Unknown gunmen kill traditional ruler in Plateau

My wife brings her lover into our bedroom for sex, a 35-year-old unemployed man, Tayo Owoloye, on Monday told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos.

Owoloye is in court seeking to end his 11-year-old marriage to his wife Modinat.

Tayo said that their 11-year-old daughter used to tell him that her mother brings a man home and that she used to see them making love .

“I once saw her love chat on whatsApp with a man called Timothy, when I queried her, she quickly deleted those messages. I reported her to her two eldest sisters.

“She is also having affairs with another man, called Stanley.

“Modinat came to my mother’s burial in Ondo State and left that same day, I later discovered that she came with Stanley and both of them lodged in a hotel that day.

“I was still in my village when Modinat called that she was sick and admitted, I rushed to Lagos the following day and I was told by the nurses that a man came to pass the night with her whom I later discovered to be Stanley.

“When I confronted Stanley, he confessed that he is in a relationship with my wife but begged for forgiveness.

“I decided to know more about Stanley so I searched for him on facebook, I saw pictures of him and my wife which was taken inside our bedroom and on our bed.”

Owoloye presented to the court, printed pictures from Stanley’s facebook page, as evidence.

The petitioner said that he moved out of their matrimonial home when his wife said she needed space.

“There was a day we had misunderstanding and she got me arrested; at the police station I was asked to give an undertaking that I will not return to my house, till today I have not gone home.

“Two weeks after I left the house, my wife changed her marital status on Facebook from married to divorce and also changed her surname to her maiden name.

“Our neighbours called to tell me that Stanley always comes to pass the night in our house, confirming our 11-year-old daughter’s earlier affirmation.”

According to him, Modinat has been denying him sex since December, 2018.

The husband said that Modinat was always threatening his life with knife and that he was afraid as she may carry out her threat one day.

However, the respondent, Modinat, who welcomed the divorce suit, also accused her husband of infidelity.

“My husband had been cheating on me without my knowledge; I got to know last week when I went to his family house, where I met his new wife and a baby of about six month old.”

The 30-year-old trader denied having affairs with Timothy and Stanley.

“I sell watermelon; Timothy is my customer while Stanley comes to assist me in my shop.

“The picture of Stanley and I that my husband saw on social media was taken in the sitting room not bedroom as he claimed.

“Stanley came to stay with me when I was admitted at the hospital because my husband travelled for his mother’s burial and there was nobody to stay with me.”

The mother of three said that her husband had turned her into a punching bag.

“My husband is a wife beater, he once beat me that I lost a pregnancy, and I have several scars on my body due to his frequent beatings.

“On one fateful day, he beat me, tore my clothes and pushed me out of the house naked.

“Our neighbours clothed me, I went to the police station to report the matter and he was invited.

“When the police asked me what I wanted, I said I needed space, that he should leave the house for me for some time upon which he was asked to give an undertaking that he would give me space as I requested.”

Modinat said she denied her husband sex because, “I don’t have feelings for him anymore.”

The Court’s President, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, after listening to the estranged couple, urged them to maintain peace and adjourned the case until September 26, for judgment

Like this: Like Loading...