Trouble in Bayelsa APC over guber candidate

•Aspirants battle Sylva

Ahead of the Bayelsa State governorship poll, a pall of disquiet has enveloped the All Progressives Congress (APC) as members tango in a battle with a former governor of the state, Chief Timipre Sylva, over the party’s candidate, Mr. David Lyon.

Lyon was declared winner of the direct primary election conducted by the party on September 5, but one of the aggrieved members, Chief Loveday Ondekumo, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, accused Chief Sylva, the current Minister of State for Petroleum, of foisting Lyon on the party through a primary that violated the APC constitution. He said aggrieved members have petitioned the national executive of the party and vowed that they will fight the injustice until it is reversed.

He warned that with two of the governorship aspirants, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and Engr. Preye Aganaba, challenging the outcome of the alleged primary in court, the party could have another Rivers and Zamfara situation, where the APC did not field candidates in the 2019 general elections. Ondekumo alleged that Sylva deliberately presented Lyon to enable the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) win the governorship contest easily. “Sylva wants to retain both the ministerial position and the leadership of the party in the state because of his interest in the governorship in 2024. He is not committed to ensuring that the APC wins.

He is even not ready to fund Lyon’s campaign. “We heard that he has secretly reached out to Governor Seriake Dickson so that PDP can have the upper hand in the election. That is the reason he deliberately foisted Lyon on the party because he knows he is not as strong as Lokpobiri or Aganaba,” Ondekumo said.

The APC chieftain further claimed that Sylva and some leaders of the party in the state knew that Lyon does not have the experience, exposure or capacity for the office of governor. “They know Lyon is not marketable and that he is very scared about what he has been pushed into.

That is one of the reasons he is very reluctant to speak to party members or even grant any media interview. No activity is taking place in the party at the moment in the state except the uncoordinated attempt to project Lyon on the social media through the personal effort of some members and his supporters.

It appears the APC is not in the governorship contest in the state. “Lyon is also avoiding meeting with APC leaders in Abuja.

They are shielding him from meeting with governors and other stakeholders of the party. We wonder why he has rebuffed the National Chairman, Chief Adams Oshiomhole’s several invitations to meet with the NWC (National Working Committee), governors and other leaders of the party,” Ondekumo said.

Another member of the party, who preferred not to be quoted, said there is also the concern that Lyon appears overwhelmed already by the enormity of the challenges before him and that he has told some of his confidants that he would prefer to have been left out of the governorship contest so he could concentrate on his security business.

He called on the party leadership to intervene and resolve the serious contending issues tearing the APC apart in the state, noting that the PDP has quickly constituted a reconciliation committee to address the grievances arising from the conduct of its primary election.

But when our correspondent called to seek the reaction of Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Spokesperson of APC, and the party’s spokesman in Bayelsa, Bafione Ola, none of them answered their calls. But a party Chieftain, who pleaded anonymity, said there was no imposition because Lyon was elected by the delegates.

“As I speak with you this Saturday, I am in Yenagoa at the opening of Lyon’s campaign office. Anyone dissatisfied with the primaries should go to court,” he said.

