Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Wande, signs multi million Naira deal Adron Homes

Mathew Abiche Anejo is the creative director and CEO of DabichXperts, a fashion outlet that clothes politicians and celebrities. In this interview with DEBORAH OCHENI, he spoke about his style, accessories and sundry issues.

Imagine the world without fashion The world without fashion will be a dark world, you can imagine living in a world without anything to attract your eyes?

It is today referred to as the ‘dark age’ we are no longer in that age so it’s fashion for life. Which celebrity style do you admire most? Richard Mofe Damijo’s (RMD). Is there anything you are unlikely to be caught wearing?

Yes the typical lace materials that are flooding our local markets What makes a man well dressed? His style, choice of colour, quality of such dresses, and his foot wear more importantly. When it comes to fashion would you say your physique works to your advantage?

Yes it does. I wear what complements my body type and I feel satisfied with them. Which fashion trends do you like most? The current native trend in our country today works perfectly for me on most occasions Personally what does style mean to you? Style to me means the combination of what one wears or he/she is interested in wearing at every point in time. It ranges from his choice of fabrics, how well they are tailored to his shoes, wrist watches, and other accessories.

Which accessory do you live for? Bracelets and shoes Are you a label freak? Not really, but I appreciate good dresses when I see them. Fashion wise, would you rather go for quality, trend or colour? I would always go for quality first, colour is very important too because as a male specialist designer, choice of colour matters a lot. What is your ready to go outfits? DabichXperts specially tailored caftans and casual wears. How will you rate contemporary designers?

As a matter of fact, modern designers are doing very well especially in our contemporary society; we have a couple of very young and talented d e s i g n e r s who are leaving no stone unturned to achieve great heights in fashion designing.

Which outfits is likely to trend in 2020? 2020 is around the corners, we are likely to have an enhanced outlook of what is worn in this last quarter of 2019.

With us designers, it just gets better. Do you also design for female folks and celebrities? Yes, because the female designs are also male kind of styles not the regular skirt and blouse styles. Do you conform to trends? Trends come with creativity, so it’s already the heart of what I do. How do you love your shoes? I am a shoes freak. So I am very selective in my choice of shoes, they just must be to match.

Trend wise, don’t you think women have more varieties than men? How do you guys feel about that? Do you feel cheated? No, I don’t think so, I think it is because naturally more women or ladies have more time and pay more attention to what they wear than the men, almost every fashion blend that is available for ladies also exists for men; it also has a lot to do with individual dress sense. How did you come up with the name DabichXperts and what is the message behind it?

DabichXperts was coined from the very special name ‘Abiche’ given to me by my late grandfather. The concept of the name derives from Abiche and Experts. The fashion market seems saturated; how do you hope to keep afloat? I have never really been bothered about how much is flowing into the market out there; my interest over the years has been just trying to put out my very best always from the very depth of my creative ability and believe me, every single concept or style I sent out yielded very good returns.

There are lots of ‘copy cut’ clothe makers out there today, DabichXperts is a natural phenomenon. I was never tutored by any one as an apprentice, I operate on my inborn talent in this and so, my designs are simply natural and unique. Who are your popular clients?

My major clients are my contemporaries, I have also made some very good outfits for the immediate past Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, Senator Ben Obi, Hon Solomon Onah, and others. I am currently working on becoming the sole designer and costumier of a talented and fast growing musical duo 2Aplus under Tuperfect Entertainment chaired by Don Chris Jimmy.

Would you say you are satisfied with places fashion designing has taken you to?

I wouldn’t say that I have gained full satisfaction at the point I am now because I am still working very hard to get to the top; the important thing is that I am certain about my goals and I know I am moving towards the top. Are there any challenges? You talk also about challenges and I would simply say that they are enormous, ranging from financial to power availability etc.

The fact that I am determined keeps me going despite all that.

Would you say government has done enough for creative people in our society? That is still an aspect I feel government can still do better in terms of loan/credit facilities and provision of basic amenities to aid entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

There are a lot of potential yet to be harnessed out there.

What is your advice to those who wish to attain the height that you are now?

Just believe in yourself, try to be as honest as possible and most of all work very hard and trust in God. You will surely get there.

