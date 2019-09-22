UEFA/CAF Tourney: Eaglets spank Turkey 2-0

Athletics legend, Usain Bolt, spoke to FIFA.com about the chances of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or Virgil van Dijk in the The Best FIFA Football Awards which takes place today.

FIFA.com: Usain, you recently announced you had relinquished your quest for a football career. Can you tell us about that decision, and could you be persuaded to give it another shot?

I love playing football but at my age and with all my other commitments, it was difficult to dedicate the time required to make it a success professionally. I will continue playing at celebrity and charity events like Soccer Aid.

If you’d attempted a career as a professional footballer as a teenager, instead of one as an athlete, how far do you think you could have gone in football?

It is hard to say. As much as I love football, I have no regrets as my T&F career has brought me a lot of success. I would not change anything.

Cristiano, Messi and Van Dijk are the three finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award. Who do you think deserves it this year?

All three are wonderful players. I think Messi and Ronaldo have won this award five times each. Van Dijk just won the UEFA Award and based on the success of Liverpool last season it may be his turn. As a Manchester United fan, I would probably vote for Ronaldo!

Who do you think had the better career: Cristiano or Messi?

Both of them! I hear a lot of people have this debate but both of them are footballing geniuses. I have always been a big Ronaldo fan and I admire the way he has been successful in different leagues – England, Spain and now Italy.

Cristiano and Messi are both approaching the end of their careers. Who do you foresee taking over as the best player in the world?

There are a lot of exciting young players – Mbappe, Neymar Jr., Jadon Sancho. It will be interesting to see how the former Ajax players Mattthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong do at their new clubs, as well as Eden Hazard at Real. I am friends with Raheem Sterling, Paul Pogba and Leon Bailey and hope they can keep playing well.

As a wearer of Manchester red, what do you think of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford?

Paul Pogba is a world-class player and Marcus Rashford is developing into one. I hope we can build a team around them to get us back to the top. It has been a difficult start for us this season, but hopefully we will find our rhythm and secure Champions League football for next year. I am a big Manchester United fan.

As the fastest man in history, you must appreciate what the rapid Kylian Mbappe did at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and does for PSG?

Mbappe is a great player. He has speed, skill and can finish. He is still young but could play in any team in the world.

If you could choose three footballers, past or present, to run a 4×100 metres relay race with you, who would they be?

Ronaldo, Mbappe, Bale.

Like this: Like Loading...