Wase takes oath of office as first Deputy Speaker, ECOWAS parliament

As the insurance sector recapitalises, there is need for the operators to rise to investors’ expectations by devising mechanisms to shore up performance on the Nigerian Stock Exchange [NSE]. Chris Ugwu reports

L

ike other emerging markets, in Nigeria most people take insurance policies out of compulsion rather than necessity, resulting in a situation where most players operate at an abysmal level.

The operators have also been accused of being poor in product innovation and marketing, resulting in gross inability to convince and even attract quality businesses, besides poor record of corporate governance industry wide.

That’s why most insurance stocks quoted on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange rather than showing any sign of appreciating in value have remained relatively on the downside even as a larger percentage of the companies have dropped below previous floor price of 50 kobo.

The drop follows the implementation of the amended pricing methodology and par value rules of the NSE, which took effect on January 29, 2018 to reflect the true value of stocks.

The Rules, as stated, stipulate the revised price limit, price movements and tick sizes i.e. price floor, minimum pricing increments and minimum quantity to be traded that will change the published price.

The Rules also classify equity securities into different price groups in order to achieve this objective.

Market stakeholders and participants are made to realise that the new Par Value Rule specifies that the price of every share listed on the exchange shall be determined by market forces and equities may now trade below the previous price floor of 50 kobo per unit, which used to be the norm.

It is worrisome that of all the insurance companies quoted on the floor of the exchange, only about six stocks have remained in the region of 50 kobo and above at the close of trading activities last Friday.

This few lucky ones that have weathered the storm include Custodian and Allied, N6.30, AXA-Mansard Insurance, N1.71, Continental Reinsurance N1.50, NEM Insurance N1.78, AIICO Insurance, 68 kobo and Linkage Insurance, 50 kobo.

Among the sub-sector indexes, barometers that measure the performance of each sector, insurance index also ranks the worst in the gauge table.

In an Index table released by the Nigerian Stock Exchange last Friday, the NSE insurance Index which has an opening year value of 126.48 index points closed the week with a drop of 21.03 basis points or 16.62 per cent to close at105.45 index points.

Trouble with insurance stocks

Since the crash of the nation’s capital market in 2008, negative perception has trailed the sub-sector, which was compounded by the inability of about 85 per cent of the companies in the industry to pay dividend to shareholders for many years.

Investors in the insurance sub-sector of the market are lamenting their faith over what they described par value state of insurance share prices.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, said some of the insurance companies were not helping matters as they are most visible among companies that are often sanctioned for breaching post listing requirements.

He linked the inability of the sub-sector to rise above the nominal level to crisis of confidence, as the few ones that raised high expectation for good results ended up posting negative financial results.

“There were high expectations that some of them will bring good results to the market, investors started taking position on the insurance stocks, but they ended up posting negative results which now has a spiral effect on other insurance companies, hence investors started dumping their shares,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer, Highcap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adonri, said insurance sector had not improved on its performance after the recession because of volatility of the sector.

He said the stocks, though penny stocks, would have attracted investors but because of low dividend payout of the companies as investors are not willing to take position.

Adonri said that the trend in Nigeria’s insurance sector had remained a product of underdevelopment of the sector as well as public perception of the insurance business in the country.

He noted that though a few of the insurance companies had already submitted their reports, most of the companies were still challenged in terms of filling their reports, regulatory approval of their reports among other issues.

Speaking on the sector’s inability to thrive in the Nigerian capital market unlike what is obtainable in other parts of the world, he said that the Nigerian market and economy had not been able to break even because of general perception of insurance business in the country.

“The insurance sector may find it difficult to materially affect the economy and the capital market. You know that insurance sector has not gained the people’s confidence and long before now when the sector was poorly regulated, it carved for itself a negative image because of their inability to settle claims promptly.”

He added that even as the situation had changed now, looking at the situation in the Nigerian economy, which is more of mercantile economy, financing short term activities, banks drive such an economy.

Such scenario has placed the banks in a position to play dominant role in the Nigerian economy, as well as occupying a commanding height in the Nigerian capital market, for which the insurance sector has not really been positioned to play, even as most of the listed insurance companies are still trading at par value.

According to Mr. Sunny Nwosu, founder of Independent Shareholders’ Association of Nigeria (ISAN), the sub-sector is grossly hit because the money raised during their capitalisation had melted with the market.

Nwosu noted that the sub-sector’s performance had been so poor; adding that after their consolidation, there should have been growth in their income and others.

A senior broker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said “what is seen in the market is that insurance companies seem not to be up there, so investors’ confidences are really down on it. They are just in the market and they are not doing much to improve on their performance.

“It was actually a failure on the part of the regulator to do the thorough work. Some of them should not have come to the market initially; some of them are faced with a lot of management problems.”

He noted that in terms of confidence, there have not been any improvement as the sector is not doing what it is expected to do in other to improve performance.

He said investors ought to be careful with insurance company basically.

“If you must invest in insurance, invest on insurance that has improved fundamental, in terms of stock management and ensure that their stock management is good enough,” he said.

Leeway for regulator

Concerned over the abysmal state of the sector, shareholders have reintegrated the need for the industry regulator, and professional bodies to intensify efforts at extenuating the challenges thwarting the expected performance of the sector.

The operators called for a review of some laws regulating the affairs of the industry.

According to them, complete review of industry laws as well as formulating new approach to ginger insurance in Nigeria would boost optimum efficiency in operations and forestall further stagnation in their share prices.

Nwosu noted that insurance regulators must find ways to tackle the ills impeding success of the sector.

He said: “The regulators and management of these insurance companies must find out what is happening. They have their financials; they should know what is happening, whether it is the balance sheet that is dragging them back or debt issue or lack of research and development. They should not fold their hands and watch them.”

The President, Constance Shareholders Association, Mallam Shehu Mekail, said regulators must review exiting laws regulation the sector, and ensure that the board and management operate with level of transparency and accountability.

He pointed out that insurance services in the country had very low level of penetration, stressing the need for more awareness campaign for insurance products.

Efforts by the regulator

In a bid to reposition the sector, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the regulator of the industry, on May 20, 2019 reviewed upwards the capital requirement of insurance companies in Nigeria.

The Insurance Act empowers NAICOM to increase the minimum paid-up share capital of insurance and reinsurance companies from time to time.

Although this recent upward review does not affect Islamic insurance (takaful) and micro-insurance companies, it covers the four major classes of mainstream insurance companies in Nigeria which include; life, general, composite and reinsurance.

Life, General, Composite and Reinsurance companies with previous minimum capital requirements of N2bn, N3bn, N5bn and N10bn were reviewed upwards to N8bn, N10bn, N18bn and N20bn marking percentage increments of 300 per cent, 233 per cent, 260 per cent and 100 per cent respectively.

As per the guidelines in the circular, existing insurance and reinsurance companies, have until June 30, 2020 to comply with the new capital requirements while new applications will be evaluated based on the new capital requirement.

Specifically, increment in capital requirements are met in any of three ways: mergers, acquisition or direct injection of funds and each of these methods come with their own set of challenges.

Hence, the choice is on the insurance companies to critically appraise the possibility of each of the choices in order to determine their most feasible step.

Last line

There is need for good policies and corporate governance as they help bring about positive sentiments to reduce the history of fluctuations in insurance stocks.

Like this: Like Loading...