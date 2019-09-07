Umahi: PDP Senate Caucus urges IGP to probe raid

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Caucus, yesterday, raised the alarm over the Gestapo-like raid on the Abuja residence of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. Dave Umahi, allegedly by the officers and men of the Police Force.

The caucus also urged the Inspector-General of Police to order an immediate and thorough investigation into the raid, to unravel the circumstances and those behind the condemnable action. Speaking in a statement he issued in Abuja, on behalf of the Caucus, the Senate Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, described the raid as not only a direct attack on democracy but an affront on the fundamental rights of citizens of Nigeria. Abaribe said the probe had become necessary against the backdrop of the mystery surrounding the early morning raid and the subsequent denials by the police of being responsible for the evil action. He said it was a thing of concern that the Police appeared to be foot-dragging in constituting a panel to probe the ugly incident, even when it claimed that thugs and not the Police was responsible for the invasion.

“Let’s assume it was hired thugs that invaded the residence of a sitting governor of a state, whose duty is it to apprehend the brigands? Or does raids by thugs not constitute a crime? “The police must come clear and the only way to do that is to carry out a thorough investigation and apprehend the culprits. We are in a democracy and people should not be made to live in fears as though we are in a lawless society. “If a sitting governor could be subjected to such harrowing experience, then you can imagine what will happen to the man on the street,” Abaribe said.

