Uproar in Aba as Bakassi Boys kill alleged cultist

There was confusion in Aba, Abia State yesterday as young men numbering over 100 on tricycles protested the killing of their colleague, identified simply as Sunny.

The protesters stormed Aba Area Command Headquarters of the Nigeria Police with the body of Sunny.

New Telegraph learnt that Sunny was shot on the thigh on Sunday by some men of the Abia State Vigilante Group aka Bakassi, at the crime-prone Uratta Road where he was collecting “loading” money from tricycle operators.

A source said that trouble started when some Bakassi boys went to stop some notorious boys who were alleged to be members of the dreaded Aro Cult from defecating indiscriminately and smoking Indian hemp on farms and drainage system along Uratta by Port Harcourt Road.

The source said that the indiscriminate defecation in the area had become a norm, but had been causing problem which necessitated the Bakassi boys, who were brought to the area due to the criminal activities of the Aro Cult boys, to end it.

The issue, however, got out of hand when one of the boys, who was arrested from the scene of indiscriminate defecation, stabbed a Bakassi boy with his knife, leaving him unconscious before escaping. This prompted a hot chase and combing of the area in search of the Aro Cult members by the Bakassi Boys.

It was learnt that while combing the area in search of the Aro Cult boys, the Bakassi boys ran into Sunny at his duty post where he was identified as a member of the group which stabbed their colleague.

During ensuing altercation, Sunny was shot in the thigh.

According to the source, Sunny was taken to an unidentified hospital same day by his family members where bullets were extracted from his thigh. He, however, died yesterday morning.

Sunny’s death caused pandemonium around Uratta axis as group of boys who were identified as his friends, colleagues and members of same gang went after the Bakassi Boys with different weapons.

They chased the Bakassi boys away from their office around the Obuda Community Hall by Railway and set their patrol van ablaze.

The boys also took Sunny’s body to the gate of the Aba Area Command and later dropped it at the Aba Central Police Station (CPS) gate where they were chanted angry songs. This prompted the police to respond with tears gas and gunshots to disperse them.

Sunny’s body later driven away in a police van to an unknown destination as security was beefed at the Aba Area Command and CPS gate, which resulted in restriction of vehicular movement.

When contacted, the Area Commander in charge of Aba, ACP Peter Okpara, said he got information of the incident while he went to the Police Headquarters in Umuahia.

Okpara promised to interact with Bakassi to know what actually happened.

He said: “I have been in Umuahia since morning and I was told it was Bakassi that shot him. So, we will engage Bakassi people and know what happened.”

Like this: Like Loading...