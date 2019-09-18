Tribunal declares Sokoto constituency election inconclusive

N

ational and State Assemblies Election Petitions’ Tribunal sitting in Sokoto , yesterday declared election into Binji constituency in the state House of Assembly inconclusive, just as it ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct supplementary elections in four polling units.

The affected polling units include Rumfar Marina and Kusa Da Garkar Magaji Margai in Maikulki Ward, Shiyyar Sarkin Aski in Binji Ward and Tumunin Magaji in Soron Gabas Ward.

APC candidate in the election conducted on March 9, 2019, Hon. Bature Mohammed Binji, had dragged the PDP candidate, Hon. Sahabi Umar, to the tribunal, challenging his declaration as the winner of the polls by INEC.

Bature said the declaration of the 1st Respondent was untimely and premature, as the election should have been declared inconclusive as the results of the polls in the four polling units were either cancelled due to over voting or that election was not held.

He also prayed, among other things, for an order of the tribunal directing INEC to conduct supplementary polls, while the Certificate of Return hitherto issued to the 1st Respondent by the commission be withdrawn, pending the conduct of the supplementary elections.

In his judgement, Justice Hamman Idi Polycarp, said the declaration of the 1st Respondent as the winner was premature, untimely, null and void, and was in flagrant breach of the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended, as well as the 2019 Electoral Guidelines.

Justice Polycarp said there should have been supplementary polls, as there was a substantial non-compliance that had affected the outcome of the election.

He added that the margin of lead between Umar, who polled 11,995, as against Bature’s 10,580, stood at 1,415, which was far less than the 2,378, the number of registered voters in the four affected polling units.

Justice Polycarp also ordered the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return hitherto issued to Umar by INEC, although there were no costs awarded.

Meanwhile, the tribunal yesterday dismissed the case filed against APC’s incumbent member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, representing Dange/Shuni Constituency, Hon. Aminu Magaji Bodai, by the defeated PDP candidate, Alhaji Tukur Mohammed.

Mohammed had challenged the declaration of Bodai as the winner and alleged among others, that he was not qualified to contest the election as he tendered a forged secondary school leaving certificate.

He further alleged that Bodai was not duly elected as he had not scored majority of lawful votes cast, while there was substantial non-compliance, as well as breach of the subsisting electoral laws.

