preparing him to be the next governor of Borno state? And when the bubble burst and the media screamed blue murder was he not smuggled outside by the same people that brought him into the country?
Where is the woman Head of Service Winfred Oyo-Ita who refused to play the role assigned to her in the melodrama, ‘African magic’ called ‘the return and the disappearance of fugitive Maina’. Has she not gotten the same treatment as Onnoghen? When she won the public votes for standing up to the indestructible Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, shouldn’t she have known that her days were numbered?
Osinbajo’s other display of nativity was his showing signs of being ambitious without first looking at the pendulum to know where it swings. Aside from provoking his boss with the too early show of ambition, he drew blood with his never say die godfather who all along has been seeing Osinbajo’s number two position as really his just because he is not a Christian. With Osinbajo’s unwise show of ambition, when the marksmen came for him there was nobody to protect him as it became to the godfather more like good riddance to an evolving rubbish.
Even Osinbajo’s vocal ethnic Afenifere group who could have been by his side was already distraught with him over his stance on the restructuring of the country. Watchers therefore liken Osinbajo’s travails to the tiger rider who celebrated and hailed the tiger as it descended on its prey until it had no other and turned its fang on him. Osinbajo has been the most combative voice against restructuring and in telling the World how corrupt PDP was all obviously to impress his principal, but here he is on the radar. By now Osinbajo will understand it when great minds say that the more we are thrown into conflict with each other through engineered distrust, the less able we are to unite against those responsible.
Vee-Pees: Vice or virtue?
Never forget, the press is the enemy. The establishment is the enemy. The professors are the enemy. Professors are the enemy. Write that on a blackboard 100 times and never forget it. – Richard Milhous Nixon, the 37th President of the United States of America.
A
n aspirant who made a strong showing in his party’s presidential race in the United States was asked if he would consider an offer of being the running mate, the belief being that his candidature would bring a lot of positives to the table. He quipped: I hate all vices, including the vice-president!” Are deputies really needed in organisations? Is the vice-president needed in a presidential system? Is the Deputy Senate President/Deputy Speaker needed in the National Assembly? Is the Deputy Governor of a state or, indeed, the Deputy Chairman of a local government needed? In corporate organisations, do we need the deputy MD, deputy COO or CEO or whatever? Do we need a deputy editor, deputy MD/Deputy-Editor-in-Chief? Virtually every organisation makes provisions for a deputy or an assistant(s).
The reasons are not far to fetch: It is assumed that the leader needs a helping hand. After God created man, He saw that it was not good for him to be alone and took the decision to make for him a help-mate. Jethro, Moses’ father-in-law, taught him the principles of delegated authority. In virtually every facet of human existence, this principle holds sway – be it secular, spiritual, private or public. Circumstances and events beyond human comprehension also make deputies imperative. Deaths and incapacitation do occur that make the leader unable to continue in office. Rules and regulations are breached that lead to the leader taking himself out or he is kicked out. Organisations are, in that wise, like a car; it is wise to have not just a spare tyre but a very good one, in case of eventualities. We heard a governor here describe deputy governors as spare tyres which are sparingly used. True as that may be, woe betides the traveller without a spare tyre who suffers a puncture in the middle of nowhere in these days of roving armed bandits, ritualists, kidnappers, and Fulani herdsmen! The fact that second-in-commands are treated shabbily everywhere has not discouraged people from killing to get into it!
Our presidential system is said to mimic the United States. This would appear so more in appearance than in substance. Besides, no two polity or people are exactly the same. U.S. differs significantly from Nigeria. This is why some have said our own presidential system is – or should be – home-grown, with its own peculiarities. How many can say who is the United States’ current vice-president? But everyone knows President Donald Trump; which is why, in America or using America as the standard, it is often said that the vice-president is to be seen and rarely to be heard. I dare to say that he is even rarely to be seen! As our people would say, when mother elephant trumpets, his baby must keep quiet. That works fine in America but cannot so work in Nigeria where the vice-presidential slot is used to balance at least two factors critical to the survival, not only of democracy but of the country itself, namely; religion and ethnicity. This is rarely the case in the U.S. A Nigerian vice-president, therefore, is expected both to be heard and to be seen by the people and tendencies he is seen to represent in the political equation. Where this is not so for whatever reasons (e.g. the weakness of the VP) or where the president alone monopolises power and the limelight, there is bound to be disquiet and disequilibrium in the polity.
Some say it is because of the educational incapacitation of President Muhammadu Buhari that his administration is retarded and is also increasingly becoming reactive, frustrated, desperate, and intolerant of dissenting views. May be; may be not! For one, the president is surrounded by a lot of knowledgeable and otherwise competent people. Besides, President Nixon, quoted above, had the best of education and was a high performer until, quoting scriptures, iniquity a la Watergate, was found in him. It is in the nature of dictators and leaders who feel insecure (siege mentality) to strike mortal blows at the truth. Everywhere, be it in Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich or Benito Mussolini’s Italy, truth is usually the first casualty of creeping fascism. The purveyors of truth such as the press, social media and activists; the establishment (National Assembly, the Judiciary, Civil Servants) and the philosophers and ideologues (the Professors/academics) have never anywhere been trusted, loved or allowed to be by intolerant leaders. They are used, then, they are dumped. Their bat mimics the bird (King Odewale in Prof. Ola Rotimi’s “The gods are not to blame”) but is soon roughly shoved aside and shown where it belongs.
Spiro Theodore Agnew (November 9, 1918 – September 17, 1996) was the 39th Vice-President of the United States (from 1969 – 1973 when he resigned). He was the second U.S. VP to have so resigned, the first being John C. Calhoun in 1932. Agnew’s resignation was significant in many respects. It brought a lofty political and public service career to an ignoble end. As the 55thgovernor of Maryland (January 25, 1967 – January 7, 1969), he ran a government that made tax reforms its pivot and built up a Centrist reputation that recommended him for call-up to be presidential running-mate to Richard Nixon. Pundits said Agnew truly brought a lot of positives to the table and that his being on the ticket contributed immensely to their win in the presidential election.
In power, Agnew, however, fell into the pit that many deputies fall into. To please his boss, he allowed himself to be used as attack dog against the enemies of the administration (“our administration” as Osinbajo has often put it!) He moved from his lofty Centrist position to the far Right to please the powers-that-be and became Nixon’s hatchet man performing dirty jobs.
In 1973, Agnew was investigated by the Attorney for the District of Maryland on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, bribery, extortion, and tax fraud. Very ironic for a man who had spearheaded far-reaching tax reforms in the same Maryland just like Osinbajo spearheaded TraderMoni! Agnew took kickbacks from contractors during his time as Baltimore County Executive and as governor of Maryland and the payments continued into his tenure as VP. After months of maintaining his innocence, Agnew pleaded “no contest” to a single charge of tax evasion and resigned from office (soft landing). Institutions in the U.S. are so strong that there was little more anyone, even Nixon, could have done to save Agnew’s neck. Conversely, here in Nigeria institutions are so weak that there is no way a VP will get into the kind of trouble Osinbajo is rumoured to be submerged in except it is engineered right from the inside. Here, it is the big thief who steals cows that catches the petty thief who steals chickens! Such is the difference between Nigeria’s and the United States’ presidential systems.
Agnew’s resignation paved the way for Gerald Ford to become VP and when Watergate consumed Nixon himself, Ford moved up as President. History is canny; sometimes it repeats itself! Many will remember the trilogy I wrote last December titled “2019: Yoruba interests and Osinbajo’s vaulting ambition.” Some fired back that there was nothing vaulting in Osinbajo’s ambition to become whatever; I agree! Nothing ventured, nothing gained! To quote Nixon one more time: “If you take no risks, you’ll suffer no defeat. But if you take no risks, you win no victory.” I wasn’t against risk-taking; I only cautioned against the route being taken. Don’t burn bridges because you will need them back and forth. Don’t destroy the ladder that took you to your dizzying height because you will need it on your way down. Don’t destroy old landmarks, says the scripture. Don’t uproot the pumpkin in the old homestead, counsels Prof. Okot p’Bitek. Don’t be a bastard who uses the left finger to point to his father’s house.
Learn from Spiro Agnew’s mistakes: After doing their hatchet job for them, they will dump you. Don’t sell your own people cheap; by so doing, you are also cheapening yourself. Never allow water to dry out behind your fish….
But they hardly listen to advice! They only get wiser after the act. Years back I counselled a top CAN leader to reduce his frequent visits to Jonathan’s Presidential Villa. Rather than take heed, he took advantage and reported me to the powers-that-be, knowing I was RCCG pastor. But not long afterwards, his plane was reportedly entangled in South Africa. Remember? The vibrancy and potency of a voice that sent shivers down the spine of enemies, as well as a sorely-needed masculine advocacy, dimmed. He is yet to recover. Elijah, who had called down fire from heaven, ran before Jezebel! Who knows what will become of Osinbajo after this time out?
‘EXECUTIARY’
In an era when one thinks certain things are not possible in Nigeria, one is fed with a huge dose of them without a whimper or a blink. It is either that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its apparatchik are mere dumbheads, lacking the candour to engage in strategic discourse, or it is simply that they give no damn to all manner of banalities, inanities and oddities that have become their second nature. Since coming on stream in 2015, the APC and the presidency have succeeded in eroding the independence of the judiciary to the extent that fear rather than fair has become the operative word in the minds of those who dispense justice.
At the initial stage, some judge’s homes were burgled to create the atmosphere of fear and send the appropriate signal that a new emperor was in town. Later, the sledge hammer fell on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) barely a month before the 2019 general election to prepare the way for soft landing should there be any disputation after the election. A new CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad, was sworn in to take over the headship of the apex court. The latest verdict of the election petitions tribunal has given fillip to the earlier perception.
The 2019 elections came with the predictable fears; arm-twisting the process, using the security agencies as handy tools to subvert free will, rigging and over-voting in places with familiar security challenges, and outright intimidation following the President’s declaration of bullet for ballot box snatching. It got so skewed that the Chief of Army Staff took umbrage at the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar with respect to carrying out the orders of the President who is without doubt, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.
The moment I read such statement, I knew the Army had taken side and the drama that played out in Rivers State and other states were enough pointer that the security agencies were working from answer to question. States like Yobe, Borno and Adamawa that are prone to insecurity due to the irritating onslaught of the insurgents recorded huge “turn-out” up to 89 per cent voters attendance, while some other states with relative stability, recorded as low as 31 per cent. Those deliberate disparities in voter turnout were orchestrated by the APC to deliver itself at the polls to further reinforce its grip on the lever of power.
Having fully intimidated the judiciary arm of government with threat of anti-corruption probes, the judiciary has wittingly and unwittingly surrendered its sovereignty to the Executive arm of government. The curious circumstances that led to the exit of the former CJN, Walter Onnoghen with very spurious allegations of undeclared assets, became the turning point. The role of the National Judicial Council (NJC) was torpedoed by a rampaging executive such that the NJC became easily cowed. Rather than be the body that is solely responsible for the recruitment and recommendation of judicial appointees into the Supreme Court and Appeal Court, the Executive arm of government seems to have apparently taken over such responsibility. The latest reported directive to the NJC to appoint five Justices into the Supreme Court barely a week after the determination of the 2019 presidential election at the Appeal Court on September 11, raises serious curiosity and doubt on the independence of the judiciary. And before our very eyes, three Justices who delivered that monstrous judgement by almost becoming counsel-in-chief to the defendants in that case, have been recommended to join their senior colleagues in the Supreme Court.
Justice Ibrahim Mohammed Garba, Justice Abdu Aboki and Justice Samuel Oseji have all been recommended for delivering a judgement that raises 70 valid questions by the Atiku Legal Team led by Mr. Levi Uzokwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. Feelers filtering into the political space also suggest that the seven Justices of the Supreme Court who are to preside over the appeal by Atiku Abubakar, were randomly and carefully chosen rather than deferring to seniority as has always been the case. This skewed approach raises yet again serious doubt about the objectivity, independence and impartiality of the apex court, a move that is bound to create a huge negative perception in the minds of the people. This is coming at a time when the CJN Mohammad gave an assurance recently at the Bar Conference, that the apex court and the judiciary at large should discharge its responsibility without fear or favour, with fear of God in their hearts. Whether he would be able to muster the required courage to do the right and proper thing remains in the bowel of time, but suffice it to say that Nigerian judiciary is going through a period of storm and stress, no thanks to the overbearing control of the executive.
The word “executiary” became a notorious coinage in India when its judiciary faced similar situation and thus became “advertently committed to the “strong” desires”, whims and fancies of the Indian Central Government. Rather than deliver nationalistic verdicts, the Judiciary was kowtowing to the dictates of the central government. Even, appointment of Justices, rather than follow the order of seniority, also buckled under the influence of the executive. Example was given of how Mr. A.N Ray was appointed the Chief Justice of India (CJI), against three senior Judges. The judiciary in India, just like Nigeria’s has become a puppet in the hands of the Executive. It now serves as a body that more or less authenticates whatever becomes the desire, aspiration and wishes of the executive. Rather than play the role of the custodian and watchman of the constitution and rule of law, our judiciary has become a body of contradictions and tactlessness. When matters affecting it dominate the public space, it prefers to maintain conspiratorial silence than play any altruistic role that would strengthen its independence. Corruption allegations are enough to put them in check.
The ongoing exercise aimed at promoting three of the Justices of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal is not just a sore thumb, it further derobes the judiciary of its independence. It is like a compensation for a job well done at the presidential tribunal where these Justices delivered a judgement that raises more curiosity, doubts and questions, than provide any plausible answer to the nagging issues of electoral fraud, certificate forgery and vote buying. All the reports from field officers, observer groups and monitors concerning the 2019 elections pointedly exposed a decadent system full of biles and halitosis. Every report from foreign and domestic observers questioned the credibility of the election and raised serious posers on why there was need for the electoral body to inspire hope and confidence in the process. The fact that the three Justices that sat on the petition are being hurriedly packaged and recommended to take their seats at the Supreme Court further confirms the insinuation that the judgement was fraudulently procured. Nothing else could have warranted this promotion.
Added to this judicial heist is the issue of the composition of the panel that would hear the appeal at the Supreme Court. If the news going round is anything to go by, it means members of the panel would be put together against the normative order of seniority which dictates such appointment or composition. But for a government that is desperate to sustain its grip on the power rostrum, anything is fair in the art of legal battle and political contestation. But it leaves a sore taste in the mouth and invites embarrassment to dwell within the inner sanctuary of the judiciary. Rather than be the final arbiter of the common man, the judiciary is daily ridiculing itself to be an extension of the executive. Appointment to the apex court is not the responsibility of the executive arm of government. It is the prerogative of the NJC to so do in line with the statutory provisions of the constitution and other extant laws. For the presidency to now assume the role of the driver of the process of composing the Supreme Court Justices, is to undermine due process. Similar situation arose when the executive demonised former Chief Justice Onnoghen guilty even before he was tried by any court. The presidency became both the accuser and the judge in determining the fate of Mr. Onnoghen. Not long, he was shown the exit door and till date, nothing is heard again of the earlier allegation against him. That is the presidency that stares us in the face; a presidency that uses corruption to fight corruption, yet claiming integrity, a presidency that contradicts itself in such hypocritical verbiage just to sustain itself in power.
The world is awake. All eyes are on the judiciary especially the Supreme Court as the opposition PDP takes its appeal before their Lordship. The world will be watching not because they do not know the powers of the Supreme Court, but whether such powers would be exercised in a fair, just and objective manner in the eyes of the ordinary Nigerian. The world would be watching to see whether the Supreme Court would validate the ridiculous verdict of the election petition tribunal where rule of law was turned upside down, or whether it would be bold enough to give a verdict that appeals to rule of law and not rule of man. History as the ultimate chronicler of every man’s trajectory will be handy to accord the Justices their rightful place.
The weight of Oshiomhole’s grouse about Obaseki
T
he interviews granted by a former governor of Edo State and National Chair of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to select television stations, on Friday, September 6, 2019, were historic because they enabled him respond to sundry questions and to counter the series of complex narratives woven round the Edo House of Assembly crisis by the other party.
Oshiomhole’s counter-narratives were downright frank, expansive – and he threw down the gauntlet, which Obaseki has yet to take up. He brought clarity to his actions. His grouse about Obaseki and his governance style was weighty and certainly, the weight of evidence is on Oshiomohle’s side. His claims against Obaseki and the supporting evidence have yet to be rebutted by the governor.
Obaseki’s silence is not golden and his dodgy directive to administration officials not to respond to Oshiomnhole’s claims doesn’t equate virtue in silence. It is clearly indicative of his inability to fault Oshiomhole’s claims and counter narratives to the earlier narrative spun by him and his officials that political leaders in the state wanted him to share the state’s funds to them.
That was the scurrilous narrative marketed within and outside the state. It could only have taken a perceptive politician and marathoner to hold back for long before electing to dismantle the self-imposed culture of silence or to shed the self-restraining garb. The specific challenge to Obaseki by Oshiomhole couldn’t be simpler: name the political leaders pressurising you to share the state’s funds to them.
Media professionals had attempted to insinuate Oshiomhole into the subject of the allegation, but in a riposte, he had clarified that Obaseki did not refer to a political leader; therefore, his generic reference to political leaders could not be construed to refer to him (Oshiomhole) as a leader. Oshiomhole also countered the narrative that he was controlling the governor, asserting that he nominated only a commissioner to the cabinet the governor dissolved in the wake of the crisis over the nocturnal and controversial inauguration of the state legislature.
Interestingly, Oshiomhole clarified that Frank Okiye, purportedly elected Speaker of the House, was not validly elected to the position. Pressure continues to mount on Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation for the proper inauguration of the State Assembly. The governor chose a desperate course, after failing to produce many of his unpopular aspirants, as candidates in the 2019 national and state legislative elections.
Those who secured the tickets of the party through direct primary election were the popular aspirants that served in the administration of Oshiomhole with Obaseki and whom he related with as Oshiomhole’s boys. Oshiomhole had kept mum for so long. Many had said his quietude was not in pari-materia with his existential, essential activism and public space disposition. The expressive Iyamho-born politician, who deployed the singularity of his oratorical prowess in driving the electioneering of Obaseki in 2016, bided his time unlike Obaseki whose reactions had always been impulsively aggravating.
Left to Obaseki, he would circumvent leaders and members of the APC political family in the scheme of things. That was the philosophy that undergirded his quotidian disposition and perception of APC’s leaders in the state as being interested only in having government funds shared to them.
The quixotic demonisation of the APC leaders was Obaseki’s most ludicrous faux pas. How could the governor, who is the leader of the party in the state, fail so abysmally to understand the imperative of managing successes and expectations of members of his political family to consolidate on the structure? Before his current predilection, Obaseki’s original plot was to retire a good number of the old political warhorses and build his own structure of budding politicians. And, that was his howler: having inherited them, it behoves him to harvest their electoral assets and their nuisance values, going forward.
Nothing could have been simpler than that. Oshiomhole had already cut out Obaseki’s job for him by harnessing the potentialities of the politics and praxis of gladiators whom he galvanized behind his governorship candidature in 2016. But the governor has complicated an otherwise simple relationship because of self-interest. In fact, Obaseki had created the impression that he was not interested in politics but he is now so enamoured of governorship power, a disposition that is tantamount to the Chichidodo bird in Ayi Kwei Armah’s “The Beautiful Ones Are Not Yet Born”. The Chichidodo bird hates faeces, but loves the maggots therein.
Obaseki has been deploying the governorship power in its vast flourish to unsettle the APC family and raise the political temperature in the state. After his gambit to supplant the political structure in the APC collapsed, he is pathetically progressing in egregious blunders. To be sure, Obaseki had his own plans and calculations cleverly scripted and laid-out for implementation. But what he did not factor into his plan was the emergence of Oshiomhole as national chair of the APC. Had that not happened, Obaseki’s plan was to rout Oshiomhole and his political structure.
Before the 2019 general election, Obaseki had, at the level of governance, desecrated the philosophy of continuity on which Oshiomhole premised and rationalised his choice as a successor. He had curiously upended projects and programmes that he inherited from the Oshiomhole administration in which he played a strategic part as Chair of the Economic and Strategy Team. Two critical legacy projects: the five-star Central Hospital in Benin and the Edo Storm Water project- were unconscionably abandoned.
Blacklisting these two projects, among others, gifted opposition parties in the state grounds to continue to vilify Oshiomhole and disparage his administration. It was Obaseki’s plot to turn the people against Oshiomhole so that he could create a new popularity momentum around himself. Whereas, what he needed to do was to facilitate the completion of the outstanding 25 per cent component of the hospital project; he never did so. Second, whereas, what he needed to do to maximize the functionality of the Storm Water Project was to de-silt the drainages so that flood water can flow through them seamlessly, he never did. Whereas, that is the essence of continuity in government, Obaseki scorned the philosophy in furtherance of his blinkered agenda.
Oshiomhole addressed these and other ancillary issues in his media interviews. First he said there was nothing personal about his disagreement with Obaseki as they remain friends – Comrade and Goddy – as the duo address each other. But the issues remain Obaseki’s constitutional infractions, lack of fidelity to the philosophy of continuity of Oshiomhole administration’s legacy projects and failure to constitute boards in order to empower party members and leaders across the 192 wards in the state – about a year to the end of the administration to validate the APC and the governor’s re-election.
These claims are very weighty and define the contention in the party? The weight and precision of the claims were such that Obaseki could not logically and reasonably discount them through the instrumentality of “a further and better affidavit”. By heaping the coal of fire on Obaseki’s head, Oshiomhole had perceptibly redefined the shape, texture, context and content of the complex politicking and political narratives around the executive-induced APC crisis in Edo.
Obaseki’s decision to ignore Oshiomhole’s claims had largely reinforced the truth in them; otherwise, the governor could have addressed the claims so that the Edo people would be able to make their inferences. But obviously overwhelmed by the magnitude of Oshiomhole’s claims, Obaseki would appear to have lost the little gravitas he hitherto had and has now continued to accentuate his clumsiness through a rash of discourteous acts towards Oshiomhole at public functions.
Some pictures have been trending on the social media showing how during exchanges of pleasantries, Obaseki would sit somewhat comfortably in his chair to respond to Oshiomhole’s greetings. In another of such pictures, where he acted the same way, his condescension was made more glaring by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, who stood up right beside him, to pump hands with Oshiomhole. Such disrespect only serves to confirm that all is not well between Comrade and Goddy. This is the essential weight of the matter.
Ojeifo, a public affairs analyst, writes via ojwonderngr@yahoo.com
The recent order of the Federal High Court winding up P&ID: The legal implications
INTRODUCTION
The Federal High Court in Abuja on 19th September, 2019, convicted and subsequently ordered the winding up of Process and Industrial Developments Ltd and its Nigeria affiliate, P & ID Nigeria Ltd.
The order was made by Justice Inyang Ekwo when some alleged representatives of P& ID pleaded guilty to an 11-count charge of fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and other sundry offences in connection with the 2010 controversial judgement by a British court. The court had empowered the P&ID to seize about $9.6 billion worth of Nigerian assets.
The judgement also ordered that the “assets and properties” of the two companies be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria. Through this process, Nigeria hopes to lay a solid foundation that the entire $9.6 judgement debt is rooted in fraud and corruption, and so cannot stand the test of judicial enforceability. This, Nigeria hopes, will enable her apply to set aside the judgement liability.
The foreign P & ID incorporated in the British Virgin Island was said to have been represented in court by its commercial Director, Mohammed Kuchazi, while P & ID Nigeria Ltd was represented by one Adam Usman, a lawyer and Director of the company. They were both said to have pleaded guilty to the 11-count charge on behalf of the company bordering on advance fee fraud (419).
However, P & ID, through its counsel, Andrew Staffort, Q.C, of Kobre & Kim, based in London, has already denounced and repudiated the Federal High Court judgement. He described the trial and judgement as “sham and entirely illegitimate”. He accused the Buhari administration of targeting innocent individuals associated with the companies with detentions, using the EFCC, and vowed to “continue to identify and seize Nigerian assets”.
The Nigerian government order obtained from the Federal High Court, Abuja, is no doubt a good response from the domestic angle, but it appears to me that the best way out for us as a Nation, for now is to first attack the main judgement and the award, and immediately file an appeal and stay of execution of the judgement. The reason is that the Federal High Court in Abuja does not have extra-territorial jurisdiction over the UK court that okayed the award, and the arbitral tribunal in the UK that initially made the $9.6 billion award. The Federal High Court in Nigeria can only prevent execution of the award from being effected against government properties and monies domiciled in Nigeria, but not against such properties and monies domiciled within the 28 EU countries and 60 countries that make up the New York Convention, to which the arbitral award is subject to execution against Nigeria. I had earlier on posited my legal opinion, pro bono, to the Federal Government, as a Nigerian patriot.
More significantly, the conviction and winding up of the P&ID were carried out after the arbitral award had been made and entered by a British Court. Rights, duties and obligations had already accrued and enured and same cannot be abated or cancelled retroactively, by a futuristic order as just done by the Federal High Court, Abuja. We should also note that the company, though limited, has human beings running it as Directors and alter egos, since the P&ID as a corporation, is an inanimate subject that acts through the instrumentality of living human beings. This is a trite principle of law established in the case of Salomon v Salomon.
THE RULE IN SALOMON VS SALOMON & CO. LTD (1897) AC 22.
The principle of Corporate Separate Personality has since been firmly established in the common law, since the decision in Salomon vs Salomon & Co. LTD. It is to the effect that a corporation has a separate legal personality, rights and obligations totally distinct from those of his shareholders. Legislation and courts never-the-less sometimes pierce the corporate veil so as to hold the shareholders personally liable for the liabilities of the corporation. Courts may also lift the corporate veil in the conflict of laws in order to determine who actually controls the corporation and thus to ascertain the corporations through contracts and closest and most real connections. When a company receives a certificate of incorporation, it has a separate legal personality. In law, the company becomes a legal person in its own right.
The global consensus therefore is that courts of law in certain circumstances can pierce the veil if there is an abuse by the Shareholders or Directors, or where there is an apparent impropriety. In addition, pundits and legal scholars have also advocated the possibility of holding shareholders liable for the company’s debt as well. For the veil to be lifted, four conditions must, however, be met, to wit:
1. A loss must have occurred.
2. A limited liability company must have been used in an artificial and reprehensible way as a means to avoid a payment liability for its shareholders.
3. There must be a casual link between the loss and the cause and
4. It must be possible to identify the shareholders in the limited liability company.
The above prerequisites must co-exist simultaneously for the corporate veil to be pierced. This alter ego theory was applied by the Nigerian court in Fairline Pharmasetical Indutries Limited vs Trustadjusters Nigeria Limited (2012) LPELR 20860 (CA).
The Nigerian Apex Court gave credence to this façade theory in ALade vs Alic (Nig. LTD) ( 2010) 19 NWLR (PT 1226) Pg 111 @ 127 (paras E-F), where it held thus: “it must be stated that this court as the last court of the land will not allow a party to use his company as a cover to dupe, cheat and or defraud an innocent citizen who entered into a lawful contract with the company, only to be confronted with the companies legal entity as distinct from his directors’’.
THE RULE IN TURQUAND’S CASE
However, going by The Rule in Turquand’s case, it may be difficult for Nigeria to rely on alleged non-approval of the contract with P & ID on the grounds that it did not follow due process in Nigeria, or that it was not approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) or that it breached sections 2 & 3 of the Infrastructural Regulatory Commission Act. The reason is traceable to The Rule in Turquand’s Case.
THE PRINCIPLE AS LAID DOWN IN ROYAL BRITISH BANK VS TURQUAND (1856) 6 E & B 327
This is a very famous company law principle which held that people transacting with companies are entitled to assume that internal company rules are complied with, even if they are not. This (Indoor Management Rule) or The Rule in TURQUAND’S Case is applicable in most of the Common Law World, including Nigeria. It originally mitigated the harshness of the constructive notice doctrine and in the UK, it is now supplemented by the Companies Act, 2006 Section 36-41.
The indoor management rule has been applied in the Nigeria case of Metalimpes vs A.G Leventis & Co. Nigeria Limited (1976) 2 SC 91, (1976) 1 ALL NLR (PT 1) 94.
The Court held in that case that a person dealing with a company is entitled to assume, in the absence of facts putting him on enquiry, that there has been due compliance with all matters of internal management and procedures required by the Articles and is not required to enquire into the internal workings of the Company.
Similarly, in the case of Trenco Nigeria Limited vs African Real Estate and Investment Company (1978) 3 SC 9, (1978) 1 LRN 146, the Supreme Court also held, applying this rule, that the Defendants were entitled to assume that the Chairman of the Plaintiff’s company had the authority to enter into a binding contract with a Defendant’s company on behalf of the Plaintiff’s company.
WAY OUT FOR NIGERIA
The best way for Nigeria to move forward therefore is for the Federal Government to further arraign, prosecute and convict the brains behind the company, who are currently abroad. The Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) allows this sort of trial in absentia if it is shown to the satisfaction of the court that the suspects were duly served with the criminal charges and the date of arraignment communicated to them, but that they refused to make themselves available for trial. A bench warrant will have to first be issued. See sections 352 (4) of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015. See also sections 113, 131, 134, 177, 382 and 399 0f ACJA.
See the Cases of Apugo v. FRN (2017) lpelr-41643 (CA); Cadbury Nig Plc v. FRN (2004) LPELR- 5422 (CA); Chukwu v. IGP (2018) LPELR-45249 (CA); Glencore Energy UK Ltd v. FRN (2018) LPELR 43860 (CA).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“A government is for the benefit of all the people.” (William Howard Taft).
LAST LINE
I thank Nigerians for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb., Ph.D, LL.D. I enjoin you to look forward to next week’s treatise.
Abraham leads Chelsea’s charge for home win
…Salah, Mane, Firminho can wre ck the bridge
With seven goals to his credit in just five games to lead the top scorers chart in the Premier League, Tammy Abraham has already shown that he is one of the best striking youngsters in global football. However, that laudable reputation would be put to a stern test when Chelsea battle Liverpool in a mouth-watering Premier League clash on Sunday at Stamford Bridge homeground.
Before his exploits for the Blues who are having a substandard outing in the season considering their consistent struggle at the Bridge where they are yet to win any game this season, Abraham was scapegoated for the team’s loss of the UEFA Super Cup when he missed the decisive penalty kick that ensured Liverpool triumphed in their meeting in Istanbul in August.
He was subjected to racial abuse by some Chelsea faithful but that seems to be the tonic for which drives him in having the last say over his tormentors, the highpoint of which was his sensational hat trick in last Saturday’s 5-2 crushing defeat of Wolves, a team dreaded by many of the ‘big’ teams in the English top flight. This match presents the 21-year-old, the opportunity of inflicting a pay-back pain on Jurgen Klopp’s side who are yet to be beaten this season and are on a five-point lead already with less than a quarter of the season gone. Abraham’s form has seen him pressured by England and Nigeria to represent them at full international level, and a big match like this puts him on the spotlight.
While critics are of the views that he has not faced tested defenders yet, a confrontation with Virgil Van Dijk-marshalled Liverpool defence will surely rate as a big test for his scoring prowess. The Dutch is the most valuable defender in the game and after beating the iconic duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the best player in the Champions League last season, he will also be having his reputation at stake On loan to Aston Villa last season, Abraham’s 25 goals could not be overlooked by the Blues’ management and he was handed the dreaded No 9 jersey. None of Chelsea’s strikers has managed to record a hat trick until last weekend at the Mollineux.
Looking ahead to the match, Camberwell London-born Abraham, who is prominent among the several academy players that are now leading the battlefront for Roman Abramovic-owned club, said he and his gang are fired up for the Liverpool match which is coming on the heels of their defeat to Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday. He declared; “(Sunday) is a test of character. We can take our anger out against Liverpool.”
“It’s a massive game and both teams will be going to win.” For Liverpool, the threat of the sensational trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firminho against an unstable Chelsea defence could see the already cracked Bridge reduced to rubbles after their European misadventure on the same ground a few days ago.
The silent need of grandmas
I received some messages last weekend sequel to the last two editions on sex matters. A 67-year-old woman lamented the plight of aging or older people especially women in loneliness and their sexless life in retirement. In a telephone conversation that lasted about 32 minutes, she explained how her ilk waited for so long for companions without getting any.
“It’s very thoughtful of you, Michael West, to have spared the time to write pointedly on a knotty and coded issue like sex. There’s no gainsaying about it, many homes are in storms today as a result of incompatible or dismal sex life. Some of us got to know better and appreciate the sweetness of sex when it was almost late. I quite agree with you that the only place where a legitimate sex should take place is in marriage; but the parental failure to talk to their children about sex ahead of time has wrecked irreparable damages to many promising homes.
“For the young women, they still have the ample opportunity to make the most of their time by managing their men in a way that they will stay together till the evening of their lives. I appreciate young women who persevere to keep stable homes while I dislike the nonchalant attitude of some other women to marriage. They will realise the harm they’re doing to themselves in their old age. I’m aware that some men are monsters in their homes. Women that are unfortunate to marry those brutes as husbands should be ready to endure or quit. Such men are difficult to relate with. However, I have seen two of such violent men become loving and faithful husbands after they encountered Christ.
“West, widows and single women in their 60s and 70s need love. Many of us are being consigned to becoming nannies or abandoned to fate. We still feel lonely. We need companions too. I have heard some people say ‘what do those grandmas need men for?’ I laugh because someday it will be their turn. Those who think a 70-year-old woman does not need cuddling or sex because of her age should know that we (Grandmas) still feel horny like they do.
“Have you wondered why White women scout for men even on the internet? We have witnessed younger men in their 20s and early 30s marrying White women who are old enough to be their grandmas. You may criticize the guys but they’re serving a crucial purpose for some women who are ready to pay their way through to happiness. But here in Africa, Nigeria in particular, culture and environment won’t encourage older women to do such a thing. Therefore, a ‘big mummy’ will remain lonely and sexless to her grave at an age she should still be her man’s sweet sixteen.
“Our children don’t help our situation. They’re fond of criticizing us whenever we share our feelings and desires with them on the need of companions. Conversely though, there are some considerate ones who do encourage their aging moms to find love or companions to make themselves happy and fulfilled. Even at that, where are the men?
“West, candidly, there are few, if any, available men that can truly fill in the void in our lives. Men who are our mates don’t look in our direction. They chase about the younger women. Incidentally, those girls also prefer the ‘daddies’ to their mates. This inverted pairing leaves us out of the equation. And if you decide to consider mature younger men maybe in their 40s or 50s, distractions and sundry pressures won’t allow them to give deserved attention.
“As for me, I don’t encourage married men to engage in extra-marital affairs. It’s sacrilegious to the sanctity of matrimony but there are many single men out there who are widowers, separated or divorced. I do discourage my friends who date some of these younger men to avoid married ones in order to keep their homes. However, the problem with many of the single men or single dads is that there are several women available to them as options. The unfortunate thing is that such men think they’re doing you a favour rather than appreciating the older women for who they are.
“I like to subscribe to your hook-up platform because I trust your judgement and diligence in handling relationships. Keep up the good work going, Mr. West. God will soundly bless you in return. I appreciate you. Thank you.”
Apart from the needful companionship, lack of warmth or prolonged abstinence from sex do have some health challenges as repercussions on the aging women. A healthy sex life will keep immune system humming, boosts libido, improves women’s bladder control, lowers blood pressure and reduces heart attack risk, lessens cramps, nourishes body skin and shapes, makes prostate cancer less likely while it is also considered as an exercise.
I know a 70-year-old woman who had been complaining of various kinds of ailments one after the other for over two years. Her nurse was almost running out of ideas to manage her condition. One day, her neighbour told her to stop “killing her system” with drugs she took every now and then. She advised the ailing woman to go for sex instead. The woman in question had been separated for about seven years and she remained sexless ever since.
Initially she discountenanced the counsel, thinking how sex could be the answer to her sickness that kept moving from one part of her body to another. In summary, after a reluctant date with a man, she allowed the fun to sustain until she no longer complain about ill-health. In a matter of months, she looked radiant, bubbling with life and excitement. That’s a practical way to keep ‘big mummies’ or grandmas healthy, happy and fulfilled.
The judgement, the fallouts
“It takes a long time to learn that a courtroom is the last place in the World for learning the truth” – Alice Koller
How agreeable are we with William Weld’s assertion that the courts are the least dangerous of the three branches of our government? Many Nigerians bemoaning the September 11 ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal will not agree with that view rather they will see it as even more dangerous given their last line position in decision making. For once ahead of the ruling many Nigerians thought that Nigeria judiciary was going to prove predictors wrong and come up with uncommon judicial pronouncements which would have been a turning point in the nation’s democracy. Some of them were expecting the type of landmark ruling that would have consigned electoral frauds in Nigeria to the trash can.
But as it turned out political prognosticators were proven right in their insistence ahead of the tribunal ruling that the crop of judicial officers in the fold now lacked what it takes to produce an outstanding judgement, the type that made Justices Chukwudifu Oputa, Kayode Esho or Niki Tobi etc. in that class thick in their days. Moreover they also noted that aside being sufficiently cowed, petrified and bruised, the current judicial officers in Nigeria have been so enmeshed in the corruption endemic in our society today that it would be rare if not impossible to see a Justice who would stand up for truth just for truth sake.
That would be searching for a saint in the devil’s abode. So when the Justice Mohammad Garba led five Justices that composed the Presidential Election petitions Tribunal started reading their ruling last week sounding more like defence counsel than an unbiased and neutral adjudicators, many Nigerian discussants were merely saying, ‘we told you, are you surprised, what do you expect,’ all indicating that otherwise in the ruling would have been very much unlike Nigeria.
Such unlikely thing rarely happens in this country especially in our polity. Perhaps the most outstanding memorable unlikely Nigeria thing that happened in our polity lately was in 2015 when an incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan against all predictions relinquished political power to the opposition and went further to conduct a seamless transition of power to them. Before then nobody ever thought it was possible in Nigeria that someone who has the power equivalent of the literary life and death will give in just like that. If that is what they want why not let it be Jonathan would say.
Even when some belligerents’ cohorts of his tried to do otherwise he distanced himself from them. Godsday Orubebe is in our mind here. Ever since that ruling the political space has remained divided whether what Jonathan did was the right thing. Did he really provide leadership and genuinely wanted to respect the dictates of democracy or was he harassed out? Either way, Nigeria and global democracy were the huge beneficiaries from that exceptional showing.
That was the last uncommon outing in our polity which political pundits had predicted was going to take our electoral growth to the next level but it never did. Rather poor governance delivery in the last four years added to the outcome of the 2019 general election have all coalesced to make political watchers return conversation to Jonathan era? If Jonathan’s electoral behaviour was such excellence that the global community stood still for it and made it look like the finest hour for Nigeria’s democracy, why has the same democratic World kept mute at the display of the exact opposite ever since? As the World watched the Osun State gubernatorial election fraud that was capped by the Supreme Court’s technicality ruling and now to the bizarre election of 2019 what did they do? Also overlooked was the strange but strategic action that preceded the elections like the unilateral removal of the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen on the eve of an election by President Buhari, a candidate in the election, an action that could be classified as the forerunner to the eventual electoral fraud that was massively witnessed.
As the picture is showing now if democracy collapses in Nigeria God forbid the fingers should point at the insincerity of the political elite as well as the civil society groups who claim to be policing democracy yet undermining it by dinning with both the saints and the mammon to protect selfish interests. In various other ways, elite are seeing the truth and looking away, lacking the necessary liver to defend democracy. We like it when we see on the social media nations that are claiming victory against injustice by standing up to it but we remain unwilling to thread the path that leads to it. Biddable and credulous Nigerians wants to be saints but are not ready to die yet there is no living saint, not even the Pope. Since the September 11 ruling the media space has been crammed with reactions on it.
The first major reaction came from the greatest beneficiary of the ruling, the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), President Buhari who said he was never disturbed at all because he was guided by clear conscience and really was not afraid.
If the President is a student of history may be he would have avoided using the word conscience because the revolutionary Islamic teacher and founder of Sokoto caliphate, ‘Uthman dan Fodio reminds us that conscience is an open wound that can only be healed by one drug called truth. Can the President sincerely say that he actually won the election and that he was really qualified by the demands of the law? But even despite the President’s bullishness every indicator shows otherwise, the entire apparatchik of both the ruling party and the Presidency were so charged and mobilized in a manner that has never been seen since the regime came to being four years ago. Even the invincible and indestructible cabal members who have held this country in her jugular since 2015 operating from behind masked had to unveil themselves and appear live to generate all the heat on the Justices. Their presence alone not to talk of the ministers and party faithful were enough to mirror the real mood of the government as jittery and uncomfortable.
Those who worked extremely hard to produce the result we all saw at the court especially those whose efforts will remain hidden certainly deserve some accolades from those who sent them or those in support of their mission but definitely the damage to the nation would be far reaching. Even the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who excitedly said that they are ready to meet Atiku at the World Court where they hope to defeat him still knows too well that he is not being sincere as the party is still seriously working behind the scene to avert the matter going to Supreme Court if they can.
The biggest fallout perhaps from the Presidential election petition ruling is the declaration of President Buhari as being ’eminently qualified’. It has turned upside down the country’s quest for education as it made no sense of certificates.
If a President of a country has court affidavit as equivalent to certificate and got endorsed by a court of law and the Chief Justice in the same regime is saying that termites ate up his own certificates, God help our children whose cost of educating is even skyrocketing.
Finally, as Nigerians remain stunned at the turn of events arising from the September 11 ruling of the Appeal Court Justices and await although not enthusiastically the outcome from the Supreme Court, Mahatma Gandhi’s words appear very suiting at this time: “there is a higher court than courts of justice and that is the court of conscience it supersedes all other courts.” God help Nigeria.
Now that SA has apologised…
N
ow South Africa has apologised for the xenophobic attacks that saw to the death of many African compatriots in the hands of South African mobs, have we seen the end of a sad chapter in the history of Black Africa? Nigeria was one of many African countries caught in the xenophobic web that the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, sent special envoys to apologise for earlier in the week as well as given assurances that all is now well – or, more appropriately – that all will be well. Can we take his assurances for it? Cyril himself was a fire-eating Labour leader in the last days of the armed struggle against apartheid; so he should know the mentality of his people. A facade of hope that normalcy has, indeed, returned to SA was the fledgling anti-xenophobic movement in SA itself where “wives” of victims of xenophobic attacks were summoning up courage to come out of their cocoons to decry their own losses.
A few other conscionable South Africans have joined in their rank. Will these be enough to stem the tide? Is the SA Government sincere with its apology and can it do the needful? Are the xenophobes now tired, remorseful, been won over by superior argument or they are simply on recess, waiting for the next opportune occasion to strike? Time, as they say, will tell!
As the repatriation of the endangered Nigerians proceeds apace, it is safe to conclude that only a few will venture to return. Many will stay put, the dangers to their life and livelihood notwithstanding, while others will relocate to other countries. The reasons for this are not far to fetch: The situations and circumstances that ran them out of their fatherland have not abated; instead, they have become more pronounced in the last four years of the APC/President Muhammadu Buhari administration. While APC leaders have been creating millions of jobs by words of the mouth, the real unemployment situation has gone from bad to worse. Not only are new jobs not being created as claimed by government, those in employment are losing their jobs at an alarming rate. Absence of jobs, especially among the youth, has led to high rate of criminality, such that government now begs criminals to sheathe their sword, having lost the moral right, the wherewithal as well as the will power to fight crimes. Nigerians leave the shores of this country in droves in search of better living conditions. “Better life”, which was nothing to write home about before, has deteriorated progressively since 2015. Inflation and devaluation have robbed the Naira of close to half of its purchasing power, if not more. Education, health, power supply, and infrastructure have decayed beyond acceptable levels. Corruption today is more mind-boggling than in times past; if in doubt, compare what Buhari spends as fuel subsidy with what Jonathan spent. To make matters worse, the state of insecurity today – with Fulani herdsmen, bandits, kidnappers, ritualists and cultists rivalling Boko Haram – have left Nigeria worse than Buhari/APC had met it.
Recent reports said 60 doctors leave Lagos hospitals every six months (10/month) while 700 (appro. 61/monthly) doctors dump Nigeria annually. The Yoruba would say “Orisa boo le gba mi, fi mi s’ile boo se ba mi”. If you can’t help, don’t make matters worse for me! Not so Buhari/APC!
South African returnees would therefore be returning to a Nigeria worse than the one they left behind. For those who left when PDP/Goodluck Jonathan was in power, they will have the added pains and humiliation of “Operation Crocodile Smile” to contend with. The war of attrition between APC/Buhari and their allies on the one hand and pro-Biafra forces on the other is yet to abate. Ask Ekweremadu! Ask South-East governors! Few South-easterners, who form the bulk of the South Africa returnees, are proud of Buhari: The president’s bare-faced sectionalism, tribalism and nepotism have not helped matters! Expect a visibly embarrassed South Africa to put obstacles in the way of repatriation to try and squeeze the returnees, make their return difficult if not impossible as well as buy time while mending fences. Only reason why SA pretends to be remorseful is because it risks isolation. It is doubtful whether Nigeria has made adequate preparation for the returnees. For those returning with empty hands, how do they start life afresh? Shame and fear of disgrace is another reason why some will be unwilling to return. “Iku ya j’esin”, our people will say. Better die than suffer ignominy! The politics of the repatriation, though, is not as much as doing a good job as giving an impression something was done. It is less of substance but more of appearance.
FUOYE: Two deaths too many
What is beyond dispute now is that two students of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) died during a peaceful protest that went awry last week. Except for those who still have the milk of human kindness running in their veins in a Nigeria that had since lost all sensibilities and feelings but now has scant regard for human life, this is mere statistics – “only” two lives lost! Yes, “only” two! Since the advent of APC/Buhari, our attitude to living and dying has become cavalierly. But consider that one of the “only two” were your own son – let our men and women of power consider that “just one”, not the entire “only two” of the FUOYE dead were their own son or daughter! If you do not appreciate what belongs to others, someone is coming who will not appreciate what belongs to you. If you pay scant regard to the life of the other person, someone is coming who will pay scant regard to your own life or the life of someone you hold so dear. That is the Law of Karma and the import of Prophet Nathan’s message to King David after he had killed “good man” Uriah and appropriated his wife Bathsheba.
The least that Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi can do is to unearth the killers and ensure they are brought to justice. As governor, Fayemi is the chief security officer of Ekiti and the buck stops on his table. It is his duty to get justice for those whose life, like Abel’s, Uriah’s and Nabot’s, was snuffed out in cold blood. Failure, he will account, like Dele Giwa minced no words in telling us, if not now then later; if not before man, then, before God.
Fayemi must follow up his instructions to the CP, Ekiti State to unearth the killer-cops. The death of the two FUOYE students, for now, has been woven around the legs of Fayemi’s wife, Erelu Bisi; unless Gov. Fayemi is able to shift the guilt elsewhere, that is where it will remain – and that is where justice shall be served.
Having first driven away the fox, let us now return to speak a word of truth to the FUOYE students: But for the fact that students will always be students, why demonstrate and risk your life over an occurrence as common in today’s Nigeria as power outage? For those of us not students and who also suffer power outrage – and have to pay rapacious estimated bills to boot – where do we carry our own protests, peaceful or violent? But, then, like they say: “Agba wa bura pe ewe o se o ri!”
As an undergrad at Ife, I, too, demonstrated on a countless number of occasions, storming Lagos and screaming “Obasanjo na goat o, na goat o, (Shehu Musa) Yar’Adua barawo ni, o omo eran”. On one occasion we vandalised a posh car belonging to Oloye Olusola Saraki, the then Senate President, within the premises of the then Senate Building at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. Thank God, we were not shot by errant security details of power-drunk politicians! It is likely that the Fayemis also demonstrated while on campus at Ife. What if they had been shot?
What is left of VP Osinbajo?
On Monday, the Buhari administration stylishly, even if in characteristically deceitful manner, admitted to the failure of policy and personnel when it disbanded its Economic Management Team headed by VP Yemi Osinbajo and instituted another called Economic Advisory Council (mere semantics!) headed by one Prof. Doyin Salami. The new EAC got rid of Osinbajo as both head and member. Who does not know that this is an indictment and that Osinbajo is being held responsible for the many astounding economic failures of the Buhari administration?
Osinbajo as VP is not allowed into security meetings; ministers and other political appointees report to the president through the Chief of Staff; civil servants and parastatals report to the president through Secretary to the Government of the Federation; and now, the economic team bypasses the same VP who has the statutory responsibility of chairing their meetings! What is left for – and of – Osinbajo in the Buhari administration? Pity!
