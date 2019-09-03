U23 AFCON: Amapakabo picks Okechukwu, Odey, 16 others for Sudan

T

he Nasarawa State Government has inaugurated the newly constituted Board of Nasarawa United Football Club chaired by Ibrahim Abdullahi Osanga, with charge to work as team to achieve set goals.

Performing the inauguration and presentation of official letters today at the Conference Hall of the State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Lafia, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Bulus Musa Amoyi, congratulated the new Board and charged the members to justify the confidence reposed in them.

“On behalf of the Government, I say congratulations on your appointments. So many people had tried to be members of the Board, but you are privileged.

“We implore you not to make it a one-man’s affair. You have to relate closely by working as a team, love yourselves, and do things together in order to produce the results expected of you.

“Furthermore, endeavour to work within the operational guidelines and principles of the club for the actualization of the purpose of establishing it.

“Be guaranteed of our unalloyed and unflinching supports, where necessary, for the growth and development of Nasarawa United Football Club and State as a whole”, Bulus Amoyi said.

Reacting on behalf of the new Board, Chairman of the Club, Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Osanga, said, though nothing good comes easy, they would ensure they leave no stone unturned in the discharge of their duties, assuring that the Board would justify the confidence reposed in it.

“When you are moving on a positive direction, your destination is the brightest star. The eyes of the world are all on us to see what would become of the Board and Club.

“With hard work comes more work. The time to talk is over, it’s now time to work and restore the lost glory of Nasarawa United Football Club.

“We will ensure we deploy every avenue to prove a point and set a standard for others to emulate. History will not pardon us if we can’t deliver on promise.

“We thank His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, all those who bestowed uncompromising confidence and trust in us and the entire State’s people for the choice of the new Board.

“However, it is not over yet. The real task is ahead(during the League Season). We will never stop requesting for their daily supports and prayers until victory is achieved and sustained”, Osanga stated.

Governor Abdullahi Audu Sule had dissolved the previous Board of Nasarawa United FC led by Barr. Isaac Danladi two weeks ago and reconstituted the present one.

Other members of the 9-man Board are Isua Bitrus (Vice Chairman), Salisu Galadima Atakin Basira(Member), William Agassi(Member), Saidu Hamman( Member), Isa Mohammed(Member), Emmanuel Nathaniel(Member), Hamza Ibrahim Moyi(Member), while Yahaya Musa Wambai is the Team Manager.

Like this: Like Loading...