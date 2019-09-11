We’ll treat B’Haram as bandits – Buhari

…says security, politicised in Nigeria

resident Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, declared that members of the Boko Haram sect operating in the country’s North East region were bandits, who would be treated as such by the government.

The Federal Government under the leadership of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013 formally approved the proscription of Boko Harma and authorized the gazetting of an order declaring the group’s activities as acts of terrorism.

New Telegraph recalls that the order, which has been gazetted as the Terrorism (Prevention, Proscription Order) Notice 2013, affects both Boko Haram (Jamaatu Ahlis-Sunna Liddaawati Wal Jihad) and Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis Sudan (Ansaru) and was approved by former President Jonathan pursuant to Section 2 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011 (As Amended).

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, in a statement yesterday, however explained that “remnants of Boko Haram in the North-east region of the country are bandits, “and we will continue to treat them as such.”

Buhari according to him, stated this while receiving Mr Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

He said: “Boko Haram has been degraded but its members are still a nuisance around Lake Chad and surrounding islands. That is why we are cooperating with Chad, Cameroon, Niger Republic, and other countries. We are also using the Air Force quite effectively. They are bandits, and we will continue to treat them as such.”

The President said the government was concentrating on repairing damaged infrastructure, rehabilitation of internally displaced persons, securing their communities, so that they can return home.

He applauded the support of the ICRC and other humanitarian organizations, noting: “The situation of the displaced persons is very pathetic. Some children don’t know where their parents are neither do they know where they come from.

That was even as Buhari decried what he calls the “undue politicization” of the security situation in the country.

Also speaking while receiving promoters of the proposed African Security Leadership Summit at presidential villa, Abuja, Buhari said that “no matter how much the revisionists try to distort history, the records show where we were in terms of security in 2015, where we are now, and we also know where we want to be.”

According to Adesina Buhari said that the relative successes of the administration since 2015 are clear, “and what remains in areas of security are also clear, despite the politicization.”

He lauded the plan to convene a high-powered security summit that would bring together some of the leaders on the African continent, defence attaches, embassies and High Commissions, leadership of the defence community in the country, and many others.

In his remarks, Maurer said Nigeria was the 5th largest operation of ICRC worldwide, and the organization would continue to render humanitarian action to people affected by violence.

On the recent killing of two officials in the North-east, he said: “We are shaken by the killing of our staff but not discouraged. Humanitarian assistance should continue, and we applaud the hospitality of Nigeria.”

