Wake up to your responsibility, Catholic Bishop tasks Buhari
•Says ‘We’re tired of burying our people’
The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna Archdiocese, Most Reverend Mathew Man’oso Ndagoso, yesterday, expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation across the country, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to wake up to his responsibility of providing security for the citizens. This was as the National President of the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria (CLCN), Thomas Adekoya, called on the Federal Government to allow the restructuring of the country and permit the six geopolitical zones of the country to protect themselves. Adekoya stated that the call has become imperative since indications have shown that the present structure of the nation has proved too difficult for security agencies to protect.
Archbishop Ndagoso, who was answering questions from newsmen shortly before the commencement of 142 National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria (CLCN), on Saturday in Kaduna, noted that any achievement of government will pale into insignificance if it fails in its primary duty of protecting lives and properties of her citizens. The clergy man explained that since the general election was over, President Buhari must ensure proper national integration of the country, adding that Nigerians have been so divided, following the re-election of Buhari. He said: “Anybody who cares for this country must be concerned about what is happening today regarding insecurity.
“What is happening in the North East which has crept into the North West, South East and South West is becoming alarming “I have made this call before and I will still make it that the responsibility of any government either through the ballot or barrels of the gun or through whatever means is to safeguard the life and property of the citizenry. “I keep saying if you build roads, build hospitals and other infrastructures, if there is no peace, all these things are useless.
“Any responsible government must ensure that there is peace in the country. “Now that elections are over, the President must ensure integration of Nigerians.” In his sermon at Our Lady of Apostles Catholic Church, Ndagoso also stressed the need for the country to harness its diversity like the Catholic Church where the people are unified, regardless of their diversity. On his part, while addressing the Council, the National President of CLCN, Thomas Adekoya, lamented that insecurity has bastardised the image of Nigeria at home and before the international communities. Adekoya therefore called on government, “as a matter of urgency, to initiate moves for the restructuring of the country and saddle the federating units, which we suggest should be the six geopolitical zones, to secure themselves”.
The Council President said: “If the managers of the nation’s security have reached a cul de sac or simply put, have reached their wits end in terms of securing our lives and property, then it means the present structure has become unmanageable. The Federal Government should therefore, as a matter of urgency, initiate moves for the restructuring of the country and saddle the federating units, which we suggest should be the six geopolitical zones, to secure themselves.
“It is saddening that our country, Nigeria, has continued to be in the eyes of local and international communities for the wrong reasons. For the past three months, or since we gave the last state of the nation address, no single day has passed without news of one gruesome killing or the other; one case of kidnapping or the other, raping of minors by matured men, including those who descend as low as raping their own innocent daughters. “From the foregoing, it is clear that insecurity has continued to dominate our national discuss.
However, our greatest worry is why the Catholic Church should be at the receiving end of some of the most bizarre of these killings. In late August, Rev. Fr. David Tanko was on his way to Takum in Taraba State to attend a meeting that would seek ways to end the renewed age-long Tiv/Jukun crises when he was killed by gunmen. “What made Fr. Tanko’s murder more gruesome was the fact that his assailants not only killed him, they set his body ablaze in his car. Earlier that same month, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu of Enugu Diocese was also murdered. And if you recall, Rev. Fr. Clement Ugwu was kidnapped and later killed about five months before Fr. Offu, also in Enugu.
“Combining the killings of these anointed men of God with others happening daily in our country reminds us of Thomas Hobbes’ ‘Life in the state of nature’ in which human existence is described as ‘solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short.’ Adekoya said: “Perhaps nothing demonstrates the fact that our government has lost grip of the security situation in the country than what happened recently when a State governor, with the whole gamut of his security apparatus, went into a forest to negotiate with kidnappers and other forms of criminals terrorising the state.
While we can condone the Federal Government negotiating with Boko Haram for the release of Chibok girls and other similar hostages the state Governors example only shows how deep the nation has sunk in terms of securing its citizens. “If we hold dear that the protection of lives and property and the welfare of citizens are the greatest responsibility of any government towards its citizens, then our present day government has fallen far short of the expectation of Nigerians, no matter any other achievements it may credit itself with. One dare asks at this point: For how long shall Nigerians continue in this Hobbesian state of nature?
“Nigerians are tired of losing their dear ones to these killings; Catholics are tired of mourning and burying their priests who are daily murdered for no just cause. If the Church must produce more martyrs let it not be at the hands of these killers. We therefore renew our call on the governments at the federal and state levels to wake up to their responsibility of protecting the lives and property of citizens.”
The theme of the NEC meeting was, “Unifying Nigeria’s Divergent Diversity for National Cohesion and Greatness”
Alleged forgery: FG to file charge against SPIP Chairman, Obono-Obla
arring any last-minute changed, the Federal Government may this week file a criminal charge bothering on an alleged forgery and corruption against the suspended Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla.
A top source under anonymity told New Telegraph in Abuja at the weekend that the anti-graft agency may be approaching the court this week to file a charge against the embattled Chairman.
President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier dissolved the panel constituted with Obono-Obla as Chairman.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice was directed to immediately takeover all outstanding investigations and other activities of the SPIP.
The panel was established in August 2017 by the then Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, to investigate specifically mandated cases of corruption, abuse of office and similar offences by public officers.
The President had also ordered Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate allegations against Obono-Obla and report back to him.
According to the source, “from all indications, the investigations must have been concluded and what is next now is to file a charge against him.
“The charge will bother on two major issues; one is the forgery of his school certificate and second is the alleged corruption while he held sway as the Chairman of SPIP.
“Enough time has been put into the investigation. Facts and evidences have been put together to prosecute Obono-Obla.
“It is not witch-hunt as being alleged in some quarters; it is not equally not powerful forces as also alleged. But this is a pure issue of fight against corruption among government officials who are expected to be above board.
“The government of President Muhammadu Buhari has zero tolerance for corruption and no corrupt official will remain in the service.”
Buhari had on August 14 approved the suspension of Obla.
Kanyip takes over as acting president, National Industrial Court
ustice Benedict Kanyip will from today take over as the Acting President, National Industrial Court (NIC).
This was sequel to the retirement of the present President, Justice Babatunde Adejumo, who clocked 65 years today.
President Muhammadu Buhari had, however, by the provision of section 254 (B) (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), approved the appointment of Justice Kanyip as the acting president of the court.
Kanyip would be sworn-in on October 2, 2019 by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, His Lordship, Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, at the main court of the Supreme Court of Nigeria by 11a.m.
Justice Kanyip was appointed a judge of the National Industrial Court in 2000 for an initial period of four years although with eligibility for a renewal for a further term of four years.
In June 2004, having completed the first term, his appointment for another term of four years was renewed, and he is now a tenured judge of the court.
Reform Labour Act to criminalise casualization, PSI tells FG
A group, Public Service International (PSI), has called on the Federal Government to reform the Labour Act, especially Section 7, in order to criminalise casualisation of workers in the country.
The PSI is a global union federation with 684 trade unions from 152 countries as affiliates, representing over 30 million workers in social services and healthcare.
In a communiqué issued at the end of a two-day workshop in Maiduguri, Borno State, PSI’s National Coordination Committee (NCC) said the reform was necessary to introduce conditions and provide stiffer penalties for employers that indulged in casualisation of work or outsourcing of employment.
The communiqué, which was signed by PSI Regional Secretary for Africa and Arab region, Sani Baba, urged the government to also strengthen the labour inspectorate division of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, to ensure regular visit to corporate entities to ascertain their compliance with employment regulations in the country’s labour laws.
According to PSI, the trade union movement must continue to struggle against precarious employment in all ramifications, going by the fact that precarious employment did not guarantee job stability in the future.
The communiqué further recommended that; “Nigeria should ratify Convention 102 on Social Security (Minimum Standards) as a boost to already existing legal framework and labour standards against the casualisation of work.
“We call on the ILO and the United Nations through its relevant organs and institutions to designate casualisation of work as a crime against humanity, to guarantee job stability and the future.”
PPA, PPP’ll strengthen Nigeria’s economic development – Nnachi
enator Ama Nnachi has tasked the Senate to strengthen the Procurement Act and Public-Private Partnership through legislations as a necessary step towards strengthening the nation’s economy.
Nnachi, who is representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the apex legislative chamber, made the call while commenting on the legislative agenda of the Ninth Senate, which was comprehensively debated and adopted Thursday, last week.
He said that the need to strengthen these two areas of the economy became necessary in view of the pivotal role they would play in facilitating rapid socio-economic development of the country under President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
Nnachi observed that the present Public Procurement Act was defective and needed immediate amendment to reposition the law towards achieving its fundamental objectives.
According to the lawmaker, the law as presently structured would give room for capital flight as the investors doing business in the country would keep taking money out to their own countries to the detriment of the economy and the citizenry.
He said: “The Public Procurement Act we are using today is all comers’ affair; so we need to amend it. We need to amend it because if we continue with it, the foreign companies we are patronizing will keep taking our money away.
“We don’t have local content aspect of that procurement but we can do something about it. I will want the relevant committee of the hallowed chamber to come up with a bill so that we can strengthen the procurement Act.
“Another thing is that everywhere in the world, the practice has shifted from government providing everything for the people to partnership; public-private partnership.
“We need to come up with a law in that area, so that the little money we have as a nation, government can employ it into public-private partnership. In partnership agreement, the investors that are coming will recoup their money from what they have invested, not to look for profit in other places.
“Take for instance, the tollgate; it has paid off through public-private partnership. So, the relevant Senate committee in this area should do more work to make this sector more productive by putting up enabling legislation to make it more viable.
“We are here for the people we represent and we need to press forward so that the people can reap more dividends of democracy in this area. We need to examine ourselves on why we are here.
“I believe that the Ninth
Shift work raises risk of poor mental health
cientists in the United Kingdom (UK) said people who work night shifts or varied schedules that disrupt their sleep may be more likely to develop depression than individuals with 9-to-5 jobs.
According to the findings of a research review published in the ‘American Journal of Public Health,’ shift workers were 28 per cent more likely to experience mental health problems than people with consistent weekday work schedules.
Lead author of the study Luciana Torquati, a researcher at the University of Exeter in the UK, said, shift-work altered the circadian rhythm, which is a natural, internal process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and repeats roughly every 24 hours.
Torquati said, “We know that shift-work alters the circadian rhythm.
“This disruption can make people moody and irritable, and lead to social isolation as shift-workers time-off matches family and friend’s work and life commitments.”
Torquati said the results suggested that workers and employees should be aware of the potential for work schedules to impact mental health.
Consequently, Torquati advised people who suffer from symptoms of depression or other mood disorders to seek treatment.
Similarly, he urged such persons to exercise, get outside during daylight hours, and spend time with family and friends as these may help improve mood as well as limit social isolation that could worsen depression, according to Torquati.
“Your brain is programmed to sleep during night hours (absence of light) to recover from all the information it has processed during the day,” he said.
“Conversely, day light tells your brain it’s time to be awake and process information.
Torquati added, “With shift-work you turn this cycle upside down: process information and being awake at night, sleep during the day, and this means that body functions that follow such cycle are disrupted.”
According to him, “This disruption of functions could result in irritability, nervousness, depressed mood, and ultimately mental disorders.”
The study found that shift workers were 33 per cent more likely to have depression than people who didn’t work nights or irregular schedules.
Similarly, they had a higher chance of developing anxiety, but in this case the difference was too small to rule out the possibility that it was due to chance. Depression (major depressive disorder) is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how one feels, the way the fellow thinks and how the person acts. Depression, which is the leading cause of disability worldwide is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease, causes feelings of sadness and/or a loss of interest in activities once enjoyed.
Women appeared particularly vulnerable to the negative mental health effects of shift work.
Compared to women who worked consistent weekday schedules, women who worked nights or split shifts were 78 per cent more likely to experience adverse mental health outcomes, the researchers said.
Men, however, didn’t appear to have an increased risk of mental health issues when they worked nights or irregular schedules.
To establish the link between shift work and poor mental health, the researchers examined data from seven previously published studies of work schedules and mental health involving a total of 28,438 participants
The WorkPlace Magazine debuts October 1
heWorkPlace Magazine, (TWP) a web-based magazine is set to debut tomorrow.
The digital magazine targeted at professionals globally is published with the objective of inspiring, informing and advocating issues that affect workers within Africa continent.
Speaking on the launch, TWP Editor, Tunde-Success Osideko, said “professionals are sure to derive value from reading and digesting the content as part of their professional development plan while organizations will find useful data and insights that can help to improve employee experience and ultimately business performance.”
Osideko went on: “The publication is aimed at providing access to homegrown data on Africa workplaces, promoting best practice sharing among African organisations, controlling the Africa narrative by Africa and most importantly promoting visibility of homegrown innovations.’’
The magazine has contents curated from over 50 successful Africa professionals including Jimi Tewe, Lanre Olusola, Tomini Oni, Funke Amobi, Jane Ergerton, Adeolu Akinyemi, Korede Asuni, Frank Banda, Niyi Adesanya, Tunde Usidame, Bayo Adekanmbi. Emmanuel Michael, Ogechi Adeola, Harry Akinola, Babatunde Afolabi and Tayo Bamiduro.
The magazine explores themes around the workplace, dissecting the different issues on the front burner of employee welfare. It includes sections such as Expert’s view, Professional Diaries, C- Suite Mentoring, HR Clinic, Personal Finance Column and Short Stories.
Osideko, is an alumnus of IMD Switzerland, Harvard Business School Executive Education, Anglian Ruskin University, United Kingdom, Gordon Institute of Business Science, South Africa and University of Ibadan, Nigeria.
INEC loses Taraba REC, Alhaji Baba Yusuf
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the death of its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Taraba, Alhaji Baba Yusuf.
A statement by Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Rose Oriarian-Anthony, on Sunday in Abuja said Yusuf died on Saturday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno.
Oriarian-Anthony described the death as a great loss to the commission, adding that Yusuf would be buried on Sunday in Maiduguri.
She said the Commission would be represented at the funeral by a delegation of both the National and Resident Electoral Commissioners.
”Yusuf was one of the most experienced RECs in the Commission, having been appointed in 2010.
“He had served as REC in Benue and Adamawa States. His experience has been invaluable to the Commission over the years.”
Siasia’s mother regains freedom after 75 days in captivity
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
Madam Beauty Ogere, the abducted mother of a former coach of the Super Eagles, Samson Siasia, on Sunday regained her freedom after spending 75 days in captivity.
She was freed in the early hours of Sunday according to a family source, who pleaded anonymity.
The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Police Command, Bayelsa, Mr Asmini Butswait also confirmed her release in Yenagoa.
The police spokesman said some personnel of the command had been sent to visit the victim, adding that a statement would be issued afterward.
Some armed men had, around 2 a.m on July 19, taken away the septuagenarian with others from her home in Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa.
Samson’s elder brother, Dennis did not answer calls as at the time of filling in this report.
He had in the time past pleaded with relevant authorities to help secure the release of his mother as he said the last demand by the kidnappers for the release of his mother was N20 million.
Atiku mourns political activist, Stanley Nwabia
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday mourned late political activist, Stanley Nwabia.
In a tweet, he personally signed, Atiku said Nwabia’s death was sobering.
He tweeted: “It is a cause for sobering emotions to read about the sudden demise of @MrStanleyNwabia. A patriotic Nigerian and forthright supporter of our great party. God Almighty console his family and may his soul Rest In Peace – AA.”
Nwabia is one of the well known social activists on social media, especially Twitter, where the news of his death has been trending.
