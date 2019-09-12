News
Tribunal: Umanah floors Ekon, orders him to pay N100,000 to PDP
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has asked the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) to partner with his administration in delivering value in the execution of government projects.
The governor made the call during the visit of executive members of the institute to the Government House in Benin City, the state capital.
On execution of projects, he said: “Our focus as a government is to ensure value for money since we do not have enough resources. However, we are under the obligation to deliver service to our people.
“For all the projects we undertake as a government, we need to ensure that we get value for what we spent. The government projects attract higher cost and we need value for money spent.”
Obaseki, however, noted that his administration would collaborate with the institute in ensuring that the government derived maximum value from executed projects, as it would work out a strategy for the institute to vet all aspects of contracts and projects.
“We hope to work with you to re-enact the standard and ensure that we follow the right processes that ensures we drive value for money spent,” the governor added.
The Chairman, Edo State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Mr. Elizeus Ufuah, commended the developmental initiatives of the Governor Obaseki-led administration and leadership qualities in the state.
This was as he said that the state government’s initiatives were geared towards infrastructural development, poverty alleviation and improved welfare of residents in the state.
Ogun Permanent Secretary clears the air on N15.8bn expenditure, works’ controversy
Economic Advisory Council: Kalu lauds Buhari
Former Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for inaugurating an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) chaired by Professor Doyin Salami.
Applauding the President’s efforts in fixing the nation’s economy, the politician expressed confidence in the membership of the council.
The Senator noted that the members of the team are people with integrity and vast experience in their respective fields.
While charging the new team to work collectively with the organised private sector (OPS), relevant government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), the academia and other stakeholders in a bid to retool the economy, Kalu stressed that government must sustain pragmatic programmes and policies that will enhance the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) in the country.
The former governor, who is a big player in the Nigerian economy, emphasized the imperative of pragmatic monetary and fiscal policies in promoting sustainable development.
In a statement signed by his media office on Monday, Kalu stated that with the inauguration of the EAC, the President has demonstrated his determination to build a strong and robust economy.
He said: “The constitution of an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) by President Buhari is a welcome and timely development.
“The EAC will play a crucial role in complementing the efforts of the President in fixing Nigeria’s economy.
“The government must drive policies that will create a conducive business atmosphere for local and foreign investors.
“The team must review the current economic policies in a bid to stimulate growth and development.”
The former governor, while calling on government to grant concessions inform of tax holidays, import duty waivers and export promotion and expansion grants to the agricultural, manufacturing and industrial sectors, noted that the economic base of the country must be diversified for national well being.
Kalu, who wished the newly constituted team success in their national assignment, urged the OPS and other stakeholders to support the President in his determination to reposition the country.
Luxembourg PM says onus on Johnson to propose workable Brexit fix
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel lashed out at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday for failing to propose serious alternatives to unlock a Brexit deal before the October 31divorce date and seeking to blame the bloc for the “nightmare”.
“Don’t make the EU the bad guy,” Bettel told journalists after talks with Johnson.
Bettel was standing alone at a podium that had been prepared for comments by both leaders, but Johnson left immediately after the meeting amid loud anti-Brexit protest just outside Bettel’s office, reports Reuters.
Gunmen abduct Bayelsa PDP guber aspirant’s brother, three others from Rivers hospital
Unknown gunmen on Sunday abducted a stalwart of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide and younger brother of governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Comrade Robert Igali, and three others along Elele Community in Rivers State while on a visit to Bayelsa State-bound accident victims in the hospital.
The accident victims, according to eyewitness account, were returning from the marriage ceremony of one of the aides of the member representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Preye Oseke.
It was learnt that they were returning from the marriage ceremony which they attended in Mbaise Council Area of Imo State when the bus they boarded got involved in an accident.
It was further learnt that Igali and three of his friends, who on hearing the news, rushed to the scene of the accident from Yenagoa, were kidnapped by unknown gunmen at Madonna University Teaching Hospital in Elele Community where the accident victims were receiving treatment.
According eyewitness account, one Mr. Prince Ekete, who was also involved in the accident, died on the spot.
One of the accident victims, who is said to be responding to treatment at the time of filing this report, Miss. Dini Adiva, posted these words on Facebook some hours ago: “I see you all, I can’t reply all your posts & messages for now but I am grateful.
“Also pray for those that were kidnapped while trying to make arrangements to move us from Madonna University, Elele to Yenagoa, that they come out unhurt.
“This is a trying time for me and I know it will pass. I appreciate all your love and support, I’m yet to seat upright and walk, it will take me some time. Ebinebo Stample and others too are recuperating well.”
The kidnappers, according to sources, have contacted the family of Igali, and are said to be demanding N5 million as ransom of their son and the others.
Buhari constitutes Economic Advisory Council
President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) made up of the following:
1. Prof. Doyin Salami – Chairman
2. Dr. Mohammed Sagagi – Vice-Chairman
3. Prof. Ode Ojowu – Member
4. Dr. Shehu Yahaya – Member
5. Dr. Iyabo Masha – Member
6. Prof. Chukwuma Soludo – Member
7. Mr. Bismark Rewane – Member
8. Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu – Secretary (Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy).
This advisory council will replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and will be reporting directly to the President.
The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.
The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises, said the statement which was signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) and released on Monday.
Insecurity: FCT not under siege – IGP
In the face of rising spate of crimes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has assured residents that the city was not under siege.
There had been incidents of armed robbery, kidnapping, “one chance” and other violent crimes within and around Abuja, with residents raising alarm of possible security threats.
The fear was heightened with the kidnap of at least three persons a few days ago by yet-to-be identified gunmen.
According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the IGP insisted that the FCT has a “robust” security architecture in place, to deal with threats to lives and property of residents.
“The Inspector General of Police…has stated unequivocally that the Federal Capital Territory is safe, secure and not under any form of siege,” Mba said.
According to him: “This assertion comes against the backdrop of recent speculations in some sections of the media, particularly the Social Media, of an upsurge in crime rate within and around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
“While observing that, like other climes across the world, the country has its security challenges, the IGP, however, notes that a comprehensive analysis of crime statistics on major cities across the world would reveal that Abuja has one of the lowest crime rates and remains indisputably one of the safest capital cities in the world.”
Akinlade congratulates Abiodun over victory at Ogun guber tribunal
A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abiodun Akinlade has described the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun at the Ogun State Governorship Election Tribunal as well-deserved for democracy and the good people of Ogun State.
In a congratulatory statement issued and signed by Akinlade in Owode, Yewa South area of the state, the former lawmaker said the tribunal verdict confirms the conviction of the people of Ogun State that Abiodun is the preferred leader to reset the state on the path of greatness.
The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta had last Saturday upheld the electoral victory of Abiodun as governor of Ogun State, declaring that the petition of the main opposition, Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and its candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, challenging the victory of All Progressives Congress(APC) lacked merit. According to the former Chairman of the House Committee on Science and Technology, the resounding victory of Prince Abiodun has refreshed all and sundry in the state, adding that the outcome would enhance a better governed Ogun State that everyone will be proud of. Akinlade, who was a former gubernatorial aspirant of the APC, said, “The victory is for the people of Ogun State who are yearning for good governance which the government of APC Prince Dapo Abiodun is pursuing. I congratulate Governor Abiodun and all members of APC in Ogun State for this victory.”
While urging the APM and its flag bearer, Akinlade, to accept the ruling in good faith and support the government of Abiodun, the three-term lawmaker who represented Yewa South/Ipokia federal constituency said the interest of the state should be paramount in the heart of all. He said: “I appeal to Akinlade and other members of APM to join hands with the government of Abiodun for the betterment of generality of Ogun people as power belongs to Almighty Allah.
“I want to appeal to Abiodun to see himself as a man of destiny. He should always remember that God gives power to whoever he wishes and he should remain focus and deliver the dividend of democracy to the people of Ogun State. Akinlade also charged Governor Abiodun to pay adequate attention to the human capital development of Ogun West senatorial district, adding us that such deliberate effort will rewrite the wrongs of the past.
FGN to NIMC: Protect people identification against hackers
… Says NIN fastest way to check ghost workers
The Federal Government on Monday charged the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to protect the identification of people against hackers.
The government, which gave the charge at the celebration of International Identity day, also asserted that the National Identification Number (NIN) should be the fastest way to check ghost workers.
The Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who made the observations, called on the NIMC management to go beyond issuing slips, to issue the biometric identity cards.
Represented by the Permanent Secretary Political, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr. Gabriel Aduda, the SGF said that a proper identification of the citizen would put a rest to bad planning.
He said: “Identity is a requisite for the country’s economic, social and political progress. The digital identity ecosystem project is an undertaking which the federal government of Nigeria fully committed to its actualisation and utilisation for governance and delivery of important government services.”
Also speaking at the occasion, the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mr. Mohammed Abdullahi, called on NIMC to up their technology to assist other government agencies to fight crimes that have to do with identification.
Ex- NAFDAC DG, Paul Orhii, escapes kidnap attempt
Former Director General, of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC), Dr. Paul Orhii on Monday escaped a kidnap attempt on him by the yet to be identified gunmen.
New Telegraph learnt that the assassins numbering four men, who were armed with pistols and machetes, stormed Dr. Orhii’s Makurdi residence and forced themselves into his house located behind the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).
Sources said as soon as the suspected killers forcefully entered the house, they attempted to attack the security personnel at the sentry post but were repelled by the policemen.
Dr. Orhii, who spoke to journalists on phone, confirmed the attack on him adding that he was not hurt as according to him “the policemen on duty repelled the gunmen”.
Dr. Orhii said: “Early this morning, precisely 1.05 am, some four men armed with pistols and machetes came to my residence in Makurdi and went straight to the security posts in an attempt to disarm my security personnel”.
“During the ensuing struggle, the policemen started shooting which caused the intruders to run for their lives.”
EFCC arrests bank’s agent over N137m alleged fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the arrest of a sales agent of Fidelity Bank Plc, one Mr. Kehinde Agbabiaka, over alleged diversion of N137 million.
He was alleged to have diverted the huge cash from a customer’s personal and corporate account in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said operatives of the Ibadan zonal office apprehended the suspect following a petition the bank’s Regional Security Officer and the Cluster Control and Compliance Manager.
“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, has arrested one Kehinde Olumide Agbabiaka, a sales agent of Fidelity Bank Plc.
“His arrest was sequel to a petition jointly penned by the bank’s Regional Security Officer and the Cluster Control and Compliance Manager, in which it was alleged that the suspect suppressed, diverted and stole a total sum of N137,000,000 from personal and corporate accounts of a customer in Ibadan.
“Filed on August 20, 2019, the petition alleged that Agbabiaka committed the offence between January 2017 and July 2019.
“The suspect, who was the account officer attached to the customer, was said to be visiting the business premises of the victim weekly to collect cash with the understanding that he would remit same to his accounts domiciled in the bank’s Challenge, Ibadan branch,” Uwujaren said.
