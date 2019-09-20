The silent need of grandmas

I

f the occurrences in South Africa weren’t that tragic and inhumane, Nigerians could vote for them as a cure for the dangerous divide in the polity, especially after the 2015 general election.

Since the news broke, Nigerians have unusually “spoken with one voice” in condemnation of the xenophobic assaults, and called for retaliatory actions on all fronts.

Although opposing forces were always at play prior to the 2015 polls, the aftermaths have polarised the country to the extent that critics cite the periods of the Nigerian Civil War as more cohesive and united than today’s society.

Nigerians no longer see “eye to eye” on any issue, thanks to the deployment of politics, religion and ethnicity by politicians and sectional irredentists to put us further asunder.

The unifier of old, “football,” which Nigerians are crazy about, may be unable to do the magic of getting the diverse tribal and linguistic groups talking on level and friendly terms. It’s as bad as that!

Compounding the situation are the latter-day security challenges posed by insurgency, farmers-herders clashes, banditry and cattle rustling, and kidnapping and other forms of criminality that have seized the country by the jugular.

This was the reading in the polity when the latest round of attacks on foreign nationals reared their heads in South Africa. Nigerians and other Africans bear the “anger” of black South Africans over alleged “take-over” of their jobs by “foreigners.”

Thus, immigrants in South Africa, many of whom engage in legitimate endeavours, have been attacked, maimed or killed, and their businesses looted or destroyed. About 200 Nigerians had died in the circumstances.

No meaningful results had come from repeated appeals to the government of South Africa to stop the xenophobic attacks, and take stern actions against the perpetrators of the bigotry.

The latest assaults, which have resonated globally, have finally roused Nigeria from its presumed docility and slumber, to take “Enough is Enough” steps to protect its citizens.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is leading the charge with its robust and yet diplomatically-couched condemnation of the attacks, and South Africa’s government failure to stem the tide.

Besides summoning the South African High Commissioner for questioning, it dispatched a Special Envoy to South Africa; withdrew participation of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Cape Town; and called for compensation to victims of the racist attacks.

Should the South African government snub the quest, as hinted by its Foreign Affairs Minister, Naledi Pandor, the Buhari administration is contemplating a legal redress, even as it wants a firm guarantee that no Nigerian would suffer future assaults in South Africa.

The fiery voices from Nigerians are all-embracing of the polity: The political class; the elite and opinion moulders; the business community; the student bodies; the organised labour; the ethnic nationalities; the ordinary Nigerians; and the media.

The novel rage is directed mainly at the failure of the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa to checkmate the wave of violence against foreign nationals on the shores of South Africa.

Two powerful platforms in the Nigerian polity: the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, sum up the feelings of Nigerians, with a series of demands to tame the South African perfidy, once and for all.

The National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday, September 5, said the APC’s giving President Buhari the needed support base “to go on the offensive, in order to sound a note of warning to other African countries that may want to copy the antics of the South Africans.”

The party wants the government to nationalise telecommunications giant, MTN; cable television operator, Multichoice (DSTV); and Standard Chartered and Stanbic, while the landing right of South African Airways, and licenses of other franchises should be revoked.

Similarly, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, on Friday, September 6, warned that instead of allowing the attacks to promote divisive local (Nigerian) conversations, the government should seize the opportunity to “dramatise our unity of purpose.”

His way forward is as follows: “The Federal Government must be courageous enough to announce retaliatory measures that will make it clear that enough is enough. Such measures must address specific South African assets in Nigeria, especially in the communication, oil, banking and aviation sectors.”

These suggestions came in the wake of the uncoordinated “Alluta” by principally young but infuriated Nigerians on some outlets of franchises established by South Africans in Nigeria.

But to prevent maximum damage, and earn similar rebukes directed at South Africa, security operatives, including the Police, Military and other specialised agencies, were deployed to guard South African interests nationwide.

And to indicate that Nigeria is a nation of law and order, as opposed to what the South African authorities had demonstrated repeatedly, the Nigeria Police spared no identified persons that attacked some outlets of Shoprite in Lagos.

Eighty-three persons arrested were promptly charged to a Chief Magistrates’ Court on a six-count charge of stealing, wilful damage and conspiracy, riotous acts and harming of passers-by.

Kudos to the Nigeria Police for showing their South African counterparts how law and order works: Swift and decisive, so as to deter future untoward happenings.

Save undisguised condonation and abetment, we haven’t seen such a determination from the South African government, as noted by Comrade Oshiomhole, in response to the brewing controversy.

There have been conflicting claims on the number of casualties from the instant occurrences, with President Ramaphosa giving 10 deaths, on both sides, while the Police put the figure at five. Even on the reported arrest of 80 suspects, the Police didn’t disclose the stage of their investigation, and prosecution.

It appears the attitude of the South African authorities towards the killing and destruction sprees in their land is that of “good riddance to bad rubbish” – aligning perfectly with their vain attempts to blame the series of attacks, and crimes on foreign nationals.

Indeed, Ms Pandor, South Africa’s Foreign Minister, is on all fours with this reasoning. In an interview with eNCA, a South African outfit, she said South Africans believe that many Nigerians are “harming our young people.”

Quizzed on the failure of the country’s security agencies to protect foreigners, including Nigerians, she responded: “I believe that Nigerian nationals are involved in human trafficking and other abusive practices. These kind (sic) of assistance of ensuring that such persons do not come to our country will be of great assistance to our nation.”

It’s no surprise that Ms Pandor claims there’s no compensation laws in South Africa, perhaps to counter the persistence of Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, that Nigeria would press for compensations for victims of the xenophobic attacks.

Pronouncements, and mindsets of the nature of the South African Foreign Minister’s do not help matters, especially as relations between South Africa and Nigeria are tottering.

Gladly, on Friday, September 6 in Abuja, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on behalf of the Green Chamber of the National Assembly, responded appropriately to Ms Pandor’s awful theorising about the attacks.

He said: “We reject entirely the obvious attempt to change the true narrative of events, by casting the recently organised acts of violence as merely internecine conflict between gangs fighting for turf.

“Unless it is the position of South African government that all Nigerians living in South Africa are gangsters and criminals, we demand that they reject these claims without equivocation.”

Notwithstanding the magnitude of our anger and consternation over the actions of some misguided South Africans, and the tepid, and unhelpful responses from the country’s authorities, Nigerians should exercise restraint, and await the outcome of the Federal Government intervention on the matter.

Again, the words of Gbajabiamila give assurances we should pin our hopes on. The government, he said, would not rest the xenophobic attacks on Nigerian nationals until justice was served.

His words: “Let no one be left in any doubt, we will seek, and we will obtain, by whatever means available, due restoration and recompense for all that has been lost in this latest conflagration and all the ones that have come before.”

Nothing to add except that, in order to assuage the angst sweeping the African continent, and particularly Nigeria, South Africa should apologise, and pay compensations to the victims of its citizens’ orchestrated attacks.

