Tribunal ruling: Sacked Ogun APC Rep heads to Appeal Court
*Urges supporters to remain calm
Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta
The lawmaker representing Ijebu Central Federal Constituency, Hon. Kolapo Korede Osunsanya, on Tuesday, said he will appeal the judgement of the National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal which nullified his election.
Osunsanya, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urged his supporters to remain calm and be patient over the court verdict.
The tribunal, led by Justice Wakkil Alkali Gana had, on Monday, nullified the lawmaker’s election and ordered a rerun to be conducted within 90 days in two units and an entire ward in the federal constituency.
The Ijebu Central Federal Constituency comprises three local government areas including Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu North East and Odogbolu.
The tribunal had delivered judgement in a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Taiwo Shote, challenging the declaration of Osunsanya as winner of the February 23, 2019 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
It specifically cancelled elections in Ward 5, Unit 5 in Ijebu Ode Local Government; Ward 10, Unit 3 in Odogbolu Local Government and the entire Ward 8 in Ijebu North East Local Government in the constituency.
The tribunal held that since the margin of lead and difference between the petitioner and 1st respondent was less than 4,000 and the total number of cancelled votes was 8,800, the INEC ought not to have declared Osunsanya as winner of the election in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.
However, in a statement issued by his media office and made available to reporters in Abeokuta, Osunsanya implored his teeming supporters and party members not to entertain any fear over the judgement.
Tribunal judgement: Nigerians, not Atiku, are losers – CUPP
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) said Nigerians, and not the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, were losers of Wednesday’s judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.
The coalition said the judgement has robbed the people quality and purposeful leadership, which Atiku would have provided.
It, however, hoped that the error would be corrected at the Supreme Court.
The CUPP in a statement by its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, noted that the judgement had proved that the judicial has been hijacked by the presidency.
“All credible observer groups, both local and international, were unanimous in their verdict that the election was below the standard of the 2015 and was massively rigged in favour of the president.
“The Court of Appeal wasted the opportunity and have by so doing, endorsed the insecurity in the land, mismanagement of national resources, electoral fraud, forgery of documents and certificates submitted to INEC and indeed threatened the very foundations of our democracy.
“Today’s judgment is a manipulation of the law and the brazen use of technicality to stamp injustice, rob the people of justice and deny the nation the chance to have a leader that they truly elected in the person of Atiku Abubakar.
“The nation weeps today, West Africa is crying and the international community is in shock,” the CUPP added.
Tribunal dismisses Akume’s petition against Senator Orker Jev
The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by former Senator representing Benue North West George Akume against Senator Emmanuel Orker Jev.
Delivering judgement in the petition, Chairman of the Tribunal Justice R.O. Odugu held that the petitioners failed to prove in ground two of their petition that the election was marred by irregularities and non compliance with the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.
Justice Odugu stated that the law is clear that where there are allegations against persons not joined, this would be a breach of their fundamental human right.
He added that it is unnecessary to join such persons once a political party had already been joined.
One ground one of the petition which hinged on whether Senator Jev was duly elected by lawful votes cast during the election, the tribunal chairman accused Akume of failure to lead evidence polling unit by polling unit, ward by ward to show that non compliance affected result of the election.
Justice Odugu also faulted the use of smart card reader which according to him is not acceptable in law, positing that manual voter register will continue to play a vital role in determining election processes.
Timi Alaibe: I’m still a PDP member
The former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe has disassociated himself from the claims by some politicians in Bayelsa State that he has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Alliance for Democracy (AD) over the alleged poor outcome of the last governorship primaries of the party.
Alaibe said he has not joined any political party as being bandied in the media as he was still a loyal member of the PDP despite being bombarded by requests and offers of opportunity by other political parties.
Chief Alaibe, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Yenagoa by his campaign organisation and signed by the Administrative Secretary, Professor Seiyefa Brisibe, said no decision have been taken on his next move, “decision has not been taken. Any speculation to the contrary remains what it is—mere speculation”.
Plateau Central: Tribunal strikes out suit challenging election of Sen. Dimka
The Plateau National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition tribunal has dismissed a petition filed by the PDP, challenging the election of Sen. Hezekiah Dimka of the APC as Senator representing Plateau Central in the February 23 election.
Delivering judgment, Justice J.I. Nwoye, chairman of the tribunal, dimissed the petition filed by a former Immigration Boss, Mr David Paradang of the PDP.
Paradang had prayed the tribunal to declare him winner of the election following alleged election malpractices that characterised the election.
But Justice Nwoye, held that the petitioners could not prove any of the allegations.
He held that the petition was incompetent.
The tribunal, therefore, expunged all evidence presented by the PDP from its record.
“This honourable tribunal has to expunge all the petitioners evidence because they failed to prove all.
“Consequently, this petition is therefore struck out and dismissed for lacking in merit,” Nwoye held.
Atiku vs Buhari: Judgement Day as tribunal rules
After months of legal fireworks, it is Judgement Day as the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal delivers ruling on the suit filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, against the victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari, in the February 23, 2019 election. TUNDE OYESINA reports
T
he Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja will today deliver judgement in the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his party against the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 23, 2019 election.
The secretariat of the tribunal located at the premises of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division had yesterday indicated that the judgement will be delivered today by 9.00a.m.
The notice reads: “Presidential Election Tribunal: Please be informed, notice has been given for judgement to be delivered tomorrow (today) September 11, 2019, 9.00am.”
The Electoral Law had provided for the Tribunal to hear and determine the petition within 180 days. The time frame elapses on Sunday, September 15.
Justice Mohammed Garba, Chairman of the five-man panel of justices had stated that the judgement date would be communicated to parties.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on February 27, declared Buhari and his party, the APC, as the winner of the presidential election, having polled a total of 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku, who it said polled a total of 11,262,978 votes.
Atiku, PDP’s petition
Not satisfied with the result, Atiku and his party had in a joint petition approached the Tribunal through their team of lawyers led by Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) to challenge the election on the ground that the result released by INEC was not the true position of the election.
It was the contention of the petitioners that they won the election, based on the results transmitted electronically to INEC’s server.
They also contended that Buhari did not possess the relevant academic qualification to contest the election. Joined as 1st to 3rd Respondents are: INEC, Buhari and the APC.
Atiku and his party in their petition marked CA/PEPC/002/2019 and filed on March 18 submitted that the APC candidate, Buhari, was not validly elected by the majority of votes cast across the country in the February 23 presidential election.
The petitioners also contended that the election was marred by corruption. In addition, the petitioners alleged that the election of Buhari is invalid, having not complied with the provisions of the Electoral Act.
Also the petitioners submitted that Buhari was not at the time of the election qualified to contest, having submitted a fake academic qualification to the electoral body.
Reliefs sought
The petitioners in their reliefs prayed the tribunal to declare that Buhari was not duly elected and ought not to have been returned and that the election is null and void.
They also prayed that Atiku be declared as the validly elected winner of the election having polled the highest number of votes as provided by the Electoral Act.
They also prayed for an order of the tribunal to direct INEC to issue a Certificate of Return to Atiku, having been validly elected by the majority of votes cast on February 23.
In the alternative, the petitioners prayed the tribunal to nullify the February 23 election and order a fresh presidential election.
Buhari, APC’s defence
Opposing the petition, Buhari and APC challenged its competence. Their main contention was that Atiku did not have locus standi to even participate in the presidential poll.
Buhari had described Atiku as a serial loser, boasting that he had always defeated him in every electoral contest that they took part in.
The President insisted that the electorate always chose him ahead of Atiku in inter-party or intra-party contests, citing the 2014 presidential primary election of the APC as an example.
In addition, Buhari queried the powers of the tribunal to nullify his victory at the poll, contending that the joint petition Atiku and the PDP filed was incompetent as it was based on conjectures.
He insisted that the reliefs the petitioners are seeking from the tribunal were “vague, nebulous and lacking in specificity.”
The President equally argued that most of the issues and grounds of the petition were not only “mutually exclusive,” but also outside the jurisdiction of the tribunal.
He further contended that by virtue of section 31(5) and (6) of the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended, only the Federal High Court or High Court of a State has jurisdiction to adjudicate on some of the issues, among which include the allegation that he was bereft of the requisite educational qualification.
The APC, in its own objection, alleged that Atiku is an alien, insisting that he is not a Nigerian by birth and therefore was not qualified to contest the February 23 presidential poll.
The party submitted that Atiku is a Cameroonian and that he was born on November 25, 1946 in Jada, Adamawa, in Northern Cameroon and is therefore a citizen of Cameroon and not a Nigerian by birth.
Witnesses
At the end of the hearing, the petitioners called 62 witnesses, the APC and INEC did not call any witness, while Buhari called on seven witnesses.
Part of the evidence of the petitioners’ witnesses were that INEC used electronic server to transmit results, that Buhari did not possess any academic qualification and that the election was marred by irregularities.
Petitioners’ written address
In their final written address, the petitioners strongly alleged that Buhari used fundamental falsehood to secure clearance from INEC to participate in the election.
They also insisted that Buhari, as candidate of the APC, lied on oath in his Form CF001 presented to INEC before standing for the presidential election.
The petitioners drew the attention of the Tribunal to a portion of Buhari’s INEC form, where he claimed to have three different certificates; comprising Primary School Leaving Certificate, WAEC certificate and Officers Cadet certificate.
The also said it was shocking and surprising that “no provisional certificate, no certified true copy of the certificates, no photocopy of certificates, and in fact, no electronic version of any of the certificates was presented by Buhari throughout the hearing of the petition to dispute the claim of the petitioners.
They added: “More worrisome is the fact that Buhari’s own witness, Major General Paul Tafa (rtd), who joined the Nigerian Army with him in 1962, told the tribunal that they were never asked to submit their certificates to the Nigerian Army Board as claimed by Buhari in his Form CF001.
“At any rate the Secretary of the Nigerian Army Board, Olatunde Olaleye, had in a statement, clarified that Buhari had no single certificate in his personal file with the Nigerian Army.”
Atiku therefore urged the tribunal to nullify the participation of Buhari in the election on the grounds that he lied on oath to deceive Nigerians and to secure unlawful qualification for the election.
The former Vice President informed the tribunal that Buhari’s claim that he can read and write in English language as enough qualification is not tenable because ordinary artisans on the streets of Nigeria can also do so, adding that a grave allegation bordering on certificate was not addressed by Buhari as required by law.
The PDP presidential candidate also faulted INEC’s claim that it has no central server, adding that server is a storage facility, including computer, where database of registered voters, number of Permanent Voters’ Cards and election results amongst others are stored for references.
He said the claim by INEC that it has no device like server to store information, “is laughable, tragic and a story for the dogs.” Atiku also debunked the claim of INEC that collation and transmission of results electronically was prohibited by law in Nigeria.
He asserted that by the Electoral Amendment Act of March 26, 2015, the use of electronics became law and was officially gazetted for the country, adding that section 9 of the Act, which made provision for electronic collation of results replaced section 52, which hitherto prohibited the use of electronics and which INEC erroneously held that electronic results transmission is prohibited.
He therefore urged the tribunal to uphold the petition and nullify the participation of Buhari in the election on the grounds that he was not qualified to have stood for the election in addition to malpractices that prompted his declaration as winner of the election.
INEC’s submission
Counsel to INEC, Yunus Usman (SAN), in his submission, urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition with substantial cost because the electoral body conducted the election in total compliance with the Nigerian Constitution and Electoral Act 2010.
Usman insisted that INEC did not transmit election results electronically because doing so is prohibited by law and that the commission did not call any witness because there was no need to do so.
Buhari, APC’s submission
In his defence, Buhari through his counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), argued that Atiku’s petition was liable to be dismissed because it is lacking in evidence, merit and substance and that the petition is ill advised and signified nothing.
Olanipekun cited section 131 of the Constitution, which stipulated a minimum of secondary school attendance to qualify for election in Nigeria, adding that Buhari cannot go beyond that and that he does not need to tender or attach his certificate before he can get qualification for any election.
He submitted that there was nothing in law to persuade the tribunal to nullify the February 23 presidential election as pleaded by Atiku and urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition with substantial cost.
The APC represented by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), in its own submission, said the petition lacked quality evidence that could warrant the nullification of the election as pleaded by the petitioners and urged the tribunal to throw out the petition as long as its hand can do with huge cost.
The judiciary ‘trial’
New Telegraph recalls that the tribunal had earlier refused the petitioners’ application seeking to inspect the INEC server. The tribunal premised its reason for refusal on the ground that granting such will be pre-judicial. The Supreme Court had also on appeal refused the application.
However some stakeholders have opined that whatever the verdict of the tribunal is, it will go a long way to shape and determine the nation’s electoral jurisprudence, one way or the other.
According to them, the judgement will either renew or dampen the hope of the citizenry in the judiciary.
Pleading with the tribunal to live up to its expectation of delivering a judgement based on objectivity and fairness and which will make all parties in the suit not to have a bias mind against the judiciary, the stakeholders said: “Justice is for three parties namely – the petitioners, respondent and the public.”
No doubt, the country’s judiciary has been in the eye of the storm, however, its ability to deliver a just and fair verdict will restore the hope of the common man.
Nigerians have earlier commended the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, who was the former chairman of the tribunal for recusing herself from the panel.
Justice Bulkachuwa’s action was premised on an application filed by the petitioners at the pre-hearing stage, wherein they (petitioners) alleged bias on the ground that Bulkachuwa’s husband and son are card carrying members of the APC.
They also alleged that Justice Bulkachuwa at the inaugural sitting of the panel stated that “no matter how free and fair an election is in Nigeria, there will always be a petition.”
Though the panel held that the petitioners could not prove the ingredients of bias against its chairman, Justice Bulkachuwa, however held that she would recuse herself on personal ground.
This act, to a greater extent, earned the panel a great deal of credibility and stakeholders saw it as a step towards objectivity and fairness. This optimism was further strengthened, when the incumbent chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mohammed Garba, assured all parties that they will be treated equally.
Xenophobia: Reps’ riot act on killings of Nigerians in S’Africa
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila addressed a world press conference last Friday to present the lower chambers’ position on the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in South Africa. PHILIP NYAM reviews the content of his message
F
or over a week, the xenophobic attacks against foreigners in South Africa have occupied space in the media both locally and internationally.
In Nigeria, it has generated mix reactions and reprisal attacks on companies and other business concerns believed to be owned by South Africans from some Nigerians in different parts of the country.
But, the good news is that unlike in South Africa, where citizens of other African countries are being killed by rampaging citizens, no South African national has been reported attacked or even threatened in Nigeria.
Although the Nigerian government clarified at the weekend that no Nigerian was killed, but only their properties destroyed in some cities and towns in South Africa, majority of the citizenry have largely remained angry and agitated at the perennial attacks against Nigerians in the rainbow nation.
Worried by the disturbing trend of events, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, last week, cut short his participation at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Tanzania and returned home. While in Tanzania, Gbajabiamila had hinted that the House, which has been on annual vacation since July 25, may reconvene to deliberate on the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians by South Africans.
“Will be cutting short my trip to Tanzania for the 50th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference @CPA_Secretariat and will be leaving today, for the leadership of the @HouseNGR to consider cutting short the recess and reconvening for one day to address the killings of Nigerians in SA,” he posted on his Twitter handle.
Perhaps, due to the prompt reaction from the Federal Government and several steps taken to rescue Nigerians and put a stop to the attacks, the speaker, instead, addressed a press conference, where he articulated the thinking of the legislators and read a riot act to the perpetrators of the barbaric attacks as well as the government of South Africa to end the uncivilized move of her citizens forthwith.
Funding legal processes
One of the major highlights of the press conference was the decision of the House to appropriate money for Nigerian citizens in South Africa, who wish to initiative legal proceedings against sponsors and perpetrators of the xenophobic attacks.
Gbajabiamila, who spoke without mincing words, said the time for talk was over as the legislature will not only determine the causes of the violence, but also account for the loss of lives and property.
His words: “The House of Representatives is ready to authorise legal funding for those citizens, who wish to take legal action against identified perpetrators of the violence as well as those who sponsored them or permitted their actions to occur and to continue.
“There have been reports that state actors may have participated in the worst acts of violence; sometimes actively, at other times by standing and doing nothing whilst murder and mayhem was unleashed.
“We expect that the government of the Republic of South Africa will conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations and make public their findings whatever they may be. Where any of these claims are determined to be true, we expect also that the individuals responsible will be held accountable to the highest degree allowed by law”
Condemns attacks
The speaker was unequivocal in condemning the dastard acts perpetrated by South Africans against fellow human beings.
“We did not provoke, nor do we deserve the violence that has been visited on our people in South Africa. We reject entirely the obvious attempt to change the true narrative of events by casting the recently organised acts of violence as merely internecine conflict between gangs fighting for turf.
“Unless it is the position of South African government that all Nigerians living in South Africa are gangsters and criminals, we demand that they reject these claims without equivocation.
“The vile images of violent devastation and death randomly visited on innocent people seeking their way in the world, strikes at our heart, causing pain that words alone cannot express. Let no one add insult to our grief,” Gbajabiamila said.
Giving a vivid account of how Nigeria has promoted peace and integration in Africa and the world, the speaker noted that “Nigerians have long travelled far and wide in search of knowledge, of experience and prosperity. As we have travelled, we have opened also our borders to those who will seek their greener pastures here.
“In Africa, we have demonstrated our commitment to the brotherhood of nations, sacrificing lives, labour and wealth to achieve peace and restore freedom from Sierra Leone to Liberia, Sao Tome to South Africa. We have sought nothing in return; we have made no claims to the land and resources of our brothers. Our commitment has always has been to the advancement of Africa, to freedom in all our lands and prosperity for all our peoples.
“Yet today and too many a time, we are called to stand as pallbearers, bringing home to burial the bodies of our brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, our children, savaged and decimated. What is their offence? That they dared to dream of glory and profit beyond our borders, and having dreamt, they endeavoured to make real the visions of their heart. We did not provoke, nor do we deserve the violence that has been visited on our people in South Africa.”
Demand for compensation
Although South African officials have at different fora indicated that there will be no compensation for any of the victims of the attacks since their laws do not envisage that, Speaker Gbajabiamila assured that the leadership of the House will pursue compensation for Nigerians affected by the attacks.
He added that “the leadership of the House of Representatives will also shortly invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission and other stakeholders to jointly consider the causes of the organised mass violence and murder of Nigeria.”
He further said: “We intend not only to determine the causes of these latest events, but also to assess and account for the losses in life and property that have occurred. This will allow the government, to more accurately demand reparations to compensate our citizens, who suffered in this recent orgy of violence.
“The House of Representatives will work with all the stakeholders within and outside government to evolve and implement a plan to evacuate our people from these places and as much as possible keep them out of harm’s way.
“We must accept that there are at this moment in time several forces converging in different parts of the world, creating seismic events over which we have limited control yet may not entirely escape the worst consequences of. We ought no longer to wait until our people are caught in the foulest manifestations of these events before we take necessary action to protect them.
“We do not intend to speak many words here today. The time for speaking has long passed, and the time for action has arrived upon us with a fierce urgency demanding nothing less than our total commitment to revoking the old arrangements that have made such abominations against our people possible.”
Commendation for FG
While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the actions taken so far, Gbajabiamila said: “The Leadership of the House commends the actions thus far taken by the President through the Minister of Foreign Affairs in communicating the government’s extreme displeasure at what has occurred and taking action to see to the return of those of our citizens, who are willing to come home at this time.
“We will further ask that the President direct the Ministry of Health to assist the families of the bereaved in expediting the return of loved ones, who have lost their lives in these unfortunate events.”
Caution against reprisal
Assuring Nigerians that the House is with them, he cautioned against reprisals.
He averred: “To every citizen of Nigeria in every city and every state, who has watched recent events with rising anger and pain, we in the House of Representatives, are with you. To those who are sorely tempted to respond to these latest incidents with violence on our streets and destruction in our communities, I call on you to resist all such temptation. Your anger is justified, your pain is rightly felt but we cannot honour the memory of our fallen citizens by setting our streets aflame and our houses asunder.
“We will achieve nothing by destroying businesses that employ our people and provide a living for our families. We will honour the lives of our fallen brothers by making sure that never again will our citizens’ inalienable right to life and liberty be so wantonly denied here at home or anywhere else in the world.
“We will honour the sacrifice of the fallen by devoting ourselves once more to a covenant of service to one another, certain in the knowledge that our greatest protection against such harms, is peace, progress and prosperity in the homeland.
“We must accept that there are at this moment in time several forces converging in different parts of the world, creating seismic events over which we have limited control yet may not entirely escape the worst consequences of. We ought no longer to wait until our people are caught in the foulest manifestations of these events before we take necessary action to protect them.”
Unity of purpose
Calling for unity of purpose among Nigerians, Gbajabiamila said: “The House of Representatives is united and determined in its resolve to meet our people at the point of their grievance and to channel grievance into constructive action. Let no one be left in any doubt, we will seek, and we will obtain by whatever means available, due restoration and recompense for all that has been lost in this latest conflagration and all the ones that have come before.
“We are committed to a sustained and special effort to see that the ends of justice are met for all our people who have suffered. We have heard the cries of our citizens, and we have witnessed their devastation. We will mourn for the dead, and cry for the lost, but we will not stop there.
“We recognise that there are many places in the world right now where internal crises and conflicts have made the terrain unsafe for our citizens there. The House of Representatives will work with all the stakeholders within and outside government to evolve and implement a plan to evacuate our people from these places and as much as possible keep them out of harm’s way.”
With the press conference by the speaker, the hope of the House reconvening before September 17 seems not to be in sight. Most notably, chairman of the House committee on foreign affairs, Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub, had earlier hinted that a House delegation may be visiting South Africa to engage their South African counterparts on how best to resolve the crisis.
N50bn bond not for Akeredolu’s second term bid – Ojogo
Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Donald Ojogo, in this interview with ADEWALE JIMOH, speaks on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s administration and the state’s bid for a N50 billion bond, among other issues
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State will be clocking three years in office by February next year. How will you assess his administration?
So, far we can say that the current administration under Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has fared well. The feat so far achieved is commendable and I think it is encouraging enough to say that we are on a very high pedestal. In the area of agriculture, what we met on ground was a sorry state. Cocoa used to be a flourishing component of the economy of the South-West and you see what has happened to that sector in the last 10 to 15 years. But, this government has distributed over 600,000 cocoa seedlings to people. Cassava farming has been transformed with the cassava ethanol project that is going on at Okeluse. Farmers were shortchanged in the last 10 to 15 years, now farmers are smiling to the bank.
In the education sector, over 840 primary schools out of 1,008 have been renovated and reconstructed with modern facilities within two and a half years. You can imagine what will have happened after the full cycle of four years. Government is also giving capital grants to tertiary institutions in the state. It has never been stopped unlike the case with the previous government. If you look at the South, the star project of this government is the Ore flyover, which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been struggling vainly as a Federal Government project. In any case, it is not a Federal government Project.
The records are there. That is what the governor has done for the people of Ondo South Senatorial district. It reduces time for those travelling; it eradicates permanently the issue of gridlock in that area during festive period. It will also enhance the local economy of that area. No project came more than that. Then you look at the Araromi-Lekki road that the government has initiated in partnership with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). In 20 minutes you will get to Lagos from Ilaje. We have acquired licenses of bitumen exploration and we are dealing with serious-minded private investors. Look at what is going on at the Ore Industrial Park. A minimum of 5,000 direct and indirect workers are going to be engaged. The Ore industrial park is an industrial hub, where we have a textile company, plywood industry among others.
What is your take on allegations by the PDP that the governor gets N900 million every month as security vote and that it has not impacted on the security situation in the state?
Thank God you said PDP said it, I am not privy to who actually said it in PDP and I may not want to delve into the reason for that outburst from whoever said. But the truth remains that this is the time we must allow PDP to say whatever they want to say. But we cannot because they are in the opposition, when they say certain things that are not compatible with acceptable norms; we need to put the records straight. To say the least, it is the most preposterous of all allegations. It demeans even those alleging, it diminishes every thought of mankind. It also reduces those alleging. But the truth of the matter is where is the evidence that he is collecting N900 million.
To say the least, this shows the inconsistency of the PDP. We are not surprised and we won’t be surprise if they come out tomorrow to say that the governor collects N2 billion as security vote. If they don’t talk now, when will they talk? This is the time for them to say whatever they want to say. In any case, just last week, one of the spokesperson of PDP alleged that the governor collects N800 million. Another one said he collects N500 million. Now, someone says he collects N900 million. That is inconsistency. It is a wicked lie. The truth is that when the governor came on board; he did not increase his security vote. It is left for you journalists to conduct discreet investigation of how much goes into the purse of the governor. In any case, I want to say that what goes into the governor’s purse is not enough.
One area the Akeredolu administration claims it has performed is road construction, but it is alleged that the total road projects are slightly over 100 kilometres compared to the achievement of the previous administration…
If the PDP said road project is only happening in Akure, first and foremost, they have to thank God. One of the spokespersons of the PDP is from Idanre. The selected roads in Idanre are about 2.7 kilometres and they have been completed. Do they want to say road construction is not going on? What they are alluding to is that it is not enough. Even for us in government; we believe that it is not enough. We are praying for our revenue to rev up, so that we will do more of the things we intend to do for the people of the state. It can never be enough. There is no way the government can say we have done enough for the people because the people always yearn for development.
Recently, recruitment of medical doctors was done in the state and there have been allegations that the Igbo were given priority over qualified indigenes, which were attached to the influence of the governor’s wife, who is an Igbo woman…
There is no way the first lady will not be attacked. It is also impossible for us to think with what the wife of the governor has done in sensitising women, particularly young girls in the secondary schools in so many areas of social and mental empowerment. It is one of the ingredients of democracy. But where the foolishness of anybody will come into is when fact is not addressed. The facts are there in the Ministry of Health and the Health Management Board.
The facts are there with any agency saddled with the responsibility of engaging these persons you are talking about. So, it is not something for them to say in public. As a government, we are responsible to talk and speak with fact. The irresponsibility of the PDP can also be permitted because they are permitted and allowed by the fact of being in opposition to speak without facts. So, when they are talking, we know the motivation for talking, we know they must talk if they don’t talk now, when will they do that?
The Ondo State House of Assembly recently approved a request of the governor to get a N50 billion bond, but some people are claiming that the bond is part of strategy to raise slush fund for the forthcoming governorship election in the state. How would you react to that?
I would have been surprised if you didn’t ask about that. First, I want to show the appreciation of the executive arm of the government to the state House of Assembly for showing understanding. Without mincing words, we have one of the most vibrant assemblies in recent times. The stakeholders in the state House of Assembly are a bunch of young, vibrant, forward looking, focused, intelligent and unwavering personalities as far as legislative duties are concerned. They are not people anybody can cow. They must have seen the reason for this N50 billion bond. Here again, financial and economic illiteracy comes in. People who don’t know what they are talking about are bound to say what they think must be said.
There is a difference between a bond and a loan. This bond is going to be assessed in two tranches. The first tranche will be N30 billion and these things are projects specific. They are tied to projects, no money, not even 50 cents out of the N50 billion bond is coming into the coffers of government. People are coming in to stake their funds; it not possible for any government that does not have integrity to access a bond of even N50,000, how much more N50 billion. Public funds are involved, they believe that these projects are completed; they will go a long way in helping to develop the state. If they say it is because of the 2020 election that we are trying to access that, let them know that there is a difference between a bond and a loan.
The Mother and Child Hospital used to render free services for expectant mothers during the last administration. Why is your government now charging N75,000 for delivery?
It is an unpardonable lie. What this government has come to say is don’t lie to the people, say exactly what it is. We cannot be telling people that we are changing something free; meanwhile what the patients are going through is more than N100,000 per attention that they get. It was a fraud. We met a fraud, monumental fraud in the health sector. Yes, one of the very resounding successes of the immediate past administration for which the governor has always given accolades to the very sound initiatives of Olusegun Mimiko. We are not surprised because as a medical expert, he may have decided to give priority to that sector. But, the truth of the matter is that so much was going on that could not be said in public. It was fraudulent.
While the man had good intentions, the operators were using that opportunity to perpetrate massive fraud. We have come to block leakages and the leakages that have been blocked are so much. The state, which used to generate N500 million per month in the area of Internal Generated Revenue (IGR), now generates nothing less than N1.5 billion every month. The only way an IGR can rise is for the people to have confidence in government. They are seeing what Akeredolu is doing with the taxes, levies, and tariffs that are collected in the state. So, there is confidence. The bond of this government is the integrity of the governor, which he has staked in the governance of the state.
Oyo South senatorial election: Balogun floors Oyo APC, Ajimobi at tribunal
The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) on behalf of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi in which the election that brought victory to Senator Kola Balogun for the Oyo South Senatorial District was challenged.
The three-man tribunal, chaired by Justice Anthony Akpovi, upheld the election of Balogun having defeated his closest rival, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, with a vote difference of 13,141. The PDP candidate had scored a total of 105,720 votes while Ajimobi secured 92,579 votes as declared by the Returning Officer, Prof Kolawole Akinsola of the University of Ibadan.
Reacting to the judgment, Balogun described his victory as a revolution against gross abuse of power and lawlesnes by the All Progressives Congress in the state. According to him: “This is a victory for democracy in Nigeria and for the people of Oyo South Senatorial District.”
He further said that “If former Governor Ajimobi wants to continue to combat with God on my election, let him continue. We shall see who wins”.
The elated lawmaker, while speaking with journalists at his campaign office shortly after the judgment, gave glory to God for the victory and thanked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and people of Oyo South Senatorial district for the mandate and their support.
Abiodun, Akinlade to know fate as tribunal delivers judgement Sat
The Ogun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has fixed Saturday for judgement in the petition filed by the Allied People’s Movement (APM) governorship candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, against the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The tribunal, led by Justice Yusuf Halilu, on Tuesday, said it has conveyed notice of the judgement to parties in the petition through text messages and telephone calls.
Secretary to the tribunal, Henry Sekulla, told reporters in Abeokuta that the case between the APM and APC gubernatorial candidates will be determined on that day.
“The judgement has been fixed for Saturday, September 14, 2019 and we have sent formal notification to all parties, including calls and text messages,” he said in a telephone chat on Tuesday.
The three-man tribunal had reserved ruling after both the petitioners and respondents adopted their final written addresses on August 19.
It will be recalled that Akinlade and his party filed a petition marked “EPT/OG/GOV/01/19” challenging Abiodun’s victory in the March 9 governorship election in the state.
Bayelsa guber: Dickson advises PDP faithful to remain calm over running mate
The Governor of Bayelsa State Henry Seriake Dickson on Tuesday advised PDP members and supporters in the state to be calm and focused adding that a final decision on the issue of running mate for Douye Diri the party flag bearer for November 16 governorship election would be taken after exhaustive consultations and deliberations with the critical stakeholders.
The governor, in a statement in Yenagoa, the state capital, issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, said that the critical stakeholders of the Bayelsa PDP, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, and other leaders would take a final decision on the issue of the running mate.
Dickson urged PDP members in Bayelsa to avoid playing into the hands of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).
He said that the APC, which is not on the ground in Bayelsa, was only banking on federal might to win the election.
He said that the controversy over running mate was simply normal in politics which is not peculiar to the PDP and its candidate in Bayelsa.
