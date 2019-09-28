The FIFA World Best in numbers

18 years and 11 months was the age at which Daniel Zsori became the youngest recipient of the FIFA Puskás Award.

He wrestled the distinction from Neymar, who was 19 years and 11 months when he collected the prize in January 2012. 11 successive years have seen FIFA’s top male individual award go to a Spain-based player. The last to break the trend was Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is 2008.

The only other winners based outside of La Liga this century were Zinedine Zidane (Juventus in 2000) and Kaka (AC Milan in 2007).

9 months is the age difference between Jurgen Klopp and Jill Ellis – the smallest gap between winners of The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Coach awards. It follows a surprising trend of the conquering coaches being of similar age, with there being less than three years between Zinedine Zidane and Sarina Wiegman in 2017 and Didier Deschamps and Reynald Pedros last year.

7 of FIFA’s last nine top annual female player awards have gone to players past their 32nd birthday: Homare Sawa (33 years old), Abby Wambach (32), Nadine Angerer (35), Carli Lloyd (33 and 34), Marta (32) and Megan Rapinoe (34).

Nadine Kessler (26) and Lieke Martens (24) were the exceptions. Not one of the first ten winners was in their 30s.

6 times is what Lionel Messi has been crowned the top male player at FIFA’s annual individual awards. He had been sharing the record with Cristiano Ronaldo until claiming it outright in Milan. Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane are joint-third on three titles apiece.

5 Americans made the FIFA FIFPro Women’s World11 – Kelley O’Hara, Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. The previous record for most players from one country was four, which USA set in 2015 and equalled the following year.

No German made the team for the first time in 2019. 4 FIFA FIFPro Women’s World11s – every edition – is what France centre-back Wendie Renard is the only player to have made. Sweden defender Nilla Fischer, Brazil playmaker Marta and USA striker Alex Morgan have made three apiece.

3 successive top-two finishes is what Sarina Wiegman has achieved for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach.

After winning it in 2017, the Netherlands leader has come runner-up to Reynald Pedros and Jill Ellis.

3 consecutive FIFA Puskás Award-winning goals have been scored inside the box after Zsori – albeit marginally – succeeded Mo Salah and Olivier Giroud.

Five of the first six winners were from outside the penalty area. Moreover, after seven of the first eight FIFA Puskás Award-winning goals were right-footers, the last three have been left-footers.

0 times had the FIFA Fan Award been won by an individual until Silva Grecco – albeit with the help of adorable son Nikollas – seized it. The Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool supporters shared it in 2016, before the Celtic and Peru fans claimed it in 2017 and ’18 respectively.

