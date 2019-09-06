There’s semblance of fraud in P&ID contract – Aondoakaa

Mr. Michael Aondoakaa (SAN) served as Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) during late President Umar Yar’Adua’s administration. In this interview monitored on Channels Television, he speaks on the controversy over the failed gas agreement Nigeria reached with an Irish Firm – Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) – that has plunged the country into a $9.9 billion judgement debt. TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports

You said recently in a media interview that you know something about the P&ID contract and there was no way we could have signed a contract of this magnitude without it passing through the Federal Executive Council. How did we get here? They did claim that the conversation started under the Umar Yar’Adua’s government, when you were its Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF)?

A conversation is not a contract and a contract of this nature is a concession and talking about concession, we have laws in this country. We have Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC). That is a starting point of a contract of this nature. It must go through it and from what I have seen it is unsolicited proposal because it is the P&IG that brought the proposal. It is not the government that gave a tender. So, the proposal should first go to the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission for a concession.

The act came through in 2005 and it means that if you bring a proposal for a concession, it must first go to them. They have to go through due processes and then they give approval and advise the council. And section 2 of the act clearly says that council not president must approve the concession. So, if this did not come to the council, it means it did not ab initio go to Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission. Therefore, I don’t see the basis in which the contract was funding.

Is it in any way possible that government could have been having a conversation with a company that we are not been told never really exist?

People can come to make conversations and make proposals. But we have laws in this country and this conversation here is situated on two principal elements. One, which requires sovereign responsibility; that is the laying of gas pipeline is a sovereign responsibility. It requires budgetary provision. I have looked through the 2009 budget; I have not seen anything like that. So, if I am having a conversation and there is no law to make a conversation consummate into contract relationship and people sit somewhere and do a contract, which violates all the laws of the country, I don’t see how that contract could stand on the basis of law.

We understood that the conversation started in 2010 and the contract was actually signed in 2012. Did you hear that such contract was signed anywhere?

I left government in 2010. The contract was purported to be signed in January 11, 2010. Then I was Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, so I ought to have known but I did not know. The law did not say the president should approve, the law says the Federal Executive Council should approve. The Concession Commission Act clearly says that Federal Executive Council should approve the concession because there are under laying things that have to be considered.

First is the issue of budgetary provision for it. Second is return on investment. People are doing commercial transaction, our responsibility is a sovereign responsibility, which has competing rights. Provision of gas pipeline, which was the basis of the contract, is a sovereign responsibility of government and government has to budget for it. It has to be approved by government. Of course, if I coming here to say I have a proposal, it does not mean the proposal cannot go to competitive valuation because we are still going to make you get what you have invested.

So, we have to evaluate and know that the thing has value and it has to go to Ministry of Finance. It has to go to the office of Budget Management, and if there is an aspect of it that requires funding like in this case, the aspect of laying gas pipeline, has to go to the National Assembly for budgetary provision. Then, it will come to the Federal Executive Council. It has to go through proper procurement processes and I think this is where we need to look at the budget very well. And this is where I think we have to look at this contract from its main beginning.

Did it pass through these laws because no country will accept a situation, where a contract is consummated in breach of its laws? In the United States and United Kingdom, you cannot spend anything unless Parliament approves.

Shouldn’t the Nigerian government present to the public facts that would exonerate it and show that it seems we are dealing with international conspiracy or an international body bent on scamming the country?

I think the government is going in the right direction. First, we must know what transpired because fraud vitiates all judgement. If the judgment has been made and an allegation of fraud is established, the person the judgement favours has to return the money. That is the position of the law because it does not foreclose. Fraud can be discovered anytime and once information and evidence is concrete enough to prove fraud, then it vitiates the judgement. That is where the Federal Government is going and that is where I am alluding.

Fundamentally, you can’t do a contract that is affront to your law; that contract should not exist. First, a contract that is outside what the law stipulates to my own opinion, do not exist as a contract. Even if I am a minister and I decide to bring a foreign company into my office and sign a contract; that does not make it binding on the country because there is a procedure for award of contract.

A contract that undermined the legislature; that is the budgetary provision and undermined two key critical legal status; that is Public Procurement Act and Infrastructural Regulatory Commission Act is a contract that really touches clearly on the boarder of fraud. And if evidence is established that there was fraud and that people connived, then the judgement can be impugned because a contract founded on fraud is contrary to law and public policy in Nigeria, United Kingdom and any civilized nation.

Is there any element of fraud you are seeing in this particular case?

Yes, because if you are to submit a proposal for a concession, the first place is the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission. I have seen many newspapers publication on the issue and I did not see anywhere Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission was mentioned. So, who is going to regulate the concession because they are the only people statutory vested in Nigeria with the power to regulate and monitor concessions? I do not see anywhere one of them is mentioned.

Section 2 to 3 of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission Act stipulates that such concession must be approved by the Federal Executive Council. It is a fundamental issue that can be raised anywhere that touches on fraud. If it was not brought to the Federal Executive Council, why was it not brought? These are the germane questions to ask to impugn on the foundation of a contract and if the foundation of a contract is founded on fraud, it cannot stand.

Tell us how arbitration works; is there room for appealing at arbitration?

There are two options. You can commence a fresh action if you discover fraud. The law is there and I think that the Attorney-General of the Federation is my friend and the Vice President is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. The law is clear.

When fraud is discovered, you either go on appeal to seek additional evidence or you commence a fresh action and allude to the fact that the judgement is founded on fraud. This contract is fraud because it violates the constitution.

The constitution of Nigeria stipulates that before you spend public fund, it must be appropriated. The contract violates the Public Procurement Act; there must be competitive evaluation. Even when you have a right of first refusal, it must be competitively evaluated. The contract violates Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission law, therefore, how would you stand a contract that violates all known laws in Nigeria and you want the country to cough out $9.9 billion? I am concerned because I am a Nigerian. This not time for blaming anybody; it is time for every Nigerian to support the Federal Government to fight the judgement because it can affect people.

You said this is not the time to blame, but the Federal Government is saying heads will roll. That means some people must take responsibility…

Don’t get me wrong with a wrong concept. I said anybody should not say this government did not take action; that is what I meant. Of course people who got involved in this mess including the foreigners have to face Nigeria’s law. This will demonstrate to the whole world that we are not a banana republic because you cannot do this type of thing in the United States or United Kingdom.

The Federal Government is saying that it is not going to negotiate with P&ID. Was that a right decision?

If you are alluding criminal investigation against people, how can you at the same time be investigated as a criminal?

How did we get into a conversation with a “criminal” in the first instance?

It is not the country that got into conversation with a criminal; it is individuals who were part of the alleged criminal group. Don’t misquote Nigeria, the country has its laws and the laws are the basis for which contracts are entered into in Nigeria. But, if people go in their own wisdom, sit somewhere, connive and do a contract that violates our laws, you cannot say Nigeria entered into conversation with those people.

If you said the contract has not fulfilled the procedures required of us in Nigeria and they cannot assumed we have entered into a contract with them. Are they supposed to be the ones to ensure that we follow through with our process? And if we have representations, shouldn’t we have known that all these things didn’t meet up with requirement before we got to this point of N9.6 billion?

If something happened in secrecy, it is very difficult. I was a member of Federal Executive Council; I was the Attorney-General of the Federation and I did not know. Nobody is mentioning the Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, so this thing happened in secrecy. It is just coming up. I saw it on the pages of newspapers. The DG of the Infrastructural Concession Regulatory Commission and one of the member of the commission, who I contacted, was also was shocked. He was deputy like the vice chairman of that concession board. He was also shocked.

So, everything that is coming to us now is shocking. And I believe that investigation should be thoroughly done to ascertain if people who signed the contract have the authority to do so. Mind you, ignorance of law is not an excuse. If you are a foreign company coming to enter into a contract, you are also supposed to know the law. You ought to know the law because you must also have done your work. So, you must know whether the elements that relate to your contract is appropriated in the budget. That should be 2009 Budget. If it is not there, how would you want to enter into a contract that the element that is very critical to your contract is not in the budget? That is one aspect that if you don’t check, is not an excuse.

You did say ignorance of the law is not an excuse, but there are many who will say it applies both ways. You have highlighted some errors and things that were not properly done here regarding this contract. Are you saying that because we didn’t get it right, we should not take responsibility of what has happened even though there was a judgement?

I am not saying that. I am saying that if the investigation goes on and it is clearly established that fraud or fraudulent elements existed, fraud can vitiate a valid judgement because one issue is this; that area they said Addax was supposed to supply gas pipeline. When we handed over, Bakassi was no longer part of Cross River State. In 2009, Bakassi was handed over to Cameroon. So, I wonder how it would have been possible to depend on another sovereign state to supply gas pipeline.

I am not saying there is fraud at this moment, but if fraud is established, then fraud vitiates a judgement. Even when the judgement fine is paid, but fraud is established, that judgement was obtained by fraud, then the judgement will be nullified and they we will return the money.

Who has the responsibility to do the due process? Is it the government or the contractor?

The contractor also has a duty. When you are to invest in any country, you must ensure that what you do is transparent and it complies with the laws of that country. And if you circumvent the laws of that country and enter into a contract in breach of its laws, then it would be a serious issue. For instance, you cannot do contract to violate a fundamental law of the country or to violate the constitution of that country.

You cannot just say that you will enter into a transaction but the attribute of that transaction will breach the laws of that country. And I am saying that if a concession contract agreement was entered into and the Infrastructure Concession Regulation Commission, which ought to process and send it to Federal Executive Council did not do so, that contract has fundamentally breached section 5 of the constitution.

It has also fundamentally breached the provision relating to the budgetary provision, which gives the National Assembly the power to legislate and make budgetary provision for execution of that contract because one aspect of the contract deals with the National Assembly as the laying of gas pipeline must be budgeted for. If these elements were not done and a contract was purportedly signed, it is a serious concern that if the evidence in the cause of investigation shows fraud assuming investigation revealed that Infrastructural Concession Regulatory Commission clearly wrote that this country is not viable or it was not brought to them as required by law, then there is a serious allegation that can be likelihood of fraud if established. It can vitiate a judgement no matter how it is.

P&ID said they offered to settle the dispute with the Nigerian government in May 2015 with $850 million, but then President Goodluck Jonathan indicated that he was handing over the consultation to the incoming Muhammadu Buhari administration, but it went to May 27, 2016, when the Arbitration Court wrote the Nigerian government and there was further communication that indicated that the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami was also notified. What do you think about all these?

First, that position is very absurd because Clause 20 of the agreement says Nigeria’s law should govern that transaction; it was very explicit. In fact, they wrote law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should govern the transaction. Therefore, it look very strange for that piece of agreement, which was very specific and direct should be ignored to say that a mere supervisory role of the commercial court in England will exclude parties that have agreed that laws of Nigeria should apply. It is very strange that the seat of arbitration court should be in London.

They also said that as at April 28, 2017, after the 60 days had expired, the Attorney-General wrote P&ID lawyers and said the delay was due to the bureaucracy of the Federal Government and that it now has the authority of the Vice President of Nigeria to meet with the claimants to negotiate the terms of the arbitral award. What do you make of this?

That is what they are claiming because there is a lot of manipulation in this process. Somebody who died is the one claiming all those fact. So, we need to be extremely careful. Let me just draw you back, the fact that we are investment friendly as a country does not mean that people, who come to invest should disregard the laws of this Nigeria.

If the contract was signed in 2010, would you be willing to accept any responsibility for the fact that such thing happened, considering that the circumstances at that period could have led to the situation. Then President Yar’Adua was in hospital in Saudi Arabia and there was a huge controversy at the Federal Executive Council over whether the then vice president could be acting president?

I will not accept. Yes, they said the contract was signed on January 11, 2010 and if it was done at that time; honestly I will tell you the contract was illegal and void on two grounds. First, the president was not dead; there was no capacity to authorise the signing of that contract except if that was jointly done in the Federal Executive Council.

We have not seen the details of the contract and we don’t know who signed the contract. We don’t know if it was more than one person who signed the contract. We do not know the officers involved but looking at the circumstances that prevailed in 2010 and the fact that you at that point in time said the president could rule from anywhere, people could have claimed anything and got authority from wherever they got authority from. Will you be willing to take responsibility for it?

I am saying the president even under concession law has no power. If I said the president could rule from anywhere, it is a different thing as the power to sign the contract is a different thing. The law that regulates this contract said it has to be approved by the Federal Executive Council. It was not done and the issue of whether it was signed by anybody is an immaterial thing.

How do we vet people who come to do business with the Federal Government? Do we have a process in place to vet the kinds of company that comes to do business with the Federal Government of Nigeria?

That was why there is the Infrastructure Regulatory Commission to vet them. I said that fundamentally, we have a process and law establishing an organisation that can vet this kind of people who will want to participate or enter into contract under these circumstances. They didn’t even go there. Even from what they have been saying they have not even said for one day that they went to the Infrastructure Regulatory Commission office and that they submitted their proposal. They have not alluded to the fact. They have not said they got obstruction from Infrastructure Regulatory Commission. They were in the country in 2008 and Infrastructure Regulatory Commission Act was enacted in 2005, so ignorance of law is not an excuse.

