Tribunal: Umanah floors Ekon, orders him to pay N100,000 to PDP

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has asked the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) to partner with his administration in delivering value in the execution of government projects.

The governor made the call during the visit of executive members of the institute to the Government House in Benin City, the state capital.

On execution of projects, he said: “Our focus as a government is to ensure value for money since we do not have enough resources. However, we are under the obligation to deliver service to our people.

“For all the projects we undertake as a government, we need to ensure that we get value for what we spent. The government projects attract higher cost and we need value for money spent.”

Obaseki, however, noted that his administration would collaborate with the institute in ensuring that the government derived maximum value from executed projects, as it would work out a strategy for the institute to vet all aspects of contracts and projects.

“We hope to work with you to re-enact the standard and ensure that we follow the right processes that ensures we drive value for money spent,” the governor added.

The Chairman, Edo State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Mr. Elizeus Ufuah, commended the developmental initiatives of the Governor Obaseki-led administration and leadership qualities in the state.

This was as he said that the state government’s initiatives were geared towards infrastructural development, poverty alleviation and improved welfare of residents in the state.

