UBA launches Leo on Apple Business Chat

Following the continued closure of land borders over smuggling of weapons and agricultural produce, the multiplier effects are already being felt by Nigerians in their daily lives, as prices of some food items have skyrocketed. Taiwo Hassan reports

As a matter of urgency, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament has urged the Federal Government to re-open its land borders around Seme, as it hampers the implementation of free trade movement within the ECOWAS sub-region.

Already, the effect has crippled many business activities around the border towns amid tales of sudden increase in prices of food stuff.

Part of the reasons for the closure was to control smuggling of foreign rice as a way of boosting presence of the locally milled ones in the market.

No doubt, Seme border is strategic for ECOWAS in terms of implementation of free trade movement within the region.

Despite this, the Federal Government is concerned with the economic effects smuggling has done to the national economy and local investors.

Prices of food items

Findings in states where Nigeria shares borders with neighbouring countries show that prices of rice, poultry products, brands of vegetable oil, sugar, beans and even fairly used cloths have increased by between 10 and 30 per cent.

For instance, a bag of 50 kg foreign rice, which sold for between N13,000 and N15,000 before the closure now goes for N16,000, N18,000 and N20, 000 depending on the brand in many towns and cities across the country.

Also, there is a sharp increase in imported flour due to restriction of import from Cameroon.

A transporter, Bala Jumallah, explained that it was difficult to transport flour from Yola due to bad roads and broken bridges; hence bakers opted for a cheaper alternative from Cameroonian side of the border, which is closer.

Similarly, a fruit dealer, Muhammad Bello, said the restriction had prevented export of orange into Cameroon, thereby causing drop in price.

He said the price of a sack of orange crashed from N9000 to N7000 as supply surpassed its demand.

Adamawa, being one of the three front line states in the war against Boko Haram, had been placed under a form of border restriction since 2015, but renewed control in the last few weeks has caused public outcry at the border.

But the partial closure has heightened smuggling around Lagos border communities too.

The smugglers have now resorted to using waterways to bring contraband items such as rice, frozen poultry products and fairly used clothes, shoes and bags into the country.

Despite the increase in smuggling activities, prices of some basic food items have skyrocketed, with traders and consumers complaining of limited stocks.

Frozen poultry is the most affected in Lagos as a kilogramme of frozen chicken, which before now sold for N1,200, now costs N1,600, while a kilogramme of frozen turkey now sells for N1,700.

A trader at Alaba Rago, a major market in Lagos, Tawa Ibrahim, said that the border closure was affecting his business.

She said: “Lake Rice (locally produced rice) would have been a better alternative for us, but we are not getting it to buy. Even the volume of okra needed to feed this nation cannot be produced in Nigeria.

“We rely so much on Cotonou for okra. That is why its price has also shot up since the border was closed. A big basket of okra, which sold for N4,000 or N5,000, is now N8,000.”

Further findings showed that in Kebbi, the closure of borders with Niger and Benin Republics was causing economic hardship to people around the border areas of Dole Kaina, Lolo, Kamba and Bachaka as some of the border town residents, particularly farmers and merchants, also complained.

While lamenting the situation, a farmer, Abdullah Salalah, said: “The situation is becoming unbearable. As you are aware, our people are into farming and they cross the border to trade. Since they closed the borders in Lolo, we cannot do our farming and we cannot trade. The prices of commodities are increasing by the day.”

He added that the situation was becoming more pathetic because people have family, cultural and trade ties with people in Benin and Niger republics and because of the border closure people in Kebbi, Niger and Benin Republic are suffering.

Pressure mounts on FG

Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Hon. Moustapha Cisse Lo, at the opening of the 2nd Extra Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Monrovia, Liberia, this week, appealed to the Federal Government to reopen its closed borders for free trade movement.

Cisse Lo explained that the border closure posed a threat to the implementation of the Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons at a time when Africa needed to intensify efforts for effective abolition of barriers within the communities.

Cisse Lo, however, urged the government to find a permanent solution to the challenge of smuggling, rather than closing the borders, which was not a lasting solution.

“In the same vein, the closure of the Nigerian borders with Benin more than a month ago and Niger recently is a hindrance to the achievement of the community’s main objective, which is to achieve the creation of a prosperous, borderless West African region where peace and harmony prevail.

“The ECOWAS Parliament calls for compliance with community provisions and, thus calls for the reopening of borders and a coordinated fight against smuggling in the region.”

“The root causes of this recurrent situation must be studied with a view to finding a permanent solution.” he added.

FG’s stance

Recall that the Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Retired Col. Hameed Ali, had insisted that Nigeria’s borders would remain closed until the country and its neighbours agree on existing ECOWAS protocol on movement.

Ali said government would no longer condone smugglers taking over the country’s economy.

“But there is no specific time for opening the borders. However, if they agree with us tomorrow on the existing laws, then we sign and update the existing protocol of transit, that’s all.

“And we are looking forward to meeting with them and there are moves to sit with them to make them understand why we are doing what we are doing and what we want to achieve by doing what we are doing,” Ali said.

When asked about the consequences of closing the borders, he said, “if you check our website, you will see the seizures and interception we’ve made.”

He said that by closing the borders, Nigeria was able to completely block the importation of contraband.

“We are able to completely block the influxes of illicit goods, and most important, stopped the exportation of petroleum product which is the biggest problem we have,” Ali said.

According to him, through the measure, the importation of foreign rice has stopped and the market for local varieties has risen. We’ve also stopped the influx of rice and our rice is now selling.

“Even those selling garri that have been abandoned because there was cheap rice are making brisk business.

“This is because people are now buying garri as food. So, I think the economy is now picking up and we are grateful for that,” he said.

Last line

With the current scenario, many Nigerians are yet to see and feel the positive effects of the situation, as it has only led to lamentations and agonies all over the country with increasing prices of foodstuff and some other items in the market.

