There’s a deliberate attempt to wipe out traditional rulers in Plateau, Youth group claims

A youth group, known as Plateau Heritage Movement (PHM), has raised the alarm over “deliberate plans” and attempts by unknown gunmen to wipe out traditional rulers in Plateau State.

According to them, the pattern of attacks, murders and kidnapping of traditional rulers since 2016 to date in the state is alarming and shows deliberate plans by some criminal gangs to wipe them away.

The group, while addressing a press conference in Jos on Wednesday by their leader, Hon. Mangna Yusuf Wamyil, described as sad and barbaric the gruesome killing of the Village Head of Kadunu and the Dakacin Langai District of Pyem Chiefdom in Mangu Local Government Area, Alhaji Muhammadu Bayero, who was reportedly gunned down in his residence last Sunday by unknown assailants, around 8pm.

“The pattern of attacks, murders, killings and kidnappings of our traditional rulers is a deliberate plan and attempt to wipe out traditional rulers who are the custodian of our heritage in Plateau State,” he said.

The group disclosed that since 2016 no single suspect had been arrested by the security agencies.

“We are saddened by the action of these gunmen who announce their presence in the state through sporadic acts of violence that have claimed many lives in recent times. From the city centre of Jos, the Plateau State capital, to our villages, it is the same story of sorrow, pain, and fear from acts of criminality which appear to have confounded security agencies.

“As a group interested in the history, culture and traditions of the different nations that make up Plateau State, we believe that the elderly and royal class are the custodians of the heritage of our people, nurtured and passed down from generation to generation.

“Before this killing of Sarkin Kadunu, Saf Ron Kulere, Dah Lazarus Agai, the paramount ruler of Bokkos Local Government Area and longest serving Plateau monarch at the time of his death (over 40years on the throne), was killed in 2016. Again in Bokkos Local Government Area, the Makai Forof, Dah Ali Magaji, and the District Head of Manguna, Saf Annong Adake, were also killed in similar fashion before the Saf Ron Kulere. In November, 2018, the Long Dorok, Mr David Dongbam, a Second Class Chief in Shendam Local Government Area was kidnapped, and released a few days later.

“We now recognise these violent acts as attacks on our heritage, which we cannot accept as acts of God,” they said.

The group called on the police to, as a matter of urgency, investigate, find, and prosecute the killers of Sarkin Kadunu and to also solve the murders of Saf Ron Kulere, District Head of Manguna, and the Makai Forof.

