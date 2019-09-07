News
Umahi: PDP Senate Caucus urges IGP to probe raid
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Caucus, yesterday, raised the alarm over the Gestapo-like raid on the Abuja residence of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. Dave Umahi, allegedly by the officers and men of the Police Force.
The caucus also urged the Inspector-General of Police to order an immediate and thorough investigation into the raid, to unravel the circumstances and those behind the condemnable action. Speaking in a statement he issued in Abuja, on behalf of the Caucus, the Senate Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, described the raid as not only a direct attack on democracy but an affront on the fundamental rights of citizens of Nigeria. Abaribe said the probe had become necessary against the backdrop of the mystery surrounding the early morning raid and the subsequent denials by the police of being responsible for the evil action. He said it was a thing of concern that the Police appeared to be foot-dragging in constituting a panel to probe the ugly incident, even when it claimed that thugs and not the Police was responsible for the invasion.
“Let’s assume it was hired thugs that invaded the residence of a sitting governor of a state, whose duty is it to apprehend the brigands? Or does raids by thugs not constitute a crime? “The police must come clear and the only way to do that is to carry out a thorough investigation and apprehend the culprits. We are in a democracy and people should not be made to live in fears as though we are in a lawless society. “If a sitting governor could be subjected to such harrowing experience, then you can imagine what will happen to the man on the street,” Abaribe said.
News
Use xenophobic attacks to fix Nigeria, ASUU tells Buhari
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Monday, called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to use the opportunity of the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa to properly reposition and fix Nigeria.
The union said Nigerians would not be forced to join the increasing army of global migrants and wanderers in search of elusive greener pastures if their country was economically buoyant and politically stable.
The ASUU National President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, who briefed reporters at the end of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which held at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), also urged the Buhari administration to declare a state of emergency on the nation’s education sector.
Ogunyemi, who was flanked by the ASUU-FUNAAB Chairman, Dr Adebayo Oni and other union leaders, decried the poor living condition in Nigeria which is forcing citizens to flee.
The ASUU President noted that as the Federal Government begins the evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa in response to xenophobic attacks, adequate and sustainable welfare package should be activated for the evacuees.
He explained that with the increasing insecurity, mindless betrayal of the people’s trust by elected politicians, mass unemployment of the teeming youth, ethno-religious conflicts and rising cases of violent crimes and criminalities in the country, there are ominous signs of a failing Nigerian nation.
News
I’ll not dignify Oshiomhole with response on Edo – Obaseki
The Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said that he would not join issues with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on his position on the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly.
In a statement issued on Monday by Mr. Cruose Osagie, Special Adviser to the governor and Mr. Paul Ohonbamu, Commissioner for Communication, the Edo State governor advised his supporters and government functionaries not to respond to the APC National Chairman allegations against him for the peace of Edo people.
The APC National Chairman over the weekend accused the governor of indulging in illegalities by inaugurating the Edo State House of Assembly at night and accepting Hon.Frank Okiye as the Speaker of the State Assembly.
But in his reaction, the governor’s aide and Commissioner said: “The Edo State Government observed over the weekend, leading to this week, very hostile statements credited to our revered National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, across the various media platforms, including radio, television, newspapers and the social media.
“This onslaught against the governor and government of Edo State, widely publicised, has also been trailed by enquiries about the state govemment’s response to these attacks, from various stakeholders, both within and outside the country.
“Consequently, the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has instructed that no state actor, within Edo State Government, should make any comment whatsoever or join issues on the ensuing hostile comments and discussions.
“Obaseki said he has chosen to pursue the path of peace and reconciliation in dealing with these issues in the interest of the good people of Edo State and our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).”
News
Xenophobia: Nigeria community in S’Africa to launch fact-based campaign
The Nigerian High Commission and the Nigerian community in South Africa are to launch a fact-based campaign on the contributions of Nigerians living in that country to develop South Africa.
This is to correct the bad impression that Nigerians living in Southern Africa engage in illegal and criminal activities.
This decision was reached at a meeting between former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili and leaders of the Nigerian community in Cape Town, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Cape Town, South Africa.
The meeting, which was attended by Nigerian entrepreneurs, professionals and community led by Cosmos Echie, the acting President of the Nigerian Community Western Cape, resolved that “accurate and positive narrative of the value” Nigerians contribute to their host country should be projected in the face of xenophobic attacks.
“For example, South Africans must be made aware that more than 18 per cent of lecturers in their higher institutions are Nigerians.
“A significant percentage of the medical personnel in rural hospitals are Nigerians.
“Most Nigerians and Nigerian-owned businesses operate responsibly in legitimate and professional practices in South Africa compared to the less than one per cent of cases of shadowy activities.
“The Nigerian government should make visible effort to guarantee the safety and security of South Africans and their businesses in Nigeria.
“The umbrella organisation of South Africa- based Nigerians will be encouraged to launch a business platform to support the formalising processes for as many informal businesses of Nigerians as possible in order to better capture the value and impact being created and contributed to South Africa’s economic and social landscape,” the group noted in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting.
News
IGP to CPs: Stop planned procession by IMN
…says the group remains proscribed
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered Commissioners of Police (CPs) across the 36 state commands, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and their supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police, to ensure that the planned nationwide procession by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, did not hold.
The IGP predicated his directive on the proscription of the Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky-led IMN by a Federal High Court in Abuja, which designated the group as a terrorist organisation.
New Telegraph recalls that El-Zajzaky and his wife have remained in detention since late 2015, after a bloody between members of the proscribed IMN and soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna State.
Accordingly, the police chief has said that such planned procession remaiined illegal, and promoters will be treated as “terrorists”.
The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who conveyed the IGP’s directive in a statement on Monday, enjoined parents and guardians to caution their wards on the need to stay on the path of good conduct.
News
DSS warns of plots to undermine national security
Again, the Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted of plots by subversive groups and individuals to destabilise the country, through the instrumentality of politics, religion and other tendencies.
Though, the DSS did not identify the said groups and individuals, New Telegraph notes that the alarm is coming barely 24 hours to the planned procession by the Shiites.
Apart from exploiting the aforesaid fault lines, the DSS further accused the “subversive groups” of working with foreign elements, to disrupt the peace and security of the nation.
It further accused those concerned of using the social media to promote false and dangerous narratives towards a pre-conceived agenda.
Consequently, the Secret Service has warned those involved in the dastardly plot to have a rethink, as it vowed to enforce its internal security mandate to the letter.
The warning was conveyed in a statement on Monday by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya.
According to Afunanya, no individual or group will be allowed to threaten the sovereignty and national cohesion of the nation, under whatever guise.
News
Pilots’ strike: BA planes grounded in Abuja, Lagos
Two BA aircraft have been grounded in Lagos and Abuja grounded as a result of strike embarked upon by the company’s pilots for increase wages.
Britain’s flagship carrier currently operates two daily flights out of Nigeria – one from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, which leaves in the night and lands at Heathrow in the morning; while the second departs the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in the morning and reaches London in the evening.
Details later…
News
N650m fraud: EFCC opposes PDP chieftain’s foreign medical trip
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss an application filed by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs. Olanrewaju Otiti, seeking the release of her international passport to travel abroad for medical treatment.
Otiti is currently standing trial alongside a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Jumoke Akinjide and another PDP’s chieftain, Senator Ayo Ademola Adeseun over an alleged N650 million fraud.
In opposing Otiti’s motion, the anti-graft agency alleged that she is a flight risk and that it will be difficult to extradite her back to Nigeria if she decided to jump bail.
In a counter affidavit deposed to by one of its operatives, John Michael Idoko, the anti-graft agency while arguing that the court’s jurisdiction does not extend beyond the shores of Nigeria also maintained that there was no referral note from any hospital for Otiti to travel for any medical treatment.
It was further averred that the applicant (Otiti) has not placed any evidence before the court to show that she cannot be treatment of her ailment in Nigeria.
“There is no fact within the content of this application and the supporting documents filed by the applicant did not state reasonable ground for this Honourable Court to grant her application but only to cast doubt in the mind of the court due to its variation.
“Should the Honourable Court be inclined to granting the application, conditions that will ensure the applicant return to face her trial must be attached,” the deponent averred.
In her application, which was brought pursuant to court’s laws and rules, Otiti is seeking the variation of her bail conditions to allow her access her international passport for a foreign medical trip.
Arguing the application, Otiti’s lawyer, Akinola Oladeji, pleaded with the court to grant his client permission to travel abroad because of her failing health.
“We have attached her medical report dated 11th July, 2018, from the University College Hospital (UCH) as well as her medical history from 2009 up till 2019 to prove the urgency of her the matter,” the lawyer said.
Ruling on the application has been reserved till Wednesday.
The defendants are currently standing trial on an amended 24-count charge of alleged N650 million fraud.
News
Plane leaves Zimbabwe for Singapore to bring home Mugabe’s body
A plane has left Zimbabwe for Singapore carrying government officials and relatives to bring home the body of Robert Mugabe, but it was still not clear where the former leader would be buried, a family spokesman said on Monday.
Mugabe’s family is pushing back against the government’s plan to bury him at the National Heroes Acre monument in Harare and wants him to be interred in his home village, relatives have told Reuters.
Leo Mugabe, the late president’s nephew and family spokesman, said a charter plane left Harare for Singapore just after 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Monday.
Mugabe’s body was expected to arrive in Zimbabwe on Wednesday at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT), Leo Mugabe told Reuters.
But when pressed on where Mugabe would be buried, Leo Mugabe was non-committal.
“Mugabe was a chief and he will be buried in accordance with tradition. The chiefs have not told us where he will be buried, so it is not clear yet. I also don’t know,” he said.
In some parts of Zimbabwe, burials of chiefs are a secret affair and people are only told the resting place afterwards.
Mugabe died on Friday aged 95 in Singapore, where he had long received medical treatment. He had dominated Zimbabwean politics for almost four decades from independence in 1980 until he was removed by his own army in a November 2017 coup.
Revered by many as a liberator who freed his people from white minority rule, Mugabe was vilified by others for wrecking one of Africa’s most promising economies and ruthlessly crushing his opponents.
Mugabe’s resting place has been a topic of discussion since the Zimbabwe Independent newspaper reported last month that Mugabe would snub the offer of a burial at National Heroes Acre – a site reserved for the country’s heroes – because he felt bitter about the way he was removed from power.
The Zimbabwean government said in a memo sent to embassies that it planned to hold a state funeral for Mugabe in the National Sports Stadium on Saturday, with a burial ceremony on Sunday, but it did not say where the burial would be.
If Mugabe is buried in Kutama village, 85 km (50 miles) from Harare, it would be a major rebuke for his successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the ruling ZANU-PF party that Mugabe helped to found, reports Reuters.
News
Sudan top diplomat says removal from US terror list top priority
Asmaa Abdalla has barely been Sudan’s foreign minister for 24 hours, but she already has no doubts about her top priority: removing the country from the United States’ list of state sponsors of “terrorism”.
In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday, shortly after being sworn in as part of Sudan’s new cabinet, Abdalla said that while the “challenges were many”, removing the country from the list would lead to a desperately needed economic revival in the post-Omar al-Bashir era.
“This will be undertaken through direct communication with the US administration,” Abdalla said, adding that the issue has already been raised by Abdalla Hamdok, the country’s new prime minister and a veteran economist.
The US named Sudan a “state sponsor of terror” in 1993, four years after al-Bashir seized power in a military coup, over allegations that the government was supporting terrorism. The designation makes the country ineligible for much-needed debt relief and funding from international institutions, and limits potential foreign investment.
Early last month, a senior US State Department official said there were still long-standing issues that needed to be resolved before Washington could consider removing Khartoum from its list.
“There’s a number of things we’re looking forward to engaging with a civilian-led government,” David Hale, under-secretary for political affairs, said on August 7 when asked about the issue at a news conference in the Sudanese capital.
He cited human rights, religious freedom and counterterrorism efforts, as well as “promoting internal peace, political stability and economic recovery in Sudan”.
International relations
Abdalla is Sudan’s first-ever female minister and one of the four women named by Hamdok in the 18-member cabinet, the first since the military removed al-Bashir on April 11 in the face of mass pro-democracy protests.
The cabinet was formed as part of a transitional power-sharing agreementbetween the military and pro-democracy demonstrators, which also includes a joint military-civilian sovereign council and a legislative body that is supposed to be formed within three months. The three bodies are to govern Sudan for little more than three years until elections can be held.
Speaking about Sudan’s foreign policy, Abdalla highlighted the importance of maintaining a “balanced relationship” with regional and international partners.
“Our relations with our brotherly and friendly countries will be based on the basic pillar of taking into account the interests of Sudan,” she said.
“We await moral support from Arab countries and welcome unconditional financial support without interfering in Sudan’s affairs,” she said.
When asked about establishing relations with Israel, Abdalla said that currently, the time is not right to set up a diplomatic channel because Sudan “does not need new problems”.
“Most Arab countries have relations with Israel in one way or another, but for the moment we cannot afford to normalise relations [between Khartoum and Tel Aviv],” she said.
News
NEITI: FAAC disbursment hits five-quarter low, drops to N1.9trn
Disbursements from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) hit a five-quarter low in the second quarter of 2019.
According to a report released by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), the three tiers of government shared N1.91 trillion in the second quarter of 2019.
This is lower than the N1.92 trillion and N2.99 trillion disbursed in the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018.
The last time FAAC disbursement was at this point was in the fourth quarter of 2017 when N1.70 trillion was disbursed.
“The figure reveals that the total disbursement of N1.913 trillion in the second quarter of 2019 was the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2017 when N1.700 trillion was disbursed,” the report read.
According to the document, a total of N3.842 trillion in the first half of 2019 with the federal government receiving N1.59 trillion, states, N1.33 trillion; and local governments, N792 billion.
The analysis also showed that Delta state became the highest recipient of federal allocations in the first half of 2018.
“Delta State was the fourth-highest recipient of FAAC disbursements in H1 2017. However, the state had become the highest recipient in H1 2018, and this first position was maintained in 2019.
“Delta State received N41.66 billion in the first half of 2017 but this surged to N101.19 billion in the first half of 2018. This represents a 142.89% increase. The amount received by the state increased further in the first half of 2019 to N108.7 billion. Thus, in the first half of 2019, the disbursement received by Delta State was 7.42% higher than its receipt in the first half of 2018 and 160.92% higher than its receipt in the first half of 2017.”
According to online news portal, TheCable, the disbursement due to state and local governments are determined by landmass, population, internally generated revenue and social development factor.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Nine wanted cult leaders arrested in Ikorodu
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Ekiti: Two labourers die retrieving phone from well
-
News20 hours ago
IPOB: Lawyer files criminal complaint against Kanu at ICC
-
News20 hours ago
Xenophobic attacks: FG evacuates 400 Nigerians
-
News20 hours ago
Fayemi: No mosque demolished in Rivers
-
Politics8 hours ago
Ogun: Tribunal sacks APC Rep, dismisses petitions against two lawmakers
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
ABU students, lawmaker’s abductors arrested
-
News20 hours ago
Rivers threatens to revoke NNPC, Shell, banks, others’ land titles