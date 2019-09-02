Sports
US Open: Injury ends Djokovic’s title defence
Novak Djokovic’s US Open title defence came to a halt on Sunday when the Serb retired from his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka due to a shoulder injury.
Wawrinka was leading 6-4, 7-5, 2-1 when world No 1 Djokovic, who won four of the last five grand slam titles, decided he could not continue and walked off the Arthur Ashe Stadium court to a chorus of boos.
After dropping the second set, Djokovic immediately called for medical attention and sat courtside without his shirt on while the trainer massaged his shoulder. He returned to the court but was still clearly hampered by the issue before calling it a day.
“It’s never the way you want to finish a match,” said Wawrinka. “I am really sorry for Novak, he’s an amazing friend.”
The shoulder issue flared up earlier this week and nearly saw Djokovic knocked out in the second round on Wednesday but the 32-year-old seemed to have recovered by Friday when he won in straight sets to reach the last 16.
“I don’t want to talk about my injuries,” Djokovic told reporters. “I’ve said that in the past. I am sticking to that.”
Up next for Wawrinka will be Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, who beat German qualifier Dominik Koepfer earlier on Sunday to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final, reports The Guardian.
Sunday Dare: Team Nigeria’ll stun the world at Olympic Games
…says AG exploits good prep for Tokyo 2020
The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, is optimistic about the chances of Team Nigeria making good impact at next year’s Olympic Games scheduled for Tokyo, Japan.
Dare was speaking shortly after Team Nigeria athletes arrived the country from the venues of the 12th African Games which ended on August 31 in Rabat, Morocco.
Egypt had 101 gold, 97 silver and 72 bronze medals to emerge tops in the final overall medals table with Team Nigeria in the second place after winning 46 gold, 33 silver and 47 bronze medals. South Africa recorded 36 gold, 26 silver and 25 bronze medals to place third.
The minister noted that the performance of the Nigerian athletes was a good indication that they would be ready to compete and do well at the Tokyo event next year.
“The results from Morocco are enough to determine what is going to happen at the Olympic Games and I am certain that we will win lots of medals.
“These athletes are inspiring and we intend to keep them together and prepare them better for the Olympic qualifiers, after that there will be intensive camping in stages to raise the form of the athletes.
“I want to also assure that their (athletes) welfare will be top on agenda and when Olympic Games come, we will be ready because we are going to review the mistakes of the past to deal with the current challenges we might have in the federations.”
The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Olusade Adesola, said the exploits of Team Nigeria in Morocco was a result of cooperation enjoyed from other ministries.
Olusade said: “We thank the Minister of Finance, the Presidency , the Bureau of Public Procurement, the transparency agencies, all of them came to our aid , Immigration Service, the airline partners, Air Peace, and many others.
“Others oscillated in their medal position but Nigeria maintained a progression. We started slowly but gradually went up to emerge second. Not many expected us to topple Morocco and South Africa but we did that in style.”
Hard-fighting D’Tigers stumble against Argentina
It was yet another harrowing day on the court for D’Tigers as they suffered another 81-94 points loss against a better and experienced Argentina.
Despite a spirited effort from the young side paraded by Alex Nwora and ending the first half 43 points apiece against the 5th rated team in the world, it was not enough on the day managing to win only second quarter 17-28, 26-15, 18-29, 20-22.
Josh Okogie who on Sunday celebrated his 21st birthday, again was the top performer for the team with 18 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds.
Jordan Nwora scored 12 points, 2 assists and caught 3 rebounds during the 20.51minutes he spent on the court.
Al-Farouk Aminu put in a good shift defensively for the team with 8 rebounds and 3 points
Speaking during the post match press conference, Head Coach, Alex Nwora said he was proud of the team and that D’Tigers lost to a better side despite battling hard to grind out a win.
Nwora said that it was not the result the boys wanted but that in basketball, losing and winning were all part of the game.
“I am proud of them. We battled for our lives, we battled back for a better deficit unfortunately, we fell short in some areas.”
Nwora said the D’Tigers team is a young team and have not played together for a long time compared to most teams competing at the World Cup.
“This particular team is a very young team. Some of the players are playing together for the first time. I believe if we continue blending this team, we can only get better if we keep this team together.”
He said attention will now be focused on the last group game against Korea as the search continues for the win.
Musa charges Olympic Eagles to win in Sudan
Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa has charged the U-23 National Team, Olympic Eagles, to go all out and make the nation proud as the team intensified preparations for the final round of this year’s U-23 AFCON qualifiers against Sudan.
Musa made the call when he showed up at the team’s training session at the FIFA Goal Project in Abuja on Sunday evening.
The Eagles’ skipper added that with hard work and dedication, the team can beat Sudan in Omdurman to stand a bright chance to qualify for the forthcoming U-23 AFCON in Egypt.
“I am here to encourage and pledge my support to you due to the importance of the game ahead of you. I have played for the U-23 before making my debut for the Super Eagles in 2010, and with dedication, hard work and grace of God, today I’m the Super Eagles captain.
“Nigeria is blessed with a lot talented footballers. I am the captain of the Super Eagles not because I am better than most of the players but due to dedication and hard work. I urge you to go all out and beat Sudan because the game serves as Olympic qualifiers.”
The Imama Amapakabo –led team is expected to depart the shores of the country early next week, with the first leg billed for Thursday, 5th September at the Al Merriekh Stadium in Omdurman. The return leg will hold in Asaba, Delta State on Tuesday, September10. Winners over two legs between Nigeria and Sudan will qualify for the 3rd Africa U-23 Cup of Nations, scheduled for Egypt 8th – 22nd November this year.
Ndidi: My parents proud of my decision to return to school
Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has said his determination to expand his scope of knowledge inspired him to acquire university education to the excitement of his parents.
The Nigeria international who is currently studying business and management at the De Montfort University said he was unable to continue his education while in the country even though he had strong desire to do so.
The former Genk player, who is aiming to build a football resort in Nigeria, disclosed his parents were happy with his decision to acquire academy skills.
“They are really proud but for me I didn’t tell anyone I only told my mum and my dad,” Ndidi said on Sky Sports.
“Education is very important because growing up in Nigeria I wasn’t in school and then seeing other kids not been able to go to school because their parent could not afford it,” the combative midfielder continued.
“It is just a personal thing for me that I want to expand myself and know a couple of things and understand.
“The environment is really amazing, though I come [to school] been cool, no one knows when I step into the class and go.”
However, the midfielder is optimistic Leicester City can finish in theEnglish Premier League top six this season.
Brendan Rodgers’ men narrowly missed out on Europa League ticket last term, after ending behind Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton in ninth place.
The Super Eagles midfielder played a key role in his side’s performances, helping the Foxes keep nine clean sheets in 38 league games.
Ndidi has now set a target for the King Power Stadium outfit, as he hopes his side can surpass their last season’s performances.
“Top six? I would say top three [is possible] but we have to get the points out of the games before we can place ourselves at the top,” he said.
Unilever wins 2019 Remita Cup
Exhilaration was the pervasive feeling at the Yabatech Sports Complex on Sunday as fans of corporate football witnessed endless entertainment at the grand finale of the 2019 Remita Corporate Champions Cup (RC3), where Unilever edged Nestle to the trophy.
The match, which was enjoyed by a near-capacity crowd, was as tactical as it was exciting. Four converted penalty kicks by the Unilever team deprived former champions, Nestle, of the dream to lift the new Koenig Trophy for the first time after a goalless draw in regulation time.
Unilever defeated FrieslandCampina and IHS Towers en route the final while Nestle bested First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Union Bank to make the final of the RC3, a tournament regarded by pundits as the Champions League of corporate football due to eligibility granted to winners and runners-up of sectoral championships.
The event was graced by the presence of dignitaries and senior executives including the Managing Director of SystenSpecs, John Obaro; Managing Director of Wema Bank, Ademola Adebise; Executive Director of SystemSpecs, Deremi Atanda; legendary former goalie of Nigeria’s Super Eagles and tournament ambassador, Peter Rufai; Chief Operating Officer of Media Vision Limited, Jimmy Shogbesan, Ola Ehinmoro, HR Director, Ghana & Nigeria, Unilever; Sola Akinsoye, Country HR Manager, Nestle and an array of Ex-Super Eagles and Falcons Internationals.
Reacting to the quality of football on display throughout the course of the competition and the commitment of his organisation to promoting worthy CSR causes around the nation, Managing Director of SystemSpecs, the tournament sponsors, John Obaro said: “We are committed to the promotion of a productive workforce capable of accelerating advancement in Nigerian, African and global economies as a whole.
“Through RC3, for five seasons we have reinforced our commitment to provide a fun-filled platform for workforce across various brands in diverse industries in Nigeria to relax and bond in a way that ensures work-life balance, without official duties coming in the way”
Also remarking on the tenacity of both teams to arrive at the final and put up a strong showing of themselves, Tournament Ambassador and Ex-Super Eagles International, Peter Rufai noted: ’’The quality of football seen so far has been great and I will like to applaud all the teams for putting so much effort in ensuring a great tournament. I will also like to thank SystemSpecs and Media Vision for hosting such a tournament”
Unilever and FCMB competed for third and fourth places in the tournament, with the bankers defeating its on-field adversary 1-0 in a fast-paced game.
NCDMB supports Bayelsa governor’s football tournament
Management of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has promised to support the Seriake Dickson Football Tournament as part of its corporate social responsibility.
It noted that the grassroots competition, also known as the Restoration Cup, fosters unity and peaceful co-existence among communities in Bayelsa State.
The General Manager, Human Resources, Mr. Terhemba Makeri, stated this on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Mr. Simbi Wabote, during the courtesy visit of the Central Working Committee of the tournament to the organisation’s corporate headquarters in Yenagoa.
Makeri lauded the vision behind the competition, which includes discovering and exposing football talents in the state with a view to making them national and international stars.
“The Restoration Cup football competition is a great idea. It is good to know how huge this project is.
“We supported the competition last year, and we render support like this as part of our corporate social responsibility. So we will support this year’s edition also no matter how small. We pray the tournament is sustained so that it will continue to discover notable talents in Bayelsa. We believe in a few years, football stars will emerge from the Restoration Cup,” Makeri said.
Earlier, Director General of the Restoration Cup, Mr. Ono Akpe, while soliciting the NCDMB support, said the competition has grown to become the biggest grassroot football tournament in Nigeria with 161 teams and communities registered in the ongoing edition.
He said funding was a challenge as the organisers provide jerseys and balls for all the participating teams as well as taking care of the indemnites and logistics of the match officials for eight weeks.
According to Ono, statistics from the state police command indicate that there is a reduction in crime rate during the period of the competition.
The Tournament Director, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, on his part, highlighted the exploits of the Restoration Starlets, who were players selected from the last edition, at the Africa Youth Cup in Cape Verde, and their subsequent victory at the State FA League.
Alabrah said the organisers were committed to fishing out youthful football talents in the state and grooming them to become stars in the near future.
A specially branded Restoration Cup jersey was later presented to the NCDMB Executive Secretary.
OVH Energy Tennis final now Friday
The organisers of the ongoing OVH Energy Doubles Tennis Tournament hots-up at the Ikoyi Club 1938 on Monday announced that the final of the event will take place on Friday and not Saturday.
“In the light of some events that will be staged on Saturday on September 7, we have had to reschedule the final for Friday,” Tennis section President, Bimbo Okubena said on Monday
Meanwhile, top ranked players on the ladder board are living up to expectations as the tournament hots-up at the club.
The team of Kalada and Godwin Kienka are almost certain of their place in the semifinals after winning their opening three matches and are closely followed by Bimbo Okubena and Nishant Abbi who also made impressive starts winning their opening two games in the Men’s Doubles A.
Kalada is the top ranked player of the club while his dad, Godwin, a famous grassroots tennis icon, is the club’s fourth best player. Okubena, is third on the ladder with Abbi ranked second.
The latter are in for a tough challenge following their 5-4 defeat to Ezomo Imoukhuede and Ishmael Nwokocha to keep the group delicately poised.
With the tournament featuring 52 players in four categories being played in a round-trip in format, the winner of their meeting will certainly top the group which will see it played the fourth-class team.
The men’s doubles B is in two groups with group 1 having seven doubles teams competing while group 2 has six. Femi Nedd and Wale Odutola and running neck-and-neck with Ikechukwu Madueke and Idris Belo-Osagie while Bola Ayorinde and Segun Abijo are also having a great run in Group 2 and are tipped for the knockout stage.
SWAN salutes Team Nigeria, hails Dalung
The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has applauded Team Nigeria for its achievement at the just concluded 12th African Games in Morocco, inspite of the not-too-perfect preparations prior to the championship. SWAN notes and commends individual athletes who were able to rise to the occasion by exhibiting the ‘can do’ spirit of the average Nigerian.
SWAN commends the Team for finishing second on the medals table with 127 medals ’46 gold, 33 silver and 48 bronze’. The outstanding and befitting outing of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Morocco, is a thing of pride for all Nigerians. Indeed, such performance has taken some time in coming. According to a release signed by the Deputy Secretary General, Babafemi Raji, SWAN said:
“We particularly, urge the Minister to build on, and ensure consistency in the staging of the rejuvenated National Sports Festival (NSF), National Youth Games (NYG) and other talent hunting flagship programmes of the Ministry. The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development should equally ensure that Nigeria takes full advantage of sporting events, where she has comparative advantage, so as to remain a powerhouse in those sports, while paying attention to others where we can still excel in future. It is a well known fact that sports if properly nurtured, has the potential to not only serve to entertain people but equally become a huge industry that can gainfully engage millions of Nigerian youths.
Anti-doping case dropped against fastest man
The US Anti-Doping Agency has withdrawn its case against sprinter Christian Coleman, the fastest man in the world this year.
Coleman, 23, had been charged with missing three drugs tests and was facing an automatic one-year ban.
Usada said it had withdrawn the charge after receiving guidance from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
Coleman is now free to compete at the World Athletics Championships, beginning in Doha on September 28.
The American ran a world-leading time of 9.81 seconds in the Diamond League in California in June, reports the BBC.
US Open: Champion, Osaka crashes out
Naomi Osaka followed fellow defending champion Novak Djokovic out of the US Open in the fourth round after falling to dangerous Swiss Belinda Bencic in straight sets.
The world No. 1 – who will slip behind Ash Barty when the WTA rankings are next released – won her first of two Grand Slam titles on Arthur Ashe just 12 months ago, beating Serena Williams in a controversy-filled final.
But the 21-year-old Japanese was powerless to stop Bencic – a former world No. 7 with a penchant for giant killing – as she was beaten by the 13th seed 7-5 6-4 in an hour and 27 minutes.
Bencic had won both of their previous encounters in 2019 and it was once again a match-up that didn’t suit the top seed, leaving her forced to kiss her title goodbye. The 22-year-old – who hit 29 winners at the expense of just 12 unforced errors – will go on to face Danna Vekic in the quarter-finals, in what is just her second appearance at this stage of a Slam.
Her first debut in the last-eight of a major came as a teenager in the 2014 event before being thrashed by China’s Peng Shuai.
It’s now guaranteed there will be a first-time Grand Slam finalist in the top-half of the draw and Bencic will sense there’s a real opportunity to go all the way.
“I was so excited to come on the court, the challenge cannot be bigger against Naomi who was the champion last year,” Bencic said.
“I had to be at the top of the game and I’m really pleased with how I managed my nerves in the end.”
Bencic is targeting her second title of the year after winning a Premier 5 event in Dubai, beating Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina and Petra Kvitova on her way to that title.
For Osaka, who has had her knee strapped up during the entirety of this event and called for the trainer in the second set, it’s a case of back to the drawing board, although there remain signs that she is close to returning to her best form after an indifferent season following her Australian Open triumph.
Bencic thumped 15 winners past the Japanese in the first set, breaking twice and, crucially, at the death to move in front.
- Courtesy: metro.co.uk
