U.S. trip’ll soon yield desired results, says Ihedioha

T

hree weeks into the joint land border patrol by the security agencies, smugglers have shifted to the Port Novo and Lagos creeks to bring foreign parboil rice and other consumable goods from the neighbouring countries to Nigeria.

It was gathered that the smugglers were moving rice, frozen chicken, turkey and vegetable oil from Port Novo, Gbaji, Badagry creeks to Agbara with fast speed boats in the night because of the tight security at the land borders.

Presently, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) lack efficient patrol boats to combat smugglers on the coastal waters and creeks.

A trader who spoke with New Telegraph, however, explained that the cost of smuggling the food items from the creeks was too high because of the charges by boat operators and fuel consumed by the boats.

The trader, simply identified as Bunmi, noted that they paid high charges to boat operators and drivers before the goods finally get to their destinations.

Although, she explained that frozen chicken and turkey had started coming into the market gradually since last weekend, however, findings revealed that the watertight security at the land borders have affected the prices of both foreign and local foods in the Lagos markets.

A market survey by our correspondent revealed that rice, frozen foods and groundnut oil were mostly affected by the price.

For instance, at the Agric Market in Ikorodu area, a frozen food seller, Mr. Ibrahim, said that a carton of frozen fish had jumped from N10,000 to N25,000 or 60 per cent, while turkey which was N13,000 as at August 19, 2019 had increased by 27.8 per cent to N18,000.

He added that a carton of chicken, which was N9,500, had also been increased by 32.1 per cent to N14,000.

Ibrahim said: “A carton of croaker fish that cost between N7,000 and N10,000 now cost N25,000 and above for the small size, while the big size fish cost N30,000. A small size croaker fish cost N500, while the big size croaker fish cost N1,000 and above in Agric Market.”

Also a rice trader, Mr. Obinna explained that the long rice that was sold for N17,000 weeks ago now cost N20,500, while short rice variety which was N13,000 is now sold for N20,500.

He stressed that the price of local rice had moved up from N14,000 to 16,000 or 12.5 per cent.

He said: “Buyers now prefer to buy local rice since it is the cheapest in the market.”

At Abesan area, also a bag of 50 kilogrammes of parboiled rice, which was sold at N14,500, now cost N20,000 in some shops.

Price of five litres of vegetable oil has also moved up by 17.5 per cent.

According to Madam Favour, five litres of groundnut oil, which sold for N3,300 in the last two weeks, had been increased to N4,000.

She said: “I have sold all my groundnut oil and I don’t have any left to sell because it has finished at the warehouse.”

She also said that due to the restriction of flour importation from Cameroon, prices of pastries and bread had been inflated.

On the other hand, she noted that foods such spaghetti, crunches, cereals, beans, and noodles were not affected.

Meanwhile, the Customs Service has said that a large numbers of seizures and arrests have been made in the last three weeks from North-West, North-Central, South-West and South-South geopolitical zones.

Its spokesman, Joseph Attah, a Deputy Comptroller, said that as at 10 September, 2019, 100 illegal migrants had been arrested.

He listed the seizures to include; 8,360 50kg bags of parboiled foreign rice; 122 bags of fertilizer; 77 vehicles; 781 drums filled with petroleum motor spirit (PMS) as well as 16,371 empty 200 litres drums used for smuggling PMS.

Other seizures are 1,491 packs of assorted drugs; 3 outboard 40HP engines; 13 Cotonou boats; 185 drums of groundnut oil; six trucks; 114 motorcycles, among other items.

Attah stressed that 117 suspects had been arrested.

The joint security exercise, is being coordinated by the Customs Service, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Armed Forces as well as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security and intelligence agencies, with the aim “to better secure our borders, boost national economy and strengthen border security.”

Like this: Like Loading...