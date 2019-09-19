Two Mmobile phone snatchers nabbed in Minna

Twenty-five students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, Oyo State, have been arrested by operatives of the Advance Fee Fraud Unit of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abuja Headquarters, over their alleged involvement in various forms of cybercrimes.

Specifically, the students were arrested in connection with alleged romance scam, love scam, possession of forged documents and obtaining money by false pretence.

Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement Thursday, said the suspects were apprehended upon receipt of an intelligence report of their alleged suspicious activities.

According to Uwujaren, the arrests followed a three-day raid operation at the students’ off-campus hostels.

“The students, who are aged between 18 and 29 years old, were arrested at their off-campus hostels, following a three-day raid carried out between September 16 and 19. Operatives acted on intelligence report, which was investigated using sophisticated equipment,” Uwujaren said.

He gave the names of the suspects as follows: Pelumi Adigun, 18; Umaru Frederick, 21; Damilola Emmanuel, 22; Tomiwa Oyewole, 29; Adeleke Owolabi, 24; Oladosu Abdullahi, 23; Abdulmusaq Ismail, 25; Isajimi Joshua, 23; Olaniyan Tunde, 22, and Ebosele Francis, 28.

Others, according to him, were: Oladejo Ibrahim, 26; Oluwadamilare Abimbola, 25; Orimoloye Joshua, 23; Alfred Samuel, 22; Bayewu Ishola, 23; Abiola Gbenga, 25; Alfred Daniel, 20; Agboola Solomon, 21; Arolewola Damilola, 25; Amoo Tunmise, 23; Akeem Taiwo, 25; Segun Ajibola, 25; Hassan Segun, 24; Onicha Joel, 23, and Tafa Bassit, 25.

He stated that: “In the course of executing the search, Ismail, who confessed to being involved in internet fraud, took operatives round hostels, leading to the arrest of many of the culprits. Some of the suspects who jumped over the fence to escape arrest, were nabbed in the process.

“Some of the items recovered from them, which are believed to be the proceeds of their illegal activities online, include, a 4matic Benz, a Toyota Camry, a Toyota Corolla, two Macbook computers, two iPads, two iPhones and many other documents, which will be subjected to forensic analysis.”

The anri-graft agency said the suspects, who are in its custody, will soon be charged to court.

