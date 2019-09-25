The truth, the myth about Nigerians in the American Diaspora

Different countries have had their own share of economic depression and political turmoil. While some wriggled out of their socioeconomic and political quagmire, others allow such problems to become their albatross. What accounted for the difference between countries, which survived devastating effects of depression and those, which allowed the problems to consume them largely depended on leadership style and political will. The experience of America under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt has shown that government’s intervention in economic crisis can be effective if it is right. Roosevelt was inaugurated on March 4, 1933 having won the US election in 1932.

This was at a time when most banks in the U.S. were insolvent. Over 10,000 banks had failed and $2 billion were lost in deposit. Expectedly, there was fear and panic among depositors. But the president assured a dejected nation using his famous words: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

For him, it was not just about rhetoric; it was about building a political reputation and viable economy that will allay the fear of a dispirited nation. Just a day after assumption of office, Roosevelt declared a “bank holiday,” closing all banks indefinitely until the situation improved. Although the situation was critical, the term “holiday” was used to douse the tension and gave hope to depositors. Roosevelt did not bailout his country alone. He relied on the U.S. Congress to carry out his reforms. The Congress gave him a tremendous support. The president got everything he wanted and in today’s politics, the Congressmen would have been labelled as rubber stamp legislators.

The Emergency Banking Bill sent by the president was passed overwhelmingly by the Congress with little debate to pave the way for solution to the banking sector. This gave a lifeline to some banks and on March 12 they were opened for business. Just 24 hours after, depositors found reason those banks should be trusted again by depositing their money, which they had hitherto kept at home, with the banks. And for the first time during the depression, deposits exceeded withdrawals. Both the Congress and the public became convinced from the outset that Roosevelt was on the right track.

Roosevelt’s strategy comprised two parts: first, he provided relief for those in need mostly through redistribution of wealth from the rich to the poor. Second, he re-organised and created new agencies. This provided long-lasting reform to the U.S. economy. Political observers described most of Roosevelt’s policies as “taking from one pocket to put in another.”

So, in his first 100 days, he concentrated on immediate relief. From March 9 to June 16, 1933, he sent to the Congress a record number of bills, all of which were passed without hassle by the congressmen. It was the success recorded by Roosevelt in his first 100 days that has now become the benchmark used in assessing whether a new government in different countries is on the right track or not. In other words, marking the first 100 days of a new government is Roosevelt’s legacy and gift for politicians to know the importance of hitting the ground running immediately. The only problem is that in some developing countries, the idea is misconstrued by governments to be an occasion for celebration, a misconception of what the first 100 days of an administration is meant to achieve.

Roosevelt went on to win election as the US president a record four times before the constitution was amended in 1951 to limit the tenure of a president to two terms. I have read opinions suggesting that in the first 100 days of an administration, the government should do something tangible in line with its electioneering promise. Providing a change in the first 100 days is relative.

The truth is that the first 100 days may not necessarily have any meaningful impact on the people and a serious government should avoid falling into the pit of populism by emphatising with the public at all times using unrealistic proposal. Policies should reflect the will of the generality of the people.

All sides of the coins should be looked at before the government arrives at a decision that will bring about general societal gains. Most Nigerian politicians are usually populists during electioneering such that they often forget that placing too much emphasis on populism in their programmes and policies could be dangerous and make them unpopular if reality dawns on them that some of the electioneering promises cannot be easily fulfilled as they had presented them during campaign. Of course, people will be easily dejected and feel deceived.

Populism as a political doctrine makes politicians look charismatic in the eyes of the people since they use rhetoric to aggressively defend the interest of the masses at the expense of the privileged elite. During his first electioneering, U.S. President Barack Obama promised that in his first 100 days, he would close the Guantanamo Bay camp without considering the consequences of such action. Although such populist statement was well applauded during electioneering, when the chips were down, it dawned on Obama that his plan was not only unrealistic; it could also compromise the safety of Americans. That indiscretion was Obama’s moral burden throughout his tenure.

This is the political damage that populism causes at times. Reasons have been advanced that populist policies have the tendency to harm rather than assuage the pains of the majority because it thrives more on pity and emotion rather than reasons. President Muhammadu Buhari like Roosevelt should concentrate on immediate relief and avoid controversial economic policies. A little bit to the right and a little bit to the left won’t be a bad idea. He should avoid a situation whereby he will be on the defensive most times explaining his programmes and policies to the populace because they are vague.

Like the Congressmen did for Roosevelt, our lawmakers should do the same for the president, particularly when his party, All Progressives Congress, is in the majority at the National Assembly. This is not a time to arm-twist the president for pecuniary gains. It is expected that the 9th National Assembly won’t be hostile to the executive as witnessed during the 8th National Assembly. It is a good thing that the president this time around showed more than a passing interest on how the leadership of the 9th National Assembly emerged. However, this does not mean that the lawmakers should be rubber stamps.

The Congressmen were not rubber stamps under Roosevelt’s Presidency. Yet, a lot was achieved through cooperation and American citizens were better for it. While nothing much could be achieved by most governors in their first 100 days, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has shown that much could the achieved within a short period of time if those at the helms of affairs are determined and have the politica will. The governor has reportedly inaugurated 120 projects in a state where insecurity remains a major challenge owing to Boko Haram insurgency. Most of the projects are at various stages of completion.

Infrastructures are not abstract. The people will see them, feel them and relate with them if they are available. Perhaps, the governor would have done more except for the security challenges, which made it difficult to access some areas. The Zulum example is what the first 100 days of an administration should look like as defined and practicalised by Roosevelt. Thumbs up for Zulum, things can only get better in Borno. Congratulation, Mr. Governor.

Like this: Like Loading...