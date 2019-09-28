Two feared killed, 200 houses burnt as Jukun militants attack Tiv villages

At least, two farmers of the Tiv extraction have been reported killed and over 200 houses set ablaze when suspected Jukun militants on Wednesday, allegedly attacked Leke, a community in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State. Scores of people including women and children are said to have fled the community to areas deemed safe.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the attack on Leke is coming on the heels of a recent peace meeting which took place in Abuja at the instance of President Muhamadu Buhari with the aim to ending the intractable crisis. The kindred head of Mbaause, Chief Uza Akongu, who confirmed the attack to our correspondent said two persons lost their lives while about 200 houses and property worth millions of naira were also destroyed. Akongu also said dozens of the locals have been displaced as a result of the gruesome attack.

He appealed to both the state and federal governments to come to aid of the displaced to assuage their plight.

The Resident Pastor, of NKST Church, Rev. Shator, who lost his house and the church auditorium, said the Jukun militia made incursion into the community from Wukari in neighbouring Taraba State and without any provocation started shooting sporadically, burning down houses as the people scampered for their dear lives.

He wondered why the militants would not spare the place of worship which also houses IDP’s from Ikyaior and other Tiv settlements in Taraba. Addressing the IDPs at Leke community in Ukum Local Government, Chairman of the council, Mr. Ibellogo Tor-Tyokaa, wondered why the Jukun militia would extend the crisis that had nothing to do with the state to his own domain.

He said: “The Jukuns are supposedly fighting with the Tiv people who are indigenes of Taraba State, and not those in Benue state, I wonder why they should be extending their destructive agenda to affect my subjects. “I want to tell you that I am not happy about this, I condenmed this attack in totality, it’s barbaric and nonsensical.”

He advised the inhabitants to remain calm and shun acts of retaliation.

