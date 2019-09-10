Tokyo 2020 ticket: Imama, Nwakali declare war on Sudan

National U-23 team coach Imama Amakapabo is confident his side will pick the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ticket ahead of Sudan when the two sides meet in the second leg of the qualifiers today, the same optimism retained by midfielder Kelechi Nwakali.

Sudan beat Nigeria 1-0 in the first leg in Omdursman and the U-23 team will be looking forward to overturning the deficit when the two sides meet today at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Amakapabo is anticipating a defensive tactic from their opponents but he insisted that would not stop Eagles from achieving results.

Although he acknowledged the fact that his players must go for goals, he said they would not lose focus on the process, saying loss of concentration cost them a good result in the first leg.

“Sudan will park the bus against us; we have to keep our heads and play our football even though we’re a goal down. We hope to get the result.

“In the first game, we lost concentration in the 43rd minute and that led to their goal and we also didn’t take our chances,” the coach told Scorenigeria.

The coach missed the services of his captain Nwakali in the first leg but the new Huesca of Spain midfielder is available for today’s game and the Amakapabo said the former Arsenal player could make the difference

“We missed him for the first leg, he’s a big plus and the Sudanese team must be bothered about him,” he said.

Nwakali said they were determined to reach Tokyo 2020 and Sudan would not stop them .

He said they would not underrate their opponents, charging his mates not to be overconfident.

“We have to work hard, because we lost the first game it doesn’t mean we can’t loose tomorrow. We just have to respect the opponent, but also not be afraid of them, but to take the game to them.

“Every minute any opportunity counts in a game like this magnitude; from the blast of the whistle, but I want to assure Nigerians that, we will qualify for the Olympic come tomorrow,” Nwakali said.

