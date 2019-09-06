Opinions
The #BlueBox initiative explained by the MD/CEO LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin
The Blue Box Program is a single stream recyclable collection program that will encourage separation of recyclable materials from the general waste at the point of generation. Recycling bags will be distributed to households by franchised recyclers for separation of recyclables. The bags would be collected on designated dates by the assigned recycler and transported to the sorting hubs within the area at designated days of the week. Respective recyclers who are franchise holders, would come to pick up the boxes. Colour-coded bags will be distributed by recyclers and Environmental volunteer corps who will educate and encourage participation and also collate data on field. The collected recyclables will then be transported to the Community Recycling Centre in that area, for further sorting and sale to off-takers.
As a way of encouraging compliance, LAWMA would promote the sorting culture with a reward system. Participatory households would accumulate coupons distributed by the franchisee which will be exchanged with several redeemable options, which include but not limited to reduction in amount paid for waste bills.
Distinguished guests, the process is already in the works and it is important to stress, that individuals/Recyclers who exhibit capacity to collect at LGs and LCDAs are expected to have a minimum of 5-ton or 10-ton truck for collection of recyclables from door steps, in addition to a sorting centre measuring a minimum of 1000 square kilometers in the area of operation. The state and local governments will partner to provide space for Community Recycling Centres.
The Community Recycling Centres will be a platform to harness the expertise of the scavengers, where we will re-orientate and reintegrate as resource managers, thereby allaying the negative impact of their means of livelihood. Many of our youth who are jobless will also find employment and livelihood at the Community Resource Centres.
We will engage respective communities and deploy massive public enlightenment and sensitization, to encourage public support and general compliance.
To ensure sustainability of the program, corporate organization would also be co-opted to support the program through introduction of reward system that would further encourage participation.
BENEFIT
● To capture about fifty (50) percent of recyclables upstream with zero tolerance for scavenging by June 2021.
● Attract Major investors, create green jobs and further strengthen the sector and reorientation of scavengers and integration as Resource Managers at the Community Recycling centers where their expertise will be needed.
● Reducing the negative impact on their means of livelihood.
● Encourage zero waste generation in the State and promote an healthier and cleaner environment.
● Reduce our carbon footprint.
● Increase economic security by tapping domestic source of material
This is envisaged as a new era, that will usher in the clean city and friendly environment, jobs and lots of business opportunities for all.
Dr. Olumuyiwa Gbadegesin
Managing Director/CEO LAWMA
Perspectives
So, how did Osun prepare Rauf Aregbesola for Nigeria’s stability?
Trust Nigerians, hardly had he rounded off his first visit to the Ministry of Interiors than cartoonists, graphic artists went to work. In a jiffy, the tweeting facebooking and instagramming generation had gone to work to serve us different interpretations of what the new Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said shortly after his oath taking. “Interior Ministry for Beginners, Hard Copy, Soft Copy, Digital Editions Available” was one of those satirical pieces that got me laughing. And as usual too, the Nigerian media went out with different headlines: Buhari Has put me in a strange ministry-Aregbesola (Daily Post); “I don’t know Much About Interior Ministry” (PUNCH), “Except for Newspapers, I Have No Knowledge of my New Ministry” (Vanguard).
If you are one of those who had followed Aregbesola and his trajectory, you would have no qualms taking in these variants of interpretations of just one statement. For me, I laughed my head off. Don’t blame me! If I survived Aregbesola with all the possible darts he had received in his capacity as Governor of Osun, I doubt it any such blitz ( no matter how negative) could get my feet off grounds again. Just an example will do. Do you recall the former Governor after his famous interview at the Presidential Villa where he said the salary challenge in Osun was beyond him? Oh! Hell knew no worst media fury ever since.
A harmless opinion, genuine and critical to getting over the bad weather the national economy had run into was twisted to a campaign that Aregbesola must immediately vacate office because, according to the interpretations his critics would want to settle for, he had simply given up and had lost control of how to navigate out of the stormy financial weather in the state.
Such is the way, especially these days of gatekeeper-less media, any word, no matter how harmless, could easily become your greatest undoing by the time it passes through the crucibles of antagonistic wordsmiths. After eight good years, one should know better than being perturbed by the whimsical inclinations of ‘public affairs analysts’ bloggers, and writers who think first of traffic rather than truth. And the truth is that Aregbesola spoke the truth.
But the question here should be: How has Osun prepared Aregbesola for the tasks involved in internal security and other matters so interior to Nigeria? By the time the National Bureau of Statistics rated Osun as the safest state in Nigeria, it was obvious that certain government policies had impacted greatly on the state prompting others to look in the direction of the strategic approaches to solving societal problems. For security challenges, we are all more inclined to think that in guns and deployment of armed personnel to the field lie the solutions to national instability.
The experiment in Osun has proved that some more strategic policy frameworks are needed to create the atmosphere of peace and security required for smooth development to take place across the land. The pre-2010 Osun was fraught with insecurity, youths idleness and above all, despondency.
The ability to identify which segment of the society needed to be taken care of as a matter of priority became critical. Being able to achieve that, it then showed that creating opportunities for such segments such as the youths, the women and children and then the elderly would go far in eliminating elements that induce tension within the society. A scheme that took off 60,000 youths for some community engagements in three batches did more than reduce the lure into crimes in Osun.
The overall effects of re-orientations, value regenerations, skills acquisitions, realization of selfworth and potential were far more than token in effect on the psyche of the people. In addition to this were those specific programmes that engaged women such as the school-feeding programme for which women food vendors spread across the local governments were taken away from idleness.A number of Nigeria’s internal security challenges stem from vanishing values and good orientations.
Specifically, leadership programmes of the yore, which formed and baked future leaders from teen stages of their lives were practically lost. Characters became less important in dealings, culminating in criminal activities such as robberies, murders, suicides, rapes, advanced fee frauds, rituals, smugglings, bunkering, arsons and their ilk. And with those listed above, the challenges increase for the authorities to provide for internal security, which is threatened to the detriment of the law-abiding citizenry.
The society itself needs some review of its past with a view to bringing back some of the value-adding practices of old. A look at how leadership training strategies of the decades before now prepared citizens to be of good behaviours should give Nigeria the initiative that it is not only when security personnel are armed to their teeth that the people can sleep with their eyes full closed. Osun knew peace. Younger generation of the citizens in the state came under some new forms of re-orientations helping to produce the new man.
Apart from producing job opportunities, the Osun youths empowerment scheme reawakened the need for social responsibility. And in the same way, programmes such as calisthenics for younger minds willy-nilly, taught younger generation of Osun residents the beauty of collaboration, focus, concentration, commitment and dedication.
Were all these not to be missing in Nigeria’s national life, the issues that challenge us all today over internal security as listed above would have been halted at their manageable proportions. To sum it up, value re-orientation is pivotal to a new society where there is order and less criminality. Agencies such as the one for National Orientation, Ministry of Youths and Sports Development stand in very critical and good steads to help the Ministry of the Interiors step up engaging and positive youths activities to lure them away from crimes and other anti-social behaviours.
Even to be sure that no soul lived in Osun without being captured in the data base of the state, Aregbesola’s introduction of the Kaadi Omoluabi, a mode of identification for all in Osun with specific features went a long way to add to the overall task of securing the state.
Those saddled with leadership responsibilities must spot where the strengths lie in human capital resources. Of course, failure to do this has always in the past resulted in poor service delivery to the people. But where this is done, the people are always at the benefitting end. Aregbesola no doubt, left the workers in Osun with a lasting impression that a political office holder came and demonstrated an unrivaled penchant for spotting the best within the bureaucracy; motivating them to bring out the potential in them.
Even before Osun, it is on record that while Engr. Ganiyu Johnson served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure in Lagos State, it took Aregbesola’s eagle eye to spot Johnson’s competence, prompting him to ensure that rather than quit after his civil service years, he was headhunted to become a Special Adviser in the same ministry. Johnson later served as the Commissioner for Works in the state.
The current Senator representing Osun West district, Adelere Oriolowo, was Permanent Secretary, Rural Development before his retirement. Convinced of his vast experience in engineering and project management, Aregbesola did not hesitate to pull him back to serve as Project Coordinator for the Osun Rural Accessibility Mobility Programme (RAMP) a World Bank-funded development programme. In the same vein, at least, two permanent secretaries who had attained the peaks of their civil service careers – Fatai Kolawole and Lawrence Oyediran in the Ministry of Education were not allowed to go. While Kolawole was pulled back to head the State’s Universal Basic Education Board, Oyediran was pulled back to work at the State’s Education Quality Assurances Agency, an office created by his government specifically to monitor quality teachings and learning in the state’s public schools.
Whatever made Osun’s statistics to be such enviable in spite of the enormous financial challenges that administration faced must provide guides towards solving some of the national questions. Nigeria must rework her education policies such that the products are people who become assets, and not burdens to the society. It is only when peace is guaranteed internally through the combined strategies of the right value orientation, addition and focused social protection schemes that the economic potential of the country could be harnessed for the good of all.
•Semiu Okanlawon, Communication and Strategy Consultant writes via sokanlawon67@gmail.com
Perspectives
What exactly is the problem, South Africans?
Ask me which country is an ingrate; I will readily point to South Africa. Ask me which country lacks a modicum sense of history; South Africa will again fit the description. How can South Africans forget so soon the pivotal role played by Nigeria at a time when black skin was subjected to hatred, discrimination and even death when their country was enmeshed in apartheid? This is the thinking of average Nigerians, particularly those who remember the roles played by Nigeria when South Africa was an enclave of apartheid.
Surprisingly, old adversaries are now treated as beautiful brides and old friends are now treated with disdain and belligerence. If South African youths don’t have sense of history, have their elders who saw it all also lost their memories so soon that they cannot call their recalcitrant youths to order that biting the fingers that fed in your darkest hour is the worst kind of ingratitude? The recent xenophobic attacks whereby brutish South African youths who unleashed mayhem on Nigerians and other black Africans after the one that happened 2015, have shown that they harbour deep hatred and animosity towards Nigerians and will release their pent-up emotion at the slightest opportunity.
From 1960 to 1995, Nigeria spent billions of dollars to support the blacks who were strangers in their own land. The South African Institute of International Affairs at a time acknowledged that Nigeria was the highest donor to the anti-apartheid struggle.
It was as if Nigeria was waiting for its independence as the country immediately spearheaded the campaign to end apartheid just after October 1, 1960. At every given opportunity, Nigeria never hesitated to register its displeasure that apartheid was inhuman and degrading. It took risks and was dauntless in the face of backings given by the superpowers which endorsed apartheid and promoted minority whites against the majority blacks. On Apr 4, 1961, Nigeria under the leadership of the late Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, wrote a letter to the African National Congress (ANC) assuring the then foremost anti-apartheid group of Nigeria’s unwavering support.
The ANC was an orphan ostracized and despised by the western world but encouraged by Nigeria and a few other African countries. For those who have a sense of history, they will understand the disappointment of former president Olusegun Obasanjo who in 2017 blamed the South African government for the bestiality of its youths who take delight in killing and maiming fellow Africans. Under ex-president Obasanjo as a military ruler, Nigeria contributed $3.7 million to the Southern Africa Relief Fund (SARF), which it established in 1976 basically to give support to black South Africans and promote their general wellbeing. Besides, the former president made a personal donation of $3,000.
Each member of his cabinet contributed $1,500 while all the civil servants and public officers in Nigeria donated two per cent of their monthly salary to the fund and Nigerian students skipped meals to contribute to the fund because they were determined to free South Africa from the white predators.
By June 1977, the fund better known by the sobriquet “Mandela tax” had reached $10.5 million. The will to contribute to the fund was a direct response to the 1976 Soweto uprising against apartheid in South Africa in which at least 700 black students were felled by callous white policemen who shot them during a protest against the changing of their education language to Afrikaans. Late Nigerian music icon, Sunny Okosuns, released a hit song, ‘Fire in Soweto’, a lyrical detail, on the massacre of the students described as one of the crudest and saddest chapters of the apartheid era.
The fund paved the way for the first set of 86 South African students to arrive in Nigeria in 1976 following the disruption of the education system in South Africa then. Hundreds of students also came into Nigeria to enjoy free education financed with the fund. Many others were welcomed here including the likes of former president Thabo Mbeki, who lived in Nigeria for seven years, from 1977 to 1984. At a time when the only thing that made apartheid government to seize the passports of over 300 blacks, was just the colour of their skin, Nigeria again came to their rescue by providing passports for hundreds of black South Africans to travel abroad.
It was also under the late Gen. Murtala Mohammed-Obasanjo regime that Nigeria nationalised British Petroleum and renamed it African Petroleum (AP) for supplying oil to the then South Africa’s apartheid regime. How can South Africa forget so soon how Nigeria spearheaded the boycott of the 1978 Commonwealth Games in protest against New Zealand over its sporting contact with the apartheid regime and in 1986, Before then, Nigeria, under Obasanjo, recalled its athletes from the Montreal Games, Canada,in 1976 because New Zealand maintained sporting contact with South Africa, and had undertaken a Rugby tour of the country just before the games. How about the secret military training and support that Nigeria’s Kaduna First Mechanised Army Division provided for the military wing of the ANC? Nigeria, with the support of other African countries, also lobbied for the creation of the United Nations Special Committee against Apartheid and chaired it for over 30 years, doing all it just to end apartheid.
The list is endless. But it seems all these efforts no longer matter to the South Africans. The argument that the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans are being carried out by a few may not really fly as there are no genuine and sincere efforts by the government to stop the perennial problem, which started in 2015, recurred in 2017 and now in 2019.
There were even cases where police were part of the conspiracy against the Africans by these unruly South African youths. Agreed that there are criminals among Nigerians living in South Africa, using crude and extra-judicial methods to deal with the situation cannot be an option in such a situation.
The average South African will rather give a clap to a Briton despite the atrocities Britain committed and the support it gave the minority white rulers while apartheid lasted even if such Briton committed a grevious crime in today’s South Africa. If there are evidences that Americans committed infractions in South Africa, would South Africans use jungle justice to deal with the Americans? Of course they won’t because they know how American government will react to such.
My assertion will be buttressed by a story told by a colleague, which was related to him by his friend. A Nigerian lady was in a queue at a supermarket in South Africa and when it was her turn to make payment for her purchase, the cashier, a black female South African, beckoned on a white man who was directly behind the Nigerian lady to jump the queue. Perhaps, what qualified the white to jump the queue was just the colour of his skin, a vestige of colonialism.
Of course, the Nigerian resisted the discrimination and stood her ground that it was her turn. Her resistance attracted a deafening silence at the supermarket, according to the story. A black who did that to a fellow black will jump at any opportunity to attack a fellow black. Unfortunately, the majority of Nigerians in South Africa or outside the shores of Nigeria will rather endure whatever insult comes their way even at the risk of their lives.
To such Nigerians, it is better the devil you know than the devil you don’t. They prefer to die in South Africa where basic amenities are available compared to their Nigeria where such amenities are a luxury. To such Nigerians and truly to a large extent there are no facilities at home, an attestation to the persistent failure on the part of successive Nigerian governments. I won’t be surprised if many Nigerians decline to board the plane sent to pick those who want to return home from South Africa on account of nothing to attract them home in terms of basic amenities. The dust of the on ongoing xenophobic attacks will settle albeit temporarily. The dog will always go back to its vomit.
The South Africans carry in their hearts a deep animosity, hatred and jealousy. They are only interested in looking for whom to blame for their ineptitude and mental laziness to work. In order to proffer a final solution to this recurring problem, we need to find out why black South Africans hate fellow black Africans. How sensitive are the foreigners to the plight of South Africans? A friend who is married to a German and lives in Germany once told me about how African migrants in Germany are attracting hatred and opprobrium on account of their ostentatious lifestyle, which they rubbed in on the indigenes. She said once the refugees get their allowances they go on shopping spree buying luxury items, which the indigenes cannot afford to buy and pay for the items at a go.
She said some Germans begin to develop hatred for such refugees wondering why the German government is giving them ‘so much support beyond what they need. We need to know exactly the grievances of black South Africans. However, there can’t be justification for the perennial xenophobic attacks and killings of Nigerians and other Africans just as it will amount to self-deceit that some Nigerians are not into crimes in South Africa just the way we have many Nigerians doing great and legitimate things there. Pretending that some Nigerians are not living large on crimes is like begging the issue. The Ozubulu killing was an eye opener to what some Nigerians do in South Africa.
No country will close its eyes to such nauseating occurrence. After these attacks, it is a matter of time before they will rise up again against their fellow Africans because there won’t be final solution until we know what exactly is the problem..
Perspectives
The disease burden on the naira; N100 denomination as the most debased!
The CBN recently requested the general public to return mutilated naira notes to their banks. This is a vindication of the position of my humble self having twice highlighted the sorry state of the medium of exchange via this platform.
Scene 1
A bus conductor calls out to passengers with a hemp/ethanol distorted voice at Iponri bus stop, Surulere, Lagos.
“Leventis, CMS! Leventis, CMS!!
As he does this aggressively, a discharge flew out from one of the nostrils!
Right there, he wiped the mucus with one hand and in turn wiped the implicated hand with a stinking N 100 naira note!!
Scene 2: A street hawker ran along to catch up with a potential patron in a yellow bus “ danfo” around Apogbon bridge
As she ran, she coughed at the same time. Unable to catch up, she gave up and coughed repeatedly, holding a naira note to her mouth!
Lamentations of the Naira
1. Fresh from the Mint I came,
Embraced like a newborn,
Smiles heralded my Coming,
I am the Naira.
2. Found my way to a Castle,
Handled with care I was,
Neatly arranged in a wallet,
With Confidence I stroll.
3. The trader went in a bus,
Out he gave me to the bus man,
Breathless I in his stinking pocket,
Somebody help me!
4. Nature called,
To a corner the Conductor ran,
Assaulted me with befouled hands,
I’m still…….the………Naira
5. The hawker through me aground,
In the sputum laced mud I swam,
The filth turned my regalia,
Am I still the Naira?
Definition:
The Naira is a medium of exchange for goods and services in Nigeria.
Re -Definition: The Naira is a medium of exchange for opportunistic pathogens, viruses, fungi/ fungal infections and parasites in Nigeria!
A Naira note could carry more germs than an average toilet seat!
Studies in Nigeria have shown that Currency counting machines yielded six different bacterial species (Salmonella typhi, Staphylococcus sp, Escherichia coli, Streptococcus sp, Enterococcus sp and Proteus sp) and four genera of fungi (Aspergillus sp, Mucor sp, Rhizopus sp. and Penicillium sp (Elumalai et al 2015)
Why Is Naira (Paper bills) a Reservoir of Infection?
It offers a large surface area for organisms and organic debris to collect.
Folds and/or deliberate depressions or projections specifically engineered into the bills’ design as anti-counterfeiting measure serve as settling sites for both organisms and debris which allow the microorganisms to live longer (Nepal Journal of Sc/Tech, 8; 161-166).
Bank notes weave their way through the population for many years before they come to rest.
The level of contamination depends on how long the notes have been in circulation and the place & activity the previous handler was involved in.
Listed below are some pathogens found in Bank notes
Staphylococcus spp:
The main species of medical importance is Staph. aureus.
Staph aureus
This species causes:
Abscesses, boils, styes, and impetigo
Conjunctivitis, especially of the new born.
Cross infections in hospitals.
Septicaemia, endocarditis, and osteomyelitis.
Pneumonia and empyema.
Mastitis.
Antibiotic associated enteritis.
Food poisoning from enterotoxin B produced by S. aureus in foods such as cooked meats and milk and milk- products (e.g.ice cream).
Scalded skin syndrome
Toxic shock syndrome
Bacillus spp
Bacillus cereus cause:
Food-poisoning
Occasionally pneumonia, bronchopneumonia, and infection of wounds.
Endocarditis
Meningitis
Streptococcus pneumoniae
Streptococcus pneumoniae causes:
Lobar pneumonia, bronchopneumonia, and bronchitis.
Meningitis
Endocarditis and pericarditis.
Middle ear infection, sinusitis, and conjunctivitis
Shigella spp:
Shigella species are found only in the human intestinal tract
Shigella species cause bacillary dysentery in humans
Escherichia coli:
E.coli causes:
Urinary tract infections including cystitis, pyelitis, and pyelonephritis.
E. coli is the commonest pathogen isolated from patients with urinary infection involving the bladder.
Wound infections, appendicitis, and peritonitis.
Infection of the gall bladder, bacteraemia, and meningitis especially of the new born.
Diarrhoeal disease especially in infants but also in adults.
Vibrio spp:
Vibrio cholerae causes cholera in humans
Vibrio parahaemolyticus causes food poisoning.
Perspectives
Marriage in The GAME OF THRONES (Part 1)
The word ‘Throne’ is “a special chair used by a ruler, especially a king or queen.” It is equally “the state of being a ruler.” The GAME OF THRONES started a long time ago. At the inception, “there was war in heaven. Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought and his angels. And prevailed not; neither was their place found any more in heaven, And the great dragon was cast out; that old serpent, called the Devil and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world; he was cast out into the earth and his angels were cast out with him. And I heard a loud voice saying in heaven, Now is come salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the account of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night. And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death. Therefore, rejoice ye heavens and ye that dwell in them.
Woe to the inhabitants of the earth and of the sea! For the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time” (Revelations 12:7-12). The rebellion of Satan and his being chased away to have his throne was reflected also in Isaiah 14:12-15. “How you are fallen from Heaven O Lucifer, son of the morning. How you are cut down to the ground. You who weakened the nations! For you have said in your heart, I will ascend into Heaven. I will exalt my throne above the stars of God; I will also sit on the mount of the congregation. On the farthest sides of the north; I will ascend above the heights of the clouds.
I will be like the Most High. Yet, you shall be brought down to Sheol, to the lowest depths of the pit.” There is no throne without a king and every king protects his territory and contends consistently to ensure that none of his subjects are lost to another kingdom or king of another throne.
“A large population is a king’s glory” (Proverbs 14:28). So, the GAME OF THRONES in this world today is a battle of loyalty to either of the two controlling supernatural thrones- The throne of God Almighty and the throne of Satan, the devil. Unfortunately, one of these two thrones is headed by a liar, who presents photocopy as original, lies as truth, make-beliefs as reality, and so on (John 8:44). What is the occupation of this throne’s occupant? “The thief cometh not but to steal, kill and destroy…” (John 10:10).
His objective is to ensure that every loyalist to the heavenly throne denounces that loyalty, leaves the heavenly team with marvelous light and joins the loyalists of his kingdom of darkness. Satan’s presentations are easier to believe and he always has a gullible noisy crowd (Exodus 23:2). He is behind the evils that occur in the world today. He is where love for God waxes cold. He is responsible for broken homes, marriages and increased irresponsible acts of a husband or wife. Most visible occurrences today don’t happen by mistake.
They are controlled by either of the two spiritual powers. Now, the agents of the father of liars are likely to challenge this position or write-up by asking me why I should blame the devil for unsolicited problems. If you are one of them, you are also a victim of his captivity. Those who fight against devil’s enemies are loyal to the devil’s throne but fail to realize that there is a GAME OF THRONES going on. They have been hypnotized into slavery to the devil, who they think is winning this game and therefore, should be followed as “majority opinion looks like God’s opinion.” Jesus says: “verily verily I say unto you. Whosoever committed sin is the servant of sin” (John 8:34-35).
I define the word ‘TRUTH’ as “the root of every fruit.” Devilish and ungodly acts are motivated by the devil. “By their fruits, ye shall know them” (Matthew 7:16). Your refusal to accept Biblical truth is an expression of Satan’s captivity. So, those who claim to be atheists and naturalists are Satan’s blind captives who actually deserve pity and need deliverance. Unfortunately, rather than contend for loyalty to the heavenly throne they ought to defend, many ignorant church goers and religious propagators betray the master they profess by joining those of the Satanic Throne to castigate God’s loyalists. It is not their fault. They don’t know about the ongoing GAME OF THRONES.
Please, understand that it is Satan that tells you to hearken to your ungodly friends and restrict your love for your spouse. It is Satan that tells you to dupe or deceive your spouse. It is Satan that tells you to betray or kill your spouse. He is the one that tells you to go enjoy sex outside marriage.
He is responsible for the sudden disdain you have developed for your spouse after loving him or her for some time. “For I am jealous over you with godly jealousy: for I have espoused you to one husband, that I may present you as a chaste virgin to Christ. But I fear lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtility, so your mind should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ” (2nd Corinthians 11:2-4). To find joy or peace in your premarital or marital relationship, you must refuse to for any reason, deny your loyalty to God’s heavenly throne. When you do this, your marriage shall be a blessing and a testimony in Jesus name.
Perspectives
Xenophobic attacks: A wake up call for our leaders
The pursuit of wealth is not a bad thing in itself because without the food and comforts which wealth provides, life will be penurious and drab. But always remember that any wealth accumulated on a selfish basis, at the expense of the State in defiance of social justice helps to create a disorganised society in which everybody will eat everybody, and no one person can be safe.’ -Chief Obafemi Awolowo
He may have left us more than 32 years ago, but the above quote from the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo is still profoundly relevant in Nigeria as recent violent events in some parts of the country have shown. Incidentally, what triggered off, which was clearly pent up frustration amongst the people, was not anything here in Nigeria; but events some 4,644 kilometres away in South Africa.
Last weekend a fresh round of xenophobic hysteria began in the Rainbow nation with foreigners being on the wrong end of frustration with lack of jobs and decent living conditions for millions of South Africans, which their government had failed to provide. And thus it has become easy for the citizens to take out their anger on non-South Africans with Nigerians often being on the receiving end. Although xenophobia is not really a new scourge in South Africa having even existed when apartheid was still the order of the day, however, after majority rule in 1994, contrary to expectations, the incidence of nationalism increased. According to Wikipedia, between 2000 and March 2008, at least 67 people died in what were identified as xenophobic attacks.
In May 2008, a series of attacks left 62 people dead; although 21 of those killed were South African citizens. In 2015, another nationwide spike in xenophobic attacks against immigrants in general prompted a number of foreign governments to begin repatriating their citizens. In fact in the run up to the 2010 World Cup, many had expressed fears over a possible outbreak of xenophobia during the tournament proper, and some even appealed to world football governing body, FIFA to move the competition away from South Africa – a plea FIFA flatly rejected. And despite assurances from the government of then President Jacob Zuma that teams and visitors would be safe, many who travelled to South Africa did so with a lot of trepidation.
This writer was opportune to have been one of the journalists from Nigeria to have covered the 2010 World Cup and I still vividly remembering how even before leaving we had counselled ourselves not to move about, alone but to go out in groups (‘strength in numbers’ I guess). Luckily the tournament held without any major untoward incident that would have embarrassed the organisers and FIFA.
But the six weeks or so that we were in South Africa afforded us to see first-hand the wide gulf between the Rainbow nation and the so-called “Giant of Africa” in terms of virtually everything – hotels, roads, communication, infrastructure, you name it they are light years ahead of Nigeria. Sadly it is this advancement that has acted like a magnet in attracting migrants from not only their immediate neighbours like Zimbabwe and Mozambique but from virtually all over the continent to South Africa in search of a better life. According to reports, between 2010 and 2017 the immigrant community in South Africa increased from 2 million people to 4 million people. It is only natural that such an influx is bound to cause resentment, especially amongst the locals, who wrongly or rightly will blame the migrants for whatever woes they are enduring.
A Pew Research poll conducted in 2018 showed that 62% of South Africans viewed immigrants as a burden on society by taking jobs and social benefits and that 61% of South Africans thought those immigrants were more responsible for crime than other groups.
While the hard working nature of many Nigerians and other foreigners meant that they were able to make themselves an important part of the productive workforce in South Africa, it is only human nature that those that do not have jobs (for whatever reasons) will view the migrants as being the ones denying them work –especially if the economy is struggling! After all that is what happened in 1983 when the then government of Alhaji Shehu Shagari told immigrants without proper immigration documents to leave the country. Most of the immigrants were West Africans and mainly Ghanaians. Over 2 million men, women and children were affected. Incidentally, in 1969 Ghana also expelled Nigerians from its country.
In 1969, Ghana enacted the Aliens Compliance Order in which hundreds of thousands of immigrants, most of which were Nigerians, were forcefully expelled from the country. So disdain towards foreigners is not a new thing on the continent, although the manner they are attacked and often killed in South Africa is a new low.
But what is happening now shows how far we have fallen as a nation of choice that people loved to flock to, to now one in which its own citizens are leaving in droves having lost all hope of a better life. So much so that South Africa has supplanted us as the new honey pot on the continent. Unfortunately the latest orgy of violence in South Africa was the final straw that broke the tolerance level of Nigerians who resulted into attacking South African business concerns in the country.
But in doing so it, is a classic case of our spiting our face in order to cut off our nose, because most of those majorly affected by the assault on Shoprite, MTN, Pep and other South African businesses are actually Nigerians! Yes, while the investors will equally feel the pinch the main burden will be on the everyday folk that wake up in the morning to go and work at Shoprite or MTN and at the end of the month get paid. Now there may be no money to pay them this month because of the actions of a few.
Ironically had our leaders gotten their acts together it should have been the other way round with Nigeria protesting attacks on her business concerns in South Africa. But rather than develop the nation, our leaders have been mainly busy feathering their individual nests to the detriment of the collective good of Nigeria. We should be ashamed that a nation that only gained “independence” in 1994 is now showing us the way in terms of how to operate successful businesses.
Many will recall that in the 70s and 80s we had our Shoprite in the form of Kingsway and UTC – but what happened to them? They were run aground. For those who do not want to travel so far back in time, what about the other satellite station that birthed in 2007 to the delight of many of us who were happy that at last Multichoice/DSTV now had a rival? On November 8, Multichoice will be celebrating her 26th birthday while its rival went bust barely after just four years of operations.
One can only hope that our leaders will look beyond recalling our High Commissioner to South Africa and boycotting the World Economic Summit (WES) and look at truly holistic ways of empowering their own citizens so that the need to “flee” the country will reduce. After all the former Premier of the old Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo had already said what might eventually happen if they do not!
Perspectives
100 days of achievements: Abiodun redefines governance in Ogun
It is now a convention in Nigeria’s evolving democracy for new government at all levels to celebrate 100 days in office. Ogun State is not an exception. In a few days’ time, precisely on September 6, the new administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun will perform the ritual ceremony of taking stock of its achievements. Coming at a time when the economy of the country is on a downward trend, the government has no doubt had its own share of the financial challenge.
But learning from elementary economic theory of scarcity, the governor has been able to strike a balance between the competing needs of the people and the available resources at his disposal. Despite the myraid of problems inherited from the immediate past administration, it is the resolve and commitment of the new APC-led administration to ensure that existing projects do not suffer neglect, regardless of who takes the credit.
In addressing the problems, the administration has come to terms with intents to ensure that abandoning such inherited decay in infrastructure would amount to waste of the meagre resources and management of the tax payers’ money. And in tandem with the philosophy of the new administration, it is poised to maintaining and upgrading the existing infrastructure.
While lending credence to the commitment of the administration, Abiodun, at a recent “Governor’s Dialogue with the Business Executives”, underscored the importance of the enablers and pillars that, existing infrastructure should not be made to suffer neglect, especially when it was discovered that most of them, like roads, health and school facilities, among others, were in bad shape.
At the back of the mind, with the mantra, “Building our future together”, and with a clear vision predicated on commitment to service, the focus of the administration encapsulates both the enablers and pillars respectfully.
They are good governance, security, ICT/Digital transformation, enabling business environment, agriculture and food security, health, education, power, housing, sports development, road infrastructure and environmental and physical planning, among others. All these are driving forces for effective, efficient and smooth service delivery. At a maiden parley with both the civil and public servants held at the Arcade Ground, shortly after his assumption of office as the fifth democratically elected governor of the state, Abiodun, who in his inauguration speech underscored the importance of the state workers as the prime resource, pledged that his administration would make do with available resources at the disposal of the state to be fair, open, just and equitable to all the workers and pensioners.
True to type, he has inaugurated a “committee on the review of appointments and promotions in the state civil service and enterprises between February 1 and May 20, 2019, a development which is aimed at repositioning both the civil and public service for effective and efficient service delivery. The Committee is chaired by Mr Dipo Odulate, erstwhile Head of Service (HoS) in the state.
Having been inundated with a torrent of requests, ranging from regular payment of salaries and leave bonuses, defrayment of the outstanding deductions, a total halt to partial and selective promotion exercises among the cadres, to regularisation of the dichotomy between HND and Bachelor degree holders, among others, the governor animated the day when he promised to live up to expectations with the regular payment of salaries.
“As parts of my social contract between me and the workers, whether the Federal Allocation Account (FAAC) or the Joint Allocation Account (JAAC) comes or not, we are going to ensure that your salaries are paid regularly on/or before the last working day of the month”, said the governor. To date, N4.8 billion pension arrears have been paid, while workers have equally enjoyed the same treatment of regular payment of their salaries.
The new administration has also offset salary arrears, remitted deductions to the Pension Funds Adminis-trators (PFA). In line with its commitment to prudence and frugality, the new administration has also blocked all leakages. In addition, in the health sector, the governor has approved the immediate recruitment of all categories and cadres of healthcare professionals, including resident doctors, nurses, pharmacists among others; rehabilitation of the State Hospital, Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government; free medical outreach at Ilishan-Remo, in Ikenne Local Government, while in terms of the social welfare, 1,000 widows have been empowered by the First Lady, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun and the launch of “Ok’Owo Dapo” loan empowerment programme for market women.
Knowing the importance of security as an enabler for safety of lives and property, the government recently launched the State Security Trust Fund as a clear demonstration of its commitment to ensuring that the people have a good life and pursue their legitimate businesses in a secured environment. Essentially, the aim of the Fund, according to the governor, is to have a private sector-driven programme that would support the state government in addressing various security challenges facing the state.
The Fund has Mr Bolaji Balogun, an investment banker and Managing Director, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Plc, as chairman, while Mr Yomi Agbaje would serve as Executive Secretary (ES) of the Fund. To this end, the administration has procured 1,000 patrol vehicles and 200 motorcycles for the police and other sister agencies; sourcing of helicopter from the Presidency for aerial surveillance; and the signing of the State Security Trust Fund bill into law and Board Inauguration.
In the area of investments, the governor has established the Investment Promotion Agency (IPA)/Ogun Investment Bill; Executive Order for the establishment of Ogun State Enabling Business Environment Council; Executive Order for the establishment of the Enterprise Development Agency (EDA); and the Executive Order for the Ogun State Economic Transformation.
Not left out, in the financial transparency, accountability, due process, efficiency and cost management, the new administration is placing premium on a Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEM); Executive Order for the establishment of the fiscal responsibility Commission; Prudential financial management of the state resources; efficient allocation of the public expenditure, revenue and debt management; long-term economic stability of the state; Public-Private Partnership Bill; Staff Biometrics and payroll audit; implementation of the Treasury management solution for single review and efficiency in treasury and payment processing; financial sustainability assessment; and the establishment of the Bureau of Public Procurement Council. On the incomes that are accruing into the coffers of the state, the administration is deft in introducing reforms in the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS), automation and transformation; and informal sector enumeration and Residents registration. Employment opportunities and your empowerment programmes are key to sustaining economic growth and development.
The administration has established and launched a job portal; Ogun tech hub; and Agriculture Anchor Borrowers’ programme. By and large, as a pillar for driving economic growth and development, the administration is equally poised to ensure that all critical inter-state roads are fixed.
Hence, the government, through the Public Works Agency (PWA) has begun the immediate rehabilitation of the following abandoned road projects, Oru/Iperu, 4.5 kilometre Ijebu-Mushin/Ikija, 3.7 Kilometre Ogbogbo/Igbeba, 1.4 kilometre Balogun Kuku/Aje-Alapo, 7.65 Kilometre Ejirin/Imowo/Oluwalogbon, Ijebu-Ode/ Idowa/Ibefun/Itoikin, Sango/Abeokuta dual carriage ways, 32 Kilometre Sango/ Akute/Ajuwon/Ojodu-Abiodun, Osi/ Ita/Awolowo/Navy/AIT/Kola and a host of others. Others include the construction of Opako bridge at Adigbe, Abeokuta, culverts and gutters in certain parts of the ancient Ijebu-Ode community ravaged by the recent flood disaster.
Through a joint collaborative effort, Ogun and Lagos State Governors, Abiodun and Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have received the blessing of the Presidency to undertake rehabilitation of the Lagos/ Sango/Abeokuta dual carriage ways (undertaken, but abandoned in 2001) and Sagamu/Ogijo/Ikorodu road to serve as alternative routes and also ease the traffic congestions often occasioned along Lagos/ Ibadan expressway. In the education sector, primary schools located in each of 236 ward wards have undergone rehabilitation to enhance conducive learning environment for the pupils.
The governor has also restored normalcy in the protracted crisis that engulfed the state-owned Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Ojere, Abeokuta. For well over two years, the institution has been enmeshed in crisis over the attempt by Amosun to convert the institution into a University status and the subsequent relocation of the students to Ipokia.
The same feat is equally being replicated in the state-owned Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu, where a committee has been inaugurated to beam searchlight into the crisis rocking the institution. Also, as the wise saying goes, “health is wealth”, rehabilitation works have commenced in earnest in each of the primary healthcare centres that are spread across the 236 wards in the state.
Equally, the governor who shortly after, upon assumption of office, precisely on June 9, 2019, paid an unscheduled visit to the state-owned Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, to assess the deplorable conditions of the structural and obsolete equipment decay, had set up an administrative panel headed by Dr Yemi Onabowale, Chief Medical Director (CMD), Reddington Hospital, Lagos, to look into the numerous challenges facing the institution.
Consequently, the panel had submitted its report of recommendations to the governor on Thursday, September 5. In order to empower the youths through job creation, the government has opened a portal to help prospective applicants seeking employments, be it in the formal or informal sector of the economy.
Essentially, the rationale behind the scheme is to take stock of the data base of the unemployed youths in the state and to also afford them an opportunity to load vacancies free of charge. So far, no fewer than 75,000 prospective applicants have registered through the job portal. Also, no fewer than 100 companies domiciled in the state have resorted to the job portal to out-source for qualified unemployed young applicants to fill in vacant posts in their respective organisations.
Pursuance to its agricultural revolution, the state government through the “Ogun State Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme” the government has inaugurated a committee-led by Prof Peter Okunneye to oversee a programme designed to enhance self-sufficiency in food security, employment generation and poverty alleviation.
The primary target of the scheme is to produce enough food to attain self-sufficiency both in the short and long-term. The governor, Abiodun, noted that 10,000 farmers would benefit from the initial pilot scheme for the first one year, translating into having 40,000 beneficiaries in the four years tenure.
To serve as an incentive, each beneficiary will be alloted an hectare of farmland for a value chain of rice, cassava and maize and also placed on a regular upkeep allowance till the first harvest season. Other incentives, include the free provision of seedlings for the planting season and off-takers for the farm produce. According to Abiodun, at an official flag-off ceremony of the “FADAMA Graduate Unemployed Youths Scheme”, also known as “FADAMA Guys”, the 200 beneficiaries were offered automatic slots, thus, making the first set of the farmers to benefit from the grants from the Ogun State Anchor Borrowers’ programme.
Thus, the window of opportunity affords prospective applicants easy access to the scheme, while logging on into the “Ogun State job portal” for applying. However, in a bid to instill confidence and accord due respect to the traditional institution, the governor, on June 17, 2019, set up a “Chieftaincy Review Committee” led by Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland. After eight weeks of its submission term, the committee made recommendations for the reversal of the last minute appointments of well over 75 Baales who were elevated as Coronet Kings by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, at the tail end of his administration.
“We used to be first over the years, but soon afterwards, the traditional institution nosedived. We lost respect and dignity as a result of the politicisation of the traditional institution by political interference by political leaders. History is replayed there that bastardized the institution.
I will not mention names and those that decided to descend on the traditional rulers are either alive or dead. I want to admonish political leaders to leave the traditional rulers out of politics”, declared Oba Olugbenle. Of course, the race is not for the swift, but the monumental development and growth recorded in the last 100 days can’t be over-emphasised, as it is a clear testimony of the determination of the current administration to improve the lots of the people of the state with its welfarist programmes.
•Ogbonnikan is Media Consultant to the Ogun State Governor, Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun, MFR.
Opinions
Projecting a new national development agenda
At the recent presidential retreat for his cabinet members, President Muhammadu Buhari defined the ethos that would undergird the workings of the team, stressing complementarity and synergy among his ministers to realise the core goal of national development.
The President’s message was succinctly communicated and I believe, rightly decoded by his audience. The cabinet would operate to serve the interest of an undivided executive under his headship as both head of state and head of government, in line with the theory and praxis of our presidential system of government.
Essentially, the buck stops at Buhari’s table. In the concerted effort of building his personal brand as a disciplined and sharply-focused individual, the President also underscored, for effective and seamless coordination of policy formulation and implementation, a pragmatic deployment of the offices of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and his Chief of Staff (CoS).
As explained by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s directive, spelling out the roles of the SGF and the CoS, was merely reinforcing the extant position.
There are, actually, no new roles for the duo that are different from the ones they performed in the first term of the Buhari administration. While the SGF has been responsible for ensuring the effective coordination and monitoring of the implementation of government policies and programmes; and therefore, all cabinet matters have been and must continue to go through him; the CoS has essentially been acting and will continue to act as the head of the presidential administration at Aso Rock, among others, as he was wont to do. While projecting an undivided presidency, these arrangements help to define the ministers’ trajectory in driving the president’s vision as encapsulated in the mandates defined by their respective portfolios. This appears uncomplicated.
To be sure, that is the intent of the president: to make governance simple in the achievement of seemingly difficult tasks. There is no better way to explain the president’s avowal to have the ministers’ jobs simply cut out for them: collaborate and/or synergise for effective service delivery. Interestingly, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed and the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, demonstrated pragmatism within the first week of their inauguration. In a significant show of humility and camaraderie, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed visited the Ministry of Budget and National Planning building in the Central Business District to set the ball rolling. The Minister of State, without a doubt, had played the good host.
There was, as reported in the media, amity. There was consensus ad idem on the issue of the budget, national planning and the imperative of a comprehensive national development plan. The duo must have appreciated that collaboration, and not contestation for space and individual accolades, is more important in the circumstance. Approaching the homestretch in his folklore-type political odyssey, the president must be assisted to build a legacy of solid achievements for posterity.
That was the essential basis of the maiden meeting both ministers had with top officials of the two merged ministries on August 27, 2019. A full complement of bureaucrats was in attendance: Mr. Ernest Umakhihe (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and National Planning), Dr. Isa Dutse and Alhaji Mohammed Dikwa (Permanent Secretaries, Ministry of Finance) and directors.
The highpoint of the meeting, beyond the conversation and rationalisation of the merger of the two previously separate ministries, as reported in the media, was the announcement that the Federal Government was developing a comprehensive National Development Plan, which would steer the country in the direction of nation building and growth.
The news was quite cheery, coming on the heels of several years without a coherent national development plan that was acceptable to both the public and private sectors of the economy. Herein lies the significance of Buhari’s admonition that ministers should collaborate, whether at the intraministerial or inter-ministerial level, to achieve development that accommodates the atmospherics, nuances and nitty-gritty that define Nigeria; development that is, truly, national and not provincial.
The temptation of political leadership sliding into the cocoon of ethnic nationalism once in the saddle is largely discounted in the contemplation of a comprehensive national development plan that evolves with its significant benchmarks and implementation timelines.
It is, henceforth, fundamentally sustained through disciplined management of the budgets. Clearly, with the deployment of Ministers Ahmed and Agba, President Buhari is poised to ensure the judicious management of public finance in the context of budgets that work. And, once the elephant in the room – the twinproblem of mismanagement and corruption – is taken care of, it becomes easy to link budgets with plans.
By way of positive digression, Minister Ahmed expatiated on this when she appeared on the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) discussion programme, “Good Morning Nigeria”, on Monday, August 26, 2019. According to her, the president merged the Ministry of Budget and National Planning with Finance in order to remove strains and delays in policy implementations. The dissonance between budgets and plans, at the root of sub-optimal performance of successive budgets in the actualization of targeted economic growth and development, was thus pin-pointed.
In the absence of coherent national development plans – whether medium, long-term or rolling plans – stunted growth in the various sectors of the economy in real terms was accentuated. Against some justifiable cynicism in certain quarters, following Minister Ahmed’s pronouncement, about government characteristically not walking its talk, there is the need to give the Buhari administration the benefit of the doubt – that it would muster the political will to push through this significant agenda.
It is reassuring that the Ahmed-Agba tag team at the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has under its belt accounting, economics and business administration proficiency and knowledge to match reasonable promises and expectations with deliverables.
Both appear ready to deploy that savoir faire in the national interest. They both seem to appreciate the task ahead. Although what has yet to be ascertained by Minister Ahmed is the duration of the plan; that duration, according to her, would be decided when the plan is inaugurated.
For clarity, the national development plan is expected to direct the overall economic growth and development of the nation. And, in the spirit of collaboration and proactive scheduling of shared responsibilities, Minister Ahmed had already requested Minister Agba to commence work on the national development plan once work on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the 2020 budget is concluded. Agba’s assurance that the ministry would focus on deliverables, the MTEF and 2020 budget exemplified a team spirit that helps to add value to the effort at national growth and development through the essential plan.
- Ojeifo writes from Abuja via ojwonderngr@yahoo.com
Opinions
The tricycle menace
It is common knowledge and real-time experience that commercial motorcyclists have become source of worry in our society. When some states across the country clamped down on motorcycle, popularly called Okada, for a number of unpleasant reasons such as overloading, recklessness, robbery, kidnapping, over-speeding and dangerous riding, many people had thought that there would be sanity on our roads. Alas, they were dead wrong! The ban of commercial motorcycles from major roads in the country had encouraged the patronage of tricycles as the alternative mode of transport for the common man.
Apart from the structural similarity and functionality to motorcycles, tricycles are not expensive to buy, use and maintain. They easily manoeuvre very busy roads, especially, during serious hold-ups and when many people are eager to get to their destinations at the same time.
This causes great commotion. It is common to see a cross section of people that falls within the working class riding on commercial motorcycles whenever they needed to keep up important and urgent appointments. Massive importation of tricycles encouraged more people to take to that line of self-employment by earning a living and boosting the economic life of many cities across the country. Before now, the common means of public transportation in the major cities involved the use of taxi cabs with commercial buses joining as the nation’s population shot up.
Tricycles, which are popularly called Keke Marwa, until the name was changed to Keke NAPEP, became prominent during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, which implemented the National Agency for Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP), made it possible for the importation of large quantities of tricycles into the country, mainly for jobless youths and young school leavers.
The rationale behind banning commercial motorcycles (Okada) in many state municipals had to do with the negative consequences associated with the fast-growing mode of transportation in the country as well as other developing nations. It is cheaper to purchase, manage and ride, unlike cars or vehicles that require more attention and effort, to maintain or move from one place to another.
The lawlessness that has been associated with Okada brought about patronage of tricycles, as a sort of alternative, but appears to be causing more problem than the relief it was meant to bring. This unfortunate development has fuelled agitations for the proscription of tricycles from our roads. Many people also feel that tricycles should not be proscribed in the sense that they remain viable alternative and the cheaper mode of transportation. Today, Keke has regrettably turned into nightmare for road users.
They have equally become prime sources of trauma to commuters and other motorists. They are now terror on the roads through reckless over-speeding, disobeying traffic rules and dangerously meandering through every available space between vehicles on serious traffic situations and engaging in reckless over-speeding.
I have seen on several occasions whereby tricycle riders struggle with vehicle owners while plying the roads. I kept wondering what makes the Keke operators feel special or important or have that kind of blind audacity to struggle with cab drivers.
The truth is that there is a thin line of difference between motorcycles and tricycles. In actual sense, what most motorcyclists did after their ban was to dispose of their motorcycles and purchase tricycles in order to be in business. What it means is that nothing has really changed when we look at the so-called migration. It is the same personalities behind both the banned motorcycles and the new tricycles that are still carrying excess luggage, overloading, over-speeding and committing other crimes and attacking commuters.
It is simply like an old wine in a new bottle; no matter how much the wine is packaged or represented, it remains same. It is for these reasons that a better approach should be put in place to tame this monster. It remains a social problem because of the lives and property of the people that are involved and vulnerable to the untold and ugly experiences being suffered in the hands of the operators.
To start with, the purchase and riding of tricycles for commercial purposes should be revisited. It should be well regulated so as to prevent people of questionable character from becoming commercial tricyclists overnight. Furthermore, indiscriminate importation of tricycles into the country should be closely monitored, as many of them are not roadworthy at all.
The country appears to be a dumping ground for imported equipment and machines. Government personnel plying for roads safety should stop looking elsewhere and rather beam their searchlight on only cars and buses at the neglect of motorcycles and tricycles. Stiffer penalties such as fines should be imposed, to punish anyone that violates traffic rules and regulations. Law enforcement agents should be supportive in restoring sanity on our roads. More mobile courts should be put in place to summarily try traffic offenders. They should not compromise their status by setting free offenders. This often happens when reckless offenders plead with law enforcement agents to set them free and never be punished.
This gives some of them the courage to misbehave and feel on top of the world when they evade deserved punishment. Recently, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) alleged that the influx of tricycles into city roads was an indication of failure of intra-city bus systems.
The FRSC Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, had decried the dominance of tricycles on busy roads, saying that it would have not been so, if intra-city bus systems were effective. Kazeem said that part of the corps’ strategies to address the menace was to ensure that riders were properly trained and licensed.
It is only hoped that the commission would walk the talk. Laws are meant to be enforced. When law enforcement agents come to the rescue of offenders with ease, they encourage corruption, indiscipline, impunity and lawlessness.
They become accomplice and partaker in committing traffic offence. This has been the major problem facing transport management because offenders are not always appended, tried and convicted. The installation of electronic speed-breakers on the Keke itself would also go a long way in ensuring compliance to road regulations. Educational awareness, public enlightenment and sensitisation of the people on what to do and not to do, would go a long way in getting our riders to behave properly. We should always remember to keep our roads free and safe.
- Kupoluyi writes from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) viaadewalekupoluyi@yahoo.co.uk
Opinions
Hunger in Zimbabwe
It was the Lancaster House Agreement of 1979 that triggered off a transition to internationally-recognised majority rule in 1980; the United Kingdom ceremonially granted Zimbabwe independence on April 18 that year. In the 2000s, Zimbabwe’s economy began to slide. Economic instability caused a lot of Zimbabweans to move to overseas or to neighbouring countries. Prior to its recognised independence as Zimbabwe in 1980, the nation had been known by several names: Rhodesia, Southern Rhodesia and Zimbabwe Rhodesia.
The government held independence celebrations in Rufaro stadium in Salisbury, the capital. Lord Christopher Soames, the last governor of Southern Rhodesia, watched as Charles, Prince of Wales, gave a farewell salute and the Rhodesian Signal Corps played “God Save the Queen.”
Bob Marley sang ‘Zimbabwe,’ a song he wrote, at the government’s invitation, in a concert at the country’s independence festivities. President Shagari pledged $15 million at the celebration to train Zimbabweans in Zimbabwe and expatriates in Nigeria. Mugabe’s government used part of the money to buy newspaper companies owned by South Africans, increasing government’s control over the media.
The rest went to training students in Nigeria universities, government workers in the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria in Badagry, Lagos and soldiers in the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna. Later that year, Mugabe commissioned a report by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on press freedom in Zimbabwe.
BBC issued its report on June 26, recommending the privatisation of theZimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and its independence from political interests. Mugabe’s government changed the capital’s name from Salisbury to Harare on April 18, 1982, in celebration of the second anniversary of independence.
Government renamed the main street in the capital, Jameson Avenue, in honour of Samora Machel, President of Mozambique who died in a plane crash. In 1992, a World Bank study indicated that over 500 health centres had been built since 1980.
The percentage of children vaccinated increased from 25 per cent in 1980 to 67 per cent in 1988 and life expectancy increased from 55 to 59 years. Enrolment increased by 232 per cent one year after primary education was made free and secondary school enrolment increased by 33 per cent in two years.
These social policies lead to an increase in debt ratio. Several laws were passed in the 1980s in an attempt to reduce wage gaps. However, the gaps remained considerable. In 1988, the law gave women, at least in theory, the same rights as men.
Previously, they could only take a few personal initiatives without the consent of their father or husband. The politics of Zimbabwe takes place in a framework of a full presidential republic, whereby the president is the head of state and government as organised by the 2013 Constitution. Executive power is exercised by government.
The status of Zimbabweans politics has been thrown into question by a 2017 coup. The Zimbabwean constitution, initially from the Lancaster House Agreement a few months before the 1980 elections, chaired by Lord Carrington, institutionalises majority rule and protection of minority rights. Since indepen-dence, the constitution has been amended by government to provide for: The abolition of seats reserved for whites in the country’s parliament in 1987; – The abolition of the office of prime minister in 1987 and the creation of an executive presidency.
(The office was restored in 2009 and abolished again in 2013.); – The abolition of the Senate in 1990 (reintroduced in 2005) and the creation of appointed seats in the House of Assembly. Prime Minister Mugabe kept Peter Walls, the head of the army, in his government and put him in charge of integrating the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA), Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA) and the Rhodesian Army. While Western media outlets praised Mugabe’s effort at reconciliation with the white minority, tension soon developed. On March 17, 1980, after several unsuccessful assassination attempts, Mugabe asked Walls: “Why are your men trying to kill me?” Walls replied: “If they were my men you would be dead.”
BBC News interviewed Walls on August 11, 1980. He told the BBC that he had asked the British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, to annul the 1980 election prior to the official announcement of the result on the grounds that Mugabe used intimidation to win the election.
At the moment, Zimbabwe of 15.6 million people suffers from Malnutrition, coupled with HIV/AIDS infections, but the country’s massively deteriorated public health system is not properly equipped to handle this double threat.
Since Action Against Hunger started in Zimbabwe in 2002, we have committed to integrating HIV and AIDS education and treatment in all of the programmes that we conduct. Approximately 70 per cent of patients diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition also have HIV/AIDS and our nutrition programmes are specifically designed to treat this particularly vulnerable group. Chronic malnutrition among children under five now stands at 32 per cent. Drought recurred in 2018, decreasing nutrition, food security and access to water among the most vulnerable populations.
A cholera epidemic has spread in the capital and has deteriorated due to antibiotic resistance in the population and the shortcomings of the health and sanitation system. In 2018, an emergency project with Zimbabwe’s local partner in water, sanitation and hygiene, aimed to contain and prevent the spread of cholera among working people in and around Harare.
In Mberengwa District, the team carried out activities to improve food and nutrition security of people affected by the El Nino drought and to protect their livelihoods. As at August 7, 2019, Zimbabwe experienced its “worst-ever hunger crisis,” the UN food relief agency has revised its humanitarian appeal to step up food assistance to people most affected by drought, flooding and economic stagnation.
In Zimbabwe, thousands of people fight against hunger and poverty and are in need of help. Zimbabwe’s once booming agricultural industry lies in shambles, a number of farmers had shifted from grain production to tobacco cultivation. As part of a land reform at the end of the nineties, many large farms were expropriated and their land was redistributed.
Thousands of farmers lost their jobs or were displaced. Fertile fields lay fallow for too long. Unemployment and food nutrition insecurity now define daily life in Zimbabwe. Obviously, there are signs that the situation may get worse.
Opinions
Gowon’s dashed hopes for pax Nigeriana
Man is given to dreams or even hallucination. Both are legitimate. General Yakubu Gowon has dreams, hopes or even hallucination. And he has a right to them. As stated in this column last week, General Gowon is not an ordinary Nigerian. He ought to be the greatest Nigerian but he is not.
The ‘how’ or ‘why’ are beyond the scope of this conversation. What this generation of Nigerians now knows about him is that he is a “prayer warrior” who leads the Nigeria Prays Movement that prays God to grant Nigeria unity, peace, stability and well-being.
Those were Gowonic dream and hope. In his latest campaign in Osun State a forthright ago, he restated that goal. To General Gowon, Biafra War was the Final Solution as he had “had thought that after the civil war we will not see any more crises.
But what we have seen…is unfortunate that after the civil war our nation has been battling with serial security challenges ranging from Boko Haram, kidnapping, banditry and lots more.” And then, his hopes: “If the security forces cannot do it God will.”
Then, his advice: “We have to be careful so that we don’t push ourselves into doing things that will make us hate ourselves.” Indeed, General Gowon is a good man who dreams tall dreams and hopes for the best for Nigeria. But just when these dreams and hopes began is difficult to ascertain. Certainly not during or after the civil war.
His dreams and hopes started after he has been dealt with by the system he helped created. History is replete with men who dreamt of great things and worked hard to realize their dreams. Dreams of founding a happy family, or business firm or advancing the world civilization are dreams. At the level of nation state, governing to assure compatriots of justice and triumphing or failing at certain degrees of accomplishments is a dream. If successful, they rejoiced. But for their failure, they regretted, rued their misfortunes and learn.
Egyptian Pharaohs (Amenhoteps or Ramses) achieved the great pyramids and great learning. Ben Gurion founded Israel while Italian navigator, Amerigo Vespucci hoped for a “new world” and ended up discovering and mapping America in 1507. Nelson Mandela hoped for a just and fair society and triumphed, leaving a legacy of service, love and universal brotherhood.
In Botswana, Seretse Khama, an Oxford-trained lawyer as heir-apparent to his Bechuanaland monarchy, ditched monarchism in favour of republicanism, democracy and constitutionalism to found modern Botswana. General Gowon as we noted earlier had the singular opportunity to be the greatest Nigerian, and its leader. But he is not.
Like all the soldiers-of-fortune Nigeria has been saddled with as rulers, he was one of the pioneer military officers that took control of the British-instituted military establishment used to conquer over 250 ethnic nationalities to form Nigeria as a colony.
Gowon was a major beneficiary of both Nzeogwu and July 29, 1966 coups which catapulted him to power. Consequent upon counter-coup of July 29, 1966 resulting in massacres of Igbo military officers and civilians in Nigeria particularly the North; General Gowon took over the government as head of state.
The resulting crises led to secession of the Eastern Region. Effort to resolve the crises had culminated in Aburi Accord. The dispute over the interpretation and implementation of the terms of that agreement led to disintegration of Nigeria.
General Gowon declared war, and supported principally by Britain clobbered Biafra to submission. Gowon declared “no victor, no vanquished.” He unfurled a reconstruction policy termed the triple ‘Rs’: Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Reconciliation. Words are cheap; it is action that is priceless.
Gowon’s words on the policy of reconstruction/rehabilitation/reconciliation became not just cheap but useless. Tokenisms were extended to the conquered ‘Biafrans’ without any genuine actions to alleviate or ameliorate their war-pains or despondence. Rather than rehabilitating them, they were subjected to the most vicious war reparations known to history.
A cocktail of war reparations including the seizure of landed property of the Igbo domiciled in Rivers and South Eastern States (now River, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River) was facilitated by the Abandoned Property Decree.
By this law, landed property of the Igbo acquired over the years were seized and distributed to the indigenes of those states. This was the first ethnic cleansing in Africa. General Gowon should do well to read the Supreme Court judgement on Abandoned Property in the case of Ndoma Egba v. Chukwuogor (2004) 117 LRCN 3941.
To complete the act of pauperization of ‘Biafrans’ returning to Nigeria, a war penalty of £20 was forced upon each bank-holding regardless of the amount. And of course, a glass-ceiling in military and allied security agencies was placed on the Igbo. Like the Supreme Court Pats-Acholonu, JSC said, “any law that merely seeks to punish a certain class of people in a society is a law that could destroy the whole fabric of a nation…”
It was inconceivable as Justice Pats-Acholonu rightly argued how Gowon’s war policies against the Igbo could have advanced the cause of a united country. And now, General Gowon and those that took over from him are dreaming and hoping for unity, peace and stability in a country that they destroyed with their actions.
Let’s grant that General Gowon dreamt of having a Nigeria that worked out a governing formula that assured its inhabitants unity and peace thereby advancing human progress. Such a dream would not be the first or last in human history. Ancient Rome was founded and grew from a republic to an empire.
For more than 200 years (27 BC – 180 AD), Roman Empire embodied unity, peace and stability which promoted and advanced human progress in security and communication system, which enabled the spread of trade and ideas, especially Christianity. It was this peace/ stability that is referred to in history as Pax Romana. Now if General Gowon dreamt of Pax Nigeriana, what did he do to achieve the dream? He got bogged down with petty jealousies and ethnic suppression agenda. His final solution to the Igbo-phobia was laid out in the aforesaid war policies and economic shutdown of eastern frontiers.
In all these vile policies, how could General Gowon have hoped to create a united and peaceful society? The abundant natural resources, particularly petroleum resources assured him of excess fund to fund grandiose projects and create false prosperity.
In this false development paradigm and culture of gain without work, Nigeria descended into culture of consumption as opposed to industry. Everybody became a contractor. Those left behind became armed robbers. Draconian laws were decreed to contain the crimes to no avail.
This new culture fuelled crimes especially armed robbery. How General Gowon had hoped that his Nigeria designed and run on these anarchic templates will prosper into a Pax Nigeriana; united, peaceful and stable country defies reason. No nation built on conquest, kept and run on the conquistadoral principles has ever prospered or endured. Britain, Peru, Mexico, etc. are good examples of countries and empire built on conquest.
Let General Gowon disband his prayer movement, get to work by an earnest and sincere campaign to persuade his acolytes now holding Nigeria hostage to allow Nigerians to sit at a table of brotherhood to agree in destroying that anarchic template he helped created on July 29, 1966 and thereafter so as to create a new nation founded on republican, democratic and constitutional principles of freedom, justice and solidarity.
