Troost-Ekong: Young Eagles ready for Ukraine

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has said they will not allow the absence of key players affect them as they are ready for the challenge of Ukraine when the two sides meet in a friendly match today.

The former African champions will face the Europeans without their captain Ahmed Musa and four other key players including Wilfred Ndidi, Kenneth Omeruo and Henry Onyekuru.

Coach Gernot Rohr has handed call up to about five debutants as Nigeria confront a side rated higher in FIFA rankings.

However, Troost-Ekong said although the match would be difficult, the lads were ready for the challenge.

The Udinese defender disclosed that the Eagles watched as Ukraine defeated Lithuania on Saturday in a Euro 2020 qualifiers and were impressed with the performance of their today’s opponents.

”First of all, I would like to thank Ukraine for a very warm welcome. As for the upcoming match, it will be difficult for us, because now there are not many experienced players in our squad,” Troost-Ekong said.

”Although, on the other hand, young players are always eager to play for the national team.

”The whole team watched the match between Ukraine and Lithuania, and I must say that the game of the Ukrainian national team really impressed us. ‘In addition, the fact that in the FIFA rankings our opponent holds a rather high position also speaks volumes. The match against Ukraine is a challenge for us, for which we are ready”

