Two phone snatchers nabbed in Niger

What happens when a law enforcement officer paid to protect lives and property turns his gun against a tax payer?

That is the puzzle a welder and resident of Lugbe, a suburb of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Obi Etuk, is trying to solve, as he writhes in pain at the Trauma Centre of the National Hospital in Abuja.

Etuk’s is just one of the many cases of abuse of privilege by some police personnel across the country, many of whom have been punished by authorities.

Tuesday, September 3, seemed like a normal day for the welder, until the shooting incident that now threatens his life.

Speaking with New Telegraph on his sick bed, Etuk narrated how a gun-wielding policeman, whom he could not identify, trailed and shot him right in front of his shop.

Etuk claimed that the shooting was witnessed by some neighbours, who were not available to corroborate the claim.

Coincidentally, the incident occurred on the day riot mobile policemen were deployed to frustrate attempts by some protesters to attack Shoprite in Lugbe, in the wake of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

He said: “I’m staying on Airport Road in Lugbe. I’m a welder. A customer called me on Tuesday September 3, to come and collect money. So, when I got to his shop, the man did transfer the money to me. I was sitting by the side of my shop with my friends when I decided to go to the market, to buy the materials needed for the job.

“As soon as I got to the junction where to board a cab, I heard a gunshot, and I saw people running. In the ensuing commotion, I decided to return to my shop. As I was returning to the shop, I saw a policeman following me. As I entered the fence through the right hand side, the policeman was still following me.

“I stood by the side of my shop, as people were still passing to know what the policeman was up to. The next thing that followed was a gunshot on my left leg, and as I was trying to hold the leg, the policeman also shot my right leg.

“As a result of the gunshot I couldn’t move anymore I fell down, and people started running towards me and some neighbours came around and offered to carry me. They took me to the roadside in a wheelbarrow. Even by the roadside where I was, I was still hearing gunshots.

“That was how they brought me to the hospital, where I am receiving treatment. I was immediately placed on blood transfusion, which saved my life.”

Asked what may have led to the shooting, he said: “I heard that some boys went to rob Shoprite at Lugbe. But I wondered why I was shot, because where it happened was my shop, and I did not carry any weapon on me, not even at the Shoprite venue where the police claimed some people went to rob.

“The unfortunate incident occurred about 2p.m. on that Tuesday. My shop to Shoprite is a long distance.”

On what his demand was, as a result of the incident, he said: “I want government to identify the policeman and bring him to justice. Even as I speak with you now I can’t identify the policeman.”

However, Etuk commended the management of the hospital for not insisting on police report, before treating him.

Meanwhile, the National Hospital said it had complied with the directives by the Federal Government on gunshot cases.

The spokesperson for the hospital, Dr. Tayo Haastrop, who spoke with our correspondent during the visit to the facility, enjoined the patient’s family to report the case to the authorities of the police, for assessment and action.

He said: “The victim’s relatives should be able to trace the policeman and make a report so that they can get justice for their brother.

“The family should make a report to the highest authority of the police for them to come and assess the situation. We have complied with the Federal Government directives on gunshot incidents, to save lives.”

But the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Mr. Bala Ciroma, promised to get to the root of the matter.

He said: “I think you brought information to me. You should allow me verify.”

