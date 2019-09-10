Tokyo 2020: We want early, solid preparation, D’Tigers coach insists

After leading the D’Tigers to Tokyo 2020 Olympics ticket, national basketball coach Alex Nwora has cried out to sports authorities in the country to facilitate solid preparation for his side ahead of the Games.

The Nigerian team secured an Olympic Games ticket after defeating hosts Russia 86-73 points in their final game of the on-going FIBA Men’s World Cup on Sunday.

The team’s success has received plenty plaudits but Nwora insisted that it was important a solid foundation is laid for a formidable outing in the Olympics next summer.

He harped on the need to play friendly matches and scouting of more talents to bolster the squad.

He said: “We need to start the preparation early enough. We need the government to help the federation so we can have early preparation. We have to scout early, while also playing friendly matches with some of the teams that will feature in the qualifiers for the Olympics.

“I can make time between myself and the Team Manger to go and scout some of these teams physically, so that we will be well prepared. Also, keeping this group of players together is very important to me because they have the talents to face anyone in the world, now that we have discovered their strength and weaknesses; I think we can put it to a better use moving forward.”

Nwora also said getting the automatic Olympic Games qualification was a good consolation for missing out on the FIFA World Cup title.

While expressing his delight on getting the ticket to the Games, Nwora said he would have to take the qualification and the lessons learnt from the competition.

“I feel very great, although I wanted to be on the medal table, but I will have to settle for the Olympics,” he said.

“I have learnt a lot from this championship, we made a lot of changes and adjustments so that the mistakes we made against Russia wouldn’t recur.

“It is a learning experience for the players and me. We got better every game and I know we have the talents to compete with anybody in the world. We fought our way back to qualify for the Olympic Games.”

