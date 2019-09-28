Perspectives
Things God cannot do in your marriage (Part 1)
Today, many people facing marital challenges re ignorantly blaming God for their plight without complying with the provisions of the marriage operating manual. Marriage is not man’s idea. It was a creation of God in Genesis chapter 2. After originating marriage, God provided the rules of engagement in the Holy Bible, the word of God. Every brand new car comes with a manufacturer’s manual. Any attempt to operate the car outside the guidelines of the manual can create problems.
In the same vein, any attempt to operate marriage outside the provisions of the word of God leaves you with a marital crisis to contend with. God is God and remains God forever. There are certain things he can never do in your marriage.
1. GOD CANNOT LIE: “God is not a man that he should lie; neither the son of man that he should repent; hath he said and shall he not do it? Or hath he spoken and shall he not make it good?” (Numbers 23:19). “God judgeth the righteous and God is angry with the wicked everyday” (Psalm 7:11).
If you are living in the sin of deceiving people that you will marry them without any plans to do so, you are God’s enemy because God says he is angry with such wickedness and cannot lie. If you are an expert in rape or taking sexual advantage of vulnerable people of the opposite sex in the name of relationship, get ready for God’s wrath because God says he is angry with the such wickedness and cannot lie. God said: “Observe and hear these words which I command thee that it may go well with thee and with thy children after thee forever, when thou doest that which is good and right in the sight of the Lord thy God” (Deuteronomy 12:28). This means that everything you do in marital relationship has trans-generational implications.
If you are an expert in getting ladies pregnant all over the place, without any marital commitment and follow-up plans, you have a future of crisis. The abandoned children will later look for their father in anger to deal with him for living a reckless life that lacked self control. They may want to punish him for his irresponsibility. They may later come jostling for properties you might have toiled for all through the years to sell them off overnight.
They may turn out to be criminals, bearing your name and at old age, instead of a peaceful work retirement, police cases, court cases and different forms of crisis may emerge. May this not be your portion in Jesus name.
You can only claim this prayer if you observe, hear and obey the commandments of God “that it may go well with thee and with thy children after thee forever.” This equally applies to you if you are a lady that is getting pregnant for men and abandoning the children. God cannot lie. He will always do what he says he will do, which is judging the righteous and venting anger on the wicked everyday. God cannot lie.
He said: “So shall my word be that goeth out of my mouth; it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereunto I sent it” (Isaiah 55:11). As many that violate God’s instructions concerning premarital sex, concerning adultery, concerning love and forgiveness, concerning deceit and cheating of your spouse, concerning children’s upbringing and other marital issues, they are enemies of God and are bound to have marital problems because God cannot lie. 2. GOD CANNOT CHANGE: “For I am the Lord. I changeth not…” (Malachi 3:6). God can never change because of anybody’s marriage, personality or opinion. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).
Are you dying secretly in your marital relationship because you are not willing to share that challenge with anyone? Do you avoid pastors, counsellor and priests in this matter because you feel all they have to offer you is what God says in the Bible? “The words of the Lord are pure words; as silver tried in a furnace of the earth, purified seven times” (Psalm 12:6). Do you have a marital challenge and you are running away from anyone that will tell you the Biblical truth you are not willing to hear? My dear! There is no other way your problem can be solved sustainably than the way of Christ. Jesus says: “I am THE WAY, THE TRUTH and THE LIFE” (John 14:6). You are facing a marital crisis. Someone is trying to bring in Biblical intervention and you are saying: “Please, keep Bible out of this.” My goodness! For your information, God and his standard can never change because of you.
Jesus Christ and his standard can never change because of you. God the Holy Spirit can never change because of you. When Saul disobeyed God’s instructions about Amalek, God took away the kingdom of Israel from him despite God’s love. When Ananias and Saphira conspired to lie at the altar of God, they dropped dead, despite God’s love for them. When Moses who spoke with God face to face violated God’s instructions, he was denied access to the land of Canaan that he had worked for all through the years. Their God is the same God that owns you and he cannot change. God is no respecter of persons and cannot change because of you.
He remains the same from generation to generation and his word remains the governing authority. God can never LIE or CHANGE over your marital relationship. Invite him to rule over your life and marriage and your marriage shall be a blessing and a testimony in Jesus name.
Insurgency: Where do we actually stand?
Last weekend a national newspaper published an earthshattering expose, which highlighted the plight of our soldiers fighting the Boko Haram insurgency, which has now gone on for more than a decade. In the piece titled: “We need better arms to fight Boko Haram –Military commanders”, the weekend paper spoke to a number of military officials, who for obvious reasons had to remain anonymous. Those spoken too painted a very sad and bleak picture of what they said was the true situation of things in the on-going fight to eradicate insurgency in the land. Of course what they said was in stark contrast to what the government and military officers willing to go on record have been telling us.
According to the report, many of our troops are still using outdated weapons and equipment, including failing Shilka guns procured during the administration of late Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who was President between 1979 and 1983.
“This development, according to top military officers who spoke to Sunday PUNCH on condition of anonymity, has exposed Nigerian troops at the battlefront to attacks by the terrorists, especially ISWAP fighters, who are said to have more sophisticated weapons. They noted that it was also responsible for the heavy casualties the country had suffered in the anti-insurgency war in recent times, noting that there were times the Shagari-era weapons failed during operations.
“The top military officers explained that Shilka, an artillery gun mounted on fighting vehicles, being used by the Nigerian troops at the battlefront are outdated but that they were refurbished and deployed for the operation. They noted that such refurbished arms could not withstand the modern ones used by the insurgents and that there were times they packed up during operations. One of the officers told the paper: “The Shilka guns were acquired under Shagari’s government. We have many of them but they are outdated, so they were refurbished, even though a lot of their components are missing.
East for the anti-insurgency war like that, hence they fail during battles. “Recently, Boko Haram even stole one from the troops. So, while we are battling with the refurbished Shilka, ISWAP fighters deploy the latest technology to attack us, and you know the President said a week ago at an ECOWAS meeting that how the terrorists deploy more sophisticated weapons is a matter of concern.”
The report also quoted another officer as saying that superior weapons and equipment, like Armoured Personnel Carrier and Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, popularly known as MRAP, which is both bullet- and bomb-proof, were urgently needed by the troops. The sources explained further that beyond using drones, the insurgents were now using night vision goggles, thermal detectors and other modern equipment to attack the Nigerian troops. Incidentally the Nigerian Army had last November acknowledged that the modus operandi attacks of the insurgents on them clearly indicated that the Boko Haram were no using drones and foreign fighters to enhance their fighting capabilities.
Also, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State said in July while welcoming the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, that Boko Haram had higher expertise and better technological weapons than the military. He said: “The capacity of the military has to be re-examined in terms of technological warfare. Otherwise, this thing will never end. Boko Haram now uses drones to monitor the operations of the military. Without providing the proper and up-to-date technological capacity to the military, this thing will never end.”
Sadly these weighty allegations fly in the face of what the both the military brass and even government itself have been telling the populace. On Tuesday the service chief appeared before the House of Representatives who had invited them over to hear from them first-hand the situation of the war on insurgency. None of them (at least publically maybe they did when they went into a closed door session) painted a gloomy picture of the state of the insurgency fight; rather Gen Gabriel Olonisakin pointed out that “military and operational strategize are not usually discussed in open forums such as this, because we may inadvertently be giving valuable information to the adversary through such discussions.”
But in June, at the opening of a “Transformational leadership workshop”, organised by the Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation at the Army Resource Centre, Asokoro, Abuja, the Chief of Army Staff laid into his men for the resent reversals being suffered by the men in uniform. Buratai said: “It is unfortunate, but the truth is that almost every setback the Nigerian Army has had in our operations in recent times can be traced to insufficient willingness to perform assigned tasks or simply insufficient commitment to a common national/military course by those at the frontlines.
“Many of those on whom the responsibility for physical actions against the adversary squarely falls are yet to fully take ownership of our common national or service cause. “I, therefore, believe that the transformational leadership workshops will again remind and clarify to participants what our President and Commander-in-Chief meant by ‘this generation and indeed, future generations of Nigerians have no other country but Nigeria, we must remain here and salvage it together”.
Before then, the military brass had consistently thanked President Muhammadu Buhari profusely for supporting them in their insurgency fight in every way possible. Our military brass had also consistently brushed aside damning reports carried by the international media which often painted the sorry state of the war against the militant group. Even when one of such reports presented first-hand information after speaking to those directly affected by the war and who also claimed that things were not rosy and accused the commanders on the field not giving the political leadership the correct situation of things, the military again waved aside the report as being “sensational”. On Thursday, Islamic State said via its Amaq news agency that it killed 14 soldiers in Borno State in attacks on Wednesday.
According to Reuters, which broke the news, Nigerian army spokesman did not immediately respond to phone calls requesting comment. And this has been the pattern for the bulk of the duration of the fight with the military claiming success only for the insurgents to show that they are still very much around by carrying out further attacks. A couple of years ago, it was also claimed without provide any concrete proof that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau had been killed only for the “dead” man to appear on numerous videos since the announcement of his demise. The waters have been further muddled by the repeated claims in the highest levels of government that the terrorists group has been “technically defeated”. This I believe will go a long way in enhancing the peoples’ patriotic support towards riding the nation of insurgency; because at the end of the day everyone knows that development and their own enhancement can only be achieved when there is peace and tranquillity across the land.
Dismissed policemen, military men as criminals
Stories abound about dismissed soldiers and policemen who joined robbery and kidnapping gangs to torment and turn the guns against men and women who contributed money through payment of taxes to train them before their dangerous voyage into the world of crime. When such men chose to be on the wrong side of the law and turned to a life of violent crimes, they did it with uncanny precision. Having received formal training on how to handle arms and ammunition, their dexterity in handling guns coupled with the sophistication of their ammunition fortified them against attacks from the legitimate security agents. Some policemen and military men still in service, actively participate in crimes, some rent out arms and ammunition from the armoury to criminals.
Yet some provide information to such deadly gangs that help them evade arrest and even make policemen detailed to arrest members of such gangs vulnerable and prone to attacks. It is not in doubt that robbery and kidnapping gangs that have in their midst either dismissed, serving or retired military personnel and policemen are usually a hard nut to crack for security agents. In recent time, quite a number of such criminal groups have met their Waterloo. In 2017, the Oyo State Police Command arrested a police inspector and a soldier attached to the 2nd Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army and seven others for alleged various robbery operations in Ibadan and other major towns in the state. The two uniformed men were identified as Inspector Herbert and Corporal Sikiru (surnames withheld). The policeman was said to have deserted for about a year, having served for over 34 years.
Apart from robbing people of their cash and valuables, the gang also hijacked six trucks laden with petrol at different times before the bubble burst and they were arrested. In their last operation on April 4, 2017, they hijacked a fuel tanker and even abducted the driver of the tanker whom they later dropped off. Also some time in 2017, the Ondo State Police Command arrested two serving soldiers and four other suspects for alleged involvement in a robbery on the Akure/ Owo Expressway in Emure Ile in Owo Local Government Area of the state. Although the identities of the alleged soldier- robbers were concealed, they were arrested following a tip-off. A similar arrest was made by the Kano State Police Command. Two former soldiers – Magaji and Jaduwa- were arrested in the Nigerian Army uniforms in 2017.
They were ambushed following a tip-off after allegedly trying to cross the border to Niger Republic with a brand new vehicle suspected to have been stolen. According to the police, the suspects in their confessional statements snatched the car in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during a robbery operation. The suspects took to crime after they were allegedly dismissed for deserting their post when they were posted to Baga, Borno State, on ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ in the fight against insurgents. Even the infamous kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, alias Evans, had military personnel in his notorious gang. The suspect, Lance Corporal Victor Chukwunonso, a soldier in the Nigerian Army, allegedly “confessed to have gone with Evans for kidnapping in Lagos State three times where he got N2 million, N1.5 million and N3 million respectively as his share.” In January this year, the police command in Osun State arrested six suspected highway robbers all dressed in military camouflage uniforms operating along Ife- Ilesa Expressway in the state.
04Mr Fimihan Adeoye, the State Commissioner of Police while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Osogbo said they were arrested at the scene of a robbery operation by his men with the aid of a local vigilance group. On Monday, the Lagos State Police Command paraded seven men arrested and accused them of carrying out robbery operations in military uniforms in Ijegun area of the state. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, said three of them were former soldiers, while two others were also dismissed from the Navy. 12 pairs of military camouflage uniforms, military ID cards, two cutlasses, ATM cards, jack knives, female pants and a local ring were recovered from the suspects. Muazu said they were responsible for the robbery of a Lexus RX330 car from a man who was travelling from Ibadan to Ijegun on February 18. The suspects have reportedly confessed to being responsible for a string of robberies in the Ijegun area where there have been multiple distress calls before they finally met their Waterloo. One of the soldiers said he was dismissed from the Army in 2015 after he took leave of absence and took too long to return.
Another suspect, who was dismissed from the Navy, said the Army uniforms they used to operate were given to him by a commander. On Sunday, September 22, the Nigerian Army dismissed three soldiers after they were arrested with a criminal gang on the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State. The soldiers were accused of participating in kidnapping, armed robbery, killings and cultism. Although the trends appear to be common in recent times, the unholy alliance between robbery kingpins and men in uniforms either serving or retired seemed to have started way back in 1973 when Isiaka Busari, otherwise known as ‘Mighty Joe’ was arrested. Shortly after the celebrated execution of Ishola Oyenusi, perhaps, the most dangerous and deadliest Nigerian armed robber in 70s, Mighty Joe, who was Oyenusi’s second in command, took over the crime scene as the king of the underworld. His reign of terror shook Lagos, which was the then capital of Nigeria, to its foundation. Mushin, where Mighty Joe resided, was a territory on its own, and the notorious executed robber ruled the area with impunity until he had his back to the wall when he robbed a hotel bar attendant, Michael Osayunana of N10.
This was at a time when naira was stronger than most currencies of the world. It was a period when N10 was enough to start a good business. The man Mighty Joe had robbed repeatedly recognised him and pointed him to the police. Mighty Joe, who dubbed himself as ‘Strong man of Idi Oro’, an area in Mushin, was arrested with ease contrary to his claim that no man born of woman could arrest him. On the day he had a date with the executioner at the famous Bar Beach after he was found guilty and sentenced to death by a court, Mighty Joe was executed alongside his sidekick, Basiru Fatola, a former soldier. His execution was of course the banner headline of Nigeria’s most famous newspaper then, Daily Times, with the headline: ‘As mighty bullets silence Mighty Joe, it is…THE END’, with his picture when he was tied to the stake as the cover photo of the newspaper. Nigerians will also not forget so soon the role played by the police in the Lawrence Anini saga in the 80s. The daredevil armed robber who held the old Bendel State by its jugular in 1986 before he was smoked out of his hole by a 10- man police team led by Kayode Uanneroro. Anini, otherwise known as ‘The Law’, patronised herbalists who fortified him with charms and amulets and there was a mystery surrounding him as many believed he possessed magical power, which made him to disappear whenever he came across the police.
But the so-called magical power was a lie from the pit of hell as the complicity of the policemen, particularly DSP George Iyamu, made it extremely difficult to get Anini on time. Iyamu did not only give Anini and his gang intelligence report that placed him ahead of the police, he also provided arms and ammunition to the robbers that took delight in killing policemen at every given opportunity. While many had thought, his assorted charms imbued him with the power to disappear whenever the police closed in on him, Anini, who chickened out immediately he was arrested, squealed like a stuck pig and sang like a parrot and revealed how Iyamu would reveal police secret, their plans, provided logistics and later joined the gang to share in the booty after each operation. And in the insurgency war, there are plenty stories of how serving, retired and dismissed soldiers have joined forces with Boko Haram terrorists to unleash mayhem on military men, military formations and even innocent civilians. In the Offa bank robbery in which nine policemen and many civilians were gruesomely murdered, the arrest of a dismissed policeman and a serving police sergeant was another sad reminder of involvement of policemen and military men in crimes. As a policeman is doing an atom of good somewhere, there are many others either aiding or abetting crimes or are actively taking part in crimes elsewhere. The major breakthrough by the police in arresting the perpetrators of the Offa bank robbery thus confirmed that given the right support, the Nigeria Police can break any criminal gang no matter how sophisticated the gang is.
The arrest of Alhaji Amisu aka Wadume, also confirmed that our security agents are capable of getting to the root of any crime. But this can only be if the welfare of the men who risk their lives to enable Nigerians to sleep with their eyes closed is guaranteed. This is aside provisions of modern equipment and consistent training in line with modern policing. The case of the rank and file who actually confront criminals should not be a case of ‘monkey dey work, baboon dey chop’ as is often the case. While taking to crimes should not be an option, aggrieved men in the police and military will always find a way to release their pent-up emotion and unleash their anger on innocent citizens.
A visit to some police barracks across the country, will give one the impression that some of those apartments are meant for pigs. It is a national disgrace that men saddled with responsibility of securing the lives and property of the citizens live in a filthy environments. While excessive greed is a factor that drives some policemen and soldiers to crimes, it is also not right for policemen to be poorly remunerated while the senior officers live ostentatious lifestyle that is not commensurate with their legitimate earnings. It should be the concern of the police and military authorities to find out why some of their serving men take to crimes and how such practice can be stopped.
Beyond greed, it could be a psychological problem that requires a continuous orientation as a solution. It could also be a problem associated with faulty recruitment exercise that allows criminals to infiltrate the police and army during recruitment. It is even worse when policemen and military men are dismissed without finding a way to monitor their activities when they are no longer in service. Such men are usually aggrieved even if they deserved being pushed out of service for going against the rules of their engagement. The fact that they have been well trained to handle arms makes them potential danger when they take to crimes. Even when they are eventually caught, they would have done a lot of damages before the bubble burst.
Typhoid fever
1. Typhoid, typhoid, typhoid,
Much maligned, much abused,
A source of easy wad for the quack,
He rejoices at thy epithet
2. Via victuals you invade the body,
One with the contagion you glide,
Down the gut you reside for
7-21 days,
You then take leave for the
bloodstream
3. Your devastation is usually
overlooked,
Visceral you could perforate,
Intestines could bleed,
Go gaga you could make!
Your ruination is indeed trivialized!!
Scene one Doctor; Good day, Mr 123, why are you here today? Mr 123; I have typhoid, the feelings are all over Doctor; You have typhoid? What are these things you feel?
Mr 123; Internal heat, something walking all over my body, burning sensation all over, heaviness of the head……….I just know it’s Typhoid, these are what I usually feel and they correspond to what the drug vendor in a bus listed! Doctor; Mr 123, do you mind if we have some tests done, I’m afraid you may have something else Mr 123; I’m not teaching you your job but I know I have typhoid! (Much later) Mr 123 with mouth agape after result of one of the tests (fasting blood glucose) is out. Doctor; My word Mr 123, you’re diabetic, so all the while you’re bring wrongly managed for Typhoid fever, over and over, again and again! The above typifies the story of an aver- age client presenting to a hospital in this environment; most of what they diagnose as ‘’Typhoid’’ is not it! What it is Typhoid fever (aka Enteric fever) is an infection caused by the bacteria Salmonella typhimurium. It is spread between individuals by direct contact with the feces of an infected person.
It gains access into the body through contaminated food, water/ beverages, thriving in conditions of poor sanitation, crowding, and social chaos. The disease genesis S. typhi enters through the mouth (through contaminated food, water and other drinks) and spend 1-3 weeks in the intestine. Thereafter,, it makes its way through the intestinal wall and into the bloodstream. From the bloodstream, it travels to the lymph nodes (a component of the body’s immune system), gallbladder, liver, spleen, and other parts of the body. The immune system of the host can do little to fight back because S. typhi can live within the host’s cells, safe from the immune system. Chronic (long term) carriers are responsible for much of the transmission of the organism. While asymptomatic, they may continue to shed bacteria in their stool for decades. Modes of transmission 1. Oral transmission via food or water or beverages handled by an often asymptomatic individual—a carrier—who chronically sheds the bacteria through stool or, less commonly, urine
2. Hand-to-mouth transmission after using a contaminated toilet and neglecting hand hygiene 3. Oral transmission via sewage-contaminated water (especially in environments with poor hygiene). What may give it away Symptoms are often non-specific and clinically non-distinguishable from other illnesses that cause fever. Symptoms occur 6-30 days after exposure to the bacteria.
They may include; prolonged fever, (the major feature of this fever is that it usually rises in the afternoon up to the first and second week) headache, abdominal pain, nausea, body weakness, loss of appetite, and constipation or sometimes diarrhoea.
Some develop a rash (rose spot) in their abdomen and chest. Some individuals are asymptomatic carriers of typhoid, meaning that they harbor the bacteria but suffer no ill effects. As many as 1 in 6 people have the capacity to be a silent carrier.
These individuals are particularly dangerous within high-risk populations. Mary Mallon, better known as “Typhoid Mary” (1869-1938), was the first documented asymptomatic typhoid carrier in the U.S. During her career as a cook, Mary was thought to have infected at least 51 people, three of whom died. Mary, an Irish immigrant, worked as a cook for a string of families, infecting numerous members of each household before moving on to work elsewhere. The Catch After a comprehensive history is taken and examination done, the following may be requested for; Full blood count (FBC); will show a high number of white blood cells. Platelet count; (platelet count may be low).
Blood culture during the first week of the fever can show S. typhi bacteria. ELISA urine test to look for the bacteria that cause Typhoid fever Fluorescent antibody study to look for substances that are specific to Typhoid bacteria. Stool culture is a reliable method of diagnosis. A bone marrow culture is the most sensitive for S.typhi. Widal; a major limitation of Widal test is that it is reactive only after 7-10 days of enteric fever and it has false positives and false negatives.
The Widal test causes misdiagnosis and wrong treatment and in essence not reliable. Negative Outcomes Intestinal perforation (leading to peritonitis), Intestinal bleeding, Encephalitis, Neuropsychiatric symptoms (delirium), Pneumonia, Acute bronchitis, reduced platelet count and severe dehydration. How is it treated? The only effective treatment for typhoid is antibiotics. Aside from antibiotics, other supportive treatment are also given. In more severe cases, where the bowel has become perforated, surgery may be required. Preventive measures Sanitation and hygiene are important to prevent typhoid. Typhoid can only spread in environments where human feces are able to come into contact with food or drinking water. Careful food preparation and washing of hands are crucial to prevent typhoid. To help decrease rates of typhoid fever in developing nations, the World Health Organization (WHO) endorsed the use of a vaccination program that commenced in 1999. Vaccinations have proven to be a great way at controlling outbreaks in high incidence areas.
The worship of an unknown ‘god’
It was the Emeritus Professor of Political Science at the Premier University – Ibadan – John Ayoade, as far back as 10th February, 1982 at a special seminar held at the Institute of African Studies, who described Federalism in Nigeria as worshipping an unknown ‘god’.
This is quite akin to the attitudes of both the Epicurean and Stoic philosophers including men of the ancient Athens, that Apostle Paul noted that they were very religious. In the words of Paul ‘as I was walking along I saw your many altars; and one of them had this inscription on it – ‘to an Unknown God’ (Acts 17:22,23). Paul observed that they were worshipping ‘god’ they never knew! What a replica of contemporary federalism in Nigeria. Though, federalism was introduced by the 1954 Lyttleton constitution which laid the foundation of classical federation for the country ever since the polity keep on observing the tenets and canons of the system in breach. While the choice of federalism was almost automatic in 1954 but it was clear that the choice was based on a wrong premise. In the words of Ayoade, in that old perceptive seminar paper, the choice has always been determined by a unitarist concept of federalism in two ways. Firstly, and quite erroneously, federalism is thought of as a univalent term and secondly, Nigerian federalists are known to suffer from a mismatching of goals and means to the extent that what are normally unitary goals are expected from federal means.
The bone of contention rather than boon of contentment is the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) polemic of recent. The idea of RUGA by federal government simply put was acquisition of massive expanse of land primarily for cattle grazing in all the states of the federation including the federal capital territory (FCT), to checkmate the frequent clashes between the Fulani Herdsmen and Farmers across the country. On paper most especially going by the volume of money to be committed to the project, the policy look quite good but far from being pragmatic. Going by the Land Use Decree signed by the Olusegun Obasanjo military junta, federal government has no inch of land not even plot(s) of land anywhere in the federation.
The decree vested land ownership in State Governors who hold same in trust for the citizenry. It is incumbent on the federal government to make request for land in fact for whatever purpose and subject to the approval of the state governor. Where a governor decline for whatever reason(s) federal government has no legal right or power to lord it over the number one citizen of that state. It is absurd that in some states, sign posts were erected showing land acquisition for RUGA! This is indeed ludicrous.
The reality of the situation is that they (federating states) are ‘concurrent regimes with overlapping jurisdictions’. It is, therefore, a non-hierarchical political system. Whereas, the disposition of our leaders most especially governors is the mentality of hierarchy. The relationship between a governor and Mr. President is not superior/ subordinate one. The likes of Ambrose Alli (of blessed memory) of the old Bendel State Governor and Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Lagos State Governor then typify ideal governors in a federal state. While we desire cooperative federalism for development governors don’t need to kow-tow and operate like a subordinate to Mr. President.
Despite the fact that federal government has been having the commanding height of socioeconomic policies like the ill-fated RUGA, the truth is that federal arrangement makes is imperative for governors to assert their power within their areas of competence. Nevertheless, the idea of RUGA is a misnomer in a federal state. You don’t go all out to acquire land to promote the economic interest of an ethnic group all over the country and make it a condition for peace.
The perception of an average Nigerian which is correct anyway is that such policy must have been intended to achieve local colonialism by the ‘Fulanis’. Some assume that it is nothing but land grabbing agenda cum territorial expansion by disguise if not ‘Islamisation’. All these fears were aggravated by the position of President Muhammadu Buhari asking the citizens of Benue state to tolerate their brothers who massacred them in thousands! Perhaps the height of insensitivity is the rationalisation of the Fulani onslaught on hapless Nigerians by the spokesman of the President, Femi Adesina, that people should surrender their lands instead of dying.
This is nothing but hypocrisy as land is a natural resource that nowhere in the world are people ready to easily forego their property. People are even more passionate about landed property usually an inheritance in Africa than other parts of the world. It is high time we enlightened ourselves that the genesis of Fulani Herdsmen/Farmers conflict is not unconnected with the fact that Nigeria is a ‘weak state’ where laws are made but either not enforced or selectively enforced. In most cases the state is too weak to enforce laws. Since the time herdsmen became a nuisance not many have been arrested, prosecuted and convicted. Even where arrests were made the punishments are not usually commensurate with the heinous crime committed by them. Rather than RUGA which is not the way to go, all tiers of government should take it upon themselves first to strengthen the law enforcement machineries irrespective of whose horse is gored.
A Fulani man, Tiv, Ibo, Yoruba or Hausa that commits crime must be punished. It is not about criminalising an ethnic stock. This is where Nigerians expect Mr. President who is a Fulani man to come out and decry the nefarious activities of the rampaging herdsmen who may even not be Nigerians anyway. The recent call for state police makes sense in contemporary Nigeria.
The over centralized police establishment cannot be efficient in fighting crime. The police needs to be decentralized while state governors should see themselves as the chief security officer of their respective states.
Not only that it is high time too that we take adequate cognizance of the techno-economic structure of the country. A country that is technologically deficient cannot fight crime successfully. It is ludicrous that in this century soldiers could be ambushed, trapped and killed by insurgents. It means our soldiers don’t have the required gadgets to see few kilometres away to know whether enemies are lucking around or not! The strength of an army is not about the number of soldiers but rather the weapon and technology available to them. This is where the issue of brazen corruption that has eaten deep into the marrows of an average Nigerian comes in. With fat budgetary allocations to both the Military and Police establishments every year how do we know whether such monies are released to them, in what magnitude or released in good time or not. The story of an officer who deserted the military and went away with hundreds of millions is a sad tale.
Finally, to get the federal arrangement working is to inject the spirit of justice and equity into the system. Nigerians desire that the system works but the governing elite are too hypocritical.
They have been making mess of the whole essence of national integration. You found a northerner selling ‘suya’ in every nooks and crannies of the country without any harassment or intimidation. But top elite foment trouble with their inciting statements putting on the toga of ethnic jingoism. RUGA is not the way to go, but pragmatic federal arrangement. Nigerians should stop worshipping ‘an unknown god’. •Dr. Ojo is an Associate Professor of Comparative Politics, UNILORIN and a one-time Chief of Staff to the immediate past Governor of Oyo State.
100 days in office: Gov. Zulum as Roosevelt’s good student
Different countries have had their own share of economic depression and political turmoil. While some wriggled out of their socioeconomic and political quagmire, others allow such problems to become their albatross. What accounted for the difference between countries, which survived devastating effects of depression and those, which allowed the problems to consume them largely depended on leadership style and political will. The experience of America under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt has shown that government’s intervention in economic crisis can be effective if it is right. Roosevelt was inaugurated on March 4, 1933 having won the US election in 1932.
This was at a time when most banks in the U.S. were insolvent. Over 10,000 banks had failed and $2 billion were lost in deposit. Expectedly, there was fear and panic among depositors. But the president assured a dejected nation using his famous words: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
For him, it was not just about rhetoric; it was about building a political reputation and viable economy that will allay the fear of a dispirited nation. Just a day after assumption of office, Roosevelt declared a “bank holiday,” closing all banks indefinitely until the situation improved. Although the situation was critical, the term “holiday” was used to douse the tension and gave hope to depositors. Roosevelt did not bailout his country alone. He relied on the U.S. Congress to carry out his reforms. The Congress gave him a tremendous support. The president got everything he wanted and in today’s politics, the Congressmen would have been labelled as rubber stamp legislators.
The Emergency Banking Bill sent by the president was passed overwhelmingly by the Congress with little debate to pave the way for solution to the banking sector. This gave a lifeline to some banks and on March 12 they were opened for business. Just 24 hours after, depositors found reason those banks should be trusted again by depositing their money, which they had hitherto kept at home, with the banks. And for the first time during the depression, deposits exceeded withdrawals. Both the Congress and the public became convinced from the outset that Roosevelt was on the right track.
Roosevelt’s strategy comprised two parts: first, he provided relief for those in need mostly through redistribution of wealth from the rich to the poor. Second, he re-organised and created new agencies. This provided long-lasting reform to the U.S. economy. Political observers described most of Roosevelt’s policies as “taking from one pocket to put in another.”
So, in his first 100 days, he concentrated on immediate relief. From March 9 to June 16, 1933, he sent to the Congress a record number of bills, all of which were passed without hassle by the congressmen. It was the success recorded by Roosevelt in his first 100 days that has now become the benchmark used in assessing whether a new government in different countries is on the right track or not. In other words, marking the first 100 days of a new government is Roosevelt’s legacy and gift for politicians to know the importance of hitting the ground running immediately. The only problem is that in some developing countries, the idea is misconstrued by governments to be an occasion for celebration, a misconception of what the first 100 days of an administration is meant to achieve.
Roosevelt went on to win election as the US president a record four times before the constitution was amended in 1951 to limit the tenure of a president to two terms. I have read opinions suggesting that in the first 100 days of an administration, the government should do something tangible in line with its electioneering promise. Providing a change in the first 100 days is relative.
The truth is that the first 100 days may not necessarily have any meaningful impact on the people and a serious government should avoid falling into the pit of populism by emphatising with the public at all times using unrealistic proposal. Policies should reflect the will of the generality of the people.
All sides of the coins should be looked at before the government arrives at a decision that will bring about general societal gains. Most Nigerian politicians are usually populists during electioneering such that they often forget that placing too much emphasis on populism in their programmes and policies could be dangerous and make them unpopular if reality dawns on them that some of the electioneering promises cannot be easily fulfilled as they had presented them during campaign. Of course, people will be easily dejected and feel deceived.
Populism as a political doctrine makes politicians look charismatic in the eyes of the people since they use rhetoric to aggressively defend the interest of the masses at the expense of the privileged elite. During his first electioneering, U.S. President Barack Obama promised that in his first 100 days, he would close the Guantanamo Bay camp without considering the consequences of such action. Although such populist statement was well applauded during electioneering, when the chips were down, it dawned on Obama that his plan was not only unrealistic; it could also compromise the safety of Americans. That indiscretion was Obama’s moral burden throughout his tenure.
This is the political damage that populism causes at times. Reasons have been advanced that populist policies have the tendency to harm rather than assuage the pains of the majority because it thrives more on pity and emotion rather than reasons. President Muhammadu Buhari like Roosevelt should concentrate on immediate relief and avoid controversial economic policies. A little bit to the right and a little bit to the left won’t be a bad idea. He should avoid a situation whereby he will be on the defensive most times explaining his programmes and policies to the populace because they are vague.
Like the Congressmen did for Roosevelt, our lawmakers should do the same for the president, particularly when his party, All Progressives Congress, is in the majority at the National Assembly. This is not a time to arm-twist the president for pecuniary gains. It is expected that the 9th National Assembly won’t be hostile to the executive as witnessed during the 8th National Assembly. It is a good thing that the president this time around showed more than a passing interest on how the leadership of the 9th National Assembly emerged. However, this does not mean that the lawmakers should be rubber stamps.
The Congressmen were not rubber stamps under Roosevelt’s Presidency. Yet, a lot was achieved through cooperation and American citizens were better for it. While nothing much could be achieved by most governors in their first 100 days, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has shown that much could the achieved within a short period of time if those at the helms of affairs are determined and have the politica will. The governor has reportedly inaugurated 120 projects in a state where insecurity remains a major challenge owing to Boko Haram insurgency. Most of the projects are at various stages of completion.
Infrastructures are not abstract. The people will see them, feel them and relate with them if they are available. Perhaps, the governor would have done more except for the security challenges, which made it difficult to access some areas. The Zulum example is what the first 100 days of an administration should look like as defined and practicalised by Roosevelt. Thumbs up for Zulum, things can only get better in Borno. Congratulation, Mr. Governor.
Practising witchcraft in marriage?
The Cambridge Advanced Learner’s Dictionary defines witchcraft as “the activity of performing magic to help or harm other people.” Collins Dictionary defines witchcraft as “the practice of magic powers, especially evil ones.” Marriage is not man’s idea. It was a creation of God in Genesis chapter 2. After originating marriage, God provided the rules of engagement in the Holy Bible, the word of God. Every brand new car comes with a manufacturer’s manual. Any attempt to operate the car outside the guidelines of the manual can create problems.
In the same vein, any attempt to operate marriage outside the provisions of the word of God leaves you with a marital crisis to contend with. Now, if you believe in God as your creator and believe in his instructions, your decisions or attempt to disobey his instruction is an act of rebellion, even when you offer him sacrifices such as songs, all night prayers, lavish monetary donations in church, and so on.
“But Samuel replied: Does the Lord delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices as much as obeying the voice of the Lord? To obey is better than sacrifice and to heed is better than the fat of rams:
FOR REBELLION IS LIKE THE SIN OF WITCHCRAFT and stubbornness as iniquity and idolatry” (1st Samuel 15:22-23).
You are unmarried and you have the aspiration to marry your own husband and be joyful in marriage. You are being advised to consider God’s guidelines concerning such venture. You are telling your adviser to put Bible aside and allow you to do things your own way.
It is witchcraft because rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft and unknown to you, you are about to practice magic and do yourself evil. You have a conflict with your spouse. Efforts are being made to use the word of God to resolve the issue.
You are saying things like: “Please, keep the Bible out of this. I won’t accept it.” My dear, you have embarked on an activity that can help you to harm yourself and your spouse, which is witchcraft. You are rebelling against the word of God and rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft. Your spouse has offended you but despite his or her repentance and remorse over the offence, you have refused to forgive him or her despite all the Biblical references being presented before you. You have even vowed to deal with him or her in retaliation. You are simply practicing witchcraft by rebelling against God and his word in Matthew 5:38-39, 43-48.
“If a man pays back evil for good, evil will never leave his house” (Proverbs 17:13). You are having sex with someone you are not legally married to. God in his mercy is using people to bring your attention to God’s position on what you are doing. You are telling them to leave you alone to continue living contrary to God’s expectations. You are practicing witchcraft in marriage by rebelling against God and hurting or harming your spouse. Rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft.
You are stealing from or defrauding your spouse, claiming to be wise, in line with the coaching or influence of your ungodly friends, even though you know that the wisdom of the world is foolishness unto God (1st Corinthians 3:19). You are practising witchcraft in marriage because you are rebelling against God’s word; and rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft and stubbornness as iniquity and idolatry.
The danger of witchcraft in marriage and rebellion against God’s word is that there is a reward. God said: “Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live” (Exodus 22:18). It is not the duty of any mortal to identify, fight or kill a witch on God’s behalf. However, this scripture indicates that God hates witchcraft. Anyone practising witchcraft is God’s enemy and does not deserve his mercy to enjoy life or peace. Do you now see why peace has eluded many people in marriage? “An evil man is bent only on rebellion.
A merciless official will be sent against him” (Proverbs 17:11). When you are practicing witchcraft in a marriage or premarital relationship, you are an evil man and you could unknowingly navigate towards violating the laws of the land and paying penalty for your offence.
If you are involved in wife battering, child abuse, rape, fraud, stealing and other crimes, you are practising witchcraft and breaking the laws of the land at the same time. A merciless official will be sent against you to arrest and prosecute you.
Today, examine your ways and be sure you are not practising witchcraft in your premarital or marital relationship. To be liberated from any form of witchcraft practise, you need to surrender your heart to Jesus Christ. “I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: FOR WITHOUT ME, YOU CAN DO NOTHING” (John 15:5). If you desire a joyful marriage, you must avoid the practise of witchcraft and obey God’s word.
7.2% VAT hike: Here we go again
Plenty plenty water for Africa
Na so-so water in Africa
Water underground, water in the air
Na so-so water in Africa
Water for man to drink nko O!
(CHORUS) E-no dey
E-no dey e dey
(CHORUS) E-no dey
Water for town
(CHORUS) E-no dey
Government sef e dey?
(CHORUS) E-no dey
-Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s ‘Original Suffer
Head’ (1981)
I am again turning to the ‘People’s musician’, the late Abami Eda, Fela Anikulapo Kuti to once again illustrate the happenings in this our amazing country called Nigeria. The above couple of stanzas were taken from an album released by the Afro Beat maestro way back in 1981, which he titled: “Original Suffer Head”.
In the song, Fela sang about the many problems the average Nigerian was suffering ranging from the high price of food, no power, no water and housing amongst others. On the other hand, Fela, who died on August 2, 1997, in the same record also pointed out that while the average Nigerian was suffering those he called “big people” were enjoying because they had food, lived in decent accommodation and had generators to provide themselves with electricity. This is his exact lyrics from the song concerning the power and food situation: “Na the big-big men dey get electric If them no get electric Dem go Get plant O Ordinary light for man nko O (CHORUS) E-no- dey Na so-so plenty food for Africa Ordinary food for man for chop nko O E-no dey Government sef e dey? E no dey” Sadly 38 years and 10 Nigerian leaders later the reality is that not much has changed. In fact, many might even say the plight of the average Nigerian is bleaker now than it was back then when Fela released the song.
What is startling is the fact that government is again about to take citizens on another journey promises without them at the end of the day enjoying any corresponding tangible benefits. And what do I mean by this, let me explain. Sticking to an already well tested script, which has served them in the past, early this year, in March to be precise; two senior officials of the Federal Government, the then Budget and National Planning Minister, Udo Udoma and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, dropped the hint of government’s intention to increase Value Added Tax by 50 per cent as part of adjustments aimed funding the 2019 budget. According to Fowler, the proposed payable VAT based on the increment would be between 6.75 percent and 7.25 per cent as against the five per cent on all products in the country.
This implies an increase of between 35 per cent and 50 percent. He added that the increment will affect the Company Income Tax and the Petroleum Profit Tax. Predictably the announcements immediately drew reactions, with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) cautioned the Federal Government against increasing VAT.
The uproar that greeted the kite flying made government to back down insisting that it was still being considered and no firm decision had been taken. However, last week the government finally showed their hand and announced that it agreed to increase VAT from its current 5 percent to 7.2 per cent and when it is implemented, it is expected to generate not less than N2 trillion into the government coffers in 2020. No one can begrudge government for trying to improve its revenue base. Unfortunately if history is anything to go by most of the citizens will again be left with the short end of the stick. Incidentally as at the time “Original Suffer Head” was released, the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS), more popularly known as petrol was 15.3k per litre.
In fact, it had only just been increased three years earlier by the then Military Head of State, General Olusegun Obasanjo from 9k a gargantuan leap of 70%. Of course in making the adjustment the Head of State told citizens that the government needed more money in order to provide better services for them in the area of roads, security, power, health and so on. Since this price hike of October 1, 1978 the pump price of fuel has been adjusted a staggering 23 times with every single leader giving the same reasons for what they acknowledged to be “painful but necessary action” in order to provide more services.
However, still not satisfied with the increased revenue from the increase in pump price, in 1994, after receiving the report of the study group set up by the Federal Government in 1991 to review the entire tax system, government, in January of that year, kicked off VAT after the promulgation of the Value Added Tax Decree No. 102 of 1993.
This was to further boost government’s coffers as unlike the Sales Tax, which covered only nine categories of goods plus sales and services in registered hotels, motels, and similar establishments, VAT base is broader and includes most professional services and banking transactions which are high profit-generating sectors.
The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) put the VAT pool in 2018 at N1.1 trillion, while the Federal Inland Revenue Service has already generated more than N600 billion in the first half of 2019. Going by the NBS 2018 figures, the recent increase in VAT from five percent to 7.2 percent (2.2 percent addition), representing 44 percent increase, and is expected to generate an additional N484 billion yearly. And by the current sharing formula, the Federal Government will get N73 billion; states, N242 billion; and councils, N170 billion.
But can we, in all honesty, say that citizens have also seen a marked improvement in their general wellbeing in the wake of these various increases? The answer is no. People still cannot access improved health care facilities, nor enjoy portable water, good roads or even enhanced security! Instead while the generality of the citizens have seen their standards of living going south; the political elite have seen theirs go north! And it is because of the general mismanagement of the nation’s commonwealth at all levels of government – local, state and federal – that many are against any form of increased financial burden in whatever guise because at the end of the day the money will not be put to good use. Despite the difficult economic situation of the country, governments and our representatives have not deemed it fit to help out by reducing their wages, emoluments and other overhead costs.
Instead, they are giving the impression that they are already making sacrifices by “donating” their time to represent us. Thus why they (political class) can quickly pass bills that will benefit them; they are struggling to come up with a new minimum wage. The bottom line is that if the citizens see that their money is actually being put to good use, many will be more than willing to pay more with minimal complaints not minding what the politicians are doing. The sooner politicians realise this, then the sooner things will begin to improve, not only for themselves but more importantly the the generality of Nigerians and the nation overall through good roads, decent health care and enhanced security amongst other things.
I’m an Englishman in New York
Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner aka Sting is an English singer, songwriter, and actor. He was the principal songwriter, lead singer, and bassist for the new wave rock band ‘’the Police’’ from 1977 to 1986, and launched a solo career in 1985. The chorus of his 1987 single headlined captures it all;
‘’Oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien
I’m an Englishman in New York
Oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien
I’m an Englishman in New York’’
A critical analysis of the dramatis personae portrayed by Sting revealed the following;
The subject is well oriented
He has awareness of who he is and his legal status
He has awareness of where he came from and his present location
He has a sound memory recall
Imagine the reverse of these; the subject is not aware of who he is, unaware of his legal status and doesn’t know where he came from and the present location and worst of all has an impaired memory. He is surely as bad as being lost!
The scene
Mama AJK lives with her daughter and son-in-law in the satellite town area of Lagos. She has had having recurrent bouts of memory loss over the years for which various orthodox and unorthodox medications have been used. She is also a known diabetic. On a fateful morning, she was home with the maid who had to dash out to buy some items in the neighbourhood market. She returned later and assumed Mama was in bed as is customary. About 3 hours later she went to her room to get her for lunch only to discover she was absent, searched and searched the whole house, compound, adjoining houses and neighbourhood but Mama was nowhere in sight. The search continued over the next 2 weeks but graciously enough a neighbor called their attention to a ‘’special announcement’’ on television which indicated Mama had been found in Badagry! The old woman looked unkempt, could not recall how she got there or what actually happened and was unable to recognize any member of the household including her daughter!!
What could have gone amiss, could she be suffering from a memory impairing disease?
What is Alzheimer’s disease?
Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that leads to slow destruction of brain cells which in turn leads to impairment of memory and thinking skills, and eventually the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia among older adults. Dementia is the loss of cognitive functioning—thinking, remembering, and reasoning—and behavioral abilities to such an extent that it interferes with a person’s daily life and activities.
The process
In Alzheimer’s disease, when brain cells start to deteriorate, the body attempts to stop this process by producing a protein called amyloid. However, amyloid deposits build up in the brain, leading to further deterioration. These deposits of amyloid are referred to as “plaques” and cause the brain cells to shrivel up and form “tangles”, which in turn lead to changes in the brain structure and cause the brain cells to die. The formation of plaques and tangles also prevents the production of some important brain chemicals, called neurotransmitters (eg: acetylcholine, which is important in memory function). Over time the loss of brain cells causes the brain to shrink.
Causes
While there is no known cause for Alzheimer’s disease, it has been indicated that the following factors may play an important role in the development of the condition:
Genetic factors, such as the presence of, or changes to, certain genes
Environmental factors, such as long-term exposure to some environmental solvents (eg: pesticides, glues and paints) or infection with certain viruses or bacteria
Lifestyle factors, such as a lack of exercise, poor-quality sleep and a diet lacking fruit and vegetables.
However, it is now believed that a combination of these lifestyle, environmental and genetic risk factors trigger an abnormal biological process in the brain that, over time, results in Alzheimer-type dementia. Identified risk factors for developing the condition include:
Old age, Down syndrome, History of a head injury, Smoking, Alcohol intake, Family history of Alzheimer’s disease, Obesity, High blood pressure, High cholesterol and Diabetes.
The catch
Symptoms commonly experienced during the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease include:
Mild forgetfulness – especially short-term memory loss
Mood changes, including irritability and anxiety
Difficulty processing new information and learning new things
Loss of spontaneity and initiative
Confusion about time and place
Communication difficulties
Decline in ability to perform routine tasks.
As Alzheimer’s disease progresses the following symptoms may develop:
Increasing short-term memory loss and confusion
Difficulty recognising family and friends
Shorter attention span and feelings of restlessness
Difficulty with reading, writing and numbers
Possibly neglectful of hygiene
Loss of appetite
Personality changes (eg: aggression, significant mood swings)
Requires increasing assistance with daily tasks.
Towards the later stages of the disease the following symptoms may be experienced:
Inability to understand or use speech
Inability to hold urine / faeces
Inability to recognise self or family
Severe disorientation
Increasing immobility and sleep time.
Diagnosis of the condition is via history taking, examination and request for some tests.
Treatment
There is no known cure for Alzheimer’s disease, treatment focuses on managing symptoms, associated chronic conditions and supporting the person and their family.
Preventive measures
Stop smoking and cut down on alcohol
eating a healthy, balanced diet and maintaining a healthy weight
staying physically fit and mentally active
Avoid exposure to pesticides, glues and paints
These measures have other health benefits, such as lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease and improving overall health.
Please note!
The picture painted above was replicated in the past week when a septuagenarian was declared missing after haven visited a hospital unaccompanied. It is therefore expedient that someone should always be in the company of the elderly if they must venture out of the safety of the home environment.
Onoja and the life of a political warrior
MUHAMMAD BASHIR writes on the political exploits of the Chief-of-Staff to the Kogi State Governor, who is seen as a hardliner and someone who always surmount the insurmountable.
The Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Chief Edward David Onoja, is called the White Oracle not only because of his political sagacity but also because of his political triumphs. He always gets what he want, whenever he goes for it. The 45-year-old from Odidoko-Emonyoku in Ogugu District of Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State, is not a political green horn, as his political exploits started right from his school days.
During his student unionism days at the University of Jos, Onoja wield his political expertise to install the first Student Union Government (SUG) President from the Faculty of Natural Sciences.
Venturing into conventional politics, Onoja played a major role in ensuring victory of whoever he backs. One of the best quality that can never be taken from him, is having nose for a quality and credible leader, little wonder why he has always been passionate about the success of President Muhammadu Buhari. Chief Onoja in 2010 had galvanised support for Buhari during the defunct CPC era.
In the build-up to the 2015 presidential elections, Onoja became Project Director of the Kogi Youths Arise Group (KYAG) under the chairmanship and sponsorship of Alhaji Yahaya Bello, now the 4th executive governor of Kogi State.
The group mobilised thousands of youths to campaign for the Change Agenda of the APC in Kogi State and beyond. They were instrumental in delivering the state for the APC, which contributed in no small measure to the ultimate victory of their mentor and role model, President Muhammadu Buhari.
Later that same year, Edward became Head of Campaigns and Chief Strategist for the Yahaya Bello Campaign Organisation, leading a team of hitherto unknown, but equally passionate, youngsters into the nook and cranny of Kogi State canvassing for his candidate.
Through his doggedness and passion for success, Onoja played a pivotal role in ensuring that APC defeated an incumbent PDP governor to make Yahaya Bello the governor.
Given his expertise and political know-how, Onoja generally known as Chief or White Oracle won 25 seats in the Kogi State House of Assembly. The APC also won seven out of the nine federal constituency seats in the state and got two senatorial seats.
Before the 2015 gubernatorial election in the state, Onoja was among the few that believed in the Bello candidacy. He was faithful and stuck to his current boss until they took over the government from the PDP.
His loyalty to Governor Bello earned him the first appointment as the Chief of Staff, even when some were mumbling over his appointment. In several fora, the governor has always ascribed to him (Onoja) as his twin.
These diverse political overtures and experiences imparted him with the experience which currently serves him well in handling difficult political situations.
Onoja as a youth emancipator, have singlehandedly turn around the fortune of Kogi youths from thuggery to personalities to be reckoned with. The Chief-of-Staff, whose midas touch have positively affected kogi youths contributed to the peaceful coexistence the state is currently enjoying.
He ensured that youths in the state occupy enviable positions ranging from commissioners, local government administrators, special advisers, and heads of board and parastatals, among others.
Without mincing words, the next level administration of Governor Bello wouldn’t have succeeded without the huge input from Onoja. His tenacity in governance and politics armedtwisted the APC to nominate him as the running mate to Governor Bello ahead of the November 16 gubernatorial election.
A chieftain of the APC in the Central Senatorial District, Abdulazees Mohammed, who is also a former Special Assistant to a former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, described the nomination of Onoja as Governor Bello’s running mate as a perfect combination.
Mohammed further maintained that, besides increasing the fortune of Yahaya Bello in the forth coming election, his commitments and loyalty towards the success of the APC-led government under is unprecedented, stressing that as the current Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor, Chief Onoja has demonstrated uncommon loyalty, trust and sincerity which is rare amongst today’s politician.
According to him, the nomination as Bello’s running mate would have averted or reduced the likelihood of animosity, disloyalty, absence of understanding that has become of most governors and their deputies in the country today, describing the nomination as well thought and deserved.
Hon. Abdulazeez who disclosed this to our correspondent, also commended Governor Bello for empowering a sizable crop of the youths and women across the state, adding that the state shall witness multi-dimensional development if elected.
He called on the good people of the state to support the re-election bid of Governor Bello for a prosperous Kogi.
The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Muhammed Onogwu, while describing the quality of Onoja, said: “Many people have come to describe Edward Onoja with different appellation; with some describing him as a political oracle, some call him an enigma while others see him as a spiritual leader because of his prophetic manifestation.
“Laced with an immeasurable level of empathy, love for the people and charitable gesture, Edward Onoja has come to epitomise the living reference of an uncommon philanthropist.”
“Giving his iconic characteristics, unmitigated appetite for justice, proclivity for fairness and equity, the Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor undoubtedly mirrors egalitarianism. He epitomizes nature’s template of what a man thrust with responsibility posits.”
“He is politically witty, courageously strategic and bravely poised in dismantling the chocking old order of political domination, offensive nepotism, tribal hegemony, favouritism and religious bigotry. Gifted with the innate ability of seamless negotiation, oratorical prowess, and the political wherewithal, he navigates and closes the gaps between the old and the new order, bringing to common compromise different ethnic, political and cultural orientations.”
“Edward Onoja embodies the essential qualities of the great American Diplomat in history; Henry Kissinger-renowned negotiator, geopolitical Consultant, custodian of political idealism and pragmatism.”
He said the unrivalled role in the overwhelming success of the APC in the 2019 General elections can not be easily forgotten.
“A young, committed and audacious Edward confronted the old system and broke the yoke of excruciating hegemony. With tact, domesticated vigour and intimate pact with the grassroots, he set the new order that defines inclusiveness. Traversing the hinterland along the interior villages at the boundary of Benue, crossing the Mabolo River along the boundaries of Enugu and Anambra states, identifying our brothers and sisters who were merely Kogites by geographical description but have be forgotten by the government in the past, Edward identified with them redirected their traces back to their roots and ensured government made impact in their communities.”
Chief Onoja was recently conferred with grand commander of Igala kingdom organised by the most revered Igala Cultural Development Association (ICDA) an umbrella body of all associations in Igala land.
The first of it kind tittle bestowed on him came along with several commendation by some indigenes in the state.
The story of Igalaland according Mohammed Onogwu cannot be told without the mention of Edward Onoja today. “He did not only erase the memory of the past maladministration and lack of basic amenities and infrastructure which had become the age-long insignia that differentiate Kogi East from other senatorial districts of the state, but he has also written his name in the historical marble as one who brought fortunes to the people of his ancestral constituency.”
He said the last time Ibana-Okpo-Ikeje-Emonyoku-Odidoko-Ogugu-Ette road got government attention was during the reign of Prince Abubakar Audu of blessed memory, saying that Two Igala sons had governed the state while that road remained in deplorable condition.
“But today, it has been rehabilitated for the benefit of the people. Also, the Umomi-Akpagidigbo-Ugwolawo-Ajaka-Idah road, Ankpa-Okpo Express Junction road which were hitherto abandoned for years are now fixed. All things are equal; no politician is ideologically connected with the grassroots in Kogi East as Edward Onoja today. “
“Within Olamaboro local government area where he hails from, over 30 boreholes in over 17 communities have been provided as part of his constituency projects. Renovation of schools and scholarship to hundreds of students annually, offsetting medical bills of indigent patients, construction of town halls and worship centres, youth and women empowerment and support for entrepreneurship and participation in socio-cultural activities including the recently built and commissioned Igala Unity House has endeared Edward Onoja to the hearts of the Igalas.”
“Giving to his impact on Igala soil, Edward was recently conferred with the award of “Grand Commander of Igala Kingdom” by the highest Igala Socio-cultural Organisation, the Igala Cultural Development Association at Anyigba.
From the Riverfront of Bassa local government area, through the hinterland of Dekina, Ankpa, Ofu, Igalamela to the Riverbank of Idah and riverine settlement of Ibaji, the administration of Yahaya Bello dots various communities with one project or the other.”
Also extolling Onoja’s virturs, the former chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists kogi state council, comrade Ali Atabor, this is the first time in the history of Kogi state a Chief of Staff to a governor commands much respect even from his political adversaries.
Atabor who is equally the trustee member of the NUJ national body, argued that Kogi State would have been greater if the kind of Onoja have been in governance of the state, since its creation.
“As a journalists I am not good at praise singing, but I am force to say that the relationship between the Chief-of-Staff and the governor is so cordial and healthy for the state,” he added.
Chief Edward David Onoja will be running mate to his boss, Governor Bello for the coming gubernatorial election in the state. The question now is; can he continue to do better in his philanthropic activities in an event they win the election? Time will tell.
P&ID’s $9.6bn judgement: ‘Who Done It?’
or those not only old enough to know, but also fans of television series; they will immediately (or not so immediately) recall that the above headline I am using for my piece this weekend strikes a chord – stirring up something that might had receded in their memories because it happened a fairly long time ago!
So let me end your struggle to recall where you had come across it – it is the headline of the one of the episodes of the television series, Dallas.
It was one of the 1980 episodes of the very popular series than ran on the American television network, on CBS from April 2, 1978, to May 3, 1991; and was syndicated all over the world including Nigeria.
In fact this particular episode still remains the second highest rated prime-time telecast ever and got viewers scratching their heads trying to find out who actually shot one of the main characters, J.R. Ewing before finally revealing the culprit.
But what is the title of one of the longest lasting full-hour prime time dramas in American TV history, which in 2007 was included in TIME magazine’s list of “100 Best TV Shows of All-Time”, doing in a very recent event which has captivated the headlines and been the main talk around town?
The answer is very simple: Because millions of Nigerians want to know how those in government and who are to protect the interests of the citizens have allowed the nation to get into this mess involving British engineering firm, Process & Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) and its $9.6billion judgment against the country in the first instance!
While not in a position to apportion blame on anyone directly, from what has been gleamed about the case, it is clear once again how inept those saddled with the responsibility of looking after our collective commonwealth have been – either naively or deliberately.
It also raises the spectre of which other contracts are lurking out there that we do not know off until they come out of the shadow to haunt the nation or some other shoddy decisions have been taken without being properly thought through.
A classic example of the later is the decision of authorities to allow the siting of various tank farms around Apapa without proper environmental impact assessments being carried out.
And because of this failure on the part of our bureaucrats and politicians, the once tranquil Apapa, which used to be home to many upper middle and rich class, has been turned into a living hell for the residents.
Even businesses that were already in the vicinity before the arrival of the tank farms have been impacted negatively.
John Holt, Niger Biscuits, banks and many others have been forced to relocate or have been squeezed almost to death.
I remember many occasions, when I was still with This Day Newspapers, of not being able to take my car to the office because tankers waiting to load at the tank farm located on Creek Road would have taken over all the three lanes leading to both the farm and Apapa port proper.
There were times, on the occasions we were are able to take our vehicles to the office, that we were forced to sleep in the premises after finishing production because the truck drivers would have totally blocked the company’s entrance.
On a number of occasions a frustrated Publisher, Nduka Obaigbena in a classic case of the “baby wey say him mama no go sleep, himself no go sleep” would use his SUV to block the road leading to the tank farm.
Members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum & Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) would come to beg and appeal to him to allow their members get to the tank farm and in return he (Obaigbena) would squeeze concessions from the NUPENG officials that they would not use theirs to disturb his own business by taking over the road thereby preventing newsprint from getting to the press or even allowing the printed paper leave for distribution because of the antics of their lawless members.
Of course for the next couple of days after the “truce meeting” we will enjoy some semblance of normalcy with the trucks keeping to one side of the road allowing other road users ply the road before total confusion returns and we are back to the bad old ways.
A number of people living in Apapa that I know have finally thrown in the towel packed up and left fed up of government’s inability to safe guard their own rights to living in a decent environment.
What makes the Apapa situation even more poignant is the fact that despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s order of more than two months ago to get the issue fixture it is still business as usual. So if a President’s directive cannot be enforced in this country, then what hope is there for the ordinary man?
But if one can genuinely argue that this Apapa problem affects just a “few” Nigerians and is limited to just a “small” section of the country; the same cannot be said of the mammoth $9.6billion judgement the nation is now facing and which is enforced will affect everyone living in the country called Nigeria!
Although moves are already on to find a way out of the logjam, it is also very imperative for government to get to the root cause of how the nation got into the mess in the first instance.
All the dramatis personnel and the roles that they played in the infamous contract scandal must not only be exposed but must be severely dealt with in order to serve as a deterrent to others who might want to put their selfish interests above those of the collective good of the nation.
The investigation should not end up like the Halliburton scandal in which the company paid Nigerian officials some $180 million in bribes between 1993 and 2004 in order to secure a construction contract for a liquefied natural gas plant in Bonny Island in the Niger Delta.
After making headlines for a couple of weeks just like this P&ID scandal, ostensibly because of the “big names” involved, the case quietly blew over without any Nigerian being made to pay for their indiscretions even though a number of foreigners involved in the scandal were prosecuted.
This act of impunity by our so-called “big men” is one of the reasons for why we have found ourselves in another messy situation 15 years after that one.
Thus unless a number of these “big men” are made scape goats; it is clear that such scandals will continue to be a reoccurring decibel in the nation’s history.
Speaking to the media in Abuja on the issue, Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said: “We will find those involved in this scam, either inside or outside government.”
Well, Nigerians and indeed the world is waiting to see if for once this will actually be the case and we will not end up being treated to another episode of the now rested “Dallas”!
