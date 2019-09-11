Tribunal concludes and dismisses Atiku’s petition

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja even though the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is currently delivering judgment in the petition challenging his election,.

This will be the first FEC meeting he would be attending since his swearing in on May 29 and the inauguration of his new cabinet August 21.

In a short opening remark, he urged the new cabinet to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The president, who gave reasons for creating new ministries, enjoined the ministers never to fail in meeting the expectations of Nigerians.

Buhari particularly challenged the `returning Ministers’ to redouble their efforts in the second term.

“I expect you all to redouble your efforts in this second term. To enhance service delivery, we decided to restructure some functions which led to the creation of some new ministries.

“For example, to achieve our goals of economic diversification and inclusive growth we merged the Ministry of Finance with that of Budget and National Planning.

“We also created the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to fully institionalise our various interventions to support some of the poorest and most distressed citizens of our country,’’ he said.

While reminding the ministers of the oath they took on August 21, the president urged them to offer selfless service to the nation.

Those attending the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Head of Service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Like this: Like Loading...