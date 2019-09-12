Verdict vindicates Buhari’s character, electoral victory –Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over his victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

He said the tribunal verdict was a resounding judicial vindication of President Buhari’s personal character and electoral victory.

In a statement entitled, “President Election Tribunal Verdict, Justice Served, Democracy Saved,” Tinubu said: “With the unanimous ruling of the Court of Appeal dismissing the Presidential Election Petitions of PDP candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku today (yesterday), the rule of law came to the defence of democracy by affirming the sovereign will of the people.

“Their will was expressed during the February 23 election when a vast, compelling majority of the electorate cast their ballots for President Buhari to serve a second term as Head of State and Commander-in- Chief of our beloved nation.

“Whatever partisan side one might take, all must agree that today was a bright day for the administration of justice. The Court of Appeal rendered a comprehensive judgement of extraordinary thoroughness, reason and breadth on the many issues presented in this important matter. The court did so in the open air and before the television cameras that gave eyes to the entire nation to watch this fine moment for the Nigerian judiciary. The court did its job by following the law of the land wherever it might lead.

“As a Nigerian, I was proud to see both sides of this dispute behave with utmost civility and decorum despite the weight of the matters at stake and the intensity of the legal arguments presented. It is in this spirit that we must always seek to resolve even our most stubborn differences that we may emerge a stronger yet more peaceful nation.

“Former Vice President Atiku and his legal team put forth some imaginative, if desperate, arguments as was their right. They fought vigorously for their positions and were allowed to do so without pressure and without fear. No one used the power of the state to intimidate them in court just as no one used the power of the state to intimidate them during the election. As the court affirmed, the election was free and fair and the final result should stand.

“The PDP claimed that President Buhari was unqualified to run for office. To his credit, President Buhari took this assault against his character with customary grace. The court thoroughly vindicated him. Based on his education and the experiences gained through his fine career, the court determined the evidence presented by Atiku showed that the President was ‘eminently qualified’ and had done nothing untoward in his election filings with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Atiku also placed unfounded reliance on the assertion of the use of card readers to send election results to an imaginary server. The court found that the operative law did not provide for the alleged electronic transmission of polling booth results. Atiku could not present evidence that such transmissions ever took place. In fact, such transmissions were technologically unfeasible. Card readers were not meant for this task and the purported mystery server was but a phantom in the PDP’s mind.”

Like this: Like Loading...