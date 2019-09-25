Universities can’t advance technology – Edeze

C

hairman Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Chief Austin Edeze, yesterday said theoretical education in Nigerian universities could not advance the nation’s technology.

He said the whole world was moving into robotic technology which according to him, Nigerian universities cannot dvance because of their major focus on theoretical education.

He explained that, it was in line with this that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was paying much attention on polytechnic education by signing the polytechnic act and establishing three new polytechnics in the country within one year.

Edeze, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State spoke while receiving an award from the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP).

He noted that it was only through polytechnic education that the country can move forward.

“Initially, polytechnic education was aimed at producing middle man manpower for the country but you can be sure now that the way it is, it is producing not the middle man manpower but the first grade manpower because technologically, no nation can develop without sound foundation in technology education.

“European countries are converting their universities to polytechnics. The whole world is moving into robotic technology and there is no way you can get there with theoretical education in the universities, you need practical education; practically oriented technological education.”

“And so, technology and polytechnics is taking a centre stage and it has to take a centre stage if we must develop. I think we are heading in the right direction.

“The President has signed into law the Polytechnic Act, which means he is visionary, realising that it is through polytechnic education, technological advancement that this country can move forward.

“The President is also funding polytechnic education and he has within this year established more than three polytechnics. He is realising the fact that polytechnic education is very important”, he said.