Tribunal: Anxiety in Niger as Bello, Nasko know fate today

here was anxiety in Minna, Niger State, yesterday as the state governorship election petitions’ tribunal will today, September 18, rule on the petition challenging the re-election of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, in the state.

All major junctions and offices in Minna, the state capital, were manned by policemen, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies.

The tribunal had concluded its sitting in July and fixed today to pass its verdict on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Alhaji Umar Nasko, following the adoption of final written addresses by parties in the matter.

When our Correspondent spoke to Umar Nasko campaign’s Director of Communications, Usman Baba Yahaya, he said: “We are calling on the judges to do the right thing as the fate of the people of Niger now hangs on them.

“The issues before the tribunal are clear, the incumbent governor has admitted signing his own declaration of age as declarant, whereas it was his father, Col. Sani Bello (rtd).

“He claimed to have served in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme even before graduation and his deputy also presented a National Examination Council (NECO) result signed by an unknown person whereas the signature should have been Prof. Promise Okpala, the then registrar.

“We have also tendered a primary school certificate from Mokwa Local Government Area and stamped in Lavun Local Government Area belonging to his deputy, Ketso.”

Yahaya said without pre-empting the tribunal, “all these are undefended facts before the court and the people are expecting a new lease of life.”

It will be recalled that counsel to Governor Bello (the first respondent), Ojonimi Apeh, had urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition based on the evidence before it.

According to him, “Exhibits D1 and D2 had laid to rest the question of whether or not the respondents submitted forged documents.

“By the totality of the evidence in this case, we urged the tribunal to dismiss this petition,”

On his part, counsel to APC, J. J. Usman, prayed the court to discountenance the petitioner’s final address on grounds that it exceeded 40 pages in violation of the 2011 court practice direction.

Usman accused the petitioner of trying to reopen a case they lost at the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal.

“The tribunal and the Federal High Court have concurrent jurisdiction.

“The tribunal therefore cannot sit as an appellate court on decision of the Federal High Court and Court Appeal,” he added.

In his submission, counsel to INEC, Wole Akinjide (SAN), said the case of forgery cannot be resolved without evidence from the institution, whose certificate was allegedly forged.

Akinjide, who cited authorities to back his argument, said the fact that Bello’s certificate was carrying 1993 while he graduated in 1991 does not mean he forged it as certificates can be issued years after one had graduated.

In his response, counsel to the petitioner, Mohammed Ndayako, asked the tribunal to grant their prayers as the documents before it spoke for themselves.

Chairman of the tribunal, John Igboji, thereafter assured that judgement in the matter would be communicated by the secretariat.

It will be recalled that Umar Nasko, the PDP candidate in the March governorship election in the state, had dragged the APC candidate, Abubakar Bello and his deputy, Ahmed Ketso, before the tribunal for allegedly presenting forged academic and birth certificates to INEC.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for Niger State, Umar Nasko, had declared that he was confident the tribunal would soon rule in his favour as the authentic winner of the 2019 governorship election.

