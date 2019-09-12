News
Tribunal: Atiku has no case
…says Buhari eminently qualified, duly elected as President
The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja, yesterday, held that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has no case in his petition he jointly filed alongside his party to challenge the February 23, 2019 election that produced President Muhammadu Buhari.
The tribunal further held that Buhari is not only qualified, but eminently qualified to contest the said election based on his academic qualification.
This was just as the Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-man panel, in a unanimous judgement that lasted for almost nine hours, threw out in its entirety the petition filed by Atiku and the PDP.
The tribunal had hinged its judgement on the ground that the petitioners failed to prove all their allegations beyond reasonable doubt.
Buhari was declared the winner of the election after scoring 15,191,847 votes as against Atiku’s 11,262,978 votes.
The tribunal distilled five issues as raised by the petitioners in their final written addresses.
The petitioners prayed the tribunal to decide whether Buhari was qualified to contest the election.
The petitioners also asked the panel to decide whether the alleged false information by the president on his educational qualification amounted to perjury.
They further invited the tribunal to decide whether the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not transmit the results of the election electronically via its central server.
The petitioners asked the court to decide whether the respondents did not benefit from widespread rigging, over-voting, violence intimidation perpetrated by their agents and security forces deployed to oversee the conduct of the election.
Lastly, the petitioners had urged the tribunal to hold that the president did not secure majority lawful votes.
Delivering judgement on issue one and two wherein the petitioners alleged that Buhari did not possess relevant academic qualification to contest the election and that he submitted fake academic qualification; the tribunal held that: “In determining this issue, the Constitution and the Electoral Act will be read together. Part of the criteria to be eligible to contest election is possession of the Secondary School Certificate or its equivalent. The provisions further defined what constitute a secondary school certificate of its equivalent.
“Part of the provision includes Primary School Leaving Certificate, service on the public of private sector for about 10 years and same being acceptable to INEC, attending a training for a minimum of one year, ability to read, write and communicate in English to the satisfaction of INEC.
“There is no evidence before the tribunal to show that Buhari lied that he attended primary and secondary school. The evidence of R1 and R2 established that Buhari was educated.
“The argument of the petitioners is faulty that Buhari did not attach his certificate to form CF001. The schools attended were mentioned in form CF001.
“An affidavit sworn to by Buhari in the court suffices.
“The law is settled that a candidate is not mandated to attach certificate before he will be adjudged to contest election. Submission or presentation of certificate is not a criterion. All the candidate needs to do is to fill his qualification on the form. It is not only by submission of certificate that a candidate can prove that he has school certificate.
“This has no place in judicial deliberation.
“Petitioners did not call anyone to testify to the authenticity that Buhari did not submit his certificate with the Army. A party who did not make a document cannot tender same.
“Evidence before the court shows that Buhari attended relevant schools and possesses the relevant certificate. He is not only qualified, he is eminently qualified to contest the election.
“The petitioners have failed to prove that allegation of non-qualification and false information.
“All the petitioners said on this come to no issue.
“I have no doubt in my mind that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent does not possess the qualification to contest the election into the office of the President as stipulated in sections 131, 137, 138 of the Constitution. I am also of the firm view that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent submitted false information, which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification to contest the election into the Office of the President as prescribed in section 35(1) of the Evidence Act, 2011.
“After a review and critical examination of issues one and two of the petitioners, it is, however, resolved against them.”
On issue three, wherein the petitioner alleged that Buhari was not validly elected by lawful votes, the tribunal noted that petitioners need to give evidence of his allegation by presenting documents and leading witnesses to that effect.
The tribunal held that: “It is a settled law that the results, as announced by the returning officer, is valid until it is proved otherwise.
“The petitioners who alleged illegality must prove so, call witnesses and also present documents. The petitioners must not pick their evidence from hearsay. It is not enough for petitioners to tender document, but to lead evidence of same.
“Petitioners should be conscious of their onus to prove their allegation.”
On the issue of transmission of results through electronic server, the tribunal held that there is nothing before it to prove that server was deployed for the use of 2019 election.
The panel ruled that: “Evidence showed that result was not transmitted electronically. Evidences of the petitioners’ witnesses established that result was not transmitted electronically.
“Evidence of five witnesses called by the petitioners does not have bearing on the claim of the petitioners. It is like a drop in the ocean.
“The petitioners have not proved this case.”
The Tribunal held that Atiku did not prove that INEC transmits results via electronic server as alleged in his petition.
“The evidence of 62 witnesses called by the petitioners did not prove the monumental malpractice alleged by them.
“The petitioner failed to prove that Buhari was not validly elected.
“I hereby resolve issue three against the petitioners.”
On issues 4 and 5 which bother on allegation of corrupt practices and substantial non-compliance with the electoral law, the tribunal held that the petitioners are expected by law to prove same.
“The position of law is clear on non-compliance with Electoral Act. Eyewitness must be called and allegation proved beyond reasonable doubt.
“Bribery during the election is a criminal act and such must be proved by who asserts. The petitioners failed to call witness who are directly involved in this. The petitioners failed to call security agents who must have arrested any culprit. The petitioner also failed to prove to the tribunal that people were arrested based on this crime.
“In the final analysis, the petitioners have failed to prove all their allegations against the respondents beyond reasonable doubt.
“This petition is dismissed in its entirety.
“Parties are to bear their respective cost,” the tribunal held.
Other members of the tribunal, Justices Abdul Aboki, Joseph Ikegh, Peter Ige and Samuel Oseji equally agreed with the lead judgement.
Earlier, the tribunal dismissed INEC’s application seeking an order of the tribunal to strike out Atiku and PDP’s petition on ground that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is not joined as a necessary party.
The tribunal held that going by the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act, a Vice President is not a necessary party, but an interested one.
The tribunal further held that the Vice President need not be joined in the petition since the candidate of the party and the party itself are joined in the petition.
The tribunal struck out the paragraph alleging that tradermoni which was taxpayers’ money was used to bribe electorate to vote for Buhari.
The tribunal held that it does not have jurisdiction on how public fund is spent.
The tribunal also dismissed another application by INEC praying the tribunal to strike out the list of witnesses on the ground that the name of Atiku’s lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) is not a lawyer known to practice in Nigeria and not enrolled in Supreme Court.
Moreso, the tribunal expunged paragraphs where Atiku alleged security agencies of unlawful interference during election.
The tribunal hinged its ruling on ground that Atiku did not join them as parties in the petition.
The panel further struck out Atiku’s star witness, Osita Chidoka’s witness statement for raising fresh issues and for being filed seven days after the stipulated time.
The tribunal refused APC’s application challenging the competence of Atiku’s petition.
In addition, the tribunal struck out APC’s application arguing that Atiku is not qualified to contest because he (Atiku) is not a Nigerian.
Heavy presence of security was, however, experienced within the premises of the Court of Appeal, venue of the sitting of the tribunal.
Tribunal upholds Abiodun’s election, dismisses Akinlade’s petition
The Ogun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, on Saturday, upheld the March 9 election of the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.
Delivering judgement in the petition filed by the Allied People’s Movement (APM) governorship candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, against the election of Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the tribunal held that the petition was destined to fail.
“The petition is destined to fail, it failed and is hereby dismissed,” the chairman of the three-man tribunal, Justice Yusuf Halilu, stated.
Details later…
Buhari arrives Ouagadougou for ECOWAS Summit on Counter-Terrorism
- Summit
Abuja, Sept. 14, 2019 (NAN) President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, to attend the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on Counter Terrosism.
A statement from the Media office of the State House, Abuja, said the President was received on arrival at the Ouagadougou International Airport by President Roch Kabore of Burkina Faso, on Saturday.
”Also at the airport to receive the President were the Nigerian Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Ramatu Ahmed, Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, Defence Minister, Bashir Magashi and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.
Others at the airport included the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Executive Secretary of Lake Chad Basin Commission, Ambassador Nuhu Mamman and members of the Nigerian Community in Burkina Faso.
According to the statement, the summit by ECOWAS leaders and leaders from Chad, Cameroon and Mauritania is expected to adopt an action plan to address the spread of terrorism and violent extremism in the region.
The Nigerian leader is expected to address the Summit where he will renew his call for West African leaders “to strive to provide the necessary resources and tools” for regional initiatives such as Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and the G5 Sahel Joint Force to lead the war on terrorism and trans-border crimes across the region.
President Buhari is expected back in Abuja at the end of the Summit.
Tribunal ruling: Presidency condemns media report
· Insists Buhari retracted nothing
The Presidency has condemned what it described as “a twisted story with malicious intent” which was published in a national daily on Saturday with the headline: “Tribunal: Buhari retracts, confesses he was under tension.”
The news story was derived from what the President said when he received All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, who had come to felicitate with him at State House, Abuja on Friday.
The President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said the newspaper was being mischievous by trying to link up what the president said in an earlier statement (on the judgment) with his remarks during the Friday visit.
The statement read part: ”Referring specifically to judgment day by the tribunal, which coincided with the maiden meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), President Buhari had said: “It was a fabulous coincidence that it came almost the same time the first FEC meeting of this government was taking place.
“It lasted about the same time with the judgment. I thank God for that because I think I would have gone into trauma or something. So, I was busy trying to concentrate on the memos.
”An elementary understanding of the English language shows that President Buhari was talking specifically of the day and time of the court ruling, not before.
“The paper went further to say that the President’s remarks amounted to a retraction of his earlier statement, in which he said he had been unperturbed about the judicial challenge to his electoral victory.
“Hear the statement personally approved earlier on Wednesday by the President: ‘Good conscience fears no evil report. I was unperturbed all along because I knew Nigerians freely gave us the mandate. We are now vindicated.’
“I was unperturbed all along… Was that referring to judgment day? A simple comprehension of English language indicates otherwise. It referred to the many months the case lasted in court.”
The presidential aide further frowned at the allegation by the newspaper that the President may not have been privy to the earlier statement that emanated from his media office.
He said: “To further show malice and evil intent, the newspaper indicated that the President may not have been privy to the earlier statement that emanated from his media office. Who does that, for such a landmark development, without the consent of the principal?
“As a piece of information, the President personally approved the statement for release, as the FEC meeting was winding to a close.
“If stories end up being dumped in Saturday Punch without the editor approving it, then the newspaper should not use such pedestrian standard in judging the media office of the President.”
Man beheads, removes internal organs of okada rider in Niger
A suspected ritual killer, Tunde Tayo of Ungwan Roka, Maitumbi, Minna in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State has been arrested by the Police after burying a headless body in his uncompleted building.
Tayo was caught after cutting off the head and removing the heart and intestines of the Okada at the Crystal FM area in Maitunbi.
The victim, 25-year-old Abdullahi Salle, our Correspondent learnt, was a bikeman popularly known as Okada.
The 30-year-old Tayo was reportedly apprehended by police operatives attached to the Maitumbi Division for killing his victim of Ungwan Rama for ritual purposes.
Upon interrogation, the suspect claimed to be clearing grasses grown in the building before he was apprehended.
Further investigation revealed that Salle’s body was buried by the suspect in a shallow grave near his house.
In an interview with our Correspondent on Saturday, the suspect said he lured his victim to his uncompleted building in Ungwan Roka, where he carried out the crime.
According to him: “I beheaded and removed Salle’s intestines and heart for ritual purposes. I even buried him in a shallow grave in my uncompleted house.
“It was when I tried to cover his body and the grave with grass that people around found out and noticed what I did. They held me, raised alarm and that was how I found myself in police net.”
According to Tayo, a father of five children and a welder in Sabon-Gari area of Minna, “I never knew that police can get at me, it was frustrations and inconsistence in life that made me to commit the crime. I am ruined.”
When asked whether his wife knew about his escapades, he said: “Nobody knows I am into ritual business, my wife does not know anything concerning the ritual business, she only knows me as a welder.”
Confirming the incident, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, said the suspect had confessed to the crime.
Accordingly, Abubakar said: “Upon exhumation of the victim’s body it was discovered that the head and other internal parts had been removed.”
Furthermore, he said the suspect would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.
S’Africa’s Deputy Mines Minister dies in car crash
South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Bavelile Hlongwa has died in a car accident, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday.
Hlongwa, 38, who was appointed in May, died on Friday in an accident that also claimed the lives of four other people, the presidency said.
Ramaphosa said in a statement that Hlongwa’s death “is a devastating, untimely loss of a talented young leader who, alongside (Mines) Minister Gwede Mantashe, was playing an important and dynamic role in an important sector of our economy.”
South Africa’s mining industry directly contributes more than 7% to the economy which has been struggling with anaemic growth over the last decade, reports Reuters.
Tears, tributes as leaders, supporters bid farewell to Mugabe
Zimbabwe’s founder Robert Mugabe was honoured as an icon, principled leader and African intellectual giant at a state funeral on Saturday, after a week of disputes over his burial threatened to embarrass President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Mugabe led Zimbabwe for 37 years, from independence until he was ousted by the army in November 2017, by which time he was viewed by many at home and abroad as a power-obsessed autocrat who unleashed death squads, rigged elections and ruined the economy to keep control.
He died in a Singapore hospital on September 6 aged 95, far away from a country he left polarised by a raging political rivalry between its two largest political parties, ZANU-PF and the opposition MDC.
His remains will be interred in a mausoleum at the National Heroes Acre in the capital Harare in about 30 days, his nephew said on Friday, contradicting earlier comments that a burial would be held on Sunday.
On Saturday, Mnangagwa walked behind the casket carrying Mugabe’s body as it was wheeled into the centre of Harare’s National Sports Stadium and placed on a podium decorated with flowers so that heads of state could say their farewells. Senior army generals and Mugabe’s wife and children followed, as a brass band played.
The 60,000-seater stadium was only half-filled.
In a tribute to his predecessor, Mnangagwa said Mugabe stood in defence of Africans. He urged the West to remove sanctions that were imposed during Mugabe’s rule.
“We who remain shall continue to hear his rich, brave, defiant and inspiring voice … encouraging and warning us to be vigilant and astute,” Mnangagwa said in a speech.
“A giant tree of Africa has fallen. Today Africa weeps.”
Mnangagwa and the ruling ZANU-PF party wanted Mugabe buried at the national shrine to heroes of the 15-year liberation war against white minority rule. But some relatives, expressing bitterness at the way former comrades ousted Mugabe, had pushed for him to be buried in his home village.
Walter Chidhakwa, who spoke on behalf of Mugabe’s family, said Mugabe was an icon who was determined and unflinching in pursuing policies like land reform and later the black economic empowerment programme.
Mugabe left behind a country wrecked by hyperinflation, dollarisation and deeply entrenched corruption.
But many Zimbabweans also remember Mugabe as their country’s liberator from white minority rule and for broadening people’s access to education and land.
RAMAPHOSA BOOED
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was booed by the crowd in the stadium after a wave of deadly riots and xenophobic attacks in South Africa earlier this month that triggered international anger. The attacks mainly targeted shops owned by African migrants.
The master of ceremony was forced to appeal to the crowd to give Ramaphosa a chance to speak.
“I stand before you as a fellow African to express my regret and to apologise for what has happened in our country,” Ramaphosa said, to cheering from the crowd.
Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta called Mugabe an intellectual giant, “a visionary leader and a relentless champion of African dignity.”
Other heads of state who attended Saturday’s funeral included long-ruling leaders from Equatorial Guinea and Congo while China, Russia and Cuba, which supported Zimbabwe’s liberation movements that fought white minority rule, were represented by officials.
Prominent officials from Western countries, which were critical of Mugabe’s rule, did not feature in the official funeral programme.
Mnangagwa led heads of state in viewing Mugabe’s body, which was followed by a military 21-gun salute to honour Mugabe.
Banners at the stadium where Mugabe’s body lay in state read “Hamba kahle, Gushungo,” (go well, Gushungo)”, a reference to his clan name, and “Go well our revolutionary icon”.
Cleo Mapuranga, a caterer, told Reuters that Mugabe fought to give land and economic freedom to blacks and provided non-racial education.
“Now, people are suffering. No one is controlling the prices in the shops. Our finance minister is trying to implement first-world policies which don’t work in third-world countries.”
Mugabe’s death has made some Zimbabweans question what Mnangagwa has achieved in his two years in power.
His government has taken steps to cut the budget deficit, remove subsidies on fuel and power and repeal laws curbing public and media freedoms, but those reforms and austerity measures have compounded ordinary people’s hardships.
US baby born on 9/11 at 9:11 weighs 9lb 11oz
A US mother says her newborn daughter is a “little miracle” after she was born on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at 9:11pm weighing 9lb 11oz.
Little Christina Brown came into the world at Methodist LeBonheur Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.
“She is a new life amongst the devastation and destruction,” said her mother Cametrione Moore-Brown.
Commemorations were held across the US to mark 18 years since the attack, on September 11, 2001.
Christina was born by Caesarean section and operating theatre staff were stunned when the baby’s time of birth and weight were recorded.
“We heard the doctor announce the time of birth 9/11 and then when they weighed Christina, we heard gasps of astonishment when everyone realized Christina weighed 9/11, was born at 9:11 and on 9/11,” said father Justin Brown.
“It was really exciting, especially to find some joy during a day of such tragedy.”
Rachel Laughlin, head of women’s services at the hospital said such a coincidence was extremely rare.
“I’ve worked in women’s services for over 35 years, and I’ve never seen a baby’s birthdate, time of birth, and weight all be matching numbers,” she said.
Christina’s parents say that when she is older they will share with her the significance of her birth, reports the BBC.
The 18th anniversary of the attack saw a moment’s silence take place at various locations, including the sites of the attack, “Ground Zero”, in New York, at the Pentagon, Virginia, and at Stonycreek Township in Pennsylvania.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attack and thousands more were injured.
Drone strikes set Saudi oil facilities ablaze
Drone attacks have set alight two major oil facilities run by the state-owned company Aramco in Saudi Arabia, state media say.
Footage showed flames and huge palls of smoke over Abqaiq, site of Aramco’s largest oil processing plant.
A second drone attack also started fires in the Khurais oilfield to the west. The fires are now under control at both facilities, state media said.
Iran-aligned Houthi fighters in Yemen have been blamed for previous attacks.
However, the Saudi media reports did not say who could be behind the latest attacks.
“At 04:00 (0100 GMT), the industrial security teams of Aramco started dealing with fires at two of its facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais as a result of… drones,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
“The two fires have been controlled.”
Abqaiq is about 60km (37 miles) south-west of Dhahran in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, while Khurais, some 200km further south-west, has the country’s second largest oilfield.
Houthi fighters were blamed for drone attacks on the Shaybah natural gas liquefaction facility last month and on other oil facilities in May.
The Iran-aligned rebel movement is fighting the Yemeni government and a Saudi-led coalition.
Yemen has been at war since 2015, when President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi was forced to flee the capital Sanaa by the Houthis. Saudi Arabia backs President Hadi, and has led a coalition of regional countries against the rebels, reports the BBC.
However, there are other sources of tension in the region, often stemming from the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Saudi Arabia and the US both blamed Iran for attacks in the Gulf on two oil tankers in June and July, allegations Tehran denied.
