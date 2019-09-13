U-23 AFCON: NFF dumps Imama, Salisu returns

Suspended coach to also lead Eagles to CHAN, WAFU

Despite leading the team to U-23 African Cup of Nations, Imama Amakapabo will not be in charge when the tournament gets underway in November after the Nigeria Football Federation announced the return of Salisu Yusuf as the handler of the side.

The NFF confirmed the return of Salisu to the national team following a year-long suspension for his involvement in a bribery incident.

Last year, Salisu was found guilty of collecting an amount of money reported to be around $1000 and was sanctioned by the NFF Ethics Committee with a fine of $5000 and a one-year ban from football-related activities.

The former Enyimba and Kano Pillars coach was caught on camera receiving money to influence his team selection for the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations in Ghana.

On Thursday, the Nigerian football body announced the return of Yusuf to football while appreciating stand-in coach Amapakabo for his contribution during his absence.

“The Nigeria Football Federation has noted that the Chief Coach of the Super Eagles, Salisu Yusuf has now fully served the one–year suspension clamped on him last year,” the FA statement read.

“The Federation thanked Coach Amapakabo for his sterling efforts while in charge of the U23 National Team in the absence of the suspended Yusuf, and for eventually seeing to the team’s qualification for the U23 AFCON.”

Amakapabo’s team scored whopping nine goals in four matches to pick the ticket to U-23 AFCON while the style of play of his side has attracted plenty plaudits from many Nigerians.

The coach had even spoken of his plans for the team ahead of the championship in November before Thursday’s announcement.

Our correspondent learnt that the NFF would have left Amapakabo in charge of the team for the championship while Salisu is eased into the national team, but the process was hasten because of the negative reports in the media about the contract situation of the coaches.

A source in the federation told New Telegraph that although the NFF was impressed with the coach’s run, it felt embarrassed by the report that it was yet to offer the technical crew members proper contract and they were yet to be paid for several months.

“They challenged him over the report but the coach denied ever told anyone about his situation or complained to anyone. The NFF chiefs didn’t believe him and other coaches, hence the decision to bring Salisu back immediately. They revealed the decision to the coaches in Asaba, a day after they defeated Sudan,” the source revealed.

However, our correspondent learnt that Salisu’s official duty would be WAFU Cup slated for Senegal later in the month.

