BREAKING NEWS
Tribunal now ruling on whether Buhari was duly elected president
The tribunal is now ruling on the prayer to determine whether Buhari was duly elected president.
Earlier the lead judge said: “I am of the strong view that the petitioner did not prove that the second respondent does not possess the necessary qualification to contest for president. I am also of the firm view that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent (Buhari) submitted false information.”
BREAKING NEWS
Tribunal concludes, dismisses Atiku’s petition
Tribunal holds that INEC and APC did not abandon their pleadings by not calling witnesses.
Tribunal dismisses Atiku’s petition in its entirety.
It also holds that parties will bear their costs.
Other members of the five-man panel, currently pronouncing their own decisions on the petition.
BREAKING NEWS
Tribunal faults Atiku’s witnesses
Tribunal holds that witnesses called by Atiku to testify on alleged violence are not eyewitnesses.
The former Vice President had called over 60 witness to plead his case.
BREAKING NEWS
Buhari qualified to contest for president, tribunal rules
Buhari qualified to contest for president, tribunal rules.
‘BUHARI’S CV IMPRESSIVE’
Mohammed Garba, the lead judge, said: “The CV contains impressive credentials that enables the second respondent (Buhari) to contest for the presidential election.”
BREAKING NEWS
Presidential Election Tribunal resumes
Tribunal has commenced the delivery of judgement in the petition challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Umar has begun reading the lead judgement after the tribunal resumed from a short break..
BREAKING NEWS
Buhari presides over first post-inauguration FEC meeting
President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja even though the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is currently delivering judgment in the petition challenging his election,.
This will be the first FEC meeting he would be attending since his swearing in on May 29 and the inauguration of his new cabinet August 21.
In a short opening remark, he urged the new cabinet to justify the confidence reposed in them.
The president, who gave reasons for creating new ministries, enjoined the ministers never to fail in meeting the expectations of Nigerians.
Buhari particularly challenged the `returning Ministers’ to redouble their efforts in the second term.
“I expect you all to redouble your efforts in this second term. To enhance service delivery, we decided to restructure some functions which led to the creation of some new ministries.
“For example, to achieve our goals of economic diversification and inclusive growth we merged the Ministry of Finance with that of Budget and National Planning.
“We also created the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to fully institionalise our various interventions to support some of the poorest and most distressed citizens of our country,’’ he said.
While reminding the ministers of the oath they took on August 21, the president urged them to offer selfless service to the nation.
Those attending the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Head of Service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.
BREAKING NEWS
Buhari, security agencies’ heads meet
President Muhammadu Buhari and some top security agency heads are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
According to reports, those at the closed-door meeting include the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu; National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai-Abubakar.
It is not yet certain what the agenda of the meeting is, but sources hinted that the discussions may centre on general security situation in Nigeria and the handling of recent tension in the country over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.
The President had earlier held another meeting with Major-Gen. A. B. Mamman (rtd).
