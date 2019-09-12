Sports
U-23 AFCON: Foreign-based Eagles raise the alarm
…unsure of availability as Nigeria face tough title defence
Nigeria’s campaign in the 2019 U-23 African Cup of Nations might suffer the same fate as 2015 because of possible withdrawal of many foreign-based players when this year’s edition kicks off in Egypt in November.
The coach Samson Siasia-led team won the second edition of the edition of the U-23 AFCON in Senegal without the full complement of the foreign-based stars and same scenario might play out in Egypt with some of the players claiming that they might not be released by their clubs.
Mainz 05 forward Taiwo Awoniyi forward was not sure of his participation as he claimed that the decision would be left for his club.
Awoniyi scored one of the five goals against Sudan on Tuesday that secured qualification for the team for the third edition of AFCON.
“The tournament is not in the FIFA calendar and so it will be down to my club to release me or not,” Awoniyi said.
It is the same thing with former MFM FC of Lagos, Stephen Odey, who came in as a second half substitution in the 5-0 demolition of Sudan.
According to the new KRC Genk of Belgium striker, it would be difficult for his club to release him with the season still in full swing.
He added: “I am not sure I will be released by my club because the season will still be on by the time of the tournament. If I am not there, I will still wish the team the best of luck in Egypt.”
Meanwhile, Nigerian side might be facing a strong battle for the defence of the title they won in 2016
The eight-team competition, which will also serve as qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will be headlined by hosts Egypt, who are the only North African country present.
Champions Nigeria will face a titanic battle in their quest to defend their crown following the qualification of Ghana, Zambia and Cameroon for the tournament proper in Egypt in November.
The tournament will be staged between November 8 and 22.
EPL: Norwich stun Man City 3-2
Norwich City produced a magnificent all-round display to inflict Manchester City’s first Premier League defeat since January at an ecstatic Carrow Road.
The Canaries were ravaged by injuries with 11 players missing but made light of the handicap to take full advantage of a performance from the reigning champions that was careless in the extreme and characterised by chaotic defending.
Kenny McLean rose unmarked to meet Emiliano Buendia’s corner after 18 minutes and Norwich doubled their advantage 10 minutes later when a flowing move started by Marco Stiepermann ended with Teemu Pukki setting up Todd Cantwell for a simple finish.
Sergio Aguero’s header just before the break looked to have established the platform for a Manchester City comeback but a misunderstanding between John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi, which was typical of their displays, saw the Argentina centre-back robbed by Buendia for Pukki to score, reports the BBC.
Rodri scored his first goal for Manchester City with two minutes left to make it a nerve-jangling ending before referee Kevin Friend’s final whistle was the cue for wild celebrations and inflict a defeat that leaves Pep Guardiola’s side five points adrift of Liverpool.
EPL: Abraham scores hat-trick, Rashford penalty as Chelsea, United win
Tammy Abraham scored a brilliant hat-trick – and an own goal – as Chelsea destroyed Wolves at Molineux.
The England forward scored twice in the space of seven first-half minutes after Fikayo Tomori – another 21-year-old – had opened the scoring with a stunning 25-yard finish.
Abraham, who spent last season on loan in the Championship with Aston Villa, doubled the lead with a shot on the turn after referee Graham Scott had played an advantage following Conor Coady’s foul on Mason Mount.
Wolves, who remain without a top-flight win this season, fell further behind when Abraham headed home, before the Chelsea striker made it 4-0 with a superb finish after beating Coady – a seventh league goal of the season that took him to the top of the scoring charts.
In an eventful game, Abraham then scored an own goal as Romain Saiss’ header struck his right hand before crossing the line, before Patrick Cutrone added a second Wolves goal from close range.
Mason Mount, 20, added Chelsea’s fifth goal with virtually the last kick of the game.
And Manchester United returned to winning ways and ended Leicester’s unbeaten start to the season by edging to a Premier League victory in a pulsating contest at Old Trafford.
After thrashing Chelsea 4-0 on the opening day, United had failed to win any of their last three games but took all the points to inflict Leicester’s first defeat of the campaign.
Marcus Rashford scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the eighth minute after being tripped by Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu.
Rashford could have got another in the second half, but his wonderful free-kick from 30 yards curled over the wall and onto the angle of crossbar and post.
Defender Harry Maguire, given a torrid reception by the Leicester supporters, came close to scoring against his old side but headed straight at Kasper Schmeichel.
Leicester grew into the contest with the lively James Maddison twice coming close and left-back Ben Chilwell saw his dipping effort tipped over by David de Gea, reports the BBC.
RESULTS
Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle
Brighton 1-1 Burnley
Man Utd 1-0 Leicester
Sheff Utd 0-1 Southampton
Tottenham 4-0 Crystal Palace
Wolves 2-5 Chelsea
Nigeria to face Brazil in Beach Soccer World Cup
Nigeria will face Brazil, Oman and Portugal as the draw for the FIFA Beach Soccer Paraguay 2019 is conducted. The Nigerian side and the opponents are all drawn in Group D.
The Draw was conducted at the CONMEBOL Convention Centre in Asuncion. Sixteen teams are participating.
Drawn into Group A, the hosts will play Japan in their tournament opener at 21:00 local time on Thursday, November 21. Switzerland and USA are the other two sides in the group.
Five-time competition winners Brazil kick off their campaign a day later against Oman.
Runners-up at the last two world finals, the ever-entertaining Tahiti will kick off against Italy, while two-time world champions Russia will do likewise against Senegal.
CAF CC: Ibenegbu confident of Rangers’ victory against AS Pelican
R
angers International midfielder, Ikechukwu Ibenegbu, is confident that the club will secure victory in their CAF Confederation Cup opening match against Gabonese side, AS Pelican.
The seven-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions were drawn bye in the first round after getting to the group stages of the competition last year.
Speaking with our correspondent before the team’s departure, Ibenegbu said they are battle ready for the game and want to get a good result in Libreville.
“We are not going to Libreville to watch the beauty of the city but to ensure we get a good result that will make the return leg in two weeks’ time a mere formality,” the former Enyimba midfielder said.
“As a new player in Rangers, I hope to bring my experience of playing on the continent for over a decade to bear, if selected by the coach, to help us achieve our set target for the season.
“Rangers are a very big team on the continent and my joining them is to contribute my little quota towards making it a continental champion again after over four decades.”
Rangers departed the country on Thursday for the Gabonese capital, Libreville, for the first leg, first round encounter with competition’s first timers and runners-up of 2019 Gabon Championnat National Division 1.
Also speaking about their chances, caretaker manager, Coach Benedict Ugwu, who was in the coaching crew last season, said club has their work cut out at Stade D’Angondje, Libreville, Gabon.
After winning 11 and losing one in pre-season friendly games as well as a weeklong close camping exercise in Anambra state, the squad seem to have blended well.
Coach Ugwu said on the fixture; “I have a strong belief that with the talents at our disposal and the training regime we have gone through in the pre-season, we shall come back with a good result by God’s grace.
“We don’t know much about our opponent but our preparations have always been to play against any opponent.”
I’M READY FOR NOLLYWOOD ROLE –AG GOLD MEDALIST, Enekwechi
Nigeria and African record holder in men’s Shot Put, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, told CHARLES OGUNDIYA that it was not a difficult decision for him competing for Nigeria despite been born and raised in America. Excerpts…
It was another podium finish for you at your first African Games, how does it feel winning the gold medal in Morocco?
I feel great, I didn’t think I was in the best shape to achieve what I did but if you look at the series, every time I kept on improving on my last throw, so I don’t know where it came from but sometimes it is mental. At times you will be physically ready or at times unprepared, but if your mind can take it, then you will have a performance you could be proud of.
You won the athletics championships in Asaba last year by setting Championship Record of 21.08m, and now the track and field event of the African Games with a new Games record of 21.48m. Should Nigerians expect similar performance at the World Championships and the Olympic Games?
I can’t predict something like that but definitely I am working towards doing well at the World Championships, and also at the Olympics.
It has been a tough year for you taking part in several competitions, how have you been able to keep yourself fit all these while?
I don’t know really, but I pray a lot and like you said, this is the ninth month of competitiveness, it’s been pretty difficult, but somehow I have not had any major injury and so I am happy. I do a lot of things day to day, I make sure I eat well, a lot of strength, speed and I do a lot of technical work, I try to give myself the best opportunity to do well in each competition and still come out better in the next.
You were not happy despite setting a festival record at the 2018 National Sports Festival in Abuja last year, what really happened?
The long story short, the competition started without me knowing I took a taxi and rushed to the competition arena for my first throw in round one and there wasn’t a schedule printed out for the tournament which shouldn’t have been the case.
So how did you achieve your target despite the obstacles?
For the festival I didn’t achieve my goal. I wanted to throw well over 21m in December to set me up well for the larger meets like the Diamond League in the New Year, but at the end of the day it didn’t help me well as far as my rankings for the year.
What has 2019 given you as an athlete?
I will say it has been quite an experience, I know how to travel better and compete better even when I am not in great shape like I threw 21.8 two weeks ago and I was not picking, but I don’t crucify myself. So far in 2019, I have had about 15 competitions, and with each one I learn something new, there was a time when I had problems throwing 21m but I knew what to do once I went back home and back to training. I changed my diet, changed my lifting and it has been a learning experience for me all the way.
How easy or difficult has it been competing for Nigeria?
There are many challenges that people have never seen before, that Nigerian athletes will face regularly, but at the end of the day, there is a kind of family aspect to it that I love, there is kind of camaraderie about being part of Team Nigeria, I have seen some good days and some bad, but I am still here doing well for the country.
Was it a case of trying hard to convince you to compete for Nigeria?
I have always wanted to compete for Nigeria, the reason I wanted to do that was not far-fetched. Been born and raised in America, I still wanted to have that link with Nigeria my country, and I feel that the best way to do that would be doing something for the country in terms of athletics, something I am good at. So as to bridge that gap of been born in America, I always wanted to be a Nigerian athlete. I actually wanted to represent Nigeria at the World University Games in 2015, but I had a serious back and groin injury that ended my season early, then my next opportunity was the Olympics in 2016, I didn’t qualify and the next year was 2017, I have been trying since 2015 but it finally worked out in 2017.
Are you fulfilled competing for Nigeria?
It has been quite a success but I have not done it alone and I’d love to say thanks for the opportunities. Yes I will say there have been some successes, there have been mishaps, but we have to focus on the positives.
How did you come into athletics?
I wanted to do a sport in High School, so when in my last three years, I decided I wanted to do individual sport; wrestling or track and field but the track and field coach found me first, he gave me the medical form and I filled it, gave it a trial and since then I loved it.
You said wrestling or track and field, have you been involved in wrestling before?
No, but I was going to try then.
What interests you in wrestling?
I just loved how the great athletes in the sport were well rounded. I love the head tail of the sports, been alone in the ring by yourself, it is kind of the same thing with throws, you are all alone in the ring by yourself and the results depend on you alone, your passion and also it is a points system, I just fell in love with the sport, but fortunately, I found myself in track and field.
What has been the support from your parents?
They have been really supportive, although now that I am 26 and i don’t really rely on them for finances and stuff like that, they speaks to me regularly, give me encouragement. When I was in Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games, there were 12 to 14 hours’ time difference, my mother was the first one to text me after I won the silver medal, so despite being in New York, she was watching and following my progress. Also before I joined track and field, they were not fans of the sports, but it has been a massive support from them.
Did they in anyways raise objections when you decided to compete for Nigeria?
They backed me and supported my decision. I explained it to them and it wasn’t even too much of a discussion; it was just that they wanted to be sure I knew what I was doing and they were very supportive of that decision.
Do you always look forward to competing for Nigeria?
It is always a big reunion whenever we have a competition anywhere in the world. That’s what I always look forward to, not just because there is going to be monetary rewards or getting a standard, I always look forward to seeing my friends again. It is a good experience for me.
Do you relate with the foreign-based athletes more than those back at home?
We have similar struggles, similar desires and goals, we are all here for the same reason, so I don’t think there is a big gap at all between the foreign-based and home-based. Maybe there might be a difference of expression, because we grew up in different environments, but we are all focussing on one goal, we all practice all together and sports is one thing that unites us all.
Apart from been part of the country’s track and field, do you engage yourself in other activities like taking Nigerian cuisine and other things like that?
The region I am in, the Midwest, there is not a very big Nigerian presence, so it’s kind of difficult finding Nigerian cuisine, but I do partake in Nigerian music and if i get the Nigerian food i grew up with I eat. My parents raised me that way. Foods like garri, egusi soup, moin moin, which is one of my favourites; those are the foods I grew up with.
How has the struggle been since you stopped depending on your parents?
I wouldn’t call myself wealthy perse, but I have been able to make an honest living through track and field, I am earning my living now and I hope it continues like this. It is a job for me at this point and I know I am doing a good job.
Are you planning to come back and set up something to give back to the country, especially the younger ones still trying to make it in the country?
I am already thinking about that but not at the moment because I am still kind of building. This is just my third year as a professional, I have not really put too much thought into it but it is something I would love to do in the future, grassroots, get the kids involved and probably some funding if I could be in a position to do that.
What is your advice for the athletes back home in Nigeria?
The word speaks for itself, there is nothing special about those in America, people have been painting pictures that America is a place flowing with milk and honey, but nothing much like that. The talents are abound in Nigeria and if you look at someone like Divine Oduduru, he was a great athlete before coming to America, they just polished what was already golden and he started exploding like a mega star. If it works for him, it can also work for others. The way I look at it, Nigeria is full of talents, it’s just for those talents to discover themselves, make themselves available for the coaches, get that exposure and they can be great. I think it is possible for them to excel back at home in Nigeria.
What do you think of your co athlete, Mike Edward, going to the Big Brother Nigeria House?
I was very happy for Mike when I heard about it, I actually sent him a text when I heard about the BBN thing, I think it is a big exposure for him. He is planning for 2020 season and doing Big Brother is a big thing for himself, the sport, and for entertainment as well. It is now known that athletes can be public figures apart from someone that just runs, jumps or throws. I love what he has achieved in the house so far.
Do you think other athletes can try their hands on maybe going into music, movies and so on, and personally will you try that?
I do think about it at times and if anybody is reading or listening to this interview, you can scout me, recruit me for a Nollywood movie, I can act some movies. People are more entertaining than they think; all you need is an opportunity. I think I like the fact that Mike is taking advantage of that opportunity and I’d love more athletes to do that.
How do you manage women?
For me it is very easy and that’s why I have some success in track and field. I am very goal oriented, I don’t get distracted easily by anything, drugs, alcohol, wild girls, I just remain focused and that has been helpful going forward.
Africa Games: How Lagos athletes propelled Team Nigeria to success in Morocco
W
hen the story of Team Nigeria’s second position outing at the recently concluded Rabat 2019 All Africa Games is being told, the place of athletes from Lagos State and the contribution they made in the success story would not be easily forgotten.
Lagos State has always been the ‘Centre of Excellence’ in Nigerian sports because the state has been known for its sports development programmes, a situation that has made the state grooming ground for athletes for national and international competitions.
Right from the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu down to the present administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the development of sports and the welfare of athletes have always been in the hearts of the state governors who usually give all necessary support to the administrators saddled with the responsibility of managing sports in the state.
There is no doubt that the gains of International Badminton Classics, the monthly Boxing Hall of Fame Show, the ITTF Nigeria Open Challenge Plus and numerous developmental school sports programmes of the Lagos State Sports Commission are adding values not only in sports in the state, but Nigeria as a whole.
This was evident in what happened at the Rabat Games last month with the contribution some of the athletes from Lagos State made to the total number of medals hauled by Team Nigeria to finish second at the continental championship.
Anuoluwapo Opeyori and Godwin Olofia’s inspired Nigerian badminton team won a team gold medal in Morocco, the first to be won by Nigeria when the Games started. Anuoluwapo overall won 2 gold and 1 silver medal, while another Lagos athlete, Godwin Olofia won 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze for Team Nigeria.
In the men’s doubles, the duo of Anuoluwapo and Godwin won silver medal, while in the women’s singles Lagos’ Dorcas Adesokan and Sofiat Obanishola won silver and bronze medals respectively
Dorcas Adesokan paired Deborah Ukeh to settle for silver medal in the women’s doubles event.
Anuoluwapo is Nigeria and Africa’s number one in badminton, while Godwin is rated number three in Nigeria. The pair of Anuoluwapo and Godwin are Africa’s number one in the men’s doubles.
Two Team Lagos boxers, Afeez Osoba (male) and Ayisat Oriyomi (female) representing Nigeria at 2019 All Africa Games won 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in the 69kg and 51kg categories respectively.
Afeez Osoba was a gold medallist in 69kg event in the last Abuja 2018 National Sports Festival. He is currently in the second position in African boxing. Ayisat Oriyomi on the other hand is a gold medallist at the Abuja 2018 National Festival, while she is in the third position on the continent. Record shows that Oriyomi was two times Governor’s Belt winner in 2013 and 2018. Governor’s Belt is an annual boxing championship usually hold every Boxing Day to determine Lagos boxing champions in both the female and male categories every year. Oriyomi also won gold medal at the Eko 2012 National Sports Festival.
In weightlifting, Adijat Adenike Olarinoye, a Lagos athlete, won 2 gold and 1 silver medals in the 55kg (Clean and Jack respectively. She broke the All Africa Games record. ). Olarinoye has been an outstanding lifter. She won 3 silver medals at the year 2018 National Sports Festival (NSF) held in Abuja (snatch, clean and Jack and as well as Total in 55kg)
The same success story was recorded in table tennis where unfavoured Lagos’ Olajide Omotayo, representing Team Nigeria, conquered three of the best players in Africa in the table tennis event to be crowed the champion.
From the quarterfinal stage, Omotayo worked his way to the final beating two former champions – Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh and Nigeria’s Segun Toriola – in the quarterfinal and semifinal stages.
The final produced the best of Africa with Aruna Quadri going up against Omotayo and the fans were treated to an exciting match.
Omotayo threw caution to the wind and raced to the lead with a 3-0 (13-11, 11-9, 16-14) but experienced Quadri cut the lead to 3-2 with 8-11, 13-15 wins in the fourth and fifth games.
The sixth match was a display of energy and skills and it was the younger Omotayo that scaled through with 12-10 win to claim the second gold medals for Nigeria in the table tennis event of the multi-sports fiesta.
Executive Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Tandoh, who alongside some top management staff of the Commission, including the Director General Oluwatoyin Gafar, were in Rabat to watch proceedings of the All Africa Games. He commended Anuoluwapo and Omotayo for their ‘golden’ performance. He said they are not only good ambassadors of Nigeria, but they also made Lagos state proud.
“Jide Omotayo, a player groomed and developed through the Lagos State sports system, has shown that with determination, commitment and discipline, you can get to the top. We are proud of him and wish him the very best,” Tandoh said.
“Anu has continued to blossom in his badminton career. A product of Lagos State and one of the success stories of the annual Lagos International Badminton Classics, Anu’s focus, humility and discipline has seen him rise to the top of African Badminton. For him, I am sure that this is just a stepping stone to greater success in his career,” the Executive Chairman said..
Lagos State Sports Commission, known for its proactive approach to the issue of development of athletes through the approval of the Governor, used the long holiday of the students in the state to organise a Lagos Sports Summer Camp. The idea behind the Camp, according to Mr.Gafar was to introduce the chosen sports (Athletics, Table-tennis, Basketball, Taekwondo, Judo, Swimming, Squash and Volleyball) to students who have shown interest, for them to make use of the opportunity to become future stars not only for Lagos but also for Nigeria.
“After the camping exercise, some identified talents will be selected for further coaching and mentoring,” Gafar said.
Like the popular saying that ‘the Future is Now’, Lagos recognises that to better the future, all hands must be on deck to prepare for the future now.
Iwobi primed to fire Toffees to first away win
Everton will make a tricky trip to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, and coach Marcos Silva will be hoping his Nigerian star Alex Iwobi provides the attacking outlet that will see Toffees triumph over Bournemouth on their home soil for the first time in five meetings.
Heavily under-appreciated at Arsenal, Iwobi appears ready to create his own legacy at the Goodison Park with eye-catching performances since he joined Everton during last summer transfer window.
Around the Arsenal first team for a number of seasons, he never managed to make the step up to a regular starter. With Pierre-Emerick Aubaymeng starting on the left-wing more often, Nicholas Pepe installed on the right and Reiss Nelson added to the mix, Iwobi knew it was time to seek opportunities elsewhere.
However, life at Everton couldn’t have started much better for him; after changing the flow of the game from the bench against Aston Villa and finding himself so unlucky not to get on the score-sheet, the Super Eagles player was handed his maiden start by Silva just a few days later against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.
This was the first chance for him to really stand out in royal blue and the forward didn’t disappoint.
The 23-year-old played a crucial role as Everton came back to Merseyside with a 4-2 win, bagging his first goal for the club with a fine header in the second half. His contribution isn’t about those goals alone; the forward’s general impact for the Blues has been quite encouraging. 50 touches, two chances created, an 81% pass accuracy and three recoveries in Everton’s Carabao Cup victory over Lincoln are the signs of a player desperate to impress.
Those recovery stats even improved against Wolves to eight – with the forward also making four successful tackles. In just under half an hour of action against Aston Villa, and despite a loss for the Blues, Iwobi caught the eye with three successful dribbles and a pass accuracy of 89%; he even had a ball hit the bar. His creativity is most needed but Silva said he wanted his star to score more goals for the side. “He will give high quality in our attack.
He can provide creativity playing from the left or behind the striker as an offensive midfielder and if he can – and I am sure he can – score more goals, it will help the team,” he said. More so, Silva will certainly be pleased with the showing of his ward in the international friendly match between Nigeria and Ukraine on Tuesday when Iwobi comfortably bossed the midfield and even created the assist for the Eagles’ first goal in the 2-2 draw.
The coach will be hoping to have his player replicate the form in the crunchy tie with Bournemouth and help the team to their first away victory this term.
Exciting Eagles require better shepherd
The current board of the Nigeria Football Federation has been consistent in organising friendly matches for national teams.
The Super Falcons played Grade A friendly matches before the recently staged FIFA Women’s World Cup. The team also featured in a Four-Nation tournament before travelling for the World Cup. The players and officials admitted that the preparations for the tournament were top notch.
On Tuesday as the Olympic Eagles were beating Sudan 5-0 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, the Super Eagles were also on duty in Dnipro in a friendly encounter against Ukraine. These two games presented a very good picture about the future of football in Nigeria.
In the U-23 match, Kelechi Nwakali and Taiwo Awoniyi were prominent names in the team that should have been in the Super Eagles. Others like skipper Azubuike Okechukwu, Fatai Gbadamosi, Onyeka Ogochukwu, Sunusi Ibrahim, Sunday Faleye and Stephen Odey are also very good and close to graduating to higher cadre. Interestingly, those in the Super Eagles are also players who are legitimately U-23 team players. Francis Uzohor, Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Victor Osimhen, Josh Maja, Kelechi Iheanacho are within the U-23 team bracket.
The U-23 team players were a delight to watch with so much aggression and mobility. In Dnipro, the quality displayed by the Super Eagles was also remarkable. The movements, energy, cohesion, skills exhibited were highly commendable as the Nigerian team played as if they were at home. It was not a surprise that the Eagles led 2-0 at half time in the match that eventually ended 2-2.
It was the first match of the Eagles after the Nations Cup competition where the country won bronze. Joe Aribo, a debutant from Rangers of Scotland was outstanding. Chukwueze, Kalu, Osimhen and Iwobi also did well but they recorded misses which could have put the match beyond the home team but in friendly games, the results are of little significance. Goalkeeper Uzoho was also very brilliant.
He made point blank saves and also coordinated the defence well. On more than two occasions, he saved well-taken free-kicks to keep the Eagles in control of the encounter.
The future is really bright for the Eagles with the crop of players coming up. It was good to see Oghenekaro Etebo withdraw back to play Wilfred Ndidi’s role while William Troost Ekong stood firm in the absence of Keneth Omeruo. Overall, a keen follower of the game would be happy with the display of the Eagles. However, the game management of Eagles handler Gernot Rohr was poor against Ukraine.
In a friendly encounter and a two-goal advantage, the coach waited for the 70th minute to make the first change. This issue also manifested against Argentina at the FIFA World Cup in Russia as he delayed substitutions when it mattered most. Rohr and his technical team should have done better on Tuesday.
There was also a clear indication that the players were very active with the recent moves made by many of them to teams where they are guaranteed first team shirts. It is important for the Nigeria Football Federation to discuss with Rohr, his assistants and the handlers of the U-23 team on how best to make the abundant talents count in the nearest future.
The likes of Osimhen, Chukwueze, Nwakali, Awoniyi and Aribo should explode in the next three years at the World Cup. It is difficult to believe this is a team that has lost two big names in Odion Ighalo and Mikel Obi. The future is here but managing these players is very important.
The coaches and the NFF must be interested in the career moves of players and there must be a good relationship with handlers of their respective teams abroad.
The NFF must start moves on how to secure the services of some of the top foreign based players for the African U-23 AFCON where the continental representatives will emerge in Egypt in November. Coach Imama Amakapabo should also go round and get the best of home-based players who can stand the test of time in case clubs refuse to release some of these players. The future of Nigeria’s senior football team is exciting but so much work will have to be done to make this a reality.
In fact, these Eagles need a better Manager to blossom as expected especially at global stage. Rohr has been re-building on the same spot for over two years without a pattern. The huge support from the federation should guarantee better results.
Tokyo 2020: Falcons to regroup for Cote d’Ivoire
Ahead of the second round of the African qualifying series of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women’s football tournament, a total of 30 homebased professionals will arrive at the Super Falcons’ hotel camp in Abuja on Sunday to kick-start preparations for the clash with the Senior Women National Team of Cote d’Ivoire.
Seven overseas-based professionals will join the group before the trip to Abidjan for the first leg. A l r e a d y, world football –gov- erning body, FIFA has directed that both legs of the qualifying fixture must be concluded between 30th September and 8th October 2019.
The Nigeria Football Federation has already picked Sunday, 6th October for the return leg match, slated for the Agege Stadium, Lagos. The venue hosted the return leg of Nigeria/Algeria in the earlier round, with the Falcons winning by a lone goal to push out the Algerians on a 3-0 aggregate.
Cote d’Ivoire also emerged 3-0 aggregate winners, eliminating Mali from the series to set up a clash with nine –time African champions Nigeria.
Asisat Oshoala, scorer of the lone goal against Algeria in Lagos on 3rd September, heads the list of the overseas-based professionals that also include defenders Osinachi Ohale and Chidinma Okeke, midfielders Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and Chinaza Uchendu, and forwards Francisca Ordega and Rasheedat Ajibade. Midfielder Osarenoma Igbinovia heads the list of 30 home-based professionals.
