Politics
There’re misconceptions about roles of lawmakers –Adewale
Hon. Temitope Adewale represents Ifako-Ijaiye I at the Lagos State House of Assembly. In this interview, he speaks on his mission in the state legislature, plans for his constituents and the parliamentary qualities the leadership of the Assembly is imbuing in new members. WALE ELEGBEDE reports
What was your political antecedent before being elected into the Lagos Assembly?
I was born into a political family and my father, Dr Elijah Adewale fondly called JAH, used to be a member of the Federal House of Representatives before he passed on. So, I grew up in an environment where I got to know political intrigues and I have also worked with the executive before now. I was former Senior Special Adviser to former Lagos State Governor and our National Leader in All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who remains my hero.
I contested for the post left by my father when he died, I was on the verge of clinching the ticket but Asiwaju called me and said for the betterment of the party because the party decision is supreme, he will like me to start from the state Assembly, so I stepped down. I also wanted to contest for local government chairman but was still persuaded to drop it. Before coming to the House, I also worked with former Lagos State governor, Babatunde Fashola as SSA Works and Infrastructure, SSA Budget Monitoring, SSA Physical Planning & Urban development and so on. So, I have garnered much experience over time in the politics of the state.
Tell us a little bit about your educational background?
I studied Estate Management at the University of Lagos. I also got my second degree online in Project Management. I was also favoured by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to go to Harvard to study Governance in 21st Century. I later went back to UNILAG for my Masters in Facility Management. As we speak, I am in the process of getting my fourth Masters Degree in Public Administration and also pursue my Doctorate Degree. I’m still craving to study Law which I might start soonest. I was born into an educated family; my father has seven Bachelors Degrees, Masters and he was a Ph.D holder.
How has this experience you talked about aided you in your present assignment?
I have been very close to some members of the state Assembly and learning the ropes even when I don’t know I will be here today, it has continued like that and my ideas with the executive arm. Don’t also forget my father was a lawmaker before he died even though it was at the federal level and Mr. Speaker has been there to support me as well.
Will it be right to say that your late father’s influence assisted you to get where you are today?
Like I always tell people, if my father were to be a criminal, his name will haunt me. So, if he now happens to be a good politician why shouldn’t his name influence me? When I was working with Asiwaju, my father has nothing to do with it, in fact, he got to know that Jah was my father after he died, it was after his death that many people got to know he was my father. At some point, we were in government together and people did not know, I was doing my job. Though during election, I find it easier because my father was a good man, he laid foundation of performance in the area, everywhere I went to and I said my name is Temitope Adewale, they will ask ” are you Jah’s son” and I will reply yes and they will open door for me immediately. So, I rode on the influence of my father coupled with my own competence.
When Asiwaju found out that Jah was my father, he was pained very well, even my leader, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who was like my Dad’s closest friend when he came to visit us for my father’s death, when he saw me, he asked me if Asiwaju was coming there because he knew I am one of the aides to Asiwaju, I said I don’t know. He now said what am I doing here, I told him Jah was my father, he was surprised; he first asked my mum if I am joking, then my mum told him I am her son, he then picked his phone and called Asiwaju immediately to tell him. Asiwaju later saw me and was really upset that I didn’t tell him, he said on the scale of one over 10, you have worked for me to score six or seven and if you have told me Jah was your father it would have been 10/10, I would have treated you much better.
Even Oba Akiolu was also surprised because my father was close to him too; he only got to know he was my father after his death. Because no one asked me who was my father I don’t think it was necessary, I was just performing my duty diligently.
What are your plans in politics?
I have passion for politics, to serve my people, but I have leaders who decide. In any capacity they want me; I am ready to render my service.
It seems you are quite prepared for your new task as a lawmaker in the Lagos State Assembly?
I think have been prepared for this a very long time ago, I have served in the executive arm of the state for a while and I have been friends with members of the Assembly since the 6th Assembly. So, basically I am aware of the functions and proceedings of the House to an extent, though to be sincere it’s a learning process for me.
If you are to summarize some of the experiences you have garnered in the Chamber of the Assembly in about three months, what are the things you will talk about?
First, you have to understand that the Assembly consists of 40 different distinguished personalities and we may share the same ideas or different opinions on issues. There is also a need to learn how to present your opinion, very well, which is some of the things I am still learning here. The Constitution was a thing I thought I know very well, I got to know I still need to learn more about the interpretation very well.
There are places that are simply put but more difficult to interpret or apply. I also got to know it is not just about the constitution, we have been given different kind of law books to understudy, every MDA has different kind of laws, you must continue to learn and observe House rules when you want to make contributions on the floor, there are laws that guide everything.
For the first time, I witnessed a plenary in Yoruba dialect, it was fantastic. I love it but was not able to contribute as much because of my shortcoming in the language even though it is my mother’s tongue. It is new terrain for me, totally different from the executive arm but I am learning fast.
What are your personal goals in terms of the representation of your people and contribution to the floor of Assembly?
The House is set up to be a watchdog of the executive arm; uphold the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria especially as it concerns the state too. So, the House was basically created to make enabling laws for the people, so I am there to make laws that will affect people of my constituency directly and Lagos at large. It is also very important to state clearly that the House has no power to spend, the power belongs to the executive, we are to regulate and checkmate.
We do not have the power some people expected from us, like constituency projects, no constituency allowance. However, we can lobby the executive to help do some projects in our Local Governments that will affect our people directly. As I said, it is a learning process even for our senior colleagues here, we all learn every day. That’s why we all give kudos to the Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who God has deposed great wisdom to lead everybody.
Personally, I thank him because he has really supported me greatly in carrying out my function here. There are times I wanted to make contributions but I will have to go to him and he will teach me how to go about it. There are times I wanted to talk and when you stand up you tend to forget what you want to say for a moment, the Speaker will be patient with you and guide you appropriately, some people believe first-timers in the House may not be able to make contribution until after one year, but we have done plenary for a number of times and I have contributed on a number of occasions and I have seconded motions, ditto for other new members
Do you specifically have some bills you want to push in the interest of your people?
The work of the Assembly is to make laws or alter laws for the people, there are lots of bills pending that needs to be worked on and sponsored. Yes, there are bills I am planning to sponsor in the educational sector, environment and so on. But there are procedures to these things; you need to make it known to members individually first, deliberate on it before presenting it.
Politics
Kogi: A tight rope for PDP ahead of guber poll
As the clock ticks to the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, MUHAMMAD BASHIR x-rays the crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and its likely effect on the party’s chances during the poll
U
ntil the primaries of the various political parties, political pundits have narrowed the governorship contest in Kogi State to a two-horse race. To them, the election would be between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
At some point in the state, many have opined that the APC-led government will come to an end after the November election. The belief then was that the PDP was waiting in the wings to take over Lugard House, the seat of Kogi State government.
Events after the various primaries of the various political parties, has however demonstrated clearly in perspective their readiness for the November showdown.
For many political and observers of Kogi State politics, this may not be pleasing to those looking forward to a PDP victory to say that the Kogi State APC won the governorship election expected to hold in November on the 3rd of September, 2019, the day the PDP primaries was conducted.
Except for those who do not understand the issues, analysts make their permutations, but in truth, the APC, with the recent gale of defection to its fold, will no doubt dance to victory.
The PDP which is generally considered to be the party to give the ruling APC a fight for its money, is embroiled in internal squabbles since after its primary election conducted by the Adamawa State governor, Umaru Fintiri.
The primary produced Engr Musa Wada, who people considered as a dark horse, owning to the fact that he was the least expected aspirant to have emerged as the candidate of the opposition party candidate.
Before the party’s primary election, three aspirants – former Governor Idris Wada, Senator Dino Melaye and Abubakar Ibrahim Idris (eldest son of ex-Governor Idris), were seen as top contenders, until the party delegates threw many into shock by endorsing the under-dog, Musa Wada as their candidate.
However, the process did not go without protest as one of the aspirants, Abubakar Ibrahim Idris, is currently in court challenging the outcome of the primary.
He is praying the court to declare him winner, since the primary committee could not account for the missing 247 votes, which he claimed to be an addition to the votes he scored. Wada polled 248 votes, while Idris scored 210 votes.
Besides the fallout of the governorship primary, another factor that might work against the party on November 16 is the continuous defection of its members to the ruling APC.
Former acting governor of the state and the campaign Director General of Abubakar Idris, Chief Clarence Olafemi, is among chieftains of the PDP already on their way to the APC.
Olafemi, in a recent statement, said the PDP have never been fair to him hence his defection to the ruling APC is a possibility.
Although the opposition party is making frantic efforts to reconcile its aggrieved members, many in the state, are however displeased that those seeking to rally support for the APC at the moment were the same people responsible for the violence that rocked the PDP’s governorship primary all in a desperate attempt to fly the partys flag at all cost, not minding who gets killed.
Prominent among the aggrieved members of include former governor Ibrahim Idris, Abubakar Ibrahim Idris, Senator Dino Melaye, Chief Abiodun Ojo and host of others.
But, ex-Governor Idris, while reacting to the rumour of his plan to dump the party, told New Telegraph in a telephone interview that that the report is baseless.
According to him, “I built this house (PDP) to whatever it is today. So, how can I leave the house I built to another person’s house, it is not possible. I am a member of PDP and I will remain one.”
But even as PDP leaders in the state try to put their house in order ahead of the election, they have a daunting task unseating Governor Yahaya Bello, who emerged as governor of the state in 2016 by what many have described as divine arrangement.
He legally and by the APC-led federal government arrangement inherited the votes of late Prince Abubakar Audu, who was coasting to victory before his demise.
One thing led to another and Bello was sworn-in as governor to the surprise of many, but happily some sections of the West and Central senatorial district that have since the creation of the state prayed fervently for power rotation couldn’t hide their joy at the emergence of Bello as governor.
The early days of Bello’s administration was no doubt challenging, going by the way he came into office and his efforts to secure legitimacy. There were several legal battles. Negative reports over a civil service screening that was meant to ascertain the real and genuine work force of the state.
At some point, Kogi State was always in the news over non-payment of salaries, a challenge that has since been overcome by Bello’s administration.
Bello also had to grapple with how to secure a second term ticket which hitherto had heated the Kogi polity like never before. The state literally moved to Abuja, with the APC National Secretariat serving as the battle ground.
But like a chicken that has come home to roost, Governor Bello defeated 11 other aspirants to emerge the APC flag bearer for the November governorship poll.
Although some were skeptical of what Bello’s chances in the election would be, the picture became clear when PDP conducted its own primary election to elect its candidate.
To the latter set of analysts, the outcome of the opposition party’s nomination process showed that it has surrendered to the APC even before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) blows the whistle for the contest as it completely erased the political goodwill and strength left of the PDP in the state.
To these analysts, except for those who still live in a world of illusion, the PDP centre, certainly can no longer hold. Mass defection has hit the party. The internal crisis that has torn the party apart can be seen with the naked eyes.
What is left of the PDP is the carcass of a once mighty giant that has by the action and desperation of some younger elements within its fold, put the party only on paper as a major opposition, but in truth, a divided house.
Many analysts say with the current infighting tearing the party apart, it would amount to another wonder of the world for the PDP to turn the table in its favour weeks to the November governorship poll.
While the APC is on a daily basis receiving returning members, with several others defecting from the PDP, the PDP is obviously not finding its feet despite the reconciliation mechanism that the party has put in place, which many analysts described as mere window dressing given that it only amounts to scratching the surface of the problem.
For a major opposition party in the State, the PDP is going into the Kogi governorship with a divided house. For a party that lacks the control of the centre and is not having any control of the institutions that is involved in the conduct of elections, the view of most people in Kogi State is that only a miracle would avert a catastrophic defeat for the party.
Asides resources at the disposal of the APC, the ruling party can boast of a formidable structure in the state, with a sitting governor, nine National Assembly and 25 state lawmakers as well being in charge of all council administrations.
Even civil servants who would have served as the PDP’s power base being a critical segment of Kogi politics, may have been decimated with their salaries now paid till date.
The belief in the state at the moment is that the PDP cannot in any way claim a match to the APC, which explains why many see the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State as a no contest. Those who hold this view say the poll is a battle that seems to have been won on the drawing board.
For Governor Bello, he is coming into the governorship election with a hundred per cent control of the central senatorial district. Irrespective of who anyone is working for in the district, what matters to the people of the area is their son getting a second term as governor of the state irrespective of the reservation some people from the area may have of Bello.
Similarly, the nomination of Chief Edward Onoja as Bello’s running mate has no doubt further tightened the noose of victory for the APC.
Onoja is from the Eastern Senatorial district. He is in charge and in firm political control of the area. The area had looked forward to using the 2019 poll to regain power with the voting population they have. But the failure of one of Igala aspirants in the APC to pick the guber ticket and the emergence of Onoja as Governor Bello’s running mate has further changed the conservative thinking of the people Kogi East Senatorial District.
Similarly, with some young and vibrant politicians from the Eastern district having tested the pecks of political office, they are sure not going to trade uncertainty for certainty, thus having a deputy governor now and what will follow in the coming years with Onoja in 2023 is upper most on the minds of majority of easterners to work for an APC victory.
Certainly, violence and show of force would be the expectations in the East during the November election with the APC sure to have an upper hand, but the wise political actors would thread with caution in order not be casualties as head or tail, the APC will have a better showing.
To the APC camp, the PDP is unlikely to win in any local government area in the state if the two main parties square up against each other on the strength of men, funding and institutions that control elections.
Another area of interest in the forthcoming November election would be Kogi West Senatorial District as the people of the area remain dynamic in their voting pattern.
They are however faced with a herculean task this time around to deliver for APC and ask for power in 2023. This strategy has therefore made the area to be on its toes. Already, aggrieved members of the APC, who left the party, are returning, while many from the PDP are moving into the APC in droves.
For some like Senator Dino Melaye, who declined to be the Director General of the PDP Campaign Organisation, this is not a good time for the PDP. Melaye is said to have been sacrificed to pick at all cost, a PDP flag bearer.
Unfortunately, even when the 247 missing votes that disappeared were found and added to the earlier 70 votes allocated Melaye, he has refused to be pacified. But, unlike Melaye, Olafemi and several others are threatening to dump the PDP.
For now, November is but a few weeks away, but like the proverbial saying that says that the morning shows how good the day would be, the belief most political quarters in Kogi State is that safe to say that any complacency, the APC is as good as to have won the November governorship poll, following the outcome of PDP’s September 3, primary, when the PDP floundered a golden opportunity.
But the optimism in the APC camp, notwithstanding, it is said that every day comes with a new opportunity in politics. This means that the opposition party could equally spring a surprise as politics is a game of the possible.
Politics
Cashless policy: Reps fault CBN’s new payment system
The House of Representatives, last Thursday, intervened in the controversial cashless transaction policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), PHILIP NYAM reports
T
he Federal Government in the last two weeks reeled out two economic policies that did not go well with many Nigerians. First, was the approval of increment in Value Added Tax (VAT) from five per cent to 7.5 per cent.
Although, the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, had disclosed that the implementation of the increment would only begin after the VAT Act is amended by the National Assembly and after consultations with the state and local government councils including the National Population Commission (NPC), Nigerians did not receive the message with applause.
The second is the new cashless policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which according to the apex bank is to ensure efficient payment system.
The policy, which its implementation began on September 18, allows the CBN to impose a three per cent processing fee on withdrawals and two per cent fees on lodgements of amounts above N500,000 for individual accounts.
For corporate accounts, the apex bank said banks would charge five per cent processing fees on withdrawals and three per cent fees on lodgements of amounts above N3 million.
Despite the explanation from the CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, that only about five per cent of depositors would be affected by the policy, many Nigerians still believe that the policy is not friendly and would impact negatively on the populace.
It was against the backdrop these concerns and misgivings expressed by a cross section of Nigerians that the House of Representatives, last Thursday, through a motion, directed the apex bank to immediately suspend the policy until appropriate and extensive consultation is concluded with relevant stakeholders.
The House also mandated its Committee on Banking and Currency to interface with the apex bank to establish the propriety or otherwise for the implementation of the policy and report back in four weeks.
The directive was consequent upon the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance brought to the floor at the plenary, by the chairman of the committee on media and public affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia).
Leading debate on the motion, Kalu noted that the CBN introduced a policy on cash-based transactions which imposed a cash handling charge on daily cash withdrawals that exceed N1,500,000 for individuals and N18,000,000 for corporate bodies in 2012.
He said he was “aware that the policy on cash-based transactions (withdrawals) in banks, was aimed at reducing and not eliminating the amount of physical cash (coins and notes) circulating in the economy, and encouraging more electronic-based transactions [payments for goods, services, transfers, etc).”
He further noted that the cash policy was introduced for a number of reasons, including the need to drive development and modernization of our payment system in line with Nigeria’s vision 2020 goal of being amongst the top 20 economies by the year 2020, to reduce the cost of banking services (including cost of credit) and drive financial inclusion by providing more efficient transaction options and greater reach, inter alia.
According to him, “a variety of benefits are expected to be derived by various stakeholders from an increased utilization of e-payment systems which include increased convenience, more service options, reduced risk of cash-related crimes, cheaper access to (out-of-branch) banking services, access to credit and financial inclusion for consumers; faster access to capital, reduced revenue leakage and reduced cash handling costs for corporations and increased tax collections, greater financial inclusion and increased economic development for government.”
He said the CBN has signaled the implementation of a policy, which would signal the imposition of charges on deposits in addition to already existing charges on withdrawals.
“The charges, which took effect from Wednesday, September 18, 2019 will attract three per cent processing fees for withdrawals and two per cent processing fees for lodgements of amounts above N600,000 for individual accounts; five per cent processing fee for withdrawals and three per cent processing fee for lodgements of amounts above N443,000,000 for corporate accounts;
“Again that the charge on deposits would apply in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Abia, Anambra and Rivers States as well as the Federal Capital Territory; and that the total nationwide implementation of the cashless policy would take effect from March 31 2020”
Kalu noted that “The House is aggrieved that while the impact of the cashless policy on withdrawals is still staring us all in our faces as well as other numerous burdensome charges by Nigeria’s Money Deposit Banks heavily impacting on businesses, the CBN deemed it necessary to impose the implementation of cashless policy on depositors ,without due consultations with all shades of stakeholders who will be impacted by the policy”
Continuing, he said “This overbearing burden aimed at closing down majority of micro, mini, small and medium businesses in Nigeria is also aimed at enriching Nigerian Money Deposit Banks owned by a privileged few, without any known financial contribution to the consolidated revenue fund of the federation.”
The lawmaker said he was concerned that the CBN “did not consider the people as prime, important and in deed the centre piece of policy-making, even as Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides for the security and welfare of the people as the primary purpose of government.”
While adopting the motion, the lawmakers resolved to urge the CBN to “suspend the implementation of the cashless policy on deposits which has taken effect from Wednesday, 18th September, 2019, until appropriate and extensive consultative process is concluded.”
They also resolved to mandate the House Committee on Banking and Currency to interface with the CBN to “ascertain the propriety, relevance and the actual need for the implementation of that aspect of the cashless policy at this time, considering the prevailing economic situation of the country” and to report back to the House within four week.
But barely a day after the order was given by the House, the CBN governor was reported to have said that “there is no going back” on the policy, as according to him, the apex bank was only exercising its mandate in line with the extant laws.
Perhaps, in the next one month after the banking and currency committee would have submitted its report, it will become clearer whether the policy good or bad as painted in the public.
Politics
Don’t throw Nigeria into disarray over ambition, Ojikutu urges
T
he first elected deputy governor in Nigeria, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu has urged Nigerians to do everything possible to ensure the country is not thrown into disarray because of the ambition of some individuals.
The former deputy governor who urged public office holders to shun corrupt practices and desist from looting from the public treasury, also warned those who are in the habit of getting kickbacks from contractors through contract inflation and those who are ripping the country through unwholesome practices to desist forthwith.
Ojikutu, a former deputy governor of Lagos State in a statement she issued implored those around the presidency who are perceived to be tainted, to be in tune with President Muhammadu Buhari and desist from doing business as usual.
She explained that banditry, kidnapping and all manner of vices were as a result of corruption and therefore urged people to desist from corrupt practices.
She said: “It should be noted now that there is no more hiding place for looters. Public officers who are into the sharp practices should desist because even if the long arm of the law does not get them now, the people will as they are monitoring and will deal with them at the appropriate time.”
The former Lagos State deputy governor while commenting on the revamping of the economy said Nigeria need to recover the funds inequitably distributed and looted through the convocation of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee so that those who want to restitute and return what they have unjustly acquired can do so without any delay.
“Let us have a Truth, Restitution and Recovery Commission. A time frame should be given for people to come out willingly and return what they have acquired illicitly or unjustifiably according to the norms of a decent society. There is no justification for the extreme poverty in Nigeria,” she stated.
Ojikutu also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed his victory in the February 23 presidential poll.
She said the affirmation of Buhari’s victory at the tribunal is “victory for democracy and the answer to our prayers to God not to crown impunity in Nigeria and to leave us with some shred of decency to operate in the comity of nations and let the future have moral compass for the youths to embrace.”
The former deputy governor therefore urged President Buhari to work harder towards ameliorating the suffering of the masses who cast their votes for him during the last presidential poll, adding that the victory at the tribunal is a golden opportunity for President Buhari to bring out that quality which the people see in him that made them vote for him overwhelmingly.
She also urged the opposition to accept the verdict of the tribunal and stop heating the polity but offer constructive criticisms to return the country to the path of strong economy and peaceful co-existence.
Politics
SPD to INEC: You can’t disqualify us from Kogi guber
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it cannot disqualify its candidate from participating in the November 16 governorship in Kogi State.
The party’s governorship flag bearer, Mrs Natasha Hadiza Akpoti, who led party supporters on a demonstration at INEC headquarters on Tuesday, accused the commission of frustrating SDP’s attempt to substitute her running mate.
This was coming less than 24 hours after the governorship candidate of the Allies Peoples’ Movement (APM), Yusuf Mamman, made a similar allegation against INEC.
SDP had sought to substitute Muhammad Bashiru Yakubu with Engr. Khalid Adam as Akpoti’s running mate because of age.
Yakubu is 34 years, which is below the constitutional requirement age of 35.
A source said INEC refused to allow the substitution, which was within the period allowed by the Electoral Act.
Politics
Imo Tribunal ruling: AA, Nwosu head to Appeal Court
The Action Alliance (AA) and its governorship candidate in Imo State in the last election, Chief Uche Nwosu have rejected the ruling of the Imo State Election Petition Tribunal that was given last Saturday.
The Tribunal had ruled that the governorship petitioners, including AA candidate, Uche Nwosu could not substantive their claims, therefore upheld the election of the opposition Peoples Democratic (PDP) governorship candidate, Chief Emeka Ihedioha.
But reacting to the judgment, the party’s Acting National Secretary, Mr. Eli U. Moses said the ruling of the Tribunal was a “judgment and not Justice.”
According to him, the Tribunal did not take cognisance of the provisions of the constitution on winning two-third of the local government areas governorship election.
In the statement, the National Secretary said: “The attention of the National Think Tank Committee of our great Party, Action Alliance, has been drawn to the ruling of the Imo State Governorship Election Tribunal delivered at Abuja on Saturday 21st September, 2019 and wish to state as follows: – That the Party having interfaced with our team of lawyers, reject the outcome of the ruling by the tribunal as it only qualifies as a judgment and not justice.
“That the Party and our Governorship candidate Chief Uche Nwosu insist that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is and remains the ground rule for adjudication and therefore, the PDP and its candidate at the election did not meet the constitutional requirement of two-thirds majority in the 27 Local Government Areas of the state as required by law.
“That the judgment of the tribunal is in total violation of the provisions of the constitution and therefore, shall be challenged by the Party at the Court of Appeal with a view to seeking justice.
“That the Party is and remains in total support of its Governorship candidate Chief Uche Nwosu as he seeks justice at the Court of Appeal.”
Politics
Senate: Issues as lawmakers resume
CHUKWU DAVID reports on major issues that are likely to be in the front burner as members of the upper legislative chamber resume plenary today after their annual recess
As the Senate resumes plenary from its annual recess, there are many pending issues that will definitely engage the attention of the senators in a bid to contribute their quota towards tackling various teething problems confronting the country and delivering good governance to the masses.
One of such issues, which will be placed in the front burner by the apex legislative Assembly is the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other African citizens resident in South Africa.
In the last one month, the unprecedented and unprovoked attacks meted particularly on Nigerians by the citizens of the former apartheid nation had attracted outrage and protests among Nigerians within and outside the country.
Sequel to this ugly development, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege; Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu; Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe and some other senators had in their separate reactions to the development, condemned it.
Also, Senate committees on Diaspora and Foreign Affaiars had met with the management teams of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Diaspora Commission and other relevant stakeholders, with a view to finding lasting solutions to the worrisome problem.
Therefore, the Senate, which has critical roles to play in the running of the affairs of the country, is expected to come up with a motion on how to tackle the problem of xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, with a view to bringing it to an end.
The Senate is also expected to expand whatever resolutions it might take on the problem of xenophobic attacks in South Africa to capture the interest and wellbeing of other African nationals living in the now hostile sister country.
Some aggrieved Nigerians had earlier suggested that Nigeria should severe diplomatic relations with South Africa, while others even went to the extreme by suggesting revenge.
Expectedly, some aggrieved and temperamental Nigerians had resorted to paying South Africa in her own coin, thereby resulting in the partial attacks made on some South African companies in Nigeria.
Some of the establishments affected by the moves of the enraged Nigerians include Shoprite, MTN, DSTV, and Stanbic IBTC Bank among others. However, intervention by the Nigerian government saved the day for the respective firms.
So, the Senate has onerous legislative responsibility to do an elaborate consideration on the matter as well as come up with far-reaching recommendations on how to stop the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.
The Red Chamber is likely going to commend the proprietor and management of Air Peace Airline for the prompt intervention to rescue Nigerian citizens who were in precarious situation as a result of the xenophobic attacks.
Following the sudden resurgence of attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, some patriotic Nigerians have demonstrated concerns by proffering solutions and providing platform on how to rescue Nigerians who were stranded and frustrated in the former apartheid enclave.
For instance, the Managing Director of Air Peace Airline, Mr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, volunteered and actually released one of his aircraft to bring back Nigerians who are willing to return home.
The business mogul has since then been receiving encomiums from Nigerians for his patriotism and uncommon spirit of brotherhood. It is therefore, expected that the Senate will likely commend Onyeama for his kind gesture.
Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, had earlier saluted what he described as the patriotic and nationalistic legacy of the business man.
In another development, the Senate is expected to give priority attention to the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), which the executive has already forwarded to it for approval, preparatory for processing the 2020 budget, when presented by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The President of the Senate had disclosed to journalists in Abuja on Friday that the executive had forwarded the (MTEF) to the Senate for consideration on resumption.
MTEF is a fiscal instrument, which provides the framework or indices upon which the country’s annual budget is based. It usually provides information on the projected oil production per day, exchange rate, income and revenue among others.
Lawan expressed optimism that the Senate would start consideration on the MTEF within the first legislative week of its resumption.
His words: “We are hopeful and optimistic, as well as hungry and thirsty, to receive the 2020 appropriations bill,” Lawan told reporters shortly on his arrival from a private visit abroad.
He added: “I am aware that the executive arm of government is working assiduously to ensure that the appropriation bill for the year 2020 is presented to the National Assembly by the end of this month. The National Assembly will work so hard to ensure that the 2020 budget is passed before we go on Christmas break.”
The Senate President said the budget is one issue that the National Assembly will take head-on to ensure that the undesirable trend of the budget is reversed.
He said: “Our committee on Finance will be saddled with its first major responsibility that it works expeditiously on the Fiscal Strategy Paper/Medium Term Expenditure Framework request of the executive arm of government and thereafter, the budget will come after that.
“We believe this can be achieved, as doing so will make the economy better and predictable. We also think an early passage of the 2020 appropriation bill will have a desirable impact on Nigerians,” he said.
Lawan also said the Ninth National Assembly will work assiduously with the executive arm of government to improve the security situation of the country.
The Senate, he added, will also evaluate the crisis that affected Nigerians living in South Africa.
“In the Eighth Senate, we had an ad hoc committee that I was privileged to chair, which reviewed the security architecture of the country. We are going to look into that report, and in addition, other contemporary issues that affect security in the country.
“We are also going to look into the crisis that affected Nigerians living in South Africa. You recall that this issue was reviewed before we went on recess. The Senate felt as an institution that our citizens’ diplomacy must be protected where ever they go in the world.
Another important issue that the Senate will not gloss over is the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), which has been in the National Assembly since the Sixth Assembly.
While conflicting geo-ethnic politics has caused serious setback to the passage of the bill, President Buhari withheld assent to some part of the bill that were passed by the last Assembly. It is believed that vested parochial interest between the North and the South is the major reason the bill has not passed.
It is expected that members of the National Assembly will pass the bill this time around. However, it obviously requires serious lobbying to get the senators to suppress their parochial interest and work in the overall interest of Nigerians.
Similarly, the Electoral Act (Amendment Bill), which was passed four times by the Eighth National Assembly but did not get the assent of President Buhari, is likely to be revisited by the Senate, with a view to addressing all the grey areas and pass it for presidential assent.
Analysts and public affairs commentators have stressed that the bill, if passed into law, has the potential to address most of the problems usually faced in Nigeria during elections.
Politics
Why Urhobo deserve NDDC appointment –Okumagba
Chief Emmanuel Okumagba is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State. In this interview, he speaks on recent appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari, especially the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), ola James reports
What is your take on the recent appointment of your brother, Chief Bernard Okumagba, as the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)?
You that know I am a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but when something good comes the way of your people, only a wicked and bad man will feel bad. In fact, you will be taken as a wizard. The news of my nephew’s appointment as the managing director of NDDC is a welcome development, especially when you know that we, the Urhobos of Warri, Delta South Senatorial District have been facing a lot of inadequacies from both the society and government. So, such an appointment will bring to limelight, the condition of an oppressed minority group.
As the head of the Okumagba dynasty worldwide, I am happy with our son’s elevation. I recall the era of his father, Chief Daniel Okumagba of blessed memory, it was the same joy that received his appointment as Chairman of Ajaokuta Steel Company. This again symbolizes that we have been remembered for high office as a people. His nomination by Mr. President has been inundated by calls of congratulating messages, and people have been congratulating me because I am the father, and I have received it with warmth; that our son, a regular round peg in a round hole, a chartered accountant that will be managing the finances allocated to the company to develop the region. I have no fears in my mind of his capability to perform.
Why is it that some people are against his nomination?
Well, people in their opinion may say anything, but I tell you that the Urhobos of Warri have always suffered this neglect because we are Urhobos and we are in a territory that is in the core Urhobo centre. If you are familiar with Emebiren bridge that is the boundary of Olere-Urhobo kingdom and Ugberikoko area; ordinarily, we ought to have been excised to join our kits and kin in Delta Central, but we are in Delta South Senatorial District by virtue of Warri people, but we have suffered neglect.
However, God put us in Delta South Senatorial District and we cannot question Him for putting us in Delta South as people of Urhobo nationality because we are enterprising people wherever we are. Above all, we are not a people you can suppress. We always assert our position, we will always fight for our right because we are enlightened people and people tend to fear the level of our enlightenment. However, the uniformed tend to fear us for no just cause and I am not surprised.
Questions are being raised about his background and capability for the onerous task. How would you respond to that?
Well, he is a private business owner; a chartered accountant, and was at a time, a manager with United Bank for Africa from where he became the Commissioner for Economic Planning in Delta State before he was moved to the Finance Ministry. It was the same misgiving then, he was dropped as a commissioner under Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan in a bizarre manner that defies explanation.
What is your advice to the Urhobo ethnic nationality given the seeming division of the people?
One of the biggest challenges facing the Urhobo nation is that they are terribly misunderstood because we hardly allow anyone to crack and oppress us, but there should be unity of purpose among our people as we see of people of other ethnic nationalities. We need to speak with one voice as a people because Nigeria of today comprises several nationalities.
You can imagine the Urhobo, who are the fifth largest ethnic group in the country have we no state homogenous to them out of the 36 states in the country. The TIVs have several states of their own. The Izons have homogenous state of their own, but the Urhobos don’t have a state of their own in spite of our population.
Unfortunately, it is too late for Urhobo to have one monarch and that was what led to the creation of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) for the Urhobo to have one voice, but even as at that today, the UPU is still talking about Chief Omene and Tiger as UPU leader, which is ought not to be so.
Urhobo traditional rulers are intelligent and they should be able to call them to order. Urhobo people must brace up and be strongly united. We must learn from the more advanced nationalities in terms of traditional issues.
Would you say that the appointment of Urhobo man as the managing director of the NDDC has addressed the cry of marginalisation by your people?
President Buhari’s appointment of Urhobo man into office is a welcome development and I know that he must be instrumental to the emergence of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the Deputy President of the Senate. These are signs of what is to come, and we advised that there should be consideration of Urhobo people in appointments in Delta State.
Again, what do you have to say to those protesting over Okumagba’s appointment?
My candid advice to them is that Nigerians must begin to look at suitability when it comes appointments rather than who comes from where because it is not helping our development. It is unfair for them to say that he is not from an oil producing area because oil drilling today is being done vertically in this area being called Niger Delta.
Again, since 1960, we became an independence country, successive leaders that have ruled have been from the Northern political zone, except Dr. Goodluck Jonathan who comes from the Niger Delta. All those successive leaders determined where our oil money is spent, heaven has not fallen. So, we should continue to be our brothers’ keepers because we all belong to one and indivisible country call Nigeria.
Politics
Akande: Lessons in leadership as ex-gov is honoured
It was a glorious day for former Governor of Osun State and ex-interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, as politicians and the academia gathered in Lagos to celebrate his achievements in public office. TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports
Eminent personalities, especially public office holders and politicians converged at the Jelili Adebisi Omotola Hall C of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos on Thursday last week Thursday to celebrate a former governor of Osun State and ex-Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande.
The event was the presentation of a book titled: “The Bisi Akande Phenomenon: Governance, Economy and Politics,’ which chronicles the monumental achievements recorded by the former Osun State governor in public office.
The book was edited by Prof. Lai Olurode of the University of Lagos and an associate professor of the University of Ibadan, Dhikhrullah Yagboyaju, and it was encomium for Akande, who is popularly referred to as Baba Awon Omo Kekeke (father of small children) by many of his contemporaries, associates, friends and family as well of politicians.
Among those who graced the event include Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Gboyega Oyetola (Osun); Ogun State deputy governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; her Ekiti State counterpart, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi and Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, who stood in for their for their principals.
Also in attendance were Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, who represented the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi; Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; APC chieftains, serving and former members of the national and states Assembly, among others.
Speaking at the event, Mustapha, who was the chairman of the occasion, said the political class has lots to learn from Akande, noting that the former governor’s canny insight was remarkable to the emergence of APC.
The SGF said Akande and his political ally, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, fought hard to ensure that APC, as an opposition party, won the 2015 presidential election and went ahead to retain power in 2019.
Governor Akeredolu in his address, described Akande as a man of an uncommon courage, nothing that the former Osun State governor demonstrated this in taking decisions in the face of strong political opposition as governor.
Speaking on behalf of all the six governors of the South-West, Akeredolu said Akande’s life in governance and politics made significant impact on politics, not only in Nigeria, but particularly in the South-West.
He also commended the leadership provided by Akande in collaboration with the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Tinubu for raising a progressives’ family and the type of governors the South-West boast of today.
Commenting on the book, Akeredolu, who was its chief presenter, applauded the authors and contributors. He said the book is a different narration of events devoid of any falsification of thoughts and events, adding that it speaks about the achievements of the former Osun State governor without any embellishments and superlatives.
Also speaking, Governor Oyetola, described Akande, who was the first governor of the state in the present Fourth Republic, as a bridge builder between the North and the South in a nation immersed in ethnic politics. He added that the former governor has remained a potent voice in politics, governance and the economy.
His words: “Chief Abdulkareem Adebisi Bamidele Akande is a pride to The State of Osun and Nigeria. His life, politics, philosophy, leadership dynamics and lifestyle accurately exemplify him as an outstanding Omoluabi and a phenomenon in the nation’s budding democracy. He represents everything The State of Osun stands for, and radiates the honour and statesmanship our nation exudes. Indeed, Chief Bisi Akande is a model for contemporary politicians, youths, and school children who the nation looks up to as its hope.
“Chief Akande’s visionary leadership is conspicuously visible in the way he led the transformation of the progressive family, from its evolution stages in the 4th Republic from Alliance for Democracy (AD), through Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as Governor, Chairman and Leader of the political parties at various times.
“Chief Akande birthed the legacy of prudent and transparent management of men and resources. Despite Osun’s status as one of the resource-challenged states in the country, Chief Akande employed his skills as a creative manager to build structures and institutions in a manner that dwarfed the achievements of resource-studded states in the nation.”
Governor Oyetola said the book is a service to the nation and humanity. “It is a collection of the illustrious contributions of Baba Akande to the building of this political edifice called Nigeria. As students of Chief Akande’s politico-economics, we owe a huge debt of gratitude to the author of the book for codifying the activities and milestones of our principal into a compendium for us and the generations yet unborn to appropriately build bricks on the foundation that will take our fatherland to the Promised Land,” he said.
In his address, former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi said Akande is a perfect governor of an imperfect people.
“Like me (Ajimobi), Akande tried to be a perfect governor of an imperfect people. He tried to be a perfect man in an imperfect world. When I left as governor and people started abusing me, Akande called me and said they will always abuse you. I told him that when he left as governor they abused him, but God made him to live long enough for us to start praising him and I pray that God will also give me the opportunity to be 80,” he said.
Speaking on the good virtues of Akande, an APC chieftain, Chief Lanre Rasak, said: “One has to thank God for Chief Akande’s life. He has been a wonderful person. God has made it possible for Chief Akande to achieve many things politically in South-West and Nigeria. He started as a councillor represented his immediate constituency and grew to the level of Secretary to the State Government and later deputy governor of a state. He also served a governor of a state and later national chairman of a party that is now the ruling party at the federal level. It is a rear privilege and God gave it to him and he did it very well.
“What politicians should learn from Chief Akande is that whatever you do, be honest, sincere, patriotic and committed to the ideals in something believing. Akande believes that there must be the greatest number of goods to the greatest number of people. He was fair to all manner of people in every public office he finds himself and he has done it wonderfully well and that is why the cream of the society coming together to appreciate him today.”
In his closing remarks, Chief Akande said Nigeria might never celebrate 100th Independence anniversary and will not prosper as a country if she fails to change its educational system, military decree-based laws and mode of religious worship.
His words: “Fifty years ago, Nigeria was most enjoyable; we had freedom of what a true democracy was supposed to be, at least individually, I don’t know about the government then. But today, it appears everybody live in fear.
“I think the phenomenon of the country must be examined around three things. First is our education. It seems to me that Nigeria’s education is colonial. It ended only literacy without numeracy. Education of a community that is not science based can never be technologically based. And a community without technology cannot be industrial and when you are not industrial, you may end up in poverty.
“Secondly, I think our laws are military decree based and military decree based laws cannot be used to sustain democracy. As long as we remain or we use these military decree based laws, our democracy will never prosper.
“Thirdly, our religions are mostly imported and because of that, we seem neither to be good Christians, nor good Muslims or good ardonists. We merely live in fear and when there are problems, we have no laboratories to go, we all retire to churches and mosques for vigils.
“A country that remains like this may celebrate 60th anniversary of independence, but may never celebrate 100th anniversary. I think until all these three are looked at and addressed, or let me use the word; restructured. All these ethnic restructuring, political restructuring and so on, I believe in them but they are not difficult to restructure like the three I told you.”
The Lead Editor of the book, Prof. Lai Olurode, said: “The story of The Bisi Akande Phenomenon as captured in this book is told with some nostalgic feelings simply because ethics and trust are disappearing from our socio-religious and political landscape. This publication is a warning that we need not be consistently skeptical or despondent about our own goodness or even remains on the edge of the slaughter’s slab in our practice and conception of politics.
“We should struggle to search for more pockets of ethical islands in Nigeria’s sea of scoundrels. The future of Nigeria’s democratization process should, therefore, be anchored on a strong ethical foundation in the context of internal party democracy if robust participation by the people is to be induced in place of peripheral engagement with the electoral process.”
On his part, the book reviewer, Prof. Tunde Babawale, said: ‘The Bisi Akande Phenomenon: Governance, Economy and Politics,’ is a well-researched and well-written book that “showcases a Nigerian with a difference, a phenomenal politician, a man of ebullient and impeccable character, a man of modesty, a man whose word is his honour, Chief Adebisi Akande. It is my hope that scholars, politicians, administrators and journalists would ultimately find this book to be a useful companion in their search for the Nigerian of our dream.”
Commending the former Osun State governor, Prof. Babawale said: “Chief Adebisi Akande is one of Nigeria’s most prominent and highly revered politicians. Unlike many politicians in our clime, Chief Akande evinces the belief that governance is far more serious than politics.
“Chief Akande’s philosophy has inculcated in him a frugal life-style that he brought to bear on the administration of Osun State between 1999 and 2003. Chief Bisi Akande has shown us all that man’s legacy to mankind should not be in terms of what he is able to acquire in a material sense for himself but what you can give to your people and country.”
Politics
Obaseki has made Oshiomhole look ordinary –Idahosa
Mr. Charles Idahosa is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and former Political Adviser to ex-governor of the state and presently National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. In this interview, he speaks on the feud between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor over the Edo House of Assembly and other issues. CAJETAN MMUTA reports
You have spent about four decades in politics. What is the experience like?
It is 40 years that I have been in politics. I was lucky to have been the reporter attached to the governorship candidate of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in 1979; that is late Prof. Ambrose Alli. That gave me the opportunity of interacting with him and touring the whole of the then Bendel State. By the time he won, he made me a Publicity Consultant. I have been old in this business and I have never looked back since then, it was easy for me because my father, late Chief Robinson Idahosa, was a politician too. He was the leader of old Orhionmwon, so that interest was always there.
My grandmother, Enagbona Ezomo Oshodin, was the first female councilor in Benin in the 40s and 50s, and my mother, late Comfort Idahosa, was the woman leader of the UPN in old Orhionmwon. I have fought many battles and it might interest you to know that I have never lost any battle. However, things have changed. In our days, when we started politics, the governors, senators, commissioners, political office holders were servants to the leaders, the leaders were in charge, but today, the reverse is the case. Now, immediately they put governors, leaders start running after them. In those days, the leaders own the parties, so that is the difference between then and now.
What is your reaction to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s recent interview in which he said that Governor Godwin Obaseki will need a miracle to win a second term?
I was a bit disappointed because the main issue between Obaseki and Oshiomhole has not been brought to the fore. Obaseki and Oshiomhole as far as I am concerned are one. Obaseki is a creation of Oshiomhole. In that same interview, I read where he said he nominated only one commissioner. I was disappointed because I knew he was lying. I have said it before that Oshiomhole brought the deputy governor, he brought the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), he brought chairman of the party, he brought the Secretary of the party. All these are not hearsay.
The most annoying part of it is that they put the blame on the media because when Obaseki visited Oshiomhole in Iyamho, Oshiomhole attacked the press and accused it of being the one creating factions and servicing the factions. But, I want to assure you that nobody can stop Obaseki from doing his two terms. I am behind him morning, night and day, Uhunmwonde people are behind him. He said Obaseki is not carrying people along, I don’t know what he meant by that but I just discovered that this whole thing will not end now. If two friends are quarreling and you cannot settle the quarrel, there must be something behind it that nobody can talk about and that is envy and jealousy.
There are no two ways two friends can come and during quarrel and one will say I am jealous, I am envious of him, nobody will say so; what is happening is that Oshiomhole is envious and jealous of Obaseki’s achievements, there is no way he is going to come out boldly to say that is why they are quarrelling. Oshiomhole was governor here for eight years nobody challenged him. The ones that tried it, he messed them up thoroughly. He brought Dr. Samuel Ogbemduia and messed him up; he brought Chief John Odigie=Oyegun and messed him up.
In the state expanded caucus of the party, he messed him up thoroughly, I was there and in anger I just walked away, not to talk of Lucky Igbinedion or Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, who were the ones that brought him to power with their resources. Obaseki has not opened his mouth to insult anybody or Oshimhole. How can Oshiomhole in an interview say that Obaseki brought people with computer to be collecting revenue? Does he prefer a situation where some bunch of illiterates will use sticks, iron and break people’s head in the name of collecting revenue? Do you prefer that to the sanity in ring road now?
Oshiomhole said in one interview that there are four million people in Edo and he is just one and that when he leaves government, he will not intrude, but today what is he doing? He said the governor should take care of politicians, how many are we? We are less than 20 per cent of the total population of the state; the people outside are happy. Today you don’t see pensioners sleeping on the streets with mattresses; they don’t block roads anymore, is that not enough to make him happy. As the national chairman of the APC, he has 36 states to supervise; why is he more interested in Edo? Why does he want to continuously be the governor of Edo State, when he has completed his tenure?
When Oshiomhole came, 30 per cent was a pass mark; there was nothing, so he became an instant hero. Edo South produced somebody who scored 20 per cent and Oshiomhole managed to score 45 per cent, Obaseki within three years has scored 85 per cent with a year to go, so jealousy and envy entered. I sympathize with the priest who tried to settle them in the Anglican Church, but until Oshiomhole agrees that he is jealous and envious, the issue cannot be resolved because Obaseki’s records are so intimidating. He has made Oshiomhole look ordinary, go and see what Obseki is doing around the state.
APC is preparing for the election with this situation on ground. Do you see the party winning the poll?
The state is still safe under APC, so we will still win. One thing you must understand is that the politicians that are making noise now are not up to 20 per cent. Will you tell me that Obaseki is not popular? Look at Edo State Traffic Management Agency, now under Obaseki and then under Oshiomhole; peoples’ cars were vandalised, screens were smashed and thugs were all over the place in the name of many mushroom associations extorting money from the ordinary people, but now we don’t have that kind of thing because Obaseki said he doesn’t want it.
What are your thoughts on the crisis rocking Edo State House of Assembly?
Some say Obaseki did not inaugurate some members and are calling on the National Assembly to come and take over. Well, to their disappointment, APC won all the cases in court. To answer your question, the crisis will not affect the party. What you are seeing now is what is called the noise of a newspaper vendor. So, Obaseki will win because we are determined and the people are with him. As a party we have 24/24, Oshiomhole could not make 24/24, he scored 21. That 24/24 is a referendum on Obaseki.
In truth, Oshiomhole was very popular, but he could not make 24/24 in the House of Assembly. Now that we have 24/24, we are having problems with ourselves. It doesn’t make any sense. They accused the governor of doing wrong things; look I was Oshiomhole’s political adviser, when we gave out money to remove the roof of the Assembly. Which one will you take, removing roof of the Assembly or inaugurating the House of Assembly in the evening or at night? Which one is better, do you know how much it costs to replace those zinc?
So, what would be your reaction to the recent court judgement on the matter?
I am not a lawyer, but I think it is clear enough. The man said there cannot be a second proclamation. If he does that, he will be extending the tenure of the Assembly and Obaseki has no power to do that. The judgement also said that the National Assembly has no powers to instruct the police or DSS to seal anywhere and that only the court can instruct the National Assembly to take over the House of Assembly. As far as I am concerned, they should go on appeal, it is the rule of law, but the House of Assembly is functioning. When Bukola Saraki’s case happened in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari did not issue a second proclamation.
Some people in the state seem to be politicising the constitution of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board. What is your take on that?
Former deputy governor of the state, Dr Pius Odubu, is eminently qualified to be the president of this country; he is also eminently qualified to be chairman of the NDDC, but the quarrel is the process, the lack of respect for a sitting governor of an oil producing state and an oil producing local government area. Why will Oshiomhole undermine a sitting governor, who is of the same party with him? You will appoint two people into NDDC without his input.
What do you make of President Buhari’s cabinet?
You can see from all indications that Buhari means well. He has just inaugurated the Economic Advisory Council; that shows that he is really taking us to the next level. Don’t forget that it took him six months to form his cabinet in his first time, but this time, within 100 days, he has done that and there are quality people there. So, he will do well.
How do you feel at 66?
There have been a lot of disappointments, betrayals here and there from people, but thank God I am alive. There are threats here and there. You know that in politics, people are planning to do many things, I have had threats of assassination, I have been attacked for my beliefs, but one thing you must know is that people fear the truth. When you say the truth, people just concoct all kinds of things. Recently an attempt was made on me here in this house, but I didn’t want to make it public, this is an opportunity to make so. I have conquered death, I am not scared. As far as I know, I am on the part of truth. At 66, I have doubled the age of Jesus Christ, who the whole world is worshiping. He was 33 and I am now 66, so I thank God for that.
Politically, I am happy that in a state of about four million people, I was elected as council chairman; I have been a commissioner and a member of the state executive council. I have been a special adviser; I have been chairman of a federal board; I have been director general, Liaison Office; I tried Senate, but was pushed aside; I tried governorship, I was pushed aside, but I will give myself a pass mark.
Politics
$9.6bn P&ID judgement: Group assures Nigerians on justice
As Nigeria begins the process of repudiating the $9.6 billion arbitral award against the country over a fraudulent contract with Process and Industrial Development (P & ID) this week, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has urged Nigerians to trust in the ability of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to stave off the largest financial liability in Nigeria’s history.
According to the group, this is based on the manner the government is painstakingly making efforts to show that the 2010 deal that led to the verdict was built on fraud and deceit.
BMO said in a statement jointly signed by Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Madueke, its Chairman and Secretary, respectively that the court processes that unfolded in Abuja last week are bound to go a long way in proving Nigeria’s case when the matter comes up in the United Kingdom on September 26.
The statement read: “Nigerians saw how the Commercial Director of the British Virgin Island-registered company and a director of its Nigerian affiliate pleaded guilty to an 11-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretense; dealing in petroleum products without appropriate license; tax evasion, money laundering and failure to register P&ID with EFCC’s Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML) as required by law
“The FCT High Court sitting in Abuja has since convicted the company and also ordered its liquidation, while all its assets are to be forfeited to the Federal Government.
“Another leg of the judicial process is the on-going trial of the then Director of Legal Services at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Grace Taiga who, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), made ‘a false statement in Paragraph 8(g) of the Gas Supply and Processing Agreement (GSPA) which gave undue advantage to the shell company in exchange for over $20,000 in bribe.
“We are elated that the recent meeting between Vice President Yemi Osibanjo (SAN) with all the top lawyers in the federal cabinet, including the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister for Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola and Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs Festus Keyamo, led to a creative way of digging Nigeria out of the mess that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) plunged the country into, 19 years ago.
“Just like the Attorney General had said after EFCC had secured the conviction of the company, we are convinced that Nigeria now has a cogent ground for setting aside the liability with the judicial proof of fraud.
“It was also encouraging to see media reports quoting one of the country’s best legal minds as saying that ‘once the judgment obtained from Abuja High Court is registered abroad, it can be executed against P&ID. What Nigeria has to do now, is to quickly apply to have that judgment set aside on the basis of monumental fraud.”
The group therefore urged Nigerians to be expectant of good news as the government delegation travels to the United Kingdom for a preparatory meeting with a legal consortium ahead of the case.
“We have no doubt that the Nigerian authorities are on track by refusing to be blackmailed to negotiate a pay-off for a contract that was designed to fail from the beginning.
“And like we said in a previous statement, this is the time the citizenry needs to be supportive of efforts to set aside a judgment debt that if enforced could see Nigeria lose its prized assets to a shadowy company set up by foreigners and their local collaborators with the intention of defrauding the country.
“We are once again reaffirming that it was an intentional act of fraud by a portfolio company against the Nigerian state which has now been proved in court to have been built on deceit, money laundering, bribery and all forms of criminality,” BMO added.
It also urged the EFCC not to relent in its efforts to ensure that all government officials, serving or retired, involved in the controversial deal are made to face the wrath of the law in such a way that a clear signal would be sent to others who may be nursing such an idea.
Trending
-
News3 hours ago
Buhari must remove terrorist tag on IPOB, group tells UN
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
Alleged graft: Protesters storm Lagos Assembly, demand probe of Ambode
-
Politics16 hours ago
Imo Tribunal ruling: AA, Nwosu head to Appeal Court
-
News3 hours ago
Appeal Court reserves judgement in Dino’s appeal
-
Metro and Crime13 hours ago
IBB varsity robbery: Two students hospitalised, 7 arrested
-
Top Stories15 hours ago
Oyetola nominates Femi, Bisi Akande’s son, Egbemode, 33 others as Commissioners, Special Advisers
-
Aviation22 hours ago
Boeing to start paying compensation to families of victims killed in 737 Max crashes
-
News18 hours ago
Court strikes out DSS application to detain Sowore