Two years after army invasion, Kanu’s dad returns to palace without wife

The traditional ruler of Afaraukwu Ibeku community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, HRM Eze Israel Okwu Kanu, has stealthily returned to his palace, two years after his community was invaded by the army in search of his son and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Saturday Telegraph gathered that Kanu’s father may have returned to the palace on September 12, but his return was not heralded with drums, dancing and fun fair.

In September 14, 2017, the Afaraukwu community was invaded by the Nigerian army in its Operation Python Dance 11 with the palace as the target. After the operation the whereabouts of the traditional ruler and his wife became subject of concerted inquiry and investigation as and remained unknown. While accusing fingers were allegedly pointed in the direction of the military, the traditional rulers of Ibeku, Umuahia North and the entire Abia State, however, demanded his release.

The Afaraukwu community through its president general, the traditional prime minister, Chief Chimechefulam Odoemelam and the palace Secretary, Chief Ariwodo, also appealed to the military high command, the federal and state governments to release him or his body if he had died. Following this, the Abia State Government through the Information Commissioner, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, laid the blame on the doorstep of the military and federal government and called for his return.

The military denied knowledge of his whereabouts. But last week, Mr Emmanuel Kanu, the monarch’s son and Nnamdi’s younger brother, who had lived in the palace since the invasion, issued a statement alleging that the police unusual presence in Afaraukwu and around the palace was generating concern and apprehension among the residents.

He questioned the unusual police presence and wondered whether they wanted to arrest his father. The statement was reported in the media. It was also aired during the breakfast newspaper review by local radio stations in Umuahia. Investigation by Saturday Telegraph confirmed that the traditional ruler is back in his palace but without his wife. A source close to the palace to Saturday Telegraph that his return has not been pub licised.

The source said: “Not everyone is allowed to see him and those who do so must get the approval of his son, Emmanuel. He did not return with his wife but we gathered that she is well and still in Germany where they fled during the attack.”

The source also said even members of the community do not have access to him yet as the palace gate is not open to everyone. He added: “But some prominent ones among them have seen him.

He is hale and hearty.” Meanwhile, the signs of the invasion are still all over the palace. The shattered window panes, the vehicles parked under the canopy outside the palace are still there. The source also disclosed that at the moment Emmanuel was not at home as he was said to have travelled to the United Nations headquarters in New York, USA.

Like this: Like Loading...