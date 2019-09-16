To curb xenophobic attacks, tell the truth

If you want to go quickly go alone, if you want to go

far go together” – African Proverb

History tells us that the idea of Republic of Biafra came into being following the massacre of citizens of old Eastern region in Northern Nigeria in the 60s. The massacre was fallout of a military coup that disrupted the civilian administration at the early age of our independent and which was perceived to have been engineered by military officers from the East. The coup was largely seen as partially executed because of its failure in some regions.

The counter coup and the accompanying massacre were revenge from their Northern counterparts. The military Governor of the Eastern region then, Colonel Chukwuemeka Odumegwu- Ojukwu, opened the first road to Biafra as a reaction to the continued senseless killing of his people in the North.

When he tried in vain to halt the killing he decided to take the extreme option which led to the 30-month brutal war. Over three million people lost their lives in the war. The war ended in 1970 in an understanding of no-victor, no-vanquished. Ojukwu had to go into exile in the West African country of Ivory Coast. Almost five decades after the end of the war, the issue of Biafra has refused to die down. Why? One may ask, the simple reason for that is injustice in the land and the refusal of successive leaders in the country to follow the spirit of the no-victor, no-vanquished understanding.

There was also the deliberate proxy persecution of the war by the military operatives that took over political power for over 30 years. When democracy returned to the country in 1979, nine years after the war ended with an Igbo, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme as Vice President, the military had to rush back in 1983 among other reasons to truncate possible return of power to an Igbo as then President Shehu Shagari was contemplating. Even today some of these juntas still relevant in the polity are said to be willing to disrupt the system rather than power come to Igbo. With the military usurpation of political power again in 1983, the civil war heroes in Nigeria returned to power and literarily continued the war.

In all their political fixings, they made sure the region housing Ndigbo was put at a demerit. Even when the idea of creating six geo political zones to help in the administration of the states came up, Ndigbo got the least number of states notwithstanding that the laudable idea came from Ndigbo at a constitutional conference. Since then the marginalization of Ndigbo by successive regimes has grown rather diminish. When democracy returned fully in 1999, the Igbo phobia sprout even the more this time civilly.

The significant outcome of it being that the tripod upon which the geo-political foundation of this country was laid got distorted just to ensure that Ndigbo remain choked out of the equation. As the political asphyxia of Ndigbo continued unabated, their angst also remained on the rise giving birth to quasi militant groups to help herald the marginalization protest.

That was how Ralph Uwazurike’s Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) came into being in 1999. It was MASSOB that made sure that the candle of Biafra never goes dim at least in the heart of the people. Uwazurike did all he could both at home and in diaspora ending up in jail in 2005 for treason.

At the moment MASSOB appears to be in abeyance paving way for the arrival to the scene of the irrepressible Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu. This group arrived by opening a radio station called Biafra Radio where the marginalization of Ndigbo are highlighted in the most enraged manner living not a few including Ndigbo disgusted and aghast at the uncouth language used in carrying out these propagations. The idea of calling Nigeria a zoo country was not palatable to many Nigerians.

The popular radio station lost a lot of its listeners due to this crude unprofessional broadcast. Expectedly IPOB and its leader Kanu started losing support as a result of the illmannered approach until President Muhammadu Buhari came to their rescue by locking up Kanu and some IPOB leaders on trump up charges of treason. This needless incarceration changed the equation and returned IPOB to the heart of the people again.

Pressure was mounted on the government who got Kanu off the hook riding on a very high plinth of the public opinion. A cross section of Ndigbo leaders were happy and facilitated his release from stringent bail bond put by the court. Kanu was admonished to do everything to keep the crescendo of the struggle by returning home to harmonize strategy with Ohanaeze leadership under Chief John Nnia Nwodo that was also enjoying terrific support from the people.

The dream was to have IPOB operate as utility militia arm of Ohanaeze to push for justice for Ndigbo through restructuring from where a referendum clause could be inserted into the constitution with Biafra in mind if justice remains elusive and Nigeria fails to halt the marginalization.

The rest is now history that Kanu snubbed every advisory even from the iconic Igbo leader, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, and elected to chart his own course. He turned away from the craggy militant leader we thought he is to a mini King. He abandoned Christianity dominant among Ndigbo and embraced alien religion called Judaism.

Kanu became like the symbolic Eze onye agwanam. Even in this strange showing he still enjoyed tremendous support from Ndigbo youths enough to attract the attention of the country’s intelligence leading to the python dance that forced Kanu into exile and the declaration of IPOB as a terrorist group. An action the President General of Ohanaeze rose in brutal condemnation wondering why when the group was never armed with any weapon unlike the Ak47 carrying Fulani herdsmen who have not been so treated. Since going into exile Kanu has turned into a monster insulting Igbo political leaders and making unsubstantiated allegations against them just to ensure that their esteems are lowered in the eyes of the public.

The President General of Ohanaeze whose leadership has enjoyed extremely good support from Ndigbo became Kanu’s prime target of relentless attack. Notwithstanding Nwodo’s outstanding battles that have successfully galvanized the entire Southern Nigeria and like minds from the North pushing for a new Nigeria where justice could be paramount, Kanu and his group have continued to distract with their inflexible attack on Nwodo, reason unknown to many.

He refused to recognize all the efforts of Nwodo to free Ndigbo from the unjust hand of Nigeria current administration. Kanu continues to pursue Biafra blindly following the road full of potholes. All efforts to bring him to reason has gotten no measurable attention rather it recently degenerated into physical threats on leaders as was experienced by the former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu who was physically attacked at Ndigbo gathering in Nuremberg in Germany on the orders of Kanu. Kanu has every opportunity to be a hero and an outstanding Igbo leader but if only he humbles himself taking introspective look at his activities. It’s criminal and unjust to run away with what is dear to a people and use it to undermine them.

Biafra means a lot to Ndigbo and is in the heart and blood of every true Igbo. It’s therefore curious that the same thing is being used to sow seed of discord among them. This is clearly unacceptable and against the spirit the late Biafra hero Emeka Ojukwu frowned at when he said “What I have become, in this struggle is the mouthpiece of my people. I go where they push and no more.”

Can Kanu sincerely say today that where he is, brutalizing and demonizing partners in the Biafra struggle with his IPOB is where Ndigbo want? Certainly not, therefore, this is time for him to recoil to avoid being peremptorily ditched. Anybody hoping to realize Biafra using Kanu’s method is daydreaming and on a fantasy journey. When the ethnic Yoruba felt fatally injured politically over the annulment of June 12, they deployed all arsenals at their disposal but ensured that the unity of Yoruba race was never endangered.

The militant Yoruba youths operating as Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) subordinated themselves to the direction and counsel of Yoruba leaders. That was how the military juntas had no choice but to rest the Presidency with them in 1999. Kanu and his IPOB group are by their uncanny behaviour clogging the restructuring struggle which Ohanaeze as presently constituted is perfectly pushing. Any Biafra struggle not within the confines of standard practice for such power negotiation amounts to ramble rousing and a journey to nowhere. God help us.

